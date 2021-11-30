TripSavvy Travel News See Monet’s Work Like Never Before in This New Immersive Art Experience in Miami With more than 1.5 million tickets sold, it's already a hit By Patrice J. Williams Patrice J. Williams Instagram LinkedIn Temple University Patrice J. Williams is a travel and style content creator, fact-checker and author of the thrift shopping book Looking Fly on a Dime. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 11/30/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Beyond Monet Toronto / Facebook Move over, Van Gogh: A new immersive, multimedia art experience celebrating Claude Monet, which first debuted in Toronto in September, is coming to the U.S. Opening in Miami on Jan. 7, 2022, "Beyond Monet" showcases 400-plus pieces of the Impressionist's work—including his iconic "Nymphéas" (Water Lilies) series—using a combination of projected images, music, light, and sound effects. The 50,000-square-foot exhibit will be held at the Ice Palace Studios, a former 1920s ice plant that's capable of accommodating 8,000 people; when it launches, it will be one of the largest immersive experiences in the country. Within the exhibit is the Infinity Room, which was designed to replicate Paris' Musée de l'Orangerie, where Monet's "Water Lilies" series was originally on display. Here, visitors will be wowed by floor-to-ceiling colorful displays and an original score composed by Jean-Sébastien Coté. There is also the Garden Gallery, a representation of Monet’s garden in Giverny, with text highlighting key moments in the French artist’s life. “This is a unique opportunity for people to not only see more facets of his work but learn more about just how radical his work was for the period,” Fanny Curtat, the Art History Consultant for "Beyond Monet," told AGO Insider. The visit takes about an hour and timed tickets are offered in 15-minute slots to reduce crowd size. These can be purchased on the Beyond Monet website, with admission for adults and kids priced at $36.99 and $23.99, respectively. You also have the option to upgrade to the VIP package or Premium Flex, which would allow you to enter up to two hours before or after your ticket start time. So far, more than 1.5 million tickets for the Miami exhibit have been sold, and future dates are planned for Calgary and Ottawa. If you happen to miss out, though, have no fear: There are plenty of other art exhibitions that are worth checking out in 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Most Anticipated Art Exhibitions of 2022 Where to See Claude Monet's 10 Most-Famous Paintings in France These Artist Collaborations Are Redefining Travel Gear Monet-Crazy? Visit This Breathtaking Museum in Paris These 5 Impressionist Museums in Paris Are Tributes to Light and Color LA's Long-Awaited Movie History Museum Is Finally Ready for Its Closeup An Impressionist Treasury in Paris: the Orangerie Museum Best Things to Do in Paris on a Rainy Day The Best Museums in Strasbourg, France Top 10 Things to Do in the French Riviera The Best 10 Museums in Birmingham, England Best Places to Go in Caracas, Venezuela 11 Tips to Make the Most of the Musée d'Orsay in Paris The Top 32 Things to Do in Paris: Our Ultimate Bucketlist The Top 20 Things to Do in Brussels Top Things to Do in Rouen, Normandy