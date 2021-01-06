Travel News Air Travel This Company Plans to Fly Anywhere in the World in Four Hours—for Only $100 Boom Supersonic will fly carbon-neutral planes at 2.2 times the speed of sound Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 06/01/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Boom Most people cringe at the thought of spending 18 hours on a plane, which is currently the duration of the longest flight in the world (Singapore to New York, for those wondering). But imagine a future where you could make that journey in just four hours—and for the low, low cost of $100. Travel would be changed forever. That's the long-term ambitious goal of Boom Supersonic, an aerospace company developing the next generation of supersonic commercial aircraft. Supersonic planes, however, are not new technology. From 1976 to 2003, the Concorde, flown by Air France and British Airways, shuttled passengers across the Atlantic in about three hours, flying at 1,300 mph—or just shy of twice the speed of sound. But the aircraft was retired for two reasons: one, it was a costly machine to operate (flights cost passengers about $20,000 per seat, adjusted for inflation), and two, it was limited to transatlantic routes (it couldn't fly over populated areas due to the sonic boom it created). So since 2003, we've been stuck traveling at the snail's pace of roughly 600 mph. Boom Supersonic aims at leveraging new technology to fix those two problems that plagued Concorde in its new aircraft, Overture, which would carry 65 to 88 passengers on more than 500 routes around the world. The plane would also be carbon neutral, using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to achieve that goal. Of course, a supersonic future is still a ways off. Boom Supersonic just revealed its test plane, the XB-1, late last year—it's scheduled to fly for the first time in 2021. But if everything goes according to plan, the company expects to build and fly Overture in just a few years, with the aircraft entering service in the 2030s. At that point, flights would cost roughly the same as a long-haul business-class flight today. To lower the fares to $100, as the company hopes to do, it'll take some innovations in material science, which will probably take a few more decades, Boom Supersonic told CNN. A lot needs to go perfectly right for Boom Supersonic to succeed, and it's certainly going to be an uphill battle. For instance, the company's main competitor, Aerion, shuttered last month due to a lack of funding. But that doesn't mean we're not hopeful for a return to supersonic flights someday! We just won't be holding our breath while we wait for that exciting future to arrive. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Britannica. "Concorde." Retrieved June 1, 2021 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Best Thing About JetBlue's New Transatlantic Routes Might Be the Food Boeing's Infamous 737 MAX Is Back—Here’s What You Should Know A Brand New Budget Airline Is Launching This Year—Can It Succeed? Bike Travel Is Surging Around the World. Will It Last? The Best Outdoor Activity in Every State How to Take the Eurostar Between London and Paris: Our Full Guide Essential Guide to Domestic Airlines in India Death Valley National Park: The Complete Guide The 13 Best Rides at Six Flags Great America How to Charter a Private Jet Best Rideshare Apps of 2021 What You Need to Know About Hyderabad Airport How to Travel from Las Vegas to Flagstaff Everything You Need to Know About Space Tourism Right Now How to Travel from Paris to Rome by Train, Bus, Car, and Plane How to Travel from Madrid to Barcelona by Train, Bus, Car, and Plane