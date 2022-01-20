TripSavvy Travel News Cheers! You Can Win a Luxe Ice Fishing Adventure Fully Stocked With Busch Light The brand is returning to its Minnesota roots in style By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 01/20/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Busch Light It's that time of year again: a sharp chill in the air, powdery snow on the ground, and the promise of cold-weather adventure. Winter is one of the best times for getting active outdoors, whether it be on the slopes, the rink, or, with the help of Busch beer, at the fishing holes. Now, in celebration of their newly launched Busch Light ice fishing cans, the All-American beer brand is embracing its midwestern roots and taking over Minnesota's Mille Lacs Lake with a tricked-out ice shanty, which one lucky winner can call home for an entire week. The Busch Light ice shanty will be equipped with all the luxuries an angler of any level would want, including a fully stocked kitchen full of "Midwestern favorites," heat, electricity, a dual fridge for live bait, indoor ice fishing holes, and, of course, plenty of ice-cold Busch Light. Courtesy of Busch Beer The location couldn't be more perfect: just two hours from the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Mille Lacs is considered one of Minnesota's most incredible natural gems. The second-largest inland lake in the state, it is well-known for its top-notch trophy fishing opportunities and is a particular favorite for walleye fishing in the winter months. Courtesy of Busch Light One lucky winner will get to make those ice fishing dreams come true and have the Busch Light ice shanty all to themselves (and a friend if they want to share) from Feb. 5-11. Ready to enter? All you need to do is submit a photo of the Busch Light logo on social media using the tags #BuschIceShanty, #Sweepstakes, and @Buschbeer, between Jan. 18 to 28. If you don't get selected, you're still in luck: the ice shanty will be available to rent all winter long—beer included—via The Red Door Resort. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 11 Best Men's Insulated Jackets of 2021 Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About The 7 Best Walleye Lures of 2022 The 11 Best Ice Fishing Rods of 2022 The 9 Best Pike Lures of 2022 The 9 Best Striper Lures of 2022 The 7 Best Ice Augers of 2022 The 6 Best Marine Batteries of 2022 The Best Camping Gear Deals for January 2022 The Best Dive Bar in Every State The 9 Best Largemouth Bass Lures of 2022 The Top Travel Products of 2022, Tested and Recommended by TripSavvy Editors The 13 Best State Parks in South Carolina Top Things to Do in Minneapolis-St. Paul in the Winter 12 Best Things to Do in New England in the Winter The 11 Best Snowboard Boots of 2022