118 Travel-Related Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About

While 2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year, conforming to no one’s expectations, one thing remains sacred: Black Friday. And this year, it promises to bigger and better than ever, satisfying Americans’ deep longing for travel, especially after months of people staying local. From luxury resorts to boutique hotels to safaris to international tours to train travel to cruises, companies are bringing out the big deals to stimulate the travel industry and inspire people to travel again as soon as it’s safe.

We’ve gathered a running list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals that we’ll update weekly through Thanksgiving—so keep checking back. Read on for deals in every category.

Domestic Hotels

Hāna-Maui Resort, Maui, Hawaii

This 66-acre Maui resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean is offering 22 percent off for World of Hyatt members and 20 percent for non-members. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 6 for stays between Nov. 11, 2020, and April 4, 2021.

The Resort at Paws Up, Greenough, Montana

A luxury outdoors experience ideal for families, this resort includes posh cabins and lavish glamping tents and often hosts special event weekends with exceptional talent and activities. The resort is offering an additional 20 percent off lodging during select already-discounted special event weekends. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Wednesday, Dec. 2, for stays between Feb. 12 and 15, 2021 (Winterfest); March 5 and 7, 2021 (French Laundry Unfolded); or April 30 and May 2, 2021 (Wonder Women of Food & Wine).

Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

A luxury resort perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean 17 miles south of LAX, Terranea is offering up to 50 percent off purchases of a digital getaway certificate for future stays at the resort. Book this deal using the promo code CYBERMONDAY on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, for travel between Dec. 1, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2021. Once purchased, the certificate may be redeemed for a stay within the next year and includes resort fees and taxes. Based on availability, restrictions may apply.

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California

This Beverly Hills posh mainstay is offering 30 percent off room rates as well as a one-time $100 food and beverage credit and complimentary daily breakfast. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Dec. 15, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Two-night minimum.

The Garland, North Hollywood, California

An urban retreat near Universal Studios and Hollywood, The Garland is offering the LA Getaway Package, featuring a discount room rate with a daily $100 food and beverage credit, complimentary valet parking, a bottle of wine of your choice from the in-room minibar, and a late checkout of 3 p.m. Rates range from $239 to $599, depending on the choice of accommodation. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30. Blackout dates apply.

Malibu Beach Inn, Malibu, California

A five-star boutique hotel on Billionaire’s Beach, the luxurious Malibu Beach Inn is offering 35 percent off all bookings. Books this deal using the promo code CYBER from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30 for stays between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2021.

A whimsical and intimate 11-room property, Dive is offering 30 percent off the best available rates on any weekday dates. Book this deal using the promo code MONDAY on Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Nov. 30, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021.

This coastal ranch resort in Southern California is offering 15 percent off room rates, a $75 resort credit per stay good toward food and beverage, golf, or spa, and waived resort fees. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Nov. 29, 2020, and March 31, 2021. The link will go live on Nov. 27.

All rooms at this beachfront resort have an ocean view and private balcony. Surf & Sand Resort is offering 50 percent off best-available room rates, plus waived resort fees and parking fees. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 6, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between now and March 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply, and cancellation fees are waived with a minimum of 24 hours notice.

A luxurious 265-acre resort with a golf course, Rancho Bernardo Inn is offering 50 percent off their best available rate, as well as no resort fee, no parking fee, and no cancellation fee. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 6, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between now and May 31, 2021. Cancellation fees are waived with a minimum of 24 hours notice.

Part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, this brand new boutique luxury lifestyle hotel is offering up to 30 percent off room rates, with rates starting at $199 on weekdays and $269 on weekends. Guests also receive a $50 food & beverage credit and complimentary parking. Book this deal, from Friday, Nov. 27, through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for stays between Nov. 29, 2020, and March 21, 2021. Blackout dates Dec. 25–31, 2020. Two-night minimum.

Located in the heart of historic Paso Robles amid central California wine country, Paso Robles Inn is offering up to 40 percent off room rates. Additionally, purchase a gift card for the Paso Robles Inn, The Piccolo, Tetto Rooftop Bar, or The Piper Wine Bar, and save 15 percent. Book this deal from Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Tuesday, Dec. 8, for travel between Dec. 1, 2020, and May 27, 2021

Recently renovated, the stunning and cozy Setting Inn is offering 30 percent off stays of three nights or longer. Guests who book a cottage will also receive a $100 credit at Bottega and a $100 transportation credit with Beau Wine Tours. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30, for travel between Nov. 27 and April 30, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This Sonoma hotel is offering 30 percent off rates, with rates starting at $209. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Nov. 27, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

This Southern California resort is home to a trifecta of pools and a 400-foot lazy river. It is offering 20 percent off room rates on select dates from Nov. 23, 2020, to Nov. 23, 2021, with an additional five percent off bookings on select dates between now and Jan. 21. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. through Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 7 p.m.

One of downtown Portland’s most deluxe hotels, The Nines is offering 30 percent off the best available rates. Book this deal from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Monday, Nov. 30m, for stays between Dec. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

Downtown Scottsdale’s retro favorite is offering two deals. Book a two-night stay, get the third consecutive night free, or purchase $100 in gift cards and receive a free $20 gift card. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 20, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Nov. 20, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This upscale desert resort with two 75-foot pools and dramatic, iconic Camelback Mountain views is offering two deals. Book a two-night stay, get the third consecutive night free, or purchase $100 in resort gift cards and receive a free $20 gift card. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 20, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Nov. 20, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

EAST Miami is a posh hotel located on top of Brickell City Centre and is offering 40 percent off all rooms and suites. Book this deal from Thursday, Nov. 19 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for stays between Nov. 20, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. There’s a 24-hour cancellation policy, and no advance deposit necessary.

This recently renovated Art Deco classic is offering up to 50 percent off best available rates and up to $50 in food and beverage credits, depending on the length of stay. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 16, through Monday, Dec. 7. No blackout dates.

This South Beach hotel on charming Española Way is offering 40 percent off any bookable rooms, with rates starting at $70 for standard king rooms. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Dec. 4, for stays between Nov. 23, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

An iconic Palm Beach landmark, The Brazilian Court, a Leading Hotels of the World member, is offering up to 25 percent off original rates, a complimentary upgrade, complimentary half-day bike rental, and free parking. Book this deal on Monday, Nov. 30, by midnight for stays between Nov. 30, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This brand new resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast opens Feb. 1, 2021, and features more than seven miles of pristine beaches, four championship golf courses, 15 tennis courts, a 123-slip marina, a luxury spa, four restaurants by Chef Hugh Acheson, and the only rooftop pool on the Emerald Coast. For Black Friday, Hotel Effie is offering a buy one night and get 35 percent off the second night for Deluxe King rooms. For Cyber Monday, Hotel Effie is offering buy one night and get 50 percent off the second night for Deluxe King rooms. Book the Black Friday deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29. Book the Cyber Monday deal from Monday, Nov. 30 through Tuesday, Dec. 1. Based on availability, blackout dates apply. Two-night minimum.

Oceanfront and on the Gulf side of Florida just east of Pensacola, this resort is offering a 20 percent discount on best available rates and a $20 food and beverage credit to use on the property. Book this deal by calling 850-267-9500 and using the promo code CM on Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Dec. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. Two-night minimum.

Oversized accommodations including villas and vacation homes with endless amenities, this luxury complex is offering 30 percent fully prepaid three-bedroom villas and two-bedroom Grande suites and 25 percent with a standard deposit. Select vacation homes are 20 percent off with a standard deposit. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30. Blackout dates apply.

One of the only places in North America where guests can legally swim and interact with West Indian Manatees, this resort is offering $60 off the resort’s one-night Swim with the Manatees package. Starting at $255 for two guests, the package includes overnight accommodations in a garden view room, a manatee snorkeling tour for two with all equipment provided, and breakfast for two at West 82⁰ Bar & Grill. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays during January 2021.

This Orlando resort offers up to 30 percent off of booking retail rates and a one-time $50 resort credit. Book this deal using the promo code THANKFUL2020 on Friday, Nov. 7, and Monday, Nov. 30. From Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 4, use the promo code CYBER2020 for stays from now until Dec. 30, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This central Florida resort with its own water park is offering up to 30 percent off of advance booking retail rates and a one-time $100 resort credit. Plus, cancellation fees are waived. Book this deal using the promo code THANKFUL2020 on Friday, Nov. 27, and Monday, Nov. 30. From Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 4, use the promo code CYBER2020 for stays from now until Dec. 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This boutique hotel in downtown Naples is offering a 20 percent discount on any gift card of $100 or more. Book this deal on Monday, Nov. 30, by paying with PayPal. Gift cards will be mailed out the same day purchase confirmation is received from PayPal. Gift cards do not expire and have no date restrictions.

Located on North Fort Lauderdale Beach, this all-suite hotel is offering 35 percent off best available rates. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30 through Wednesday, Dec. 3, for stays between now and Dec. 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This oceanfront resort with multiple towers and a bungalow building is offering 50 percent off the best available rates for weekday travel in 2021. Book this deal using the promo code Save50 from Friday, Nov. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 1 at midnight for weekday stays between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. This is a prepaid, non-refundable deal.

This beach island resort is offering up to 30 percent off room rates and coupons valued at more than $250 in savings at resort outlets. Book this deal from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for travel between Nov. 27, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Two-night minimum and blackout dates apply.

This amenity-filled beachfront resort is offering the fourth night free when guests book three nights. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for travel between Dec. 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply. The link will go live on Friday.

An all-suite resort on beautiful Sanibel Island, Sundial is offering 15 percent off room rates. Book this deal from Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Dec. 2, for travel between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, 2020.

This adults-only all-inclusive waterfront resort with private bungalows is offering 10 percent off, with rates starting at $899. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30 through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Two-night minimum, no date restriction.

This Key West classic overlooks the iconic Key West Harbor and is offering up to 50 percent off its room rates. Book this deal from now through Sunday, Nov. 29. Blackout dates apply.

This pet-friendly Florida Keys resort is offering up to 50 percent off best available rates. Book this deal from midnight on Thursday, Nov. 26 through midnight Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Nov. 27, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.

In the Historic District on the Charleston waterfront, HarbourView Inn is offering 30 percent off best available rates. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 6 for stays between now and Dec. 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

The only hotel in Charleston with butler service is offering 20 percent off room rates. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 6, for stays from now until Dec. 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This charming boutique hotel in Charleston’s Historic District is offering 25 percent off room rates. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 6 for stays between now and Dec. 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This oceanfront hotel is offering a 40 percent discount on best available rates. Book this deal using the promo code PL3 from Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29, for stays between Nov. 27, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.

A Forbes Five-Star resort located on the southeastern coast of Georgia, Sea Island has five miles of private beach and various experiences ranging from golf and tennis to horseback riding on the beach and falconry. This iconic luxury resort is offering a third night at the Lodge and the Cloister for $20 for any three-stay, in honor of the 20th anniversary of The Lodge at Sea Island. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28, 2021. Blackout dates of Dec. 26-31, 2020, apply and excludes King Cottage and group bookings. The booking link will go live on Nov. 27.

Uptown Dallas’ luxury hotel is offering 20 percent off best available rates, complimentary valet parking, and a $25 gift card. Book this deal from Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, through Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, for travel between Nov. 25, 2020, and Jan. 9, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

Texas’s first five-star hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, is offering 25 percent off of stays of four nights or more. Book this deal using the promo code D3Q from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4, for stays between Dec. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

In the heart of San Antonio’s Riverwalk, this hotel is offering 20 percent off rates, with rates starting at $129 per night. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 25 through Thursday, Dec. 3, for stays between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply to the second week of December 2021 and the third week of March 2021.

A luxury boutique hotel in downtown Houston. Hotel Alessandra is offering two packages: Stay three nights, get the third night free and book two rooms and get the second room at 50 percent off, for stays Sunday through Thursday. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, for travel between Nov. 27, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

Located in the Cherry Creek neighborhood of Denver, this luxury hotel is offering customers a spin of their virtual prize wheel to win one of six prizes, including a complimentary one night stay with a two-night booking, a food & beverage credit, a waived destination fee ($30, daily), complimentary one hour of curling at Halcyon Rooftop with a bucket of beer, and free valet parking. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30.

Located in Denver’s cultural Golden Triangle Museum District, The ART Hotel Denver is a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel and is offering Hilton Honors members an additional 1,000 points per night. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between now and April 20, 2021.

These LoDo neighborhood hotels in the heart of the city are each inside a historic building. They are both are offering buy one night, get the second night for 50 percent off. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for travel between now and March 31, 2021.

The Maven, which anchors Dairy Block, Denver’s micro-district that celebrates the maker, is offering guests its Associate Rate, which starts at $99 per night. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between now and April 30, 2021.

The Home of the Aspen Institute, Aspen Meadows Resort is a secluded mountain sanctuary near Aspen’s stunning ski slopes. It’s offering up to 40 percent off best available rates this winter, with even deeper discounts for IKON and Mountain Collective pass holders. Rates start at $215 a night. Book this deal from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 30, for travel between Dec. 1, 2020, and April 18, 2021.

In the heart of Salt Lake City and near Park City, this Hilton hotel is offering the Buy 1, Get 1 deal for at least a 50 percent discount when booking a two-night stay this winter. The total price for two-night stays start at $112.53. Book this deal from now through Dec. 31, 2020, for stays between now and June 30, 2021.

These cozy cabins and vacation homes are all close to the Terry Peak ski resort and are offering 30 percent off rates. Book this deal by calling 800-229-9019 on Friday, Nov. 27, Monday, Nov. 30, or Tuesday, Dec. 1, for travel between now and March 15, 2021. Two-night minimum and blackout dates apply.

This lodge in South Dakota’s Black Hills that’s located close to monuments like Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, and Custer State Park is offering 30 percent off rates. Book this deal by calling 800-229-9019 on Friday, Nov. 27, Monday, Nov. 30, or Tuesday, Dec. 1, for travel between now and April 20, 2021. Two-night minimum and blackout dates apply.

Located on Main Street Deadwood, these quaint cottages are offering 30 percent off rates. Book this deal by calling 800-229-9019 on Friday, Nov. 27, Monday, Nov. 30, or Tuesday, Dec. 1, for travel between now and March 15, 2021. Two-night minimum and blackout dates apply.

This AC resort-casino with 15 eateries, including fine-dining restaurants by chefs like Bobby Flay, Michael Schulson, and Michael Symon, is offering 10 percent off rate and a $20 food & beverage credit. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 5, for travel between Nov. 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Excluding holidays and other blackout dates.

A funky hotel on the Jersey Shore in Bruce Springsteen’s favorite haunt, The Asbury Hotel is offering 20 percent off one-night stays, 30 percent off two-night stays, 40 percent off three-night stays, and 50 percent off stays of four nights or longer. Book this deal using the code MERRIER on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, for travel between Nov. 27, 2020, and April 30, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This chic New York hotel in the heart of Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood is offering up to 50 percent off rates. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Dec. 7, for travel between Nov. 23 and Dec. 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

Located in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, The William Vale has panoramic skyline views and is offering its lowest rates of 2020, with rooms available from $175 per night for the Queen with Balcony and suites from $350 per night. Book this deal using the promo code CYBER20 from Tuesday, Nov. 10 through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between now and April 30, 2021.

This downtown Providence hotel is offering a package for $199 that includes deluxe accommodations, your choice of two 30-minute spa treatments at the G. Salon & Spa on the property, a 2 p.m. late checkout, and complimentary parking. Book this deal from Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for stays Tuesdays through Sundays between Nov. 31, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.

Newport’s newest boutique accommodation is offering 30 percent off room rates. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 6 for stays from now through Dec. 31, 2021.

This stylish new hotel in posh Newport is offering buy one night, get one night free. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for stays between Nov. 29, 2020, and April 29, 2021. Blackout dates and room category restrictions apply. Reservations may be canceled without a penalty until 48 hours before arrival. Link goes live on Nov. 27.

This family-friendly waterfront property on its own island is offering 40 percent off hotel rooms and 50 percent off suites. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 16 through Monday, Nov. 30, with a “final sale extension” through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for travel between Nov. 16, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2021. Blackout dates apply. Link goes live on Nov. 16.

This luxurious hotel by the beach is offering 10 percent off one night, 20 percent off two nights, and 30 percent off three nights or more. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Dec. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

A posh boutique hotel and sister property to Ocean House and Watch Hill Inn, Weekapaug Inn is offering 25 percent off all room rates. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Dec. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

An upscale hotel with private beach access, Watch Hill Inn is offering 15 percent off one night, 25 percent off two nights, and 35 percent off three nights or more. Book this deal by calling (855) 677-7686 from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30 for stays between Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, stays. Blackout dates apply.

This new luxe resort focused on sporting and hunting is offering 15 percent off one night, 25 percent off two nights, and 35 percent off three nights or more. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between December 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

A locally inspired and independently owned hotel with cozy vibes, Hotel Vermont is offering a rate of $159 per night, including a welcome drink for two. Customers can cancel up until the day of arrival with no penalty. Book this deal on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, for travel between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2021.

A cozy resort near Vermont’s Green Mountains, the hotel is offering savings of up to 40 percent off standard rates, with rooms starting at $199 and bed and breakfast packages starting at $219. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30, at 12 a.m. EST through to 11:59 p.m. EST for stays between Nov. 30, 2020, and June 24, 2021. Blackout dates apply, including holidays, holiday weeks, and weekends.

This recently renovated luxury New England inn is offering 25 percent off all room rates. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Dec. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

Located in the heart of Kenmore Square in Boston, Hotel Commonwealth is offering the Stay 6 package, in a nod to maintaining a 6-foot distance, with a rate of $106 per night, including complimentary on-site parking and a 6 p.m. late checkout. Book this deal using the promo code Cyber6 from Friday, Nov. 27, at 6 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. for travel between Nov. 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply. Cancel up to 6 p.m. on the arrival date with no penalty.

This chic Cape Cod resort is offering two different deals. For Black Friday, anyone booking a 2021 summer vacation will receive a $200 resort credit, redeemable at all Chatham Bars Inn restaurants, spa, boating, and more. For Cyber Monday, they’re offering 40 percent off reservations for the winter season. Book the Black Friday deal from Friday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 5, for stays during summer 2021. Book the Cyber Monday deal from Monday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 5, for stays between Dec. 1, 2020, and April 29, 2021. Blackout dates apply, including Dec. 30 and 31, 2020.

A charming boutique hotel in Southern Appalachia, the Bristol Hotel is offering 25 percent off room rates. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4, for stays between now and Dec. 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This year-old Bluegrass region hotel with in-room tents and teepees for little ones is offering 30 percent off room rates. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 6 for stays between now and Dec. 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This art-filled boutique hotel is offering members of the 21c Loyalty Program 40 percent off room rates. You’ll also get two-times the reward points and flexible cancellations of up to one day prior to staying. Book this deal from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Dec. 7, 2020, and March 4, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This boutique inn inside a converted 19th-century house in Germantown is offering the Silent Night Package for $549, which includes one-night accommodation with late checkout, a Luxe Getaway spa experience of a 60-minute facial and luxe pedicure at neighboring salon Poppy & Monroe, and a $50 dining credit to your choice of Germantown restaurant. Book this deal by calling (615) 581-1218 from now until Thursday, Dec. 24, for travel between now and April 30, 2021.

Bode hotel blends the flexibility and comfort of a vacation rental with a boutique hotel's conveniences and is ideal for group travel. The two Tennessee properties are offering 30 percent off regular room rates. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Nov. 27, 2020, and May 31, 2021. Two-night minimum and blackout dates on New Year's Eve, Valentine’s Day, Easter, and Memorial Day Weekend.

This 1960s celebrity hideaway just outside Chicago is offering a Black Friday Adventure package for $133 plus tax, which includes a 25 percent discount on the retail rate, 2 p.m. late checkout, and a $25 Visa gift card that can be utilized at Oakbrook Center, the nearby premier shopping center of Chicago’s western suburbs. Book this deal now through Nov. 28 for stays between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29, 2020.

International Hotels

InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa, InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort, and InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa are all offering 45 percent off their Best Flexible Rate and 50 percent off for IHG members. Book this deal from Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Wednesday, Dec. 2, for IHG members and Thursday, Nov. 26 through Wednesday, Dec. 2 for non-members, for stays between Nov. 25, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Two-night minimum.

This luxe all-inclusive on a private island with its own wrapped around coral reef is offering 20 percent off best available rates. Book this deal from now until Sunday, Dec. 27, for stays between now and Dec. 28, 2020.

This beach resort in sunny Belize is offering a fifth night free with the booking of four nights for a Manatee Villa, Seahorse Villa, or Turtle Villa. The package also includes a complimentary welcome dinner on the night of arrival and a complimentary kayak lagoon tour. Or, book any bungalow and receive a $250 spa credit valid for up to two individual services. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30, for travel between Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021. No blackout dates.

Located in the heart of historic Willemstad, the recently renovated Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino is offering up to 20 percent off of room rates. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Nov. 27, 2020, and Dec. 21, 2021. Blackout dates apply. Free cancelation policy up to 24-hours before arrival (exception pre-paid rates and holiday period).

Enjoy the tropical vibes at this Caribbean resort that’s offering 40 percent off all room categories for stays of three nights or longer. Book this deal from now through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between now and Aug. 31, 2021. Three-night minimum stay.

With the Give Back Aruba deal, guests who book 5 nights or more will receive complimentary breakfast, and Hilton Aruba will donate $25 per night of the room rate to a local organization of the guest’s choice: Either Fundacion Pa Nos Comunidad, the official Food Bank in Aruba, or Scrubble Bubbles, an incorporated foundation in Aruba focused on involving local youth in ocean conservation. Book this deal from now through June 30, 2021, for stays between Nov. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, with bookings at least 14 days in advance.

Located on the white powder sand of Grace Bay, this luxury resort is offering 40 percent off stays booked for travel between Jan. 3 and April 3, 2021, and 45 percent off for stays booked between April 4 and Dec. 23, 2021. Discount applies to all room types. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for stays between Jan. 3, 2021, and Dec. 23, 2021.

This all-inclusive lush Caribbean getaway on the island of Antigua is offering one free night when you book six nights, as well as a free upgrade. Book this deal by emailing info@hermitagebay.com or calling 1-268-562-5500 from Friday, Nov. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 30, for travel between June 1, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2021. The resort is closed Aug. 31 through Oct. 9.

Affectionately known as the Pink Palace, Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club has been a Bermuda classic since 1885 and is offering 40 percent off stays. Book this deal using the promo code PBLK from Monday, Nov. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 5, for travel between Nov. 23, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This farm hotel with deluxe treehouses is offering three nights in a treehouse for the price of two, as well as arrival cocktails, daily breakfast, morning poolside yoga, a Mezcal tasting, and roundtrip airport transportation. Book this deal by emailing TreehouseReservations@Acrebaja.com and reference AcreBlackFriday2020 from Friday, Nov. 27 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for stays between now and October 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This pair of beachfront Marriott resorts are offering the Stay Longer, Experience More package with an average savings of 30 percent off best available room rates and a daily $50 resort credit. Rates from $172 per night. Book these deals using the promo code D3Q from now through Thursday, Dec. 31, for stays between now and May 31, 2021. Three-night minimum.

These four all-inclusive beachfront resorts—Couples Negril, Couples Swept Away, Couples Tower Isle, and Couples San Souci—are offering the seventh night free when six consecutive nights are booked, as well as a $250 resort credit. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 23, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Jan. 3, 2021, and Dec. 24, 2021.

Secret Bay is a collection of freestanding, secluded, and sustainably-crafted villas immersed in the jungle and positioned on a cliff overlooking the Caribbean Sea. The resort is offering 40 percent off best available rates, including a local rum nightcap delivered to the guest's villa each evening, a 60-minute couples signature massage, a daily organic breakfast basket, a dedicated villa host, and private roundtrip airport transfers. Rates start at $710 per night, inclusive of taxes. Book this deal by emailing info@secretbay.dm from Friday, Nov. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 2, for travel between Dec. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021. Seven-night minimum. Blackout dates apply.

In Dominica’s capital city, this waterfront hotel is offering 40 percent off best available rates and includes a daily breakfast. Rates start at $289 per night, including taxes for double occupancy. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 2, for travel between Dec. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021. Four-night minimum. Blackout dates apply.

This wellness-focused resort is offering five percent off rates, with rates starting at $203 per night. Book this deal by emailing “Black Friday Deal” to info@junglebaydominica.com from Friday, Nov. 27, through Saturday, Dec. 26, for travel between now and May 1, 2021.

Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, on the beach near Liberia, and Planet Hollywood Costa Mujeras in Cancun, Mexico, are offering up to 25 percent off best available rates for stays of four nights or more. Book this deal using the promo code FRIDAY25 from Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. EST through Sunday, Nov. 29, at 11:59 p.m. and using the promo code MONDAY25 on Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. for stays between Dec. 1, 2020, and May 30, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

Hotel Brands

Kimpton members save 25 percent, and non-members save 20 percent on bookings, plus Kimpton will donate $5 for every night booked to No Kid Hungry. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 23, through Monday, Dec. 7, for stays between Dec. 7, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply. The link will go live on Nov. 23.

The global luxury hospitality brand responsible for hotels like the SLS Beverly Hills, Delano South Beach, Mondrian Park Avenue, and Mondrian Doha is offering 30 percent off stays, with free upgrades also applied to all bookings. The brand is also offering 20 percent off during the entire month of November if you can’t wait. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between now and Nov. 30, 2021.

With more than 390 hotels around the world, this Spanish hotel company will be offering up to 50 percent off rates, including recently reopened properties throughout Mexico, Dominican Republic, The Bahamas, Jamaica, and the U.S. under a stringent new safety program. Book this deal from now to Sunday, Nov. 29 for stays between Nov. 23, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021.

This hotel group with chic, locally-focused properties, including the Detroit Foundation Hotel, Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis, Crossroads Hotel in Kansas City, Hotel Haya in Tampa, and the newest, Surety Hotel, in Des Moines, is offering a $50 food and beverage credit per night. Book this deal using promo code THANKS from Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Nov. 27, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

This boutique hotel group includes the Grand Bohemians in Orlando, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Asheville, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Mountain Brook, Alabama; and Savannah, Georgia; as well as the Mansion on Forsyth Park in Savannah; Casa Monica Resort & Spa in St. Augustine, Florida; and Beaver Creek Lodge in Beaver Creek, Colorado. The portfolio is offering up to 30 percent off room rates at all locations. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 6, for stays between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

These exclusive resorts owned by Francis Ford Coppola include the Turtle Inn and Blancaneaux Lodge in Belize and La Lancha in Guatemala. The resorts are offering 20 percent off on stays of three or more nights at any of their locations, one complimentary dinner for two including a select bottle of Coppola wine, and 50 percent off on transfers between properties when booking more than one. Book this deal using the promo code BFCM from Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between now and Dec. 21, 2021.

New England Inns & Resorts include more than 300 inns and resorts throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, is offering an additional $50 promotional gift card with the purchase of a $250 gift card and an additional $100 promotional gift card with the purchase of a $500 gift card. Book this deal using the promo code CYBER at checkout on Monday, Nov. 30, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST. Purchased cards do not expire; promotional cards are valid through Dec. 31, 2022.

Kennebunkport Resort Collection (KRC), comprising nine properties in Maine, is offering a $100 resort credit with the purchase of a $500 gift card and a $25 resort credit with the purchase of a $200 gift card. Gift cards and promotional resort credits are available in additional denominations. Book this deal on Monday, Nov. 30, from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. EST. Gift cards have no expiration date and can be used toward all things KRC, including rooms, dining, bar, spa, enhancements, gift shop items, and more. Promotional resort credit is valid until Nov. 30, 2021, and can be used toward everything except a room payment.

These resorts located throughout Florida in Miami, Treasure Island, Key Largo, and Tampa are offering 25 percent off standard nightly rates. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Dec. 4, for stays between Nov. 28, 2020, and Dec. 23, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

Westgate Resorts, which has hotels in Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, the Smoky Mountains, Park City, and more, is offering up to 50 percent off best available rates. Book this deal from Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Dec. 1.

With resorts set on islands throughout the Caribbean, including Mexico, St. Lucia, and Grenada, Royalton is offering 25 percent off best available rates. Book this deal using the promo code FRIDAY25 from Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29, and using the promo code MONDAY25 on Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between Dec. 1, 2020, and May 30, 2021. Four-night minimum. Blackout dates apply.

This luxury all-inclusive hotel chain with 15 resorts throughout Mexico is offering up to 80 percent off nightly, all-inclusive rates that start at $99 per night for adults only and starting at $129 for family-friendly resorts. Travelers can choose between luxury experiences in Riviera Maya and Riviera Cancun, but the specific resort is a mystery until booking confirmation. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 13 through Saturday, Dec. 5, for travel between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. The link will go live on Nov. 13.

These upscale West Coast properties, including the Meritage Resort & Spa and Vista Collina Resort in Napa Valley and Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort on Po’ipu Beach in Kauai, are offering 21 percent off room rates, a $21 daily food & beverage credit, and in the spirit of giving back, a $21 donation per stay to The First Responders Children’s Foundation in the guest’s honor. Book this deal from Friday, November 27 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, for stays between now and April 30, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

Vacation Home Rental Companies

With 6,000 vacation rental homes across the U.S., this company is offering 15 percent off stays over the next year. Book this deal using the code BLACKFRIDAY15 from Friday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 30, for stays between now and Nov. 30, 2021. Blackout dates apply. Not all TurnKey properties will participate in this promotion.

Travel Companies and Tour Operators

Global luxury travel specialists Abercrombie & Kent are offering up to 50 percent off their Limited-Edition Private Escapes to destinations, including East Africa, Egypt, Costa Rica, Croatia, Chile, and more. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m. CST through Friday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. CST. Departure dates and space are limited.

The world’s largest adventure travel company, Intrepid Travel is a certified B Corp that has been carbon neutral for more than a decade and leads small group tours on more than 800 trips. It’s offering 20 percent off all international trips and 10 percent off all domestic trips. Book this deal from Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for travel between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15, 2021.

These travel companies with vacations to Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, Hawaii, and the continental U.S. are offering Black Fri-Yay discounts with up to $500 off. Book this deal using promo code BLACKFRIYAY4 for $500 off three nights or more to the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Hawaii and BLACKFRIYAY5 for $175 two nights or more to continental U.S. destinations, from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Thursday, Dec. 3, for travel between Nov. 25, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021.

This premium guided small-group travel company that’s part of The Travel Corporation is offering 15 percent off all European Country Roads, and Easy Pace trips departing between April and November 2021. Book this deal using the promo code SAVE15BF from Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Thursday, Dec. 3, for travel between April 1 and Nov. 30, 2021. This offer does not include departures with the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

CheapCaribbean, the online travel agency specializing in beach vacations to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America, with more than 600 properties located right on the water, is offering up to 75 percent off, with rates starting from $299. Book this deal from Tuesday, Nov. 10, through Tuesday, Dec. 1, for travel between Nov. 10, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Plus, get up to an extra $250 using the promo code CYBER75 for an extra $75 off five nights, CYBER150 for $150 off six nights, and CYBER250 for $250 off seven or more nights, from Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 1, for travel between Nov. 27, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

This Tanzania safari company is offering 44 percent off on their eight-night World Heritage Safariled by a highly trained naturalist guide in an exclusive use safari vehicle. Rates start at $5,459 per person. Book this deal from Friday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Dec. 4, for travel between Dec. 21, 2020, and March 15, 2021.

Transportation & Cruises

Amtrak, the national U.S. rail operator, connects more than 500 destinations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and three Canadian Provinces. This year’s Track Friday Sale will offer big discounts on Amtrak for nationwide train travel this winter. Book these deals on Friday, Nov. 27.

Hurtigruten, the exploration cruise company, is offering up to 50 percent discount per person on selected itineraries. Plus, book with a discounted deposit of only $500 per person. Sample trips include Alaska and British Columbia in 2022, starting at $6,975 plus 35 percent off, and Caribbean Sea Hidden Highlights and Sailing through the Panama Canal, leaving Sept. 21, 2021, starting at $5,139 plus 50 percent off. Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 23 until Wednesday, Dec. 2. Hurtigruten has adopted a new, risk-free cancellation policy for all new bookings for 2021 and 2022 voyages.

This luxury yacht charter company in Bodrum, Turkey, is offering 20 percent off on select Gulets with either four or six cabins for private charter. The discount applies to the boat’s hire and all food and beverage (non-alcoholic). Book this deal from Monday, Nov. 30, for travel anytime. There are no blackout dates.