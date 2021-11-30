See Monet’s Work Like Never Before in This New Immersive Art Experience in Miami

Move over, Van Gogh: A new immersive, multimedia art experience celebrating Claude Monet, which first debuted in Toronto in September, is coming to the U.S.

Opening in Miami on Jan. 7, 2022, "Beyond Monet" showcases 400-plus pieces of the Impressionist's work—including his iconic "Nymphéas" (Water Lilies) series—using a combination of projected images, music, light, and sound effects. The 50,000-square-foot exhibit will be held at the Ice Palace Studios, a former 1920s ice plant that's capable of accommodating 8,000 people; when it launches, it will be one of the largest immersive experiences in the country.

Within the exhibit is the Infinity Room, which was designed to replicate Paris' Musée de l'Orangerie, where Monet's "Water Lilies" series was originally on display. Here, visitors will be wowed by floor-to-ceiling colorful displays and an original score composed by Jean-Sébastien Coté. There is also the Garden Gallery, a representation of Monet’s garden in Giverny, with text highlighting key moments in the French artist’s life.



“This is a unique opportunity for people to not only see more facets of his work but learn more about just how radical his work was for the period,” Fanny Curtat, the Art History Consultant for "Beyond Monet," told AGO Insider.



The visit takes about an hour and timed tickets are offered in 15-minute slots to reduce crowd size. These can be purchased on the Beyond Monet website, with admission for adults and kids priced at $36.99 and $23.99, respectively. You also have the option to upgrade to the VIP package or Premium Flex, which would allow you to enter up to two hours before or after your ticket start time.

So far, more than 1.5 million tickets for the Miami exhibit have been sold, and future dates are planned for Calgary and Ottawa. If you happen to miss out, though, have no fear: There are plenty of other art exhibitions that are worth checking out in 2022.





