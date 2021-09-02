Ever Wanted to Stay Overnight in Bryant Park? Here’s Your Chance

Valentine’s Day is the time for many to celebrate love, whether that’s romantic or platonic. But instead of just expressing your love for someone else or even yourself, Booking.com’s new venture is a celebration of American cities.

Their Love Letters to America series just launched, highlighting the places and businesses we love but that have undoubtedly been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of travel. Kicking things off is a winter wonderland experience and an ode to a New York City landmark and major tourist attraction with an opportunity to stay overnight in Bryant Park. No, there’s no camping under the stars or being huddled in a sleeping bag on the lawn. This is full-on VIP treatment.

In the middle of the Winter Village and with gorgeous views of the skating rink, the Polar Lounge will be decked out in custom, chalet-style accommodations.

Booking.com

The overnight stays are offered on February 13 and 14 for just $14.21. With only two slots available, the competition will be pretty stiff, so get ready to pounce once listings open on Booking.com on Feb. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST.

In addition to the sweet digs, guests also receive a shopping spree at the Winter Village shops, room service from Bryant Park Grill, and hot cocoa and treats in an igloo. The stay is topped off with a private ice skating session at midnight.

Along with the special one-night-only stay in Bryant Park, the Love Letters to America campaign will also feature influencers and destinations across the States, putting a spotlight on attractions, restaurants, and more that make these places so unique.

For those who aren’t in New York or aren’t one of the lucky guests, you can head to Booking.com’s Instagram and use the #LoveLettersToAmerica to share your favorite destinations you can’t wait to return to.