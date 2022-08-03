You Can Now Drive Bumper Cars at JFK Airport's TWA Hotel

The only hotel at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport just debuted an unexpected offering—bumper cars. Each weekend from now until November, visitors can cruise around a race course outside the TWA Hotel in cars with punny names like "Hammer Time" or "Nervous Wrecker."

Debuting four months after the hotel's tarmac roller rink, the bumper car course is yet another unique way to stay entertained at TWA. A session will cost $16 for kids under 12 years of age and $20 for adults. Since admission is first-come, first-serve, and depends on the weather, there are no advance tickets sold.

The hotel's other amenities put your average airport hotel to shame. After you get your fill of driving, consider a spin at the Roll-a-Rama rink, have a drink inside the 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane parked next to the course, or lounge by the year-round rooftop infinity pool, with expansive views of planes taking off and landing at the airport.

Finally, aviation geeks will love exploring the museum detailing the history of Trans World Airlines, while fans of the "Mad Men" era can enjoy a drink at the hotel's '60s-inspired cocktail bar, complete with a sunken lounge.