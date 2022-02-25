Travel News Air Travel Budget Airline Breeze Airways Shares Plans to Launch International Flights The low-cost carrier is one of the biggest success stories of the pandemic era By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/25/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Breeze Airways Breeze Airways, the low-cost carrier from JetBlue and WestJet founder David Neeleman, is about to go global. The new airline, which took flight in May 2021, initially launched with 39 routes across 16 cities in the U.S., focusing on smaller hubs like Louisville, Kentucky; Tampa, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; and Norfolk, Virginia. Shortly after, the carrier quickly became the best-funded airline startup in U.S. history, with over $300 million in capital raised within its first three months of operations. Now, the little airline that could is eyeing a significant expansion, announcing interest in scaling up its service across the globe. During a panel discussion at the Routes America conference in San Antonio last week, Breeze chief operations officer Lukas Johnson shared that the airline is currently in talks to secure a larger fleet of Airbus A220 aircraft, which will aid it in expanding service to longer domestic routes. "We're going through the certification process for the 220s first," said Johnson. "Then we'll tackle the next pieces, which is international, etc." Breeze has been quietly kicking around the idea of expanding its service internationally since July 2021, when it was reported that the airline had put in a request for proposals on the Routes Exchange Platform, which is used to establish cooperation between airports and airlines on new routes. A timetable for the expansion is yet to be announced. The airline has not yet confirmed which international markets it has its eyes on. In its initial RFP, Breeze expressed interest in airports in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. The Points Guy. "Breeze Plans to Launch International Flights After Its First A2220 Routes Are Up and Running." February 24, 2022. Simple Flying. "Breeze Airways Wants International Flights: What Might We See?" July 13, 2021. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit You Can Fly Anywhere For $49 a Month With Alaska Airlines' New Flight Pass Vietnam Airways Launches Its First Direct Route to the US America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel These Are the Safest Airlines in the World for 2022 Low-Cost Icelandic Airline PLAY Expands With New Routes From New York to Europe A Brand New Budget Airline Is Launching This Year—Can It Succeed? This New Low-Cost Airline Just Became the Best-Funded Startup in U.S. Aviation Several Airlines Just Announced New Routes Between the US and Europe for Summer 2022 Meet Airbahn, Yet Another New Airline Launching in the US Everything You Need to Know About West Virginia's Airports 7 Best Best Airlines in the US The 14 Cheapest Airlines in North and South America A Review of JetBlue's New Transatlantic Mint Class on the Airbus A321LR A Guide to Airports in the American Midwest United Airlines Will Launch Routes to 5 Brand-New Destinations in 2022 Reviews of Top Low-Cost Airline Options