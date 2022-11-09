The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Outdoor Gear Score major deals from popular brands for your outdoorsy loved one or yourself By Nathan Allen Nathan Allen Outdoor Gear Editor University of Missouri-Columbia Lindenwood University Nathan Allen is the Outdoor Gear Editor for TripSavvy. Nathan loves many outdoor activities but makes it a priority to run or bike on singletrack every day. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 11/09/22 Share Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Nathan Allen / TripSavvy Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the best days to score deals for your friends, family, or yourself. Outdoor gear, in particular, can be pricey, so we suggest taking advantage of discounts when you can find them. We've rounded up some of our favorite outdoor gear items from brands like Osprey, prAna, REI, Backcountry, Mountain Hardwear, and more. But you don't have to wait until Black Friday to begin shopping. We've also rounded up the best deals happening now. Be sure to bookmark or check this page often, as we'll update it with updated deals. Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Osprey: November 11 to 28, 25 percent off select items and up to 40 percent off previous season items prAna: November 11 to 14, 25 percent off select items; November 15 to 28, 30 percent off select items REI: November 11 to 21, up to 50 percent off select items Mountain Hardwear: November 21 to December 1, 25 percent off sitewide; November 25 and 28, up to 60 percent off select items Backcountry: Now to November 28, up to 70 percent off select brands Sea to Summit: November 25 to 29, up to 50 percent off select items; December 1 to 31, 40 percent off all discontinued items Janji: November 10 to 27, up to 25 percent off sitewide; November 28 to December 4, up to 60 percent off last year's items MiiR: November 25 to 27, will donate 100 percent of sales to three nonprofits Decathlon: Now to November 28, up to 60 percent off select items sitewide BioLite: November 21 to December 5, 25 percent off sitewide; November 21 to December 12, 30 percent off FirePit and accessories The Landmark Project: November 26 to 28, 30 percent off sitewide Isle Pioneer 2.0 Inflatable SUP Isle Buy on Islesurfandsup.com Normally $795, now $495 Isle's Pioneer 2.0 was one of the best-performing inflatable SUPs in our testing, which included nearly two dozen boards. Take advantage of this beginner-friendly board while it's $300 off. The board comes with a fin, hand pump, paddle, and travel bag to stuff it all in. This board is perfect for throwing in the car for road trips or even checking on a plane. It's got everything you need to get on the water. TripSavvy / Nathaniel Allen Decathlon Forclaz Trek 100 Decathlon Buy on Decathlon.com Normally $90, now $60 There's a ton to love about this down puffy jacket, but let's start with the price. While most quality down or insulated coats will run you hundreds, this award-winning 800-fill down from Decathlon is currently on sale for just $60. We also love that this jacket is stuffed with responsibly-sourced down, packs into its own pocket, has a DWR-treated outer shell, and weighs less than a pound. The men's version is available here. ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 4-Person Tent Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $250, now $124 The Lynx series of tents from ALPS Mountaineering is a classic camping and backpacking line. This 4-person tent is currently 50 percent off and would make an excellent gift for the outdoorsy family looking for a new shelter. This free-standing tent has two doors, a gear loft storage compartment, and ample ventilation. Decathlon Rockrider ST 100 Kids Mountain Bike Decathlon Buy on Decathlon.com Normally $249, now $99 Decathlon makes excellent budget outdoor gear, and this kids' mountain bike is no different. The Rockrider ST 100 is designed for kids aged 6 to 8 learning how to ride and is on major discount. The 100 percent steel single-speed bike should work for years, making it easy to hand down to younger siblings, cousins, or friends. Igloo 54-Quart Stainless Steel Cooler Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $250, now $181 Most people can use an extra cooler or two for camping trips, beach days, or trips to the park. This stainless steel cooler from Igloo has hundreds of positive customer reviews on Amazon and would be a worthy addition to your outdoorsy loved one's kit. Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak Decathlon Buy on Decathlon.com Normally $379, now $284 Give the gift of a tandem inflatable kayak from Decathlon. The Itiwit model is on discount and will work for one or two people. We also love that it fits in a compact backpack for easy travel. Osprey Sportlite 25 Day Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $120, now $102 in Aubergine Purple A day pack is something every outdoorsy person or traveler needs. This 25-liter Osprey Sportlite is a solid option as it features some of Osprey's best technology, like a padded and ventilated back section, a padded hip belt with pockets, an adjustable sternum strap, and an internal hydration sleeve. This will work as a day pack for hiking, a commuter pack for bike commuting, a summit pack, or a carry-on. Yaktrax Diamond Grip All-Surface Traction Cleats Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $50, now $45 Gifting for someone who lives in a snowy or icy environment? Give them the gift of not slipping or falling with a pair of Yaktrax shoe cleats. Yaktrax is as good as it comes for staying upright while hiking and running on slick winter surfaces, and this pair is currently on slight discount. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $70, now $55 This GPS smartwatch from Amazfit also has Amazon's Alexa built-in for convenience with your home devices. It features more than 60 sports modes, health tracking metrics like heart rate, stress levels, and blood oxygen levels, and a decently long battery life. Klean Kanteen TKWide Travel Tumbler Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $45, now $34 Klean Kanteen is known for making excellent and durable tumblers. Gift your travel or outdoorsy loved one with this classic tumbler from the brand. It features 90 percent post-consumer recycled 18/8 stainless steel and vacuum-seal insulation to keep your liquids hot or cold for long periods. PackTowl Quick Dry Microfiber Towel Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $45, now $36 A microfiber towel is one of the most underrated pieces of gear for the traveler or outdoorsy person. PackTowl's microfiber towels are some of my favorites for their lightweight and small size. PackTowl's products have stink-resisting properties and extremely high absorption and drying capabilities. Therm-a-Rest Trail Scout Pad Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $80, now $68, for large size Therm-a-Rest's Trail Scout is a classic backpacking pad for the minimalist camper. This three-season pad weighs 1.5 pounds, is durable, and features Therm-a-Rest's award-winning valve system. Osprey Stratos 44 Buy on Amazon Normally $220, now $176 Osprey's Stratos 44 is the perfect overnight pack for backpacking or weekend trips. This top-loading pack has some side zippers for boosted accessibility and organization. It features recycled materials, PFC and PFA-free water repellency, a rain cover, and loads of other features. Therm-a-Rest Air Head Down Inflatable Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $70, now $60 Therm-a-Rest's Air Head Down Inflatable Pillow is an excellent companion for camping, backpacking, and travel. Therm-a-rest calls this its most comfortable pillow, and considering it features a 4-inch loft, brushed polyester, and down fill; we'd have to agree. Perception Conduit 13 Kayak Perception Buy on Amazon Normally $983, now $843 Consider this your splurge-worthy gift option. There might not be a better-known or better-performing kayak brand than Perception. And the Conduit 13 is a best-selling intro kayak made for the recreational paddler. When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday? The annual sale always falls on the Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving. This year Black Friday is on November 25, and Cyber Monday falls on November 28, but be prepared for an extended weekend of sales before and after the Thanksgiving holiday. Should I Worry About Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shipping Delays? Most retailers are also anticipating more orders than in previous years, so it's possible you could experience some shipping delays. Keep this in mind while you do your holiday shopping this season. Which Retailers are Doing Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals? Amazon, REI, Backcountry, Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart, and more are doing some form of sale around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But be sure to bookmark this page since we'll be making updates to include more retailers. What Should I Look Out for this Year? Big ticket items are always good to look out for as brands put major items on sale that don't typically go on sale. Also be on the look out for discontinued or previous year items. These items often get the largest discounts and some are very excellent products. Why Trust TripSavvy Nathan Allen is TripSavvy's Outdoor Gear Editor. His job is to test and research products to make suggestions for readers. This roundup only features products he's tested or brands he knows very well and has tested other products from.