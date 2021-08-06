Travel News Safety & Insurance The CDC Just Eased COVID-19 Travel Recommendations for 61 Countries Vaccinated travelers, (some of) the world is yours Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 06/08/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 06/08/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Ulrike Schmitt-Hartmann / Getty Images The summer of travel is finally here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have lifted "do not travel" advisories for 61 countries due to decreasing COVID-19 case counts, suggesting that vaccinated individuals may visit the destinations. Per the CDC site, countries including Canada, Mexico, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, and South Africa have been downgraded from a Level 4 "very high" risk assessment level to a Level 3 "high" risk assessment. The CDC has also lowered the United States' own advisory to Level 3. While the CDC advises against all travel to Level 4 destinations, it suggests fully vaccinated travelers can travel to Level 3 destinations. Unvaccinated individuals, however, should still avoid non-essential travel to Level 3 destinations. The change in advisories stems from a revision to the CDC's risk assessment criteria. Countries were previously categorized at Level 4 if they had 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days; that has now changed to 500 cases per 100,000 people. "Primary and secondary criteria used to determine Travel Health Notice (THN) levels were updated to better differentiate countries with severe outbreak situations from countries with sustained, but controlled, COVID-19 spread," the CDC said in a statement. "This update gives specific travel advice for vaccinated and unvaccinated people according to the THN level, ensuring THN levels reflect the current global situation and are aligned with guidance for international travel." Currently, 61 countries remain at the Level 4 risk assessment for COVID-19, including India, Brazil, the Netherlands, and the Maldives. There are 56 destinations at Level 1, which pose a low risk of COVID-19 infection, including Australia, Iceland, Rwanda, Belize, Singapore, and Turks and Caicos. This is all great news for the global travel industry, but don't go packing your bags just yet. Some countries still have specific rules against non-essential international travel that could prohibit you from visiting. (The United States, for instance, is still banning travelers coming from certain destinations, including the United Kingdom, Europe's Schengen Area, China, Brazil, and India, despite several of those countries being assessed as Level 3 or below.) Be sure to check a country's own governmental advisories and restrictions before you book a summer vacation. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Should You Travel to Europe Right Now? More Than 100 Destinations Have Been Added to the State Department's "Do Not Travel" List It's Been a Wild Few Weeks for U.S. Cruises, But We Have Good News Game On? Japan Says Olympics Will Still Be Held, Despite US Travel Alert The CDC Says Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Travel The CDC's New COVID-19 Guidance for Activities Is Great News for Travelers Tahiti Will Open Its Borders to International Tourists on May 1 CDC Says to Avoid Non-Essential Travel Even If You’re Vaccinated Vaccine Tourism Is the Newest Travel Trend—But Hopefully Not for Long Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country What Countries Can I Travel To If I’m Vaccinated? Is It Safe to Travel in the U.S. Right Now? When Will My State Reopen? Dates for Every U.S. State Travel to North America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country