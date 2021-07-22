TripSavvy Travel News Brisbane Will Host the 2032 Summer Olympics The Games are returning to Australia for the third time Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 07/22/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 07/22/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Peter Unger / Getty Images Though spectators might not be able to cheer on their teams in person at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, there's a new event to look forward to; Brisbane, Australia, has officially been selected as the host of the 2032 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. This will mark Australia's third time hosting the games, after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. Interestingly, Brisbane ran uncontested as the only bid city left in the nomination process of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), meaning it was the de facto winner well before the formal announcement. Nevertheless, it received 72 votes in favor out of 77 in total. The process of hosting the Olympics has come under scrutiny in recent years, as the economic burden placed on host cities often outweighs the Games' financial benefits. Hopefully, Brisbane will at least break even; The Guardian estimates that Brisbane will spend $5 billion to host the Games, while Brisbane itself estimates that its economy will get an $8.1 billion boost from the event primarily through jobs, tourism, and trade. That said, these estimates have been known to be extremely inaccurate in the past, as budgets run amok. Plus, you never know when you'll have to cancel all spectator tickets due to a pandemic... But Brisbane is optimistic that it will stay on track, largely because it already has quite a bit of sporting infrastructure in place. The city hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2018, and upcoming sporting events include the UCI Road World Championships and the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, both in 2022 and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Brisbane also aims to make sustainability a major priority for the Games. In the meantime, get ready to watch the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, which begin this week, followed by the 2024 Olympics in Paris and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Game On? Japan Says Olympics Will Still Be Held, Despite US Travel Alert Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Japan Updated Its Tourism Approach for the Olympics. Now What? I'm on a Cruise Ship With a Positive COVID-19 Case—Here's Why I'm Not Concerned The Best LGBTQ-Friendly Destinations of 2019 This Top Airline Now Offers Free Chauffeurs for Its Economy Passengers The British Virgin Islands Implements COVID-19 Testing Upon Arrival Where to Go This Year: The Best Places to Travel in 2020 This Is the Most Popular Road Trip in the U.S. TripSavvy Is Celebrating Beaches and Islands in July Hoping To Travel To Japan To Watch The Summer Olympics? We’ve Got Some Bad News This New European Overnight Train Line Wants You to Ride the Rails in Style Amtrak Is Getting a $7.3 Billion Upgrade to Its Fleet of 50-Year-Old Trains 332 Travel-Related Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About Royal Caribbean Releases New Guidelines for Summer Florida Sailings The 6 Best Design-Forward Motels in the U.S. Vaccinated Americans Can Travel to Europe This Summer Travel to North America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country