Cheers! You Can Win a Luxe Ice Fishing Adventure Fully Stocked With Busch Light

It's that time of year again: a sharp chill in the air, powdery snow on the ground, and the promise of cold-weather adventure. Winter is one of the best times for getting active outdoors, whether it be on the slopes, the rink, or, with the help of Busch beer, at the fishing holes. Now, in celebration of their newly launched Busch Light ice fishing cans, the All-American beer brand is embracing its midwestern roots and taking over Minnesota's Mille Lacs Lake with a tricked-out ice shanty, which one lucky winner can call home for an entire week.

The Busch Light ice shanty will be equipped with all the luxuries an angler of any level would want, including a fully stocked kitchen full of "Midwestern favorites," heat, electricity, a dual fridge for live bait, indoor ice fishing holes, and, of course, plenty of ice-cold Busch Light.



Courtesy of Busch Beer

The location couldn't be more perfect: just two hours from the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Mille Lacs is considered one of Minnesota's most incredible natural gems. The second-largest inland lake in the state, it is well-known for its top-notch trophy fishing opportunities and is a particular favorite for walleye fishing in the winter months.



Courtesy of Busch Light

One lucky winner will get to make those ice fishing dreams come true and have the Busch Light ice shanty all to themselves (and a friend if they want to share) from Feb. 5-11. Ready to enter? All you need to do is submit a photo of the Busch Light logo on social media using the tags #BuschIceShanty, #Sweepstakes, and @Buschbeer, between Jan. 18 to 28.

If you don't get selected, you're still in luck: the ice shanty will be available to rent all winter long—beer included—via The Red Door Resort.