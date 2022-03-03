Have Your Own Personal Airstream Glamping Party in the Arabian Desert

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla region is one of the fast-growing and top trending travel regions globally, with new attractions, hotels, tours, and more debuting there since 2017, when a royal commission was created to protect and develop it safely. The latest opening there is Caravan by Habitas, an immersive glamping experience that feels like your own personal Airstream party.

Launching today, March 1, 2022, Caravan by Habitas consists of 22 airstreams designed for minimal environmental impact but packed with thoughtful amenities. Each one is equipped with a private outdoor deck, a queen-sized bed or two single beds, an indoor lounge, a kitchenette with snacks, a private shower and bathroom, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi. Rooms also feature fun details like coloring books, disco lights, a sound system, curated books, and Theragun and scalp massagers.

Caravan AlUla's public spaces pay homage to the ancient Bedouins who traveled the desert land and incense routes. At the center of the U-shaped formation of the airstreams is the Gathering Tent, a communal place for guests to come together. Interiors are decorated with colorful antiques and heritage crafts from Saudi Arabia and inspired by living spaces in traditional Saudi homes. The space is also filled with vintage games, books, and toys, as well as shisha, tea, and other surprises to discover. There is also a large fire pit, yoga deck, outdoor cinema with movies projected onto rocks, a desert-inspired jungle gym, and a teddy bear tent. Guests can move around the resort via provided off-road electric bikes.

Dining options include three food trucks and a food court with communal tables and cushioned seating. There's a pink, holographic ice cream truck, a mirrored pizza truck with vintage signs, and an Arabian coffee and juice truck.

Activities at the resort follow the six programming pillars of Habitas: music, wellness, adventure, culture, learning, and culinary. To that end, the property features cultural discourse, performances, interactive art installations, and immersive adventure programming that includes Canyon Crossing, Desert Trekking, Arabian Horse Treks, Stargazing, and Desert Survival Skills. Guests also have access to the services and amenities at Thuraya Wellness, located at the main Habitas AlUla property, which is a five-minute drive from the caravans.

Caravan by Habitas joins the rapidly expanding eco-friendly Habitas hospitality group, which also has properties in Mexico and Namibia.



Rates at Caravan by Habitas at AlUla start at $400 a night. To book a caravan, visit Habitas' website.