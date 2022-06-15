Carnival's Newest Cruise Ship Has a Feature Travel Lovers Have to See

Why not visit Europe on your next cruise to Mexico? Carnival Cruise Line just revealed a new themed zone on its next ship, which will allow passengers to do just that.

On June 8, Carnival announced "The Gateway," the final zone added aboard its newest ship, the Carnival Celebration. This area will feature design and decor inspired by some of the world's most famous transportation stations and departure points.

The highlight of this new zone? The 9.5-foot by 5-foot LED windows will display different scenes—sunny skies by day and travel-inspired themes by night. The 12 high-definition windows and the almost 100-foot display ceiling will depict different places around the world, visualizing destination-inspired themes such as "Abroad in Europe," "Far East Voyage," and "Mexico Lindo."

"The Gateway was created to celebrate the enriching experience we all feel when traveling—not only because of the destinations we travel to, but also the world of cultures we get to explore," said the president of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy, in a statement. "We have millions of guests and team members who come from around the world to have fun together and create a welcoming and inclusive environment while sailing to new places—that is the beauty of traveling, especially on a Carnival ship, and that is what this zone will celebrate."

However, the company's considered that it takes more than giant screens to immerse people in the different locations. The music, food, drinks, entertainment, and activities will all represent the nightly themes.

On "Mexico Lindo" night, for example, the windows might depict ancient Mayan cities, white-sand beaches, or lush jungles, and guests can enjoy beverages like margaritas and palomas, and can even sit for agave tastings.

The creation of this new zone will also be accompanied by two new bar spaces and a spin on a fan-favorite restaurant.

Courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

Courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

Courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

Courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

The decor of the first new bar, Latitudes, is inspired by airports and train stations worldwide. Along with the menu, the space will feature a mechanical split-flap departure board, custom-made by Oat Foundry in Philadelphia, which will change daily (with classic flip-motion and sound included) to show the bar's menu. Guests can head to Latitudes every night for "Celebration Happy Hour," an event meant to celebrate special occasions, birthdays, anniversaries, and more.

The second new bar, The Golden Jubilee, will pay tribute to Carnival's history and feature vintage cocktails, early ship-inspired decor, relics from Carnival's past ships, and an exhibit of models and dioramas depicting Carnival ships throughout the company's 50 years.

Emeril's Bistro 1397 (a slight name change from its Creole and French Quarter-inspired predecessor, Emeril's Bistro 1396) will debut in The Gateway, bringing over fan-favorite dishes from the Carnival Cruise's ship Mardi Gras. Owned by Emeril Lagasse, the menu offers more than just Creole dishes—it will feature international foods and flavors, all presented with a "Carnival flair." The restaurant boasts two types of seating; along the promenade's walkway and an intimate dining area with ocean views.

Another highlight of the space will be a large digital map display that will show the locations of different Carnival ships around the world in real-time.

The Gateway is the final Carnival Celebration zone to join the ship and is accompanied by 820 Biscayne, Celebration Central, The Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing, and the Lido zones.

The ship's inaugural sailing will depart from Miami on Nov. 21, 2022.

For more information on the ship or to book your next cruise, visit the Carnival Cruise Line website.

