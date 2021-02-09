Travel News Safety & Insurance Every Single National Forest in California Just Closed Due to Wildfire Risk Wildfires have devoured 1.8 million acres of California forest this year alone By Katherine Alex Beaven Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara on 09/02/21 Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. TripSavvy's fact-checking on 09/02/21 Share Pin Email David McNew / Getty Images The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Services temporarily closed all of California’s national forests on Aug. 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m., citing extreme wildfire risk. "We do not take this decision lightly, but this is the best choice for public safety,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. “It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend when so many people enjoy our national forests.” When Eberlien says the decision wasn’t made lightly, she’s not joking. The California wildfire situation is dire, and already this year, more than 6,900 wildfires have devoured 1.8 million acres of California forest land. Back in mid-July, the National Wildfire Preparedness Level (PL) reached PL5, the highest level of wildland fire activity—only the third time in 20 years that PL5 has been declared by mid-July. The decision to temporarily close the forests until Sept. 17 was based on several factors, including visitor safety, current conditions that make it easier for fires to spread quickly, and forecasts showing continued or worsening high-risk fire trends. Although large fires and risk to people and property is, unfortunately, nothing new these days, the USDA Forest Service says that this year's circumstances are a bit more severe. For starters, the agency stated a record-level of fuel and fire conditions and "fire behavior that is beyond the norm" of their experience and models, such as "large, quick runs in the night." They also noted a lack of attack and suppression resources and limited Incident Command Teams needed to battle new blazes. In 2020, there were estimated to be 9,917 total wildfires in California that burned through 4.25 million acres. It was a record-setting year. By temporarily closing and restricting access to the Golden State’s national forests, the U.S. The Department of Agriculture Forest Service is also hoping to prevent any new fires from starting. The closed national forests are expected to reopen on Sept. 18, 2021. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. United States Department of Agriculture. "USDA Forest Service Temporarily Closing All California National Forests for Public Safety." Aug. 31, 2021 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit California’s Cleveland National Forest: The Complete Guide Celebrate Asian American History By Visiting These National Parks The 15 Best Places in the World to Swim With Sharks Death Valley National Park: The Complete Guide Island Time: The Complete Guide to Channel Islands National Park Magic Mountains: 9 Top Things To Do In Big Bear, California Maine's Stunning Acadia National Park Offers Adventures for All 332 Travel-Related Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About Hawaii's Governor Asks Tourists to Stay Home Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases Hotels Across the World are Being Repurposed to Help Fight the Pandemic The Best Outdoor Activity in Every State Top Natural Attractions in the United States The 25 Best Things to Do in Los Angeles The 12 Best California Attractions Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now Plan Your Trip to Kanha National Park with this Complete Guide