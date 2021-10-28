You Can Now Tour Dubai's Burj Al Arab—One of the World’s Most Exclusive Hotels

Most of us can only dream about staying at a seven-star hotel like Burj Al Arab, where showers are embellished with actual gold and rooms average $1,500 per night. But now, anyone visiting Dubai can take a tour of the property—and peek into the infamously lavish Royal Suite.

Jumeirah Group, the parent company that owns Burj Al Arab, announced its new "Inside Burj Al Arab" package earlier this month, and tours officially started on Oct. 15. (The announcement was undoubtedly timed to the recent opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will draw more tourists than ever to the city.) It marks the first time in the hotel's 22-year history that people other than paying guests or restaurant patrons have been able to experience the hotel, easily the most iconic property in Dubai.

Each 90-minute butler-led tour can accommodate up to 12 people at a time, with tickets starting from 399 dirhams (about $109). You can then pay extra for one of the hotel's 24-carat Ultimate Gold Cappuccinos or an afternoon tea at Sahn Eddar, an on-site lounge. While it might seem weird to shell out more than $100 to sip a coffee and visit a hotel you're not even staying at, let us consider the sheer amount of extravagance this single hotel holds.

Burj Al Arab stands on its own private island near Jumeirah Beach, defining the city's skyline with its sail-shaped design. The building is known for its 590-foot atrium—the largest globally—featuring a dancing fountain flanked by gold columns. (Do a quick Google image search. You'll be impressed.)

Each of the 202 suites is the epitome of luxury, decorated in gold and deep purple shades and offering incredible views of the ocean. The amenities are off the charts, ranging from five-head rain showers and Hermès bath products to beds personalized for each guest's specific posture preferences (plus a pillow menu with nine different options).

And then there's the Royal Suite, a two-story space that costs a cool $24,000 per night. That gets you a private elevator, private cinema, lounge, library, dining area with painted cloud ceilings, and several bathrooms built in head-to-toe marble. The master bedroom has a bed that rotates and a pillow menu with 13 different options—because the nine-option menu is for peasants, obviously.

The "Inside Burj Al Arab" tour will give guests a little taste of what we just described, plus the chance to learn some insider trivia and see the architect's original designs in the Experience Suite. So is it worth $109 to brush up on some facts and add a picture of the Royal Suite's marble jacuzzi tub to your Instagram feed? You be the judge.

