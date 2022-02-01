Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"We live amid surfaces, and the true art of life is to skate well on them." Ralph Waldo Emerson's words are a perfect philosophy for thinking about winter running. Winter presents the runner with seemingly endless surfaces: snow, ice, slush, mud, frozen mud, wet pavement, pavement lightly covered in snow, or pavement packed with snow. The variations can be mind-boggling and can change every day. To run well on them, you need a capable winter running shoe.

But what features differentiate a winter running shoe from a summer one? "Traction, traction, and more traction," says David Kilgore, a professional distance runner and sports innovation manager for mountain, ultra, and trail running at On Running. Kilgore, who runs all over the world but is often logging miles at his home in New York and in nearby New Hampshire, notes that winter presents a variety of conditions to runners, but that traction is the primary concern. "I still do my same old loops in the park, running through the snow and the slush and the mud in the fields and stuff."

Clarke Shedd, a run specialist and buyer at Skirack, a running shop in Burlington, Vermont, agrees, noting that trail running shoes provide ideal traction for winter conditions, even on streets and bike paths. "I don't talk up road running shoes as much in the winter just because they're not going to offer as much traction," he says.

There's a lot of personal preference in choosing a running shoe—everyone's feet are different, after all, and winter conditions can vary drastically from one place to another. Shedd approaches customers with a series of questions to narrow down the options: "I try to focus in on where people will be running…What are you looking for? Do you have any previous terrible experiences? Do you hit a lot of ice patches? Do you fall?"

Winter running involves other considerations, too. Injuries are more likely in colder temperatures, especially on slick surfaces if you aren't equipped with the right footwear. "Warming up is key," says Shedd. "Stretching and rolling afterward is very, very key." (For layering, he recommends Patagonia's R1 fleece and Darn Tough socks.)

Here, we recommend a number of running shoes ideal for a variety of winter running conditions. Remember to start by thinking about what conditions you'll encounter most often. Many of these running shoes are available with or without Gore-Tex, so consider whether you need waterproofing too (more on that below).

Here are the best winter running shoes for the 2021-2022 season.