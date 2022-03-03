Travel News Hotels Have Your Own Personal Airstream Glamping Party in the Arabian Desert Habitas has just debuted a new caravan resort concept in Saudi Arabia By Devorah Lev-Tov Devorah Lev-Tov Instagram Brandeis University Devorah Lev-Tov is a Brooklyn-based journalist who focuses on luxury travel, family travel, food trends, and sustainable food and travel. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 03/03/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Habitas Saudi Arabia’s AlUla region is one of the fast-growing and top trending travel regions globally, with new attractions, hotels, tours, and more debuting there since 2017, when a royal commission was created to protect and develop it safely. The latest opening there is Caravan by Habitas, an immersive glamping experience that feels like your own personal Airstream party. Launching today, March 1, 2022, Caravan by Habitas consists of 22 airstreams designed for minimal environmental impact but packed with thoughtful amenities. Each one is equipped with a private outdoor deck, a queen-sized bed or two single beds, an indoor lounge, a kitchenette with snacks, a private shower and bathroom, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi. Rooms also feature fun details like coloring books, disco lights, a sound system, curated books, and Theragun and scalp massagers. Caravan AlUla's public spaces pay homage to the ancient Bedouins who traveled the desert land and incense routes. At the center of the U-shaped formation of the airstreams is the Gathering Tent, a communal place for guests to come together. Interiors are decorated with colorful antiques and heritage crafts from Saudi Arabia and inspired by living spaces in traditional Saudi homes. The space is also filled with vintage games, books, and toys, as well as shisha, tea, and other surprises to discover. There is also a large fire pit, yoga deck, outdoor cinema with movies projected onto rocks, a desert-inspired jungle gym, and a teddy bear tent. Guests can move around the resort via provided off-road electric bikes. Habitas Habitas Habitas Habitas Dining options include three food trucks and a food court with communal tables and cushioned seating. There's a pink, holographic ice cream truck, a mirrored pizza truck with vintage signs, and an Arabian coffee and juice truck. Activities at the resort follow the six programming pillars of Habitas: music, wellness, adventure, culture, learning, and culinary. To that end, the property features cultural discourse, performances, interactive art installations, and immersive adventure programming that includes Canyon Crossing, Desert Trekking, Arabian Horse Treks, Stargazing, and Desert Survival Skills. Guests also have access to the services and amenities at Thuraya Wellness, located at the main Habitas AlUla property, which is a five-minute drive from the caravans. Caravan by Habitas joins the rapidly expanding eco-friendly Habitas hospitality group, which also has properties in Mexico and Namibia. Rates at Caravan by Habitas at AlUla start at $400 a night. To book a caravan, visit Habitas' website. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Royal Commission for AIUIa. "About Us." Retrieved March 1, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Best Romantic Hotels for a Luxury Honeymoon Experience 9 Best Northern Arizona Hotels in 2022 AutoCamp Just Opened a New Location Outside Joshua Tree National Park—Take a Peek The 9 Best Colorado Cabin Rentals of 2022 The Top 8 Yosemite National Park Hotels The 9 Best Phoenix Valley Hotels The Best Cape Cod Beachfront Hotels in 2022 The 9 Best Vermont Cabin Rentals of 2022 The 6 Best Design-Forward Motels in the U.S. The 8 Best New York State Ski Hotels of 2022 The Best East Coast Hotels in 2022 Cairngorms National Park: The Complete Guide The 9 Best Iowa Cabin Rentals of 2022 The 8 Best Las Vegas Hotels of 2022 The 8 Best All-Inclusive Turks & Caicos Resorts of 2022 The 7 Best Oceanfront Virginia Beach Hotels of 2022