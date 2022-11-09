The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Outdoor Gear

Score major deals from popular brands for your outdoorsy loved one or yourself

By
Nathan Allen
Nathan Allen Tripsavvy
Nathan Allen
Outdoor Gear Editor
University of Missouri-Columbia
Lindenwood University
Nathan Allen is the Outdoor Gear Editor for TripSavvy. Nathan loves many outdoor activities but makes it a priority to run or bike on singletrack every day.
TripSavvy's editorial guidelines
Published on 11/09/22

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Two-person tent testing

Nathan Allen / TripSavvy

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the best days to score deals for your friends, family, or yourself. Outdoor gear, in particular, can be pricey, so we suggest taking advantage of discounts when you can find them. We've rounded up some of our favorite outdoor gear items from brands like Osprey, prAna, REI, Backcountry, Mountain Hardwear, and more.

But you don't have to wait until Black Friday to begin shopping. We've also rounded up the best deals happening now. Be sure to bookmark or check this page often, as we'll update it with updated deals.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
  • Osprey: November 11 to 28, 25 percent off select items and up to 40 percent off previous season items
  • prAna: November 11 to 14, 25 percent off select items; November 15 to 28, 30 percent off select items
  • REI: November 11 to 21, up to 50 percent off select items
  • Mountain Hardwear: November 21 to December 1, 25 percent off sitewide; November 25 and 28, up to 60 percent off select items
  • Backcountry: Now to November 28, up to 70 percent off select brands
  • Sea to Summit: November 25 to 29, up to 50 percent off select items; December 1 to 31, 40 percent off all discontinued items
  • Janji: November 10 to 27, up to 25 percent off sitewide; November 28 to December 4, up to 60 percent off last year's items
  • MiiR: November 25 to 27, will donate 100 percent of sales to three nonprofits
  • Decathlon: Now to November 28, up to 60 percent off select items sitewide
  • BioLite: November 21 to December 5, 25 percent off sitewide; November 21 to December 12, 30 percent off FirePit and accessories
  • The Landmark Project: November 26 to 28, 30 percent off sitewide

Isle Pioneer 2.0 Inflatable SUP

Isle Pioneer 2.0

Isle
Buy on Islesurfandsup.com

Normally $795, now $495

Isle's Pioneer 2.0 was one of the best-performing inflatable SUPs in our testing, which included nearly two dozen boards. Take advantage of this beginner-friendly board while it's $300 off. The board comes with a fin, hand pump, paddle, and travel bag to stuff it all in. This board is perfect for throwing in the car for road trips or even checking on a plane. It's got everything you need to get on the water.

Isle Pioneer 2.0

TripSavvy / Nathaniel Allen

Decathlon Forclaz Trek 100

Decathlon Forclaz Trek 100

Decathlon
Buy on Decathlon.com

Normally $90, now $60

There's a ton to love about this down puffy jacket, but let's start with the price. While most quality down or insulated coats will run you hundreds, this award-winning 800-fill down from Decathlon is currently on sale for just $60. We also love that this jacket is stuffed with responsibly-sourced down, packs into its own pocket, has a DWR-treated outer shell, and weighs less than a pound. The men's version is available here.

ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 4-Person Tent

ALPS Mountaineering 4-Person Lynx Tent

Amazon
Buy on Amazon

Normally $250, now $124

The Lynx series of tents from ALPS Mountaineering is a classic camping and backpacking line. This 4-person tent is currently 50 percent off and would make an excellent gift for the outdoorsy family looking for a new shelter. This free-standing tent has two doors, a gear loft storage compartment, and ample ventilation.

Decathlon Rockrider ST 100 Kids Mountain Bike

Decathlon Rockrider ST 100

Decathlon
Buy on Decathlon.com

Normally $249, now $99

Decathlon makes excellent budget outdoor gear, and this kids' mountain bike is no different. The Rockrider ST 100 is designed for kids aged 6 to 8 learning how to ride and is on major discount. The 100 percent steel single-speed bike should work for years, making it easy to hand down to younger siblings, cousins, or friends.

Igloo 54-Quart Stainless Steel Cooler

Igloo 54-Quart Stainless Steel Cooler

Amazon
Buy on Amazon

Normally $250, now $181

Most people can use an extra cooler or two for camping trips, beach days, or trips to the park. This stainless steel cooler from Igloo has hundreds of positive customer reviews on Amazon and would be a worthy addition to your outdoorsy loved one's kit.

Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

Decathlon
Buy on Decathlon.com

Normally $379, now $284

Give the gift of a tandem inflatable kayak from Decathlon. The Itiwit model is on discount and will work for one or two people. We also love that it fits in a compact backpack for easy travel.

Osprey Sportlite 25 Day Pack

Osprey Sportlite 25

Amazon
Buy on Amazon

Normally $120, now $102 in Aubergine Purple

A day pack is something every outdoorsy person or traveler needs. This 25-liter Osprey Sportlite is a solid option as it features some of Osprey's best technology, like a padded and ventilated back section, a padded hip belt with pockets, an adjustable sternum strap, and an internal hydration sleeve. This will work as a day pack for hiking, a commuter pack for bike commuting, a summit pack, or a carry-on.

Yaktrax Diamond Grip All-Surface Traction Cleats

Yaktrax Diamond Grip

Amazon
Buy on Amazon

Normally $50, now $45

Gifting for someone who lives in a snowy or icy environment? Give them the gift of not slipping or falling with a pair of Yaktrax shoe cleats. Yaktrax is as good as it comes for staying upright while hiking and running on slick winter surfaces, and this pair is currently on slight discount.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch

Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch

Amazon
Buy on Amazon

Normally $70, now $55

This GPS smartwatch from Amazfit also has Amazon's Alexa built-in for convenience with your home devices. It features more than 60 sports modes, health tracking metrics like heart rate, stress levels, and blood oxygen levels, and a decently long battery life.

Klean Kanteen TKWide Travel Tumbler

Klean Kanteen TKWide Tumbler

Amazon
Buy on Amazon

Normally $45, now $34

Klean Kanteen is known for making excellent and durable tumblers. Gift your travel or outdoorsy loved one with this classic tumbler from the brand. It features 90 percent post-consumer recycled 18/8 stainless steel and vacuum-seal insulation to keep your liquids hot or cold for long periods.

PackTowl Quick Dry Microfiber Towel

PackTowl Microfiber Towel

Amazon
Buy on Amazon

Normally $45, now $36

A microfiber towel is one of the most underrated pieces of gear for the traveler or outdoorsy person. PackTowl's microfiber towels are some of my favorites for their lightweight and small size. PackTowl's products have stink-resisting properties and extremely high absorption and drying capabilities.

Therm-a-Rest Trail Scout Pad

Therm-a-Rest Trail Scout Sleeping Pad

Amazon
Buy on Amazon

Normally $80, now $68, for large size

Therm-a-Rest's Trail Scout is a classic backpacking pad for the minimalist camper. This three-season pad weighs 1.5 pounds, is durable, and features Therm-a-Rest's award-winning valve system.

Osprey Stratos 44

Osprey Stratos 44
Buy on Amazon

Normally $220, now $176

Osprey's Stratos 44 is the perfect overnight pack for backpacking or weekend trips. This top-loading pack has some side zippers for boosted accessibility and organization. It features recycled materials, PFC and PFA-free water repellency, a rain cover, and loads of other features.

Therm-a-Rest Air Head Down Inflatable Pillow

Therm-a-Rest Air Head Down Inflatable Pillow

Amazon
Buy on Amazon

Normally $70, now $60

Therm-a-Rest's Air Head Down Inflatable Pillow is an excellent companion for camping, backpacking, and travel. Therm-a-rest calls this its most comfortable pillow, and considering it features a 4-inch loft, brushed polyester, and down fill; we'd have to agree.

Perception Conduit 13 Kayak

Perception Conduit Kayak

Perception
Buy on Amazon

Normally $983, now $843

Consider this your splurge-worthy gift option. There might not be a better-known or better-performing kayak brand than Perception. And the Conduit 13 is a best-selling intro kayak made for the recreational paddler.

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

The annual sale always falls on the Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving. This year Black Friday is on November 25, and Cyber Monday falls on November 28, but be prepared for an extended weekend of sales before and after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Should I Worry About Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shipping Delays?

Most retailers are also anticipating more orders than in previous years, so it's possible you could experience some shipping delays. Keep this in mind while you do your holiday shopping this season.

Which Retailers are Doing Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals?

Amazon, REI, Backcountry, Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart, and more are doing some form of sale around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But be sure to bookmark this page since we'll be making updates to include more retailers.

What Should I Look Out for this Year?

Big ticket items are always good to look out for as brands put major items on sale that don't typically go on sale. Also be on the look out for discontinued or previous year items. These items often get the largest discounts and some are very excellent products.

Why Trust TripSavvy

Nathan Allen is TripSavvy's Outdoor Gear Editor. His job is to test and research products to make suggestions for readers. This roundup only features products he's tested or brands he knows very well and has tested other products from.

Was this page helpful?
Continue to 5 of 15 below.
Continue to 9 of 15 below.
Continue to 13 of 15 below.