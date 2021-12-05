Attention, "Friends" Fans! You Can Book a Sleepover at The Friends Experience in NYC

After the craziness of 2020, most of us could probably use a getaway and have already started planning our next trip. And we're excited to be able to hang out with our closest friends who we saw much less of the past year. Well, what if we told you that you could have both simultaneously? Add a dash of nostalgia and an opportunity for Instagram-worthy pics, and you’ve got an overnight stay at The Friends Experience in New York City—aka, the ultimate slumber party.

Booking.com and Superfly X just announced two overnight stays in the immersive experience. If you’re not already familiar with The Friends Experience, the East 23rd street location is two floors of interactive and iconic "Friends" re-creations. There are original props and costumes from memorable scenes and recreated sets, like Monica and Rachel’s living room and the Central Perk coffee shop.

And the price of the overnight stay is actually cheaper than a tour—the usual hour-long tour is $45, but a night in the space costs just $19.94 per night, a nod to the year "Friends" debuted. Could this be any more affordable?

While you won’t be with the Friends, you will get to stay in the sitcom's recreated space with a friend of your choosing.

Courtesy of Booking.com

You and your friend will have access to the space that includes original props like Chandler’s bunny suit and Rachel’s cow print jacket. Or recreate iconic scenes, like the Thanksgiving turkey one or the sofa pivot. Guests also get a custom-designed tour and itinerary. And no "Friends" experience is complete without a visit to Central Perk to snap pics on the orange couch. Sorry, Gunther won't be serving your coffee.

Be sure to mark your calendar for May 21, 10 a.m. ET. That's when the Booking.com listing goes live and two people can score the sleepover for either May 23 or May 24.

Although only a few lucky people will have the opportunity to snag this deal, The Friends Experience offers general admission tours and even Private Access tickets starting at $375 per group. Or you can purchase merchandise, either in person or online, from The Friends Experience Store. Because who doesn’t need Marcel the monkey or Regina Phalange enamel pins?