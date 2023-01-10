Brightline Just Unveiled a Sneak Peek of Its New Orlando Station—See Inside

Since its debut in 2018, Florida's high-speed Brightline train service has made car-free travel between Miami, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale easier than ever before. After debuting new stations in Aventura and Boca Raton last month, the service is ready for the final piece of its long-awaited Central to South Florida train journey.

The rail carrier revealed the first renderings of its highly anticipated Orlando station this week, set to open later this year. The expansion to the new station, located in Orlando International Airport's Terminal C, will allow travelers to connect to Disney World from Miami in about three hours—a trip that would take at least a full hour more if done by car.

Courtesy of Brightline

Like its Miami, West Palm, Aventura, and Boca stations, the new Orlando station will include the amenities already pivotal to the Brightline experience. That consists of the carrier's premium lounges, featuring chargers next to every seat, snacks, coffee, and a selection of beer and wine on tap. Brightline's signature scent, a peppy grapefruit fragrance beloved by frequent travelers on the carrier, will fill the air throughout the station and lounges.

Throughout the station, big screens with rapidly updated schedule updates and a dedicated attendant will give passengers a heads up when trains arrive. All travelers can access Orlando's Brightline trains by escalator or elevators to the first level platform and board from one of the service's two new tracks.



Courtesy of Brightline

The station will also feature in-station retail experiences and its signature Mary Mary Bar found at all Brightline stations, which slings cocktails and lite bites for those on the go. The sit-down bar will feature a panoramic view overlooking the train platform, where guests can watch as trains arrive and depart.

"This world-class train station continues our mission of transforming train travel in America," said Patrick Goddard, Brightline's president, in a press release. "We have carefully thought through each detail of this station to ensure that it exceeds the expectations of the modern traveler."

The 37,350 square-foot station connects directly to the Orlando airport's parking deck C, with more than 350 parking spaces reserved for Brightline guests. Quick connections to Terminals A and B can be made in under five minutes.



The new station is predicted to debut in the first half of this year, though an official opening date is yet to be announced.