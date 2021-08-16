The Amalfi Coast Just Got Its First New Hotel in 20 Years—and It's Stunning

Italy lovers, gather round. The first new luxury hotel to open on the glittering Amalfi Coast in nearly 20 years has just started welcoming guests following years of meticulous construction along the area’s famous seaside cliffs.

Perched on a bluff 295 feet above the Tyrrhenian Sea, Borgo Santandrea overlooks the small picturesque fishermen’s village of Conca dei Marini—which happens to be home to Jackie O’s favorite local restaurant, La Tonnarella, as well as Sophia Loren’s longtime villa.

The hotel has 29 rooms and 16 suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase sweeping sea views, plus balconies or terraces. Inspired by the building’s 1960s origins, the contemporary rooms display a stylish Italian mid-century-meets-Mediterranean aesthetic that brings together regional artisans and recognized Italian brands. There is custom furniture by Molteni and family-run firms Tosconova and LISAR, geometric patterned Dedar and Rubelli textiles, eclectic antiques and art pieces, and Once Milano linens, all in a blue, white, and wood color palette. Guests can book the spacious and elegant Deluxe Suite, which features a private garden with an infinity pool overlooking the sea for the ultimate indulgence.

Courtesy of Borgo Santandrea

Courtesy of Borgo Santandrea

Courtesy of Borgo Santandrea

Perhaps most special, there are 31 different custom-designed geometric handmade and hand-painted tiles in shades of blue and white found in the rooms, bathrooms, and throughout the hotel. The goal was to go beyond the traditional baroque, nature-inspired curvilinear patterns that are ubiquitous in the region and to share geometric designs similar to those from the classic Roman period, which can be seen in the mosaics of nearby Pompeii and Herculaneum.

Sparkling white Italian marble from Puglia, Veneto, and Tuscany and hand-blown Venetian glass lamps are displayed throughout the property.

Borgo Santandrea has its own private beach, jetty, and exclusive beach club for guests, accessible via gorgeous and lush terraced gardens that include olive, lemon, and pomegranate trees (or an elevator). The property also has three restaurants (La Libreria, Alici, and The Beach Club) and two bars overseen by Michelin-starred chef Crescenzo Scotti serving Mediterranean food made with local ingredients.

The boutique hotel is the passion project of two Italian brothers from Ischia, one of whom worked for the Four Seasons for many years. The brothers hired architect and designer Bonaventura Gambardella, known for many buildings around the Amalfi Coast, including Palazzo Avino, and interior designer Nikita Bettoni, to design Borgo Santandrea.

During the soft-opening period, rooms start from $1,000 per night based on double occupancy and include breakfast. For bookings and more information, visit Borgo Santandrea's website.