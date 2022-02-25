Budget Airline Breeze Airways Shares Plans to Launch International Flights

Breeze Airways, the low-cost carrier from JetBlue and WestJet founder David Neeleman, is about to go global.

The new airline, which took flight in May 2021, initially launched with 39 routes across 16 cities in the U.S., focusing on smaller hubs like Louisville, Kentucky; Tampa, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; and Norfolk, Virginia. Shortly after, the carrier quickly became the best-funded airline startup in U.S. history, with over $300 million in capital raised within its first three months of operations.

Now, the little airline that could is eyeing a significant expansion, announcing interest in scaling up its service across the globe. During a panel discussion at the Routes America conference in San Antonio last week, Breeze chief operations officer Lukas Johnson shared that the airline is currently in talks to secure a larger fleet of Airbus A220 aircraft, which will aid it in expanding service to longer domestic routes. "We're going through the certification process for the 220s first," said Johnson. "Then we'll tackle the next pieces, which is international, etc."

Breeze has been quietly kicking around the idea of expanding its service internationally since July 2021, when it was reported that the airline had put in a request for proposals on the Routes Exchange Platform, which is used to establish cooperation between airports and airlines on new routes.

A timetable for the expansion is yet to be announced. The airline has not yet confirmed which international markets it has its eyes on. In its initial RFP, Breeze expressed interest in airports in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America.

