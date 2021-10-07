Travel News Travel Tips Here's What the CDC (Really) Recommends for Holiday Travel Communication flubs have caused confusion, but this is the final word...for now By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 10/07/21 Share Pin Email Lu ShaoJi / Getty Images Another day, another round of confusion regarding coronavirus policies. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published guidelines for holiday gatherings, which advised to keep celebrations virtual or outdoors and socially distant this year, just like last year. But the CDC has since backtracked, pulling the recommendations off their site and announcing they were published in error. "The guidance on that page was outdated holiday guidance. The page had a technical update on Friday but doesn't reflect the CDC's guidance ahead of this upcoming holiday season," a CDC spokesperson told FOX TV stations. Adding to the mess, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical advisor to the president, made comments over the weekend that seemed to suggest that Americans might not be able to spend the holidays with their families this year. But he later appeared on CNN to clarify his statements. "I was asked what could we predict for this winter, for like December and Christmas. I said we'll hold off on that. I said we don't know because we've seen slopes that went down and then came back up," said Fauci. "That was misinterpreted as my saying we can't spend Christmas with our families, which was absolutely not the case." All this confusion prompted the CDC to update its overall domestic travel guidelines on Monday to provide clarification. If you plan to travel within the United States any time soon, you should read the guidelines in full, but here's a quick summary. Don't travel unless you're fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to get tested or quarantine before or after travel. If you're not fully vaccinated but need to travel, you should get tested 1–3 days before and after travel, avoid crowds and stay socially distant, and quarantine for seven days after travel. Regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask on public transportation and in transportation hubs like airports and train or bus stations. (This is a requirement, not a recommendation.) Though these new CDC travel guidelines don't specifically mention the holidays, they'll likely remain in place throughout the holiday season—and as for holiday gatherings, specifically, Fauci says activities can resume as normal. "I will be spending Christmas with my family," he told CNN. "I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family." Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Domestic Travel During COVID-19." Oct. 4, 2021 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Travel to the UK Just Got a Lot Easier, so Put London Back on Your Bucket List The CDC's New COVID-19 Guidance for Activities Is Great News for Travelers What Travelers Should Know About the Delta Variant After Months of Silence, CDC Finally Releases Next Steps For Return Of U.S. Cruises Here's What It's Like to Travel to France Right Now When Will My State Reopen? Dates for Every U.S. State The CDC Says Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Travel It's Been a Wild Few Weeks for U.S. Cruises, But We Have Good News Here’s What It’s Like to Travel to Puerto Rico During the COVID-19 Pandemic I'm on a Cruise Ship With a Positive COVID-19 Case—Here's Why I'm Not Concerned Travelers Are Itching to Get out There—and Are Planning Longer Trips Than Ever How the Pandemic Has Changed Street Food in Asia The CDC Won't Require COVID-19 Testing for U.S. Domestic Travel. Here's Why How to Find an Ethical, Authentic Food Tour The CDC Recommends That You Don't Travel for Thanksgiving Danny Trejo on His Taco Empire, Restaurant Pet Peeves, and Feeding Los Angeles