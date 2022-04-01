You Can Now Book Mexico's Presidential Plane for Your Next Party

What would you do if you had a massive private jet but hated flying around in it? That’s the dilemma Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador found himself in after he was elected in 2018.

Purchased by the Mexican government for $218.7 million in 2016, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft was intended to be the president’s private ride, akin to Air Force One. However, President López Obrador found the jet too luxurious, preferring to fly commercial—and even in economy on some occasions. The president has attempted to sell off the plane, but after no successful bids over the past few years, he’s done the most logical thing for an expensive toy that’s simply wasting away unused: he’s renting it out.

“It will be open to the public if anyone wants it, because they’re getting married ... and they want to bring their friends and family ... or coming of age parties, birthdays,” President López Obrador told the Associated Press.

We have to admit, a quinceañera on a presidential 787 would provide some pretty stellar bragging rights. The Boeing 787-8 specialized design holds just 80 people and includes a bedroom with an en-suite bath. (When configured for commercial use, the aircraft typically seats up to 300 passengers.)

President López Obrador anticipates that the rental fees will cover the plane's expenses and maintenance, although there’s no word yet on how much it will cost. For comparison, there’s a retired 747 that’s been turned into an event space at Cotswold Airport in the U.K., and it costs more than $1,300 per hour to rent—on top of other fees.

And if you really want to purchase the plane? You’re in luck—the Mexican government will still consider that option.