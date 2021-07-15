The British Virgin Islands Implements COVID-19 Testing Upon Arrival

While travel might be making a comeback, the pandemic is still not over, which means rules and restrictions worldwide are still changing. Case in point: the British Virgin Islands (B.V.I.) just mandated testing upon arrival due to a spike in new coronavirus cases—even for vaccinated travelers.

The British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean will continue to require all travelers to provide a negative PCR test result before arrival. Still, testing upon arrival at the airport is a new requirement. Travelers will have to pay $50 for a rapid antigen test at their port of entry—either an airport or a seaport—and they'll have to stay in short-term quarantine for approximately 30 minutes while they wait for results to arrive.

If vaccinated travelers have the negative PCR test, provide proof of vaccination, and test negative upon arrival, they're free to enter the B.V.I. But unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers must quarantine for seven or four days, respectively, even if both of their test results are negative. Children of vaccinated travelers will undergo testing upon arrival and on the fourth day of their stay.

That said, there's currently a curfew in place throughout the islands through July 23—a timeframe that could be extended if the case count continues to climb. Right now, no one except essential workers and those traveling to the airport or a seaport are allowed out between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., and clubs, bars, and other entertainment venues are still closed. Restaurants, including on-site ones at hotels, are currently open with strict capacity limits.

Given that this is still an ever-changing situation, you'll want to keep an eye out for new developments if you're planning on traveling to the B.V.I. any time soon. For the latest travel requirements, head to bvitourism.com.