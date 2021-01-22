The 7 Best Travel Yoga Mats of 2021

Best Overall: Lululemon Carry Onwards Mat at Lululemon

"Folds as neatly as a thin towel and will fit easily into your carry-on luggage or backpack."

Best Budget: Gaiam Foldable Yoga Mat at Amazon

"Affordable and compact, the Gaiam mat checks many traveling yogi’s boxes."

Best Eco Friendly: Manduka eKO Superlite Travel Yoga Mat at Amazon

"This natural yoga mat is made from sustainably harvested tree rubber and doesn't have any PVCs."

Best Printed Design: Pendleton Fire Legend Yoga Mat at Matches Fashion

"Pendleton partnered with Yeti to collaborate on this fire legend pattern, which features bright colors."

Best Folding Mat: YoGo Ultralight Folding Yoga Mat at Amazon

"When on the go, pack this grippy mat that rolls up to the size of a newspaper."

Best for Advanced Yogis: Manduka Pro Travel Yoga Mat at Amazon

"Hold every pose with confidence with this mat's Performance Grip technology. "

Best for Hot Yoga: Lululemon The Reversible Mat at Lululemon

"If you’re looking to go deeper into your warrior poses, this mat is up to the challenge."