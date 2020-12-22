The 11 Best Travel Toiletries of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Between dry air in airplane cabins and a change in climate at the destination, travel can be harsh on the skin—and it can disrupt our tried-and-true grooming and hygiene routines, too. But taking a trip doesn’t have to mean compromising standards: these travel toiletries are carry-on approved and well-loved for quality and effectiveness.
From cruelty-free products with natural ingredients to lotions and cleansers, here are our picks for the best travel toiletries.
Best Overall: Kiehl's Healthy Skin Starter Kit
Take your routine on the road with this travel-sized set from fan-favorite Kiehl’s. Packaged in a chic logo carrying case, the kit includes some of the brand’s greatest skincare hits: Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash, Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Ultra Facial Cream, and Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. Reviewers love the products’ texture and sensitive-skin friendly formulas, plus the convenience of the ready-to-go kit stocked with all the essentials.
Best Budget: Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
Cetaphil's Daily Facial Cleanser is a wallet-friendly drugstore product that's beloved by beauty editors and dermatologists alike. Now, you can take it on the road with this travel-friendly 2-ounce version. This soothing, non-comedogenic cleanser gently removes dirt and makeup without stripping your skin. It's also dermatologist-tested and recommended for normal to oily skin types. Reviewers praise the formulation as effective but gentle; it won’t clog pores or dry skin.
Best Deodorant: Native Deodorant Mini Coconut & Vanilla
If you're someone who prioritizes natural products, this is the travel-sized deodorant you'll want in your bag. Native’s tropical coconut and vanilla scented deodorant smells feminine and sophisticated—not to mention just right for an island vacation. Made with natural plant extracts, it’s free of aluminum, parabens, and phthalates, and it's cruelty-free. It’s also long-lasting and formulated for sensitive skin, making it perfect for longer trips.
Best Toothpaste: Marvis Travel With Flavor Set
Spice up your travel hygiene with TSA-friendly Marvis toothpaste. Made in Italy and presented in chic 1.3-ounce travel size tubes, this set comes in three favorite flavors: Classic Strong Mint, Whitening Mint, and Cinnamon Mint. The formulation is fluoride, paragon, and phthalate-free.
Best Face Wash: CeraVe Travel Size Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Budget-friendly CeraVe offers a travel-size version of its hydrating facial cleanser, perfect for keeping your skin moisturized inflight or in a new climate. It's packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to keep the skin moist and it’s gentle, fragrance-free, and won’t clog pores.
Best Razor: Alleyoop All-In-One Portable Razor
Traveling with a razor can be dicey if you toss it into your toiletry bag without enough precaution. Alleyoop’s all-in-one portable razor solves that problem, with its easy-to-grasp round shape and built-in cap. This set also includes a refillable water spray bottle, shea butter moisturizing bar, and two triple-blade razor cartridges for an easy, on-the-go shave.
Best Moisturizer: Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
Weleda’s Skin Food has long been a cult favorite for its versatility, super-rich formulation, and wallet-friendly price point. This 2.5-ounce tube will cut down the number of products you need for travel. Use it on your whole body, and also on your face as a makeup primer and highlighter. It’s cruelty-free and free from synthetic preservatives, fragrances, parabens, and phthalates.
Best Mask: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
The Summer Fridays Jet Lag can help counter those harsh conditions your skin may experience from flying. Available in a 2.25-ounce size, this hydrating mask includes a mix of vitamins, ceramides, antioxidants, and exfoliating extracts to nourish the skin and give it a dewy look. It also has no phthalates, surfactants, or petrolatums, and it won’t clog pores.
Best Luxury: Kypris Mini Beauty Elixir I
The botanical brand Kypris offers its utterly luxurious 1,000 Roses beauty oil in a 0.47-ounce size (making the coveted skincare potion more affordable). It includes bio-identical CoQ10, Vitamin C Ester, and botanicals from sustainable sources—including Bulgarian rose essential oil—to reduce the look of dryness and create a glowing complexion.
Best SPF: Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C
If you prefer a spray sunscreen to lotion, chances are you've noticed the limited number of options for travel-sized spray sunscreens. Luckily, Supergoop’s popular Play sunscreen comes in a 3-ounce size. This continuous spray bottle is SPF 50, aerosol free, and water-resistant. It’s made with vitamin C that’s absorbed easily and helps reduce damage from free radicals, as well as antioxidant-rich green tea extract. And it contains less alcohol than typical sprays for a more hydrating feel.
Best Kit: Malin + Goetz Travel Size Essential Kit
Make toiletry packing a breeze with this set of Malin + Goetz products. Tucked away in their own little bag, this collection of travel-size cleansers and moisturizers covers face, hair, and body. The affordable six-piece set includes 1-ounce bottles of the best-selling Grapefruit Face Cleanser; Vitamin E Face Moisturizer; Bergamot Body Wash; Vitamin 5 Body Moisturizer; Peppermint Shampoo; and Cilantro Conditioner.
