No Private Jet? You Can Still Travel Like a Roy With This Luxury Luggage

With season three of HBO's hit series "Succession" returning to screens earlier this month, viewers have once again been tuning in for a look at one of the most stylish families on TV.

And with the amount of private jetting the Roy family seemingly does every week, they, of course, have some killer luggage to accompany them on their excursions across the world.

The Roy's distinctive luggage, designed by Carl Friedrik, features a sleek hardshell construction with sharp, luxury leather detailing that you would expect to see Logan wheeling into his penthouse or Roman carrying into a posh London hotel.

In addition to being stylish, the bags are also functional—with extra-large suitcase compartments and a rigid, upright construction on overnight bags to maintain perfect shape. (Perhaps ideal for hiding away important documents from prying eyes?)

The collection is produced using durable and lightweight materials, including polycarbonate shells and aluminum frames, which can endure the rigors of travel while still looking good and being easy to carry, should your personal assistant not be there to do it. Large zip compartments and compression straps help keep your wardrobe organized, and the Japanese-designed Hinomoto wheels allow you to move quickly and in silence, should you need to make a quick getaway.

Of course, no self-respecting member of a corrupt family media empire could last without their devices to check Twitter for the latest updates on their siblings, so Friedrik included a removable battery for on-the-go charging to keep the power flowing. Later this year, the line will include a new "pocket carry-on," which will feature more external pockets to give you quick access to documents and other small electronics. With more and more of us getting back to travel, this could be the perfect time for you to pull a Cousin Greg and ditch the worn-out duffle bag for something more first-class.

Ready to upgrade? Carl Friedrik's carry-on suitcase starts at $470.

