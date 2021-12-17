Travel News Air Travel Several Airlines Just Announced New Routes Between the US and Europe for Summer 2022 Get ready for flights to Italy, Finland, Spain, and more By Caitlin Morton Caitlin Morton Freelance Writer Instagram Twitter University of Virginia Caitlin Morton is a freelance writer based in Kansas City. Her work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, and many other publications. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/17/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Zu Sanchez Photography / Getty Images If you’ve been wishing for a travel-filled 2022, good news: British Airways (BA) just announced a slew of new routes between the United States and Europe, plus the return of routes that had been on pause during the height of the pandemic. In a press release on Monday, the London-based airline announced that their Atlantic Joint Business (AJB) partnership—a joint venture between BA, American Airlines, Iberia, Finnair, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus—will launch four new international routes next summer. Aer Lingus UK joined the AJB in 2021, which was an important move in the effort to add direct flights between Manchester and the U.S. The planned routes to New York kicked off on Dec. 1, with service to Orlando beginning Dec. 11. While the Manchester flights are already underway, the rest of the alliance’s new flights will launch in 2022. These routes include: American Airlines service between Charlotte, N.C. and Rome (April 5) British Airways service between Portland, Ore. and London Heathrow (June 3) Finnair service between Dallas and Helsinki (Feb. 6) Finnair service between Seattle and Helsinki (June 1) LEVEL service between Los Angeles and Barcelona (March 28) In addition to these brand-new routes, the AJB will also resume routes that were dropped or postponed due to the pandemic—namely BA’s service between Pittsburgh and Heathrow (June 3) and between London Gatwick and New York (May 28). Meanwhile, Iberia will increase flight frequencies between Madrid and Miami, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, and Mexico (from April to October). As if this news isn’t exciting enough, Lufthansa unveiled their flight schedule for summer 2022 on Tuesday, which includes both new destinations and increased frequency on familiar routes. The airline will launch a brand-new route between Munich and San Diego on March 27, and a route between Frankfurt and St. Louis, Mo.—the Midwest city’s first nonstop flight from continental Europe in around 20 years. Eurowings Discover, Lufthansa Group's low-cost leisure brand, will also add new routes in 2022, including service between Frankfurt and Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Fort Myers, Tampa Bay, and Anchorage. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit United Airlines Will Launch Routes to 5 Brand-New Destinations in 2022 A Guide to Airports in England America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About 'Travel Deal Tuesday' Is Here—and You Can Score Flights for As Low As $15 Airlines Are Now Adding—and Dropping—Flights in Anticipation of Future Travel Delta Air Lines Adds 73 Daily Flights to Europe for Summer 2022 United to Resume Nonstop Flights Between the US and Scotland in 2022 Boutique French Airline La Compagnie to Launch Tel Aviv and Milan Flights Flying From Great Britain to the Caribbean Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Last Minute Flight Deals on Europe's Biggest Airlines Your Complete Guide to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport JetBlue Debuts All-New Business-Class Suites with Private Doors Save a Bundle Just By Choosing a Different UK Airport The World's Most Delayed Major Airports