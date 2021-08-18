Canada's Beloved Rocky Mountaineer Train Makes Its US Debut

After years in the making, Canadian luxury rail company Rocky Mountaineer has just debuted its first U.S. route. The four-day trip, which travels between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, was first announced last year and celebrated its maiden voyage over the weekend with eager train enthusiasts from around the country taking part.

On the all-inclusive journey, travelers can expect breathtaking views of the Colorado River, Rocky Mountains, canyons, rock formations, and more—all from Rocky Mountaineer's glass-domed train coaches. Guests will also have access to fresh air, thanks to outdoor viewing areas on each train car.

The food onboard will feature dishes prepared using ingredients local to the route. Passengers can expect things like short ribs braised with beer from Denver’s Epic Brewing, charcuterie boards made with Colorado venison and elk, and desserts from Aspen Baking Company. While the beers aboard will be local, the wine will come from California and Oregon, despite the train passing through Palisade, the heart of Colorado wine country. The company expects this to change as they grow their partnerships. A premium SilverLeaf Plus upgrade offers guests an extra course during meals, a private lounge area, and a mixologist on hand to handcraft cocktails using premium spirits.

On the included overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, travelers can choose their hotel, selecting between Glenwood Hotel Colorado, the Hotel Denver, or the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort.

"This new Rockies to the Red Rocks route is a celebration that has been several years in the making as we continuously seek unique locations with incredible scenery and iconic destinations that are best experienced by train," Rocky Mountaineer's founder and interim CEO Peter Armstrong said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming guests for a train journey that delivers the incredible experience and award-winning service that Rocky Mountaineer is well known for while they enjoy the epic scenery, flavors, and hospitality of the Southwest United States."

The “Rockies to the Red Rocks” trip starts at $1,250 per person, including two nights onboard the train and the overnight stay in Glenwood Springs. Rocky Mountaineer will continue the preview season of the voyage through Nov. 19, 2021. A seven-month season of the route is planned for 2022.