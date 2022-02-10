Travel News Safety & Insurance The CDC's 'Level 4' Travel Advisory List Now Includes More Than 130 Countries More than half of the world's destinations are on the CDC's list By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/10/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Sellwell / Getty Images The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has moved even more countries to its "very high risk" travel list. Since Feb. 7, the organization has added seven more countries to its "Level 4" advisory—Oman, Libya, Israel, Cuba, Armenia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Japan, bringing the total number of countries on the list to 134, more than half of the world's destinations. The CDC changed its three-level advisory system to a four-level system in November 2020. According to the system, a "Level 1" advisory signifies a low level of COVID-19, and the CDC recommends that all travelers to these locations be vaccinated; "Level 2" indicates a moderate level of COVID-19, and the CDC warns unvaccinated travelers to avoid nonessential trips to these destinations; "Level 3" indicates a high level of COVID-19 and the CDC recommends unvaccinated travelers avoid travel under any circumstance, and finally, "Level 4" indicates a very high level of COVID-19 and the CDC recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should avoid travel to any country under this advisory. To receive a "Level 4" advisory, a country must have more than 500 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past 28 days. The advisory lists are updated weekly, and the agency notes on its website, "additional information such as new variants of concern, vaccination rates, hospitalizations, and imported case counts may be considered when determining a Travel Health Notice level." The United States Department of State has followed suit with the CDC—it moved the same countries, less Israel, onto its "Level 4" advisory list on Feb. 7. Despite the high-level advisories, many countries are still planning to open their borders and take travelers in. Australia is set to reopen its borders to vaccinated tourists on Feb. 21. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "COVID-19 Travel Recommendations." Accessed February 9, 2022. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "How CDC Determines the Level for COVID-19 Travel Health Notices." Accessed February 9, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit 17 Countries Got New Travel Advisory Levels From the CDC This Week Everything International Travelers Need to Know About Planning a Trip to the US More Than 100 Destinations Have Been Added to the State Department's "Do Not Travel" List Hawaii's Entry Requirements Just Changed. Here's What You Need to Know What to Expect If You’re Going on a Cruise This Winter The US Extends Masking Mandate, Tightens COVID-19 Testing Timeline for Travel Travel to the UK Just Got a Lot Easier, so Put London Back on Your Bucket List Travel to North America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country The CDC Just Eased COVID-19 Travel Recommendations for 61 Countries What Travelers Should Know About the Delta Variant Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Here's What the CDC Recommends for Holiday Travel The US Has Issued A "Do Not Travel" Advisory for the UK and Four Other Countries Travel to Africa and the Middle East: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country