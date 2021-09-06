Travel News Safety & Insurance Vaccinated U.S. Citizens Can Likely Travel to Canada Soon The good news comes just in time for summer in the north Written by Ellie Nan Storck Updated 06/09/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 06/09/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Linkedin Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Getty Images / Filippo Bacci As summer descends upon us, and with it a marked increase in travel both domestic and international, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to ease travel restrictions along the country's border for travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to a report from Bloomberg, while the current 14-day quarantine period will be loosened, travelers who have had their full two doses and plan to enter Canada will still need to be tested for the virus and potentially quarantine for a short period of time. Though the new regulations are expected to be formally announced within days, several major details remain unknown, such as when eased restrictions will be implemented, as well as whether or not it will apply to non-U.S. citizens traveling to Canada. With a nonessential travel pact renewal planned for June 21, an easement in travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canadian borders could majorly impact land and air traffic in the coming months and, of course, the tourism industry. Any changes to the current travel regulations and restrictions would be a part of a phased reopening based on a decrease in cases in both Canada and the U.S. Active cases are on the rapid decline in both countries, and just over 60 percent of Canadians have received their first shot. Travel to North America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Game On? Japan Says Olympics Will Still Be Held, Despite US Travel Alert Travel to North America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country The CDC Just Eased COVID-19 Travel Recommendations for 61 Countries Vaccine Tourism Is the Newest Travel Trend—But Hopefully Not for Long What Countries Can I Travel To If I’m Vaccinated? It’s Officially Official: Europe Will Reopen to Fully Vaccinated Travelers Canada Cancels All Flights to Mexico and the Caribbean Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Should You Travel to Europe Right Now? Bali and Thailand Plan on Fully Reopening to Tourists by July Is Thailand Ready to Reopen Its Borders to Tourists? Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country When Will My State Reopen? Dates for Every U.S. State Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Travel to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific: A Reopening Timeline by Country Is It Safe to Travel in the U.S. Right Now?