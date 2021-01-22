The 7 Best Travel Yoga Mats of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Visiting new destinations by air or on a road trip is sure to open up many possibilities for sun salutations and a relaxing yoga session. To save space in your luggage, having a compact yoga mat is key. There’s nothing worse than trying to juggle an unwieldy mat while checking in for your flight or a bouncing mat in your arms while flagging down your taxi when running late for your trip.
With so many yoga mats on the market out there, narrowing them down to fit your needs and preferences will keep the important elements of your trip planning in the forefront of your mind. Whether you’re looking for no-slip construction, sweat-absorbing technology, or a super cute design, we’ve got you covered with high-quality options for every need.
Best Overall: Lululemon Carry Onwards Mat
Have you experienced that annoying fraying you get after your mat has been through a thousand downward facing dogs? Lululemon offers a solution with their Carry Onwards Mat, which has clean-cut edges that don’t fray. The yoga mat weighs less than 3 pounds, but is still made with the good stuff: sustainably sourced rubber material and a microfiber side that makes good grips possible. If you have another mat to work with, this one can serve as a top layer for soaking up sweat during hot yoga. The mat folds as neatly as a thin towel and will fit easily into your carry-on luggage or overnight backpack.
Best Budget: Gaiam Foldable Yoga Mat
Being both an affordable price point and compact, the Gaiam mat checks many traveling yogi’s boxes. The 2 millimeter, ultra-lightweight mat folds flat into a 10 x 12-inch square and weighs just 2 pounds. The foldable mat will pack easily into your carry on next to your clothing and shoe bag, and won’t tip the scales in making your bag overweight. The mat is made with a sticky texture to help you hold your poses longer and comes in bright, cheery colors like purple, paisley, and blue.
Best Eco Friendly: Manduka eKO Superlite Travel Yoga Mat
For those environmentally conscious yogis, there is a mat for you. Maduka’s eKO Mat is a natural yoga mat made from sustainably harvested tree rubber and the method of softening the mat is non-toxic. Comprised of both cotton and polyester materials, the 2.2-pound travel mat is lightweight and gives you that strong grip you need when performing even the most advanced yoga poses. The sweat dripping down will not impede your routine as the mat is made with an open-cell surface technology that repels sweat. Other eco and body-friendly materials include being made with no PVCs, toxic plasticizers, or harmful dyes.
Best Printed Design: Pendleton Fire Legend Yoga Mat
Weighing only 2.5 pounds, the Pendleton Fire Legend Mat will fit comfortably under your arm or tucked inside your checked luggage. Although known for their sweaters and blankets, Pendleton partnered with the Yeti brand to collaborate on this exclusive fire legend pattern, which features bright and dynamic colors. The materials are high quality as well, using a PVC textured top with a rubber bottom. The Yeti brand produces USA-manufactured products that are eco-friendly like kicking out latex, heavy metals, and phthalates that can be found in other yoga mat brands.
Best Folding Mat: YoGo Ultralight Folding Yoga Mat
For those that are constantly on the go, you need a yoga mat that can roll with your hectic travel plans. The folding ingenuity of the YoGo Ultralight Folding Yoga Mat is such that it allows you to pack this 2-pound mat into a newspaper size. The attached straps make it easy to carry around if you aren’t tucking it into your carry-on luggage. Even with the small size, the grip is super sticky to prevent sliding when posing. The brand also gives back: for every mat purchased, there is one tree planted in Africa.
Best for Advanced Yogis: Manduka Pro Travel Yoga Mat
Similar to the brand’s 1.5-millimeter eKO Superlite Travel Yoga Mat, this one is just a bit thicker with extra padding. The mat is made with the brand’s Performance Grip technology which uses hygienic, closed cell construction and helps you hold that flying pigeon pose even longer. Sanitizing the mat is sometimes the tough part of a yogi’s job but the Pro Travel Yoga Mat makes cleaning so much easier with the closed-cell construction.
Best for Hot Yoga: Lululemon The Reversible Mat
If you’re looking to go deeper into your warrior poses and downward facing dogs, then you need a yoga mat that has more cushion for your yoga pushing. This mat was designed with a natural rubber base, has a polyurethane top layer that helps to absorb sweat, and an antimicrobial additive that prevents mold and mildew. You should wipe it clean and leave it out to air dry after every session to keep the mat feeling fresh.
Why Trust TripSavvy?
Adrienne Jordan has been practicing yoga for over seven years and her favorite place to flow is in the outdoors in tropical climates. Therefore, when bringing her yoga mats on planes and trains, she has experimented with several lightweight and foldable options in order to keep her suitcase weight down.