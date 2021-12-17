Several Airlines Just Announced New Routes Between the US and Europe for Summer 2022

If you’ve been wishing for a travel-filled 2022, good news: British Airways (BA) just announced a slew of new routes between the United States and Europe, plus the return of routes that had been on pause during the height of the pandemic.

In a press release on Monday, the London-based airline announced that their Atlantic Joint Business (AJB) partnership—a joint venture between BA, American Airlines, Iberia, Finnair, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus—will launch four new international routes next summer. Aer Lingus UK joined the AJB in 2021, which was an important move in the effort to add direct flights between Manchester and the U.S. The planned routes to New York kicked off on Dec. 1, with service to Orlando beginning Dec. 11.

While the Manchester flights are already underway, the rest of the alliance’s new flights will launch in 2022. These routes include:



American Airlines service between Charlotte, N.C. and Rome (April 5)

British Airways service between Portland, Ore. and London Heathrow (June 3)

Finnair service between Dallas and Helsinki (Feb. 6)

Finnair service between Seattle and Helsinki (June 1)

LEVEL service between Los Angeles and Barcelona (March 28)



In addition to these brand-new routes, the AJB will also resume routes that were dropped or postponed due to the pandemic—namely BA’s service between Pittsburgh and Heathrow (June 3) and between London Gatwick and New York (May 28). Meanwhile, Iberia will increase flight frequencies between Madrid and Miami, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, and Mexico (from April to October).



As if this news isn’t exciting enough, Lufthansa unveiled their flight schedule for summer 2022 on Tuesday, which includes both new destinations and increased frequency on familiar routes. The airline will launch a brand-new route between Munich and San Diego on March 27, and a route between Frankfurt and St. Louis, Mo.—the Midwest city’s first nonstop flight from continental Europe in around 20 years.



Eurowings Discover, Lufthansa Group's low-cost leisure brand, will also add new routes in 2022, including service between Frankfurt and Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Fort Myers, Tampa Bay, and Anchorage.