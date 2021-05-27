Travel News Cruises Cruising Is Back! CDC Will Allow Big-Ship Cruises to Set Sail in June Anchors aweigh on Celebrity Edge! Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 05/27/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/27/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Royal Caribbean Cruising is officially back! On late Wednesday, May 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the first big-ship sailing from a U.S. port since February 2020; Celebrity Cruises will set sail on June 26 from Fort Lauderdale, with bookings open now. “For the past 15 months, our conversations with friends and loved ones about seeing the world have been accompanied by the phrase ‘someday.’ I’m beyond proud and excited to say that day has arrived,” Celebrity Cruises CEO and President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said in a statement. The first sailing will be aboard Celebrity Edge, a 2,918-passenger ship, which will follow a seven-night Caribbean itinerary. But the vessel won't be filled to the brim with eager travelers—Celebrity has decided to sail at reduced capacity as part of its COVID-19 safety protocols. The cruise line is also mandating that all passengers 16 and over must be fully vaccinated (the crew will be fully vaccinated as well). And once the number of unvaccinated children reaches five percent of the ship's capacity, no more will be permitted to join the sailing. Since that measure ensures that 95 percent of passengers will be vaccinated, Celebrity will not have to undergo a CDC-required test cruise to prove its health standards are up to par, unlike its sister brand Royal Caribbean, which is running a simulated sailing with volunteer passengers next month. “We’ve consulted with the brightest minds in the health industry to ensure that our passengers and crew feel safe and comfortable on our ships while enjoying the uncompromised experience they know and love,” Richard Fain, chairman of Celebrity Cruises' parent company Royal Caribbean, said in a statement. While Celebrity Edge has been given the go-ahead for future sailings, it's currently the only ship in Celebrity's fleet that can raise its anchors—cruise lines must petition the CDC to restart operations for each vessel. But now that the first ship has been approved, we think it's only a matter of time before the rest follow across all major cruise lines. Would You Go on a Royal Caribbean Test Cruise? Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Cruise Comeback Date Is Now Even Closer Thanks To These Two Cruise Lines Celebrity Cruises Just Unveiled Its Most Luxurious Ship to Date These Cruise Lines Will Require COVID-19 Vaccines To Sail After Months of Silence, CDC Finally Releases Next Steps For Return Of U.S. Cruises Would You Go on a Royal Caribbean Test Cruise? The Cruise Industry Wanted to Get Back Into U.S. Waters Early. The CDC Said No It's Been a Wild Few Weeks for U.S. Cruises, But We Have Good News My Favorite Luxury Cruise Line Is Setting Sail Again. Here’s Why I’m So Excited After a Year of No Cruises, We Finally Have a Comeback Date Here’s What It’s Like to Travel to Puerto Rico During the COVID-19 Pandemic Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Every Day Is A Day-At-Sea With Disney Cruise’s Limited New "Staycation" Sailings Despite What Cruise Lines Say, You Won’t Be Setting Sail in May You Might Not Be Able to Cruise to Alaska This Year Florida Is Suing the U.S. Government Over Cruise Restrictions U.S. Cruises Could Begin as Early as November—Here's How