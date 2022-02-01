Outdoors Gear The 9 Best Winter Running Shoes of 2022, Tested by Experts We logged hundreds of icy, snowy, and rainy miles to find the best picks By Tanner Bowden Tanner Bowden University of Vermont Tanner is a Vermont-based writer, editor, and photographer who uses a multidisciplinary approach to cover the outdoors and the people, places, and gear that lend to its culture. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/01/22 Share Pin Email Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. "We live amid surfaces, and the true art of life is to skate well on them." Ralph Waldo Emerson's words are a perfect philosophy for thinking about winter running. Winter presents the runner with seemingly endless surfaces: snow, ice, slush, mud, frozen mud, wet pavement, pavement lightly covered in snow, or pavement packed with snow. The variations can be mind-boggling and can change every day. To run well on them, you need a capable winter running shoe. But what features differentiate a winter running shoe from a summer one? "Traction, traction, and more traction," says David Kilgore, a professional distance runner and sports innovation manager for mountain, ultra, and trail running at On Running. Kilgore, who runs all over the world but is often logging miles at his home in New York and in nearby New Hampshire, notes that winter presents a variety of conditions to runners, but that traction is the primary concern. "I still do my same old loops in the park, running through the snow and the slush and the mud in the fields and stuff." Clarke Shedd, a run specialist and buyer at Skirack, a running shop in Burlington, Vermont, agrees, noting that trail running shoes provide ideal traction for winter conditions, even on streets and bike paths. "I don't talk up road running shoes as much in the winter just because they're not going to offer as much traction," he says. There's a lot of personal preference in choosing a running shoe—everyone's feet are different, after all, and winter conditions can vary drastically from one place to another. Shedd approaches customers with a series of questions to narrow down the options: "I try to focus in on where people will be running…What are you looking for? Do you have any previous terrible experiences? Do you hit a lot of ice patches? Do you fall?" Winter running involves other considerations, too. Injuries are more likely in colder temperatures, especially on slick surfaces if you aren't equipped with the right footwear. "Warming up is key," says Shedd. "Stretching and rolling afterward is very, very key." (For layering, he recommends Patagonia's R1 fleece and Darn Tough socks.) Here, we recommend a number of running shoes ideal for a variety of winter running conditions. Remember to start by thinking about what conditions you'll encounter most often. Many of these running shoes are available with or without Gore-Tex, so consider whether you need waterproofing too (more on that below). Here are the best winter running shoes for the 2021-2022 season. The Rundown Best Overall: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield Running Shoes at Backcountry.com The winterized Shield version of the Pegasus has features like a comfortable fit, squishy sole, and supportive upper. Best Budget: Merrell Moab Flight Shoe at Backcountry.com Its 3-millimeter lugs are suitable for wintery roads and moderate trails alike, and its comfortable. Best for Snow: Adidas Men's Terrex Agravic Tech Pro Trail Running Shoes at Amazon A comfy ride even in cold temperatures that typically dampen midsole rebound. Best for Ice: Inov8 Oroc Ultra 290 Running Shoes at Inov-8.com They're spikey enough to grip ice and provide solid traction on frozen ground and in the soft and squishy stuff, too. Best for Racing: The North Face Flight VECTIV Guard FUTURELIGHT Running Shoes at Backcountry.com The North Face recently overhauled its entire trail running shoe line. At the top is the Flight Vectiv. Best for Trail: Saucony Peregrine 11 GTX Trail Running Shoes at Amazon The shoe is lightweight and agile yet provides adequate rebound and protection. Best Trail/Hiking Hybrid: Hoka Speedgoat Mid GTX at Hoka.com The additional support and protection of its hybrid design is also perfect for winter running. The additional support and protection of its hybrid design is also perfect for winter running. Best for Rain: Brooks Ghost 14 GTX Road-Running Shoes at Zappos The shoe remains responsive and comfortable with the brand's DNA Loft foam, and encourages transitions from one stride to the next. Best for Roads: Asics Gel-Kayano 28 at Amazon This shoe has solid rear-foot support for additional stability on unpredictable terrain. Best Overall: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield Weatherized Road Running Shoes View On Backcountry.com View On Nike.com View On REI What We Like Warm Versatile What We Don't Like Less traction than a trail running shoe First introduced in 1983, the Pegasus is a multi-decade crowd-pleaser beloved by occasional runners and marathoners alike. The winterized Shield version continues that tradition and has similar features like a comfortable fit, squishy sole, and supportive upper, though changes aren't insignificant. These include a PFC-free water-repellent treatment on the upper, water-blocking overlays, extra insulation in a gusseted tongue for warmth, a grippier outsole for slick pavement, and reflective details. All these make it an excellent winter running shoe for most people who don't need something more specialized. I've put a lot of miles on Nike's more mainstream Pegasus 38 this year, and while the Shield version looks like that shoe, I can affirm that this one is different. Its tread is far grippier, its upper sturdier and warmer, and its midsole firmer, less bouncy. All this said, the Pegasus 38 Shield channels the ethos of its warm-season counterpart exactly: It's an excellent all-rounder that I'll lace up for both short and long runs. It's best for roads but can handle light trail work. No, it's not a trail running shoe, so it doesn't have the lugs that will provide the best traction in deeper snow and mud. But I was surprised at how grippy the outsole is. One of my runs was on a mix of road and trail after a bit less than an inch of snow and these held up. I also really dig the tongue, which is gusseted to prevent wetness from getting inside but is also very comfortable (no weird bunching). These shoes could be more responsive, but many foams sort of die, so to speak, in cold temps. As far as winter features go, they probably could have more pronounced lugs to make them more capable in rougher conditions, but that would also make them less well-rounded. Overall, these shoes are for basically anyone getting in miles. They're a solid neutral running shoe and score above average across the board for key traits like responsiveness, comfort, and winter readiness. I enjoyed them as much on a long run as I did on short runs, and I can't say the same for every shoe. Sure, some people won't like it—running shoe preference is personal—but I think most people will like this shoe. Weight: 10.1 ounces (285 grams) | Drop: 10-millimeters | Cushioning: Medium | Waterproofing: Water-repellant treatment Best Budget: Merrell Moab Flight Shoe View On Backcountry.com View On REI What We Like Versatile What We Don't Like No waterproofing If you're looking for a winter running shoe on a budget, the best option is to opt for a trail runner that has relatively shallow lugs and enough protection to handle the varying surfaces the season can throw at you. Merrell's Moab provides just that. Its 3-millimeter lugs are suitable for wintery roads and moderate trails alike, and its comfortable, responsive construction has made it a fast favorite among runners. It doesn't come with a waterproof membrane—Gore-Tex liners make shoes expensive—but you can easily get away without that feature if your runs are shorter and on somewhat clean surfaces. If that's not the case, it's worth spending more on a winter running shoe with full features for the season. It's a tall order to grip onto the sidewalk when there's a few inches of fresh snow in the way, but these shoes do it and do it well, our testers noted. They're also surprisingly waterproof. One tester noted she traipsed through up to four inches of snow, with more falling, and had totally dry feet. Also popular among testers is the lug sizing, which is grippy enough to feel confident but did not create that annoying snow clumping that often happens. The sneakers felt broken in out of the box and featured some springy cushioning. "It has a propulsive effect and is lightweight, but my feet still feel protected from the ground beneath," one tester noted. One minor issue? "The heel is a tad loose," our tester said. "However, there wasn't any noticeable slipping or rubbing when I ran in them, so I think it's just more that it feels wrong since I'm not used to it." Weight: 17 ounces (460 grams) | Drop: 10-millimeters | Cushioning: Medium | Waterproofing: None Best for Snow: Adidas Men's Terrex Agravic Tech Pro Trail Running Shoes View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Adidas.com What We Like Full gaiter keeps out snow BOA dial lets you adjust lace tension on the fly Boost midsole provides great cushion What To Consider Heel chassis might not be stiff enough for runners looking for high stability It's officially the new age of running shoes. Carbon plates. Tire companies creating rubber soles. And newfangled lacing systems, like the Boa technology used on Adidas' high-end beefy winter running kicks. Another new add-on? Built-in gaiters. For running in anything more than a few inches of snow, gaiters are a must. You can buy aftermarket gaiters, but Adidas opted to build one right into the Terrex Agravic Tech Pro. The material is water-repellant, not waterproof, which is totally adequate for running and makes the shoe more breathable (more on that in a bit). The Boa fit system lets you adjust the tension on the fly without unzipping the gaiter and potentially letting snow inside your socks. Beyond that, the Terrex Agravic Tech Pro also packs the company's springy Boost midsole foam, which makes for a comfy ride even in cold temperatures that typically dampen midsole rebound. Beneath that is a grippy Continental (as in the automobile tire maker) rubber outsole equipped with 4-millimeter lugs that are shallow enough for taking on snow-covered roads as well as trails. If you live anywhere with ice and snow on the ground for weeks or months at a time, these are the shoes for you. Our tester took the Continental tire soles on varying running surfaces and through up to eight inches of fresh snow and over ice. The shoe had virtually no slipping or sliding despite the slick conditions. "But what impressed me most about the Agravic Tech Pros was the resistance to water," our tester said. "Many times while running I deliberately went puddle hoping to see if liquid could penetrate the upper portion of the shoe or leak through the ankle cuffs. No dice. My feet stayed totally warm and dry." Our one qualm with these shoes is they do feel clunky and are not made for speed of any sort. But if you're using them for their intended purpose (on ice or in deep snow), speed probably doesn't matter. Weight: 15 ounces (425 grams) | Drop: N/A | Cushioning: Medium | Waterproofing: Water-repellant Best for Ice: Inov8 Oroc Ultra 290 Running Shoes View On Inov-8.com What We Like Excellent grip Lightweight What We Don't Like Not suitable for roads Inov8 made the Oroc Ultra 290 for one purpose: Grip. The brand's Twin Spike tech positions two manganese studs on a series of 5-millimeter, U-shaped outsole lugs. They're spikey enough to grip ice and provide solid traction on frozen ground and in the soft and squishy stuff too. This running shoe isn't waterproof—consider buying an aftermarket gaiter for extra protection—but its abrasion-resistant upper won't absorb moisture. The spikes don't play nicely with asphalt, so consider these shoes for true winter conditions only. Our tester took Inov-8's Twin Spike tech on icy and snowy surfaces in Colorado as well as some muddy conditions after some serious rains on trails in Ventura County, California. These shoes do what they say they will: They stick and grip on some nasty trail and surface conditions. We put these as the best for traction on ice because of the protruding metal spikes. And, don't get us wrong, they performed very well on the ice. But we wouldn't limit these shoes to just icy conditions. We're also thinking about the trail runner in the Pacific Northwest dealing with consistent slop and mud from winter rains. These kicks are more for the narrow- or normal-footed, to be sure. "As someone with wide feet, they weren't the best fit for me," one tester said. "But I still appreciate how they handle and they're my go-to shoes when the rare Southern California storm does roll through." Weight: 10.15 ounces (290 grams) | Drop: 6-millimeters | Cushioning: Medium | Waterproofing: None Best for Racing: The North Face Flight VECTIV Guard FUTURELIGHT Running Shoes View On Backcountry.com View On Thenorthface.com What We Like Lightweight Sleek What We Don't Like Firm cushioning Lacing up is somewhat annoying Last year, I lived in a tiny town up in Vermont's Green Mountains that has more dirt roads than paved ones. In the winter the surface didn't matter as much because they were covered in snow more often than not. I ran on them anyway, roughly 30 miles per week, and often did so in TNF's Flight Vectiv, which is the base of this shoe. The North Face recently overhauled its entire trail running shoe line. At the top is the Flight Vectiv, a sleek, lightweight trail running shoe made for trail races with a rockered (curved) outsole and an integrated carbon fiber plate—just like in top-tier marathon shoes—for spring and stability. The Flight Vectiv Guard Futurelight is that same shoe wrapped up in an integrated waterproof/breathable gaiter—laces and all. The extra layer is lightweight, enveloping the foot above the ankle with a zipper and a Velcro strap, but adds plenty of unobtrusive protection on runs in deep snow or on sloppy road shoulders (the lugs are 4 millimeters). It's made for speed and provides protection when the terrain does everything to slow you down. These shoes are for hardcore winter runners and are as winterized as a shoe can get without adding ice spikes, but if you add an aftermarket traction accessory they'll be ready for pretty much any surface you'll encounter. They're definitely not a shoe that crosses over to the summer though. The gaiter really is an awesome feature. It's very lightweight, breathable, not too warm, and allows me to focus on running instead of picking a careful line through clods of slush and snow in the road. That said, the gaiter could be improved with more fit adjustability. There's a Velcro strap but it's small and doesn't allow me to create a total seal around my skinny lower leg. Weight: 10.82 ounces (307 grams) | Drop: 6-millimeters | Cushioning: Light | Waterproofing: The North Face FutureLight membrane Best for Trail: Saucony Peregrine 11 GTX Trail Running Shoes View On Amazon View On REI What We Like Forefoot rock plate Fully waterproof Include gaiter attachment What We Like Runs a bit small, break-in required If you're looking for sneakers that you can run in when there's snow on the ground, Saucony's Peregrines are a solid bet. The Peregrines have earned a good name for themselves amongst trail runners. The shoe is lightweight and agile yet provides adequate rebound and protection. The GTX version—which stands for Gore-Tex—adds weatherproofing to the equation to make the shoe suitable in winter's worst. Saucony even included a D-ring for running with an aftermarket gaiter, which gives the Peregrine 11 GTX a versatile edge in handling snow of any depth. In addition to weather resistance, the Peregrine has a series of chevron-shaped lugs on its outsole that are tightly packed together for serious grip on any surface and plenty of braking for going downhill. (There are even designated places to add studs if you need even more traction.) "The slip-proof sole and large lugs work well on trails but will also keep you safe on potentially slippery sidewalks and roads, and the waterproofing will keep your feet dry the entire run," one tester noted. There's a forefoot rock plate, too, which is a must for trails and comes in handy when you step on ice chunks pushed to road shoulders by the plow. Despite all the aggressive features, the Peregrine remains nimble and responsive—the best of all worlds. "As someone who lives in a place where snow is probable from November to April, I'm psyched to have a pair of shoes that I can confidently run in when it's snowy and wet (and icy, within reason) out," one tester said. "While testing these in December and January, my feet stayed dry throughout every run, despite there being either fresh snow or melted slush on the ground. I've run through small puddles and even wore them to shovel my driveway when I got back from my run. Even with a few inches of snow, my feet stayed dry." A couple of notes: Our tester suggested sizing up a half-size as these shoes run a bit narrow and small. The other is our tester reported a longer break-in period than with other shoes, specifically at the heel. "The cushioning on these shoes is thin but dense, which helped create some serious responsiveness," a tester noted. "I normally need a lot of cushioning in running shoes, but for short runs in snowy conditions, I'll happily sacrifice that for the safety and comfort that these shoes provide." Weight: 11.5 ounces (326 grams) | Drop: 4-millimeters | Cushioning: Medium | Waterproofing: Gore-Tex Best Trail/Hiking Hybrid: Hoka Speedgoat Mid GTX View On Hoka.com View On REI What We Like Versatile Solid grip Supportive What We Don't Like Could be bulky for some runners Most trail runs involve periods of hiking, especially when the terrain gets steep or technical. That's where the mid-height version of Hoka's venerable Speedgoat trail runner shines. I'm typically very skeptical of running shoes that claim too much versatility; they usually don't end up being good at the many things they say they're good at. On top of that, I never imagined that a mid-height shoe could possibly be comfortable to run in. But the Speedgoat Mids proved my assumptions wrong on all accounts. I ran in them on everything from dry pavement to six inches of new snow. I'll still opt for low shoes for road running, but these make an awesome argument as a quiver-killing trail shoe. The first thing I noticed lacing up the Speedgoat Mids was how comfy they are, and that feeling lasted throughout my runs in them. The toe box is roomy, the collar is supportive but not restrictive, and the cushion, while not as pumped up as other Hokas, is quite pillowy. The additional support and protection of its hybrid design are also perfect for winter running. The ankle collar is supportive but not so stiff it's restricting or uncomfortable, and acts as an extra guard against winter debris. The upper is water-repellant with an integrated Gore-Tex liner to ensure your feet stay dry in snow and slush. The Speedgoat Mid has a medium amount of the light and plush foam that Hoka shoes are known for, making it bouncy yet also supportive. It also has a low drop at 4 millimeters and a relatively wide toe box, which provides a natural feel and pushes your stride toward the mid and forefoot while helping set it apart from true hiking boots. That said, its hybrid design is super versatile—come spring, you can wear this as your primary hiker. Weight: 13.2 ounces (374 grams) | Drop: 4-millimeters | Cushioning: Medium | Waterproofing: Gore-Tex Best for Rain: Brooks Ghost 14 GTX Road-Running Shoes View On Zappos View On Brooksrunning.com View On REI What We Like Waterproof Comfy Cushioning Great on roads What We Don't Like Not grippy enough for deep snow or ice Let's be real, if you're running in the rain or snow, water's going to get inside your shoe. But for generally foul conditions—maybe it's not a downpour, but a recent one, or a drizzle—a waterproof membrane can provide that extra edge of protection. The Brooks Ghost has been around since 2008, and each iteration brings improvements that keep it as a favorite of many road runners. It's so popular that Brooks made this Gore-Tex-equipped version for those who don't quit when the weather turns foul. However, the shoe remains responsive and comfortable with the brand's DNA Loft foam, and its shape encourages transitions from one stride to the next. Wear this shoe if your winter running routine is mostly on roads, even if they are wet. I enjoyed how unobtrusive the Gore-Tex inside the Ghost is; it doesn't feel like it should be waterproof, but it is. I won't take it out when there's still 4 inches on the bike paths and sidewalks, but once they're clear, I'm lacing up, long run or short, rain or shine. The Ghost GTX has neutral support, but the heel is stiff and quite stable without qualifying it as a support shoe, so they're an excellent option for pretty much any runner. But let's break it down further—the outsole lacks lugs, so runners who opt for the Ghost should stick to roads, sidewalks, and gravel. Let's say the ideal Ghost 14 GTX runner is a road runner who isn't afraid to head out with snow and slush on the road (or falling from the sky) but is probably staying home if the plows haven't gone out yet. Weight: 10.7 ounces (303 grams) | Drop: 12-millimeters | Cushioning: High | Waterproofing: Gore-Tex Best for Roads: Asics Women's Gel-Kayano 28 Running Shoe View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Asics.com What We Like Reflective Supportive Good cushioning What We Don't Like No waterproofing One thing that marathon training through multiple winters has taught me is that you don't always need a waterproof shoe, even way up here in New York and Vermont, where winter is the real deal. Waterproofing can sometimes have the opposite of its intended effect if your feet heat up and start to sweat, and trail-grade traction can be overkill for dry pavement. That's why, even in winter, I'll often opt for a "regular" sneaker, like the Kayano, which I appreciate for its support and overall durable build (I put over 300 miles on a previous pair). With nearly 30 years behind it, Asics' Gel-Kayano is an icon of a running shoe. No, this model doesn't have waterproofing, though that makes it a good choice for runners who live in places with milder winters, or those whose feet get hot. (And remember, waterproofing isn't a must for a winter running shoe.) It does have serious reflectivity though, which is important during a season that forces 9-to-5ers to get their miles in before sunrise or after sunset. This shoe has solid rear-foot support for additional stability on unpredictable terrain, and unlike many modern road running shoes that have exposed EVA in their outsoles, the Kayano's is plenty durable and grippy enough to handle light winter weather. I'm a fan of minimalist, fast shoes and neutral shoes too, but for some runs, I prefer something with a little more support. The Kayano 28 has it, specifically in the heel, which is stiff but not uncomfortable. I find that helpful for uneven winter surfaces. These shoes are for fair-weather winter runners who typically run on roads and sidewalks. The only real winter feature is the upper's reflective detailing, which is great for people who find themselves doing most of their running in the dark. There's no waterproofing, but many runners don't actually need it, even in the winter, unless they're headed out regardless of conditions. There is some included pronation adjustment in this shoe for those who overpronate. It's pretty light and I didn't notice it much, if at all, during my runs, but something to note for runners who specifically don't want a shoe with a feature like this. While the outsole isn't made for winter conditions or even dirt roads, I found it to be very durable and quite grippy, even without lugs. To me, that makes it a good shoe for winter running and one that'll work nicely in the summer, too. Weight: 10.8 ounces (306 grams) | Drop: 10-millimeters | Cushioning: Maximum | Waterproofing: None Final Verdict Ultimately, we agree with Kilgore that the most important feature in a winter running shoe is the traction of its outsole. Without good grip, a run can quickly become frustrating and futile. And just as choosing a running shoe is highly personal—everyone's foot and stride is different after all—so is the climate in which we all head out in to log some miles. Choosing the right winter running shoe requires reflection on where you live, and how rugged of conditions in which you plan to run. The good thing is that there's a shoe for every possible situation you'll encounter in the winter. For an all-around solid winter shoe, the Nike Pegasus Shield (view at REI) is a solid choice. If you're not planning on logging a ton of winter miles, consider the budget option in the Merrell Moab Flight (view at Backcountry). And if you live in a super snowy environment, we recommend the Adidas Terrex Agravic Tech Pro (view at Dick's). What to Look for When Shopping for Winter Running Shoes Waterproofing Many shoe brands make winterized versions of their popular models that include a Gore-Tex or other waterproof membrane, making waterproofing an easy feature to find in running shoes. The benefit of Gore-Tex, or other waterproof membranes like eVent or The North Face's FutureLight, is that it adds an additional layer of material to the shoe that, while breathable, will provide some additional warmth for your feet. Waterproofing isn't necessary for mild winter climates, but we recommend it when the surfaces you run on are snowy, slushy, muddy, or wet. Drop Sometimes referred to as "heel-toe drop," drop refers to the difference in height between a running shoe's heel and toe. Ten millimeters tends to be understood as the standard amount of drop today, though some shoes have more and many shoes have less (some even have zero drop, which proponents say encourages a more natural stride, as if running barefoot). A high drop—think 10 millimeters and up—tends to encourage landing on the heel with every stride, called a heel strike. Lower drops tend to move the impact point toward the midfoot. Because it impacts stride, changing your shoe to one that has a different drop than what you normally run in will involve some getting used to. If you have a shoe that you already like, look for one with a similar amount of drop (if it ain't broke, don't fix it, so to speak). Lugs Lugs are the bits of a running shoe's outsole that protrude away from the bottom of the shoe. They're a bit like cleats, though much smaller, and come in a number of shapes and sizes. Lugs provide grip; deeper lugs (ie, bigger ones) will support running on soft ground and, in the case of winter running, on snowy surfaces. If you plan to run mostly in snow, on trails, or in mud, you might opt for deeper lugs. However, even if you're running on paved or dirt roads that will frequently host a layer of snow during the winter, buying a shoe with lugs is a good idea—even just 3-millimeter lugs will provide a significant amount of traction above typical summer running shoes. Frequently Asked Questions Do I need winter or cold-weather-specific shoes? The answer depends primarily on the climate and weather where you'll be training during the winter. If temperatures regularly drop below freezing, you may want a shoe that has added insulation. Similarly, if you think you'll have to run on snowy, icy, slushy, or frequently wet surfaces, a winter running shoe with built-in waterproofing and extra grip (via deeper lugs or built-in ice spikes) is a good idea. If these types of conditions only occur occasionally, you might be able to get through winter with your standard summer shoes. How do I know if my shoes are compatible with studs or Yaktrax? Yaktrax makes various traction devices for most footwear types. The company has a run-specific model that includes 1.4-millimeter steel coils beneath the midfoot and heel and carbide steel spikes beneath the forefoot that's compatible with all running shoes—just be sure to buy the correct size.We also like Black Diamond's Distance Spike Traction Device, which includes a softshell toe cover for additional weather protection and a secure fit.You can put studs on most running shoes but err toward those with thicker soles (and, ideally, a rock plate). Use three-eighths inch hex screws for sheet metal and place them away from the midfoot and the ball of the foot. Some shoes, like Saucony's Peregrine 11 GTX, have markings showing where to put studs. How important is it to find Gore-Tex or waterproof shoes? If you're running on snowy, slushy, or wet surfaces, we recommend wearing a shoe that includes some form of waterproofing, whether it's a Gore-Tex membrane or a water-repellent treatment. This will help keep your feet dry and warm over the course of a run and prevent snow that sticks to your shoes from seeping in when it melts due to the heat your body gives off. Once your feet are wet they'll get cold much quicker, potentially forcing you to shorten a run and head home. Keep in mind, however, that if you aren't running through deep snow, Gore-Tex or other waterproofing might be overkill. "You're probably going to step in a puddle and it's going to go above your ankle anyways," says Kilgore. Why Trust TripSavvy Tanner Bowden has written about running, running shoe technology, and training for half a decade and tested running shoes from every major brand. He is a three-time marathoner with a sub-three-hour PR and trains for competitive events year-round in the Northeast. That includes through the winter months, in temperatures that drop below zero and on surfaces that range from pavement and trails to snow and ice, plus everything in between. Bowden, Amy Marturana Winderl, and Nathan Allen logged hundreds of miles to narrow down the best winter running shoes. Products were tested on roads and trails, in snow, ice, slush, and rain, and in multiple climates and locations, including New England, Colorado, Missouri, and California. They were also tested at various speeds and distances.