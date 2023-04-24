The Best Wireless Travel Headphones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

To help you navigate the many options, our travel experts tested 14 of the best wireless travel headphones on the market, including options from top brands such as Bose, Apple, and Sennheiser. We scored each one for ease of use, functionality, sound quality, and noise cancellation—and the results determined the winners of categories ranging from Best Budget to Best Battery Life. The Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 headphones took the top spot, combining exceptional sound quality with lightweight comfort and an affordable price tag. Check out the other wireless travel headphones we tested below.

Every traveler needs a great pair of headphones. After all, they’re the key to warding off boredom on long journeys by losing yourself in your favorite music and movies. Wireless headphones make sense if you’re often on the move since they afford greater mobility, have fewer parts to lose, and feel more compact. Other things to look out for include effective noise cancellation (essential for when you inevitably get seated next to the crying baby), superior sound quality, and the ability to fold into a robust carry case capable of withstanding life on the road.

We found that the headphones stayed in place well, even when we bent over or jumped while wearing them. They were a little uncomfortable after several hours; however, the crystal clear Omnisonic sound more than made up for this. Even at the very loudest volume, the sound quality was flawless. We were also impressed with the efficient, customizable Active Noise Cancellation, which is adjustable to 13 levels. Dual microphones offer exceptional call clarity, while audio automatically pauses after removing the headphones.

The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 can connect to multiple devices simultaneously, and although our tester did have a few issues connecting to his Apple laptop, it was possible. Once made, the connection was strong and consistent even from several rooms away, while the voice, touch, and fingertip controls are intuitive and easy to locate. You can use them to play audio, make calls, or get help from your preferred digital assistant. The headphones are also compatible with Microsoft 365 for voice dictation in Word etc.

The anodized ear cups rotate independently to create a perfect seal. Along with Apple’s custom-built driver and personalized Spatial Audio, this results in an unbelievably clear sound that’s powerful and vibrant at all volumes, with a distinct surround sound effect. A control dial lets you change the volume, skip tracks, answer calls, and activate Siri, while playback automatically pauses and resumes when the headphones are taken off and put back on. Finally, the noise cancellation is exceptional. We used it on a plane and the subway and could hear nothing unless we switched to Transparency mode.

At roughly 3.5 times the price of our overall winner, the Apple AirPods Max headphones are undoubtedly a splurge; but one that we feel is worth it. Set-up is effortless—you can pair them with any of your Apple devices with a single tap. The frame features super strong and flexible stainless steel, with telescoping arms that adjust easily to create the perfect fit and a mesh headband so light we could barely feel it (although the ear cups are noticeably heavier).

The Sennheiser Smart Control app offers built-in EQ presets, sound modes, and full Sound Personalization. We found the noise cancelation effective even in a busy airport—and when you need to hear what’s happening around you, activate Transparency mode with a touch. Other clever features include Smart Pause (triggered when you remove the headphones) and dual beamforming microphones for crystal-clear calls on each side. We found the padded, hinged headband comfortable and secure, even when wearing glasses.

Considernnheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones if you want world-class battery life. Boasting up to 60 hours of battery, they particularly excel at recharging quickly—so much so that when they died, we only had to charge them for five minutes to watch an entire movie. The Auto On/Off feature also helps save battery. We did struggle to pair them at first, but once we did, the sound quality was phenomenal (and remained so no matter how far we moved from our device).

We especially liked the sound quality, which was great at every volume. Volume is limited to 85 decibels to protect children’s sensitive hearing, but with effective noise canceling, they can still hear clearly no matter what’s happening in the background. We tested the headphones on a noisy airplane and found we couldn’t hear other passengers. Other clever features include a built-in microphone ideal for online classes, a cable with an audio splitter that allows two Puro headphones to connect to the same device, and up to 35 hours of playtime.

Designed especially for children, PuroQuiet headphones offer one-touch Bluetooth pairing with all iPhone and Android devices and a generous 30-foot range. We found them amazingly easy to pair, set up, and use, even without instructions. They also come with a 3.5-millimeter audio cable if your child prefers a wired connection. The padded headband was very adjustable, allowing for a secure fit on various head sizes. Meanwhile, the heavily cushioned ear cups provide maximum comfort.

We were impressed with the sound quality, especially given the headphones’ budget price. Clarity was best at higher volumes. Calls came through clearly thanks to an AI algorithm and beamforming microphones, and we found that the headphones fit comfortably, even over multiple ear piercings. With soft leather ear cups, they’re also pretty light. The only downsides were some slight slippage during active exercise and the underwhelming noise-canceling mode (although the headphones naturally muffled quite a bit of background noise).

The only option on this list to retail for under $100, the 1More SonoFlow Wireless Headphones impressed us with their excellent value, sound quality, and comfort. We found them incredibly easy to set up and connect, and the connection remained reliable even when we moved away from the phone. Operation is intuitive, too, with four easy-to-use buttons. The headphones feature 40-millimeter dynamic drivers and support LDAC coding technology for detailed Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified sound.

The headphones boast volume-optimized EQ, meaning balanced audio at any volume. Although the sound was generally clear and powerful, we had to increase the volume to get our desired richness for music and movies. The three levels of noise cancelation, though, were very effective. When we tested the call function, we could hear and be heard perfectly, while the padded headband and ear cups made the headphones incredibly comfortable. Finally, Bose claims a 20-hour battery life, but we could go weeks without charging them.

Offering wired, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones are a worthy alternative choice. We could pair them immediately with our phone and laptop, then used the Bose Connect app for a guided tour of the different functions and features. The app also allows you to personalize your audio settings. The headphones also work with Bose AR and Amazon’s Alexa (giving you voice-control access to music and information).

Other highlights included the touch controls, a built-in sensor that automatically pauses sound when removing the headphones, a two-hour full charge time, and a battery life that we felt exceeded the 40 hours advertised. Finally, your purchase includes a compact travel case and an airplane adapter for easy integration with in-flight entertainment.

With 40-millimeter silk-diaphragm drivers, a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, and advanced LDAC technology that transfers three times more sound detail than regular Bluetooth, the sound quality is insane. We experienced faultless consistency and found that the connectivity never wavered, no matter how far we moved away from the phone or laptop. The headphones also offer three noise-canceling modes (Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor), allowing us to eradicate ambient noise completely. When receiving phone calls, you can tap to switch to Transparency mode for crisp, clear sound on both ends of the conversation.

If you’re looking for flawless performance at an incredibly reasonable price, you’ll love the Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Wireless Headphones. We did, so much so that they received perfect scores across the board during testing. We connected them to our phone and laptop in less than a minute, with no instructions or specialist apps needed. They’re incredibly lightweight, with memory foam padding on the headband and ear cups—making them super comfortable to wear for extended periods. We especially liked that they remained securely in place even during an intense cardio session.

TripSavvy's Picks

The Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Wireless Headphones (view at Amazon) was our top pick, standing out for their fantastic sound quality, comfort, lightness, and complete noise cancellation. For a worthy budget alternative, try the 1More SonoFlow Wireless Headphones (view at Amazon).

Other Wireless Travel Headphones We Tested

These headphones had a lot to like, including their adjustable fit, comfort, and ease of use. However, the noise canceling mode was underwhelming, especially given the high cost.

Accessing and understanding instructions for these headphones was a little tricky, and while we found them comfortable, we couldn’t get a secure fit. However, the sound quality was good.

Determining the headphones’ remaining battery was difficult, although they did last for the test duration. We also found them uncomfortable while the sound quality could be crisper.

These headphones were intuitive and quick to set up. The sound quality was consistently good, too, so although they have few bells and whistles, we feel they’re worth their reasonable price.

These headphones did not come with instructions. The fit was too loose, they don’t have a noise canceling mode, and the call quality was poor. However, they were comfy with good battery life.

These headphones charged quickly and connected easily. They fit comfortably and stayed in place while exercising, but they didn't offer noise cancelation or work during our test calls.

We could pair the headphones easily with both a phone and a laptop. They were very comfortable and cut ambient noise reasonably well. We would like to see the sound quality improved.

How We Tested

First, we unboxed and assembled (where relevant) each set of headphones. We assessed how clear the instructions were and how easy the headphones were to set up, including calibration, Bluetooth connectivity, and app installation. Next, we put them on and evaluated their fit, adjustability, and comfort. Then, while listening to music at an average volume, we scored each for sound quality and consistency, the stability of the Bluetooth connection, and how audible the external noises were.

Tests continued with a thorough check of all functions, from adjusting the volume to skipping songs and testing “aware” and “noise cancellation” modes where relevant. We also tested how easy it was to receive a call while listening to music and call quality. Finally, we carried out a group test to check the efficiency of the headphones’ noise-cancelation feature. Testers were exposed to a series of noises at various volumes (corroborated by a decibel meter). Different headphones were compared side-by-side to see how well they blocked ambient noise.

At the end of the testing process, headphones were scored from 1 to 5 for ease of use, functionality, sound quality, noise cancellation, comfort, and value. Overall scores determined our category winners.

What to Look For

Activity



When deciding which wireless travel headphones to purchase, consider the kind of activities you’ll use them for. If the answers are mainly sedentary (like listening to music on the plane or taking work calls while driving), on- or over-ear headphones are typically best for comfort and unparalleled sound quality. But if you plan on using your headphones for physical pursuits like hiking or going to the gym, in-ear headphones are lighter, less bulky, and more secure. Of course, compactness is key for all travel headphones, so a foldable design and a durable carry case that will fit easily in your bag is important no matter what style you choose.

Sound Quality



Sound quality depends on many different factors and is not necessarily correlative to headphone type (e.g., high-quality in-ear headphones may provide better sound quality than low-end over-ear headphones, and vice versa). Generally speaking, though, over-ear headphones offer the best potential for flawless sound for two reasons. One, they create the best seal, blocking out ambient noise and amplifying bass tones in the most natural way. Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) enhance this isolating effect. Two, their size means they can accommodate a much larger driver diameter than in-ear headphones.

Bluetooths and Mics



When it comes to wireless headphones, those with LDAC technology claim to deliver three times more sound detail than regular Bluetooth. It’s worth noting that Apple products do not currently support LDAC. Other Bluetooth factors to consider include how easily the headphones will pair with your existing devices. If you have an Apple smartphone or laptop, for example, opting for Apple headphones will enable you to pair in a matter of seconds simply by tapping an on-screen prompt. Some headphones offer NFC technology, allowing them to be paired with an NFC-enabled device by tapping them together. When it comes to microphones, choose headphones with dual beamforming mics on both sides to ensure superior call clarity.

Price



Headphones on this list range in price from just under $100 to almost $550, and there are many options at even more extreme ends of the cost spectrum. While it’s generally true that trusted brands (like Apple, Microsoft, or Sennheiser) offer some of the best products on the market in terms of performance, it’s also true that supporting one of these big tech companies could see you paying over the odds for the brand name. Our overall winner, the Life Q35 headphones from Soundcore by Anker, was also one of the most affordable products we tested. It’s a good idea to check user reviews and industry write-ups carefully to get the best idea of which headphones offer the best value for money.

Frequently Asked Questions How do I care for and clean my wireless headphones? For over- or on-ear headphones, start by removing the ear pads. Then, use a soft, clean toothbrush to remove visible debris, making sure not to push it into the drivers. Once finished, you can use a dampened microfiber cloth (not soaked) with soapy water to gently clean exterior surfaces. Repeating this step with rubbing alcohol will eliminate lingering germs, but be careful not to damage leather and plastic components. Finally, pat dry with a clean sheet of paper towel before reassembling. For in-ear headphones, remove the ear tips and use the included cleaning tool or a Q-tip to remove ear wax or other debris. You’ll also need to clean the charging case. In both cases, warm soapy water and/or rubbing alcohol work wonders.

What kind of headphones can I wear on a plane? You can wear whatever headphones you like when traveling by plane. Many people choose ones with Active Noise Cancelation to block out the engine's sound and other passengers. Using your personal headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment can be trickier. Some airlines now offer Bluetooth connectivity and allow Bluetooth devices to be used in flight mode at all times except during take-off and landing. Otherwise, you can purchase Bluetooth transmitters to make this connection. Some planes have standard 3.5-millimeter ports if you're using wired headphones. Others use two-pin ports that are only compatible with airline headphones; in this instance, you’ll need to purchase a special adaptor.

Why Trust TripSavvy

Jessica Macdonald is TripSavvy’s Africa travel expert. She also regularly contributes commerce articles relating to adventure and family travel. As a frequent traveler with a passion for music (and as the mom of a daughter who likes to watch Frozen on repeat in the car), she understands the value of a great pair of wireless headphones. This article is based on the results of real-life tests carried out by TripSavvy’s team of travel experts.