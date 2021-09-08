TripSavvy Travel News 8 Budget-Friendly Hotels with Amazing Views of Iconic Architecture Glimpse the Sagrada Familia from bed—without breaking the bank Written by Virginia Blair West Updated 08/09/21 Share Pin Email Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. After spending an unprecedented amount of time at home, we’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, discover hidden architectural gems, or hit the road in luxury. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one city is restoring its most sacred monuments, a look at how historic hotels are prioritizing accessibility, an examination of how architecture could be changing the way we travel in cities, and a rundown of the most architecturally significant buildings in every state. There is nothing quite like waking up to a dazzling view, especially one of an architectural masterpiece. Marveling at the ingenuity of mankind across the centuries—from the Taj Mahal to the Sydney Opera House—is one of the magical elements of travel, and doing so from the comfort of one’s hotel is an even more magical experience. And, while these million-dollar views usually come with a corresponding price tag, a number of hotels around the world are exceptions to this rule. Read on for a list of hotels that provide postcard-worthy views of architectural icons at wallet-friendly prices.

Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain: Ayre Hotel Rosellon
Sydney Opera House, Australia: Macleay Hotel
Eiffel Tower, Paris, France: Hotel Gustave
Burj Khalifa, Dubai: Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai
Colosseum, Rome: Hotel Colosseum
Taj Mahal, Agra, India: Crystal Sarovar Premiere
The Shard, London: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tower of London
Acropolis, Athens: Home and Poetry Hotel Pros & Cons Pros Rooftop with panoramic views Excellent menu of tapas, cocktails, and international dishes at the terrace restaurant Cons Lack of spa, pool, and gym Atmosphere is not family-friendly Just a few hundred feet from Barcelona’s mesmerizing basilica, the Ayre Hotel considers the Sagrada Família to be its raison d'être. The hotel boasts up-close views from many of its rooms, which are designed with handsome dark wood, burgundy accents, and contemporary artwork, along with conveniences like flat-screen TVs and complimentary minibars. Higher-category rooms are not only affordable (starting at 105€), but offer Jacuzzi tubs and Nespresso machines. Factor in the panoramic terrace with shaded lounges facing the Sagrada, and the Ayre Hotel offers a truly impressive bang for your buck in Barcelona. Notable Amenities Outdoor spaces in several rooms Breakfast buffet Room service Sydney Opera House, Australia : Macleay Hotel Macleay Hotel See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It The sophisticated Macleay Hotel offers guests ideal views of not only the Opera House, but of the city’s stunning harbor and bridge. Pros & Cons Pros Small outdoor pool Cons Decor is a bit staid With its unmistakable structure (a series of white “shells” resembling the sails of a ship), the Sydney Opera House is considered one of the 20th Century’s most lauded architectural works—not to mention one of Sydney’s biggest appeals. Savvy travelers should stay at the no-frills, apartment-style Macleay Hotel, which offers great views of the awe-inspiring building, minus the price tag. Located on a tree-lined street in the vibrant neighborhood of Potts Point, the hotel consists of studio and multi-bedrooms apartments, the latter of which boast large balconies and full kitchens. For dinner, guests can savor BBQ and burgers at the on-site restaurant, Billy Kwong, though there are plenty of options within a stone’s throw of the hotel. The friendly local staff is happy to arrange massages or manicures at the off-site spa, along with visits to an affiliate gym. Notable Amenities Airport shuttle Free in-house movies Laundry room Eiffel Tower, Paris, France : Hotel Gustave Hotel Gustave See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It This jewel-box boutique hotel takes its name from the monument’s engineer, Gustave Eiffel, and offers prime views of the Tower throughout. Pros & Cons Pros 24-hour reception Cons Rooms start small (about 170 square feet) Travelers will feel like in-the-know locals at Hotel Gustave, where romantic-meets-eclectic decor is second only to Eiffel Tower views. Located on a quiet street within walking distance of the Seine, the intimate hotel prides itself on its sumptuous decor: think jewel-tone sofas, velvet ottomans, glass-enclosed cabinets filled with tchotchkes, and contemporary light fixtures. The design quality continues in the rooms, many of which have direct views of the Eiffel Tower from French windows, along with Nespresso machines and smart LCD flat-screen TVs. Breakfast is served in the colorful dining room, where there is a small honesty bar and courtyard for alfresco dining. Notable Amenities Several accessible rooms Room service Gluten-free options served Burj Khalifa, Dubai : Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It Guests have everything at their disposal at this resort-hotel in the center of Dubai’s Downtown, including sublime views of the Burj Khalifa. Pros & Cons Pros Accessible location (a 10-minute walk to Dubai Mall and Souk Al Bahar) Cons Large, corporate hotel means less personalized service When Burj Khalifa emerged from the Dubai skyline in 2010, it shattered Guinness World Records and wowed the world over with its boundary-pushing engineering, architecture, and extravagance. Travelers come to Dubai to gawk at the 160-floor skyscraper from all angles (in addition to visiting the observation deck inside), but the lucky guests of Ramada can gaze at the building from their hotel room. The ultra-modern hotel offers Burj views from many of its accommodations, including one suite with a spacious balcony that puts visitors tantalizingly close to the structure. When not exploring the surrounding area, guests will be well-entertained between the swimming pool, sauna, fitness center, and badminton court; and multiple dining options, with contemporary Arabic cuisine and crowd-pleasing fare like pizza on offer. Notable Amenities 24-hour room service Buffet breakfast Kid’s club and playground Colosseum, Rome : Hotel Colosseum Hotel Colosseum See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It The name says it all at this intimate boutique hotel, seated atop "Esquilino,” one of the seven hills of Rome. Pros & Cons Pros 10-minute walk from the Colosseum Cons Room decor is a bit dowdy With a relaxed ambiance, cheery decor, and friendly service, Hotel Colloseum reflects the atmosphere of the Eternal City through and through. Guests are welcomed by the colorful lobby, with pastel green walls complementing vintage furnishings and mod-inspired lighting. Rooms are more understated in decor, outfitted with air conditioning and satellite TV, and some boast balconies with views of the Colosseum. Most time should be spent on the rooftop terrace, however, which is framed by topiaries and offers panoramic city views of not only the hotel’s namesake but of Rome’s multiple basilica domes and hillside towns in the distance. Here, guests lounge on shaded chairs and savor drinks and snacks in the afternoon. Breakfast is served in the dining rooms downstairs, with its vintage-style coffered ceiling. Notable Amenities Bikes and scooters for rent Triple and quadruple rooms ideal for families Taj Mahal, Agra, India : Crystal Sarovar Premiere Crystal Sarovar Premiere See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It In Agra, most hotels with views of the majestic Taj Mahal match the lavishness (ergo the high price) of the Taj itself, but Crystal Sarovar is a budget-friendly exception with plentiful amenities. Pros & Cons Pros Variety of dining options Cons Hotel exterior is corporate in style Known as the world’s most spectacular romantic homage—the mausoleum complex was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in his late wife’s memory—the Taj Mahal is often regarded as the most exquisite work of architecture on the planet. At Crystal Sarovar Premiere, roughly half of the hotel’s accommodations offer views of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, many of which are straight-on vistas. Taj Mahal views continue in many of the hotel’s common spaces, including the rooftop, where an alfresco grill and pool make the hotel far more than a crash pad. Crystal is also very family-friendly, boasting well-equipped rooms with satellite TV channels and central air conditioning, as well as a kid’s play area. Notable Amenities Fitness center Full-service spa with deep tissue and Ayurvedic massage treatments The Shard, London : DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tower of London DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tower of London See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It This Hilton hotel packs a punch with sophisticated rooms, a swanky rooftop bar, and five-star views of the Shard. Pros & Cons Pros Located five minutes from the Tower of London Cons Meetings frequent the hotel Among London’s many great architectural works, the Renzo Piano-designed Shard is arguably the most striking, with its pyramidal glass seemingly piercing the sky. DoubleTree puts visitors right at the forefront of the tower, affording views of not only the Shard, but of the Gherkin and Tower Bridge. The best vistas are enjoyed at Savage Garden, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, where creative cocktails, top-shelf whiskies, and snacks are served beneath a retractable roof. Rooms are expectedly tasteful, with creamy white linens and handsome wooden fixtures (several accomodations overlook Tower Bridge, providing a truly luxurious London experience). Common areas were designed with an extra dose of style, including the light-filled lobby atrium and contemporary City Cafe, where a crowd-pleasing breakfast buffet is offered daily. Notable Amenities Chocolate chip cookies upon arrival Accessible rooms Fitness center Acropolis, Athens : Home and Poetry Hotel Home and Poetry Hotel See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It This pint-sized boutique hotel offers a surprising amount of amenities for its size and price. Pros & Cons Pros Family accommodations available Lovely rooftop garden Cons Some rooms need a decor update Not accessible Athen’s crown jewel is the Acropolis, an ancient citadel presiding regally over the city. Travelers usually pay top-dollar for views of the Neolithic landmark, but the Home and Poetry Hotel is a lovely gem for travelers on a budget. Ideally situated for sightseeers (the Parthenon and Acropolis are both within walking distance), the hotel is set in a neoclassical building with a rooftop garden and bar with sublime views of Acropolis. Rooms are similarly impressive, with hardwood floors, classical moldings, exposed stone walls, and skylights, and all offer flat-screen TVs. Guests have the option to rent bikes or scooters to explore Athens, while the concierge is available to book city tours and cruises to nearby islands. Notable Amenities Room service Buffet breakfast Final Verdict It doesn’t get much better than epic views, and these hotels offer prices that cannot be beat. Each of these offers a truly five-star view, and many supersede their status as a budget hotel, with ample amenities and appeals. Standouts include the Ayre Hotel Rosellon in Barclona, with its chic rooftop terrace with up-close views of the Sagrada Família; and Ramada Dubai, where guests are pampered for an impressively low price. Compare the Budget-Friendly Hotels with Five-Star Views of Architectural Sites Property Rates Resort Fee No. of Rooms Free Wi-Fi Ayre Hotel Rosellon Sagrada Familia, Barcelona $ None 105 rooms Yes Macleay Hotel Sydney Opera House, Australia $ None 126 rooms Yes Hotel Gustave Eiffel Tower, Paris, France $ None 32 rooms Yes Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai Burj Khalifa, Dubai $ None 181 rooms Yes Hotel Colosseum Colosseum, Rome $ None 50 rooms Yes Crystal Sarovar Premiere Taj Mahal, Agra, India $ None 136 rooms Yes DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel London -Tower of London The Shard, London $ None 261 rooms Yes Home and Poetry Hotel Acropolis, Athens $ None 16 rooms Yes How We Chose These Hotels We evaluated numerous of hotels around the world before choosing the best for each architectural site. How We Chose These Hotels We evaluated numerous of hotels around the world before choosing the best for each architectural site. In addition to the quality of the view, we considered various elements when making our decisions, such as the property's quality of rooms, its design, and notable amenities (kids' clubs, pools, concierge services, etc.). We also assessed each property's dining options, whether there is a spa on-site, and the types of experiences available to guests. In addition to customer reviews, we noted each of the hotel's sanitation and cleanliness measures. 