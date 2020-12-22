The 11 Best Travel Toiletries of 2020

Best Overall: Kiehl's Healthy Skin Starter Kit at Bloomingdales

"Take your routine on the road with this travel set from fan-favorite Kiehl’s."

Best Budget: Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser at Walmart

"A wallet-friendly drugstore product beloved by beauty editors and dermatologists alike."

Best Deodorant: Native Deodorant Mini Coconut & Vanilla at Target

"Smells feminine and sophisticated—not to mention just right for an island vacation."

Best Toothpaste: Marvis Travel With Flavor Set at Ulta

"Spice up your travel hygiene with TSA-friendly Marvis toothpaste in chic 1.3-ounce tubes."

Best Face Wash: CeraVe Travel Size Hydrating Facial Cleanser at Amazon

"This cleanser is packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to keep the skin moist, yet it won’t clog pores."

Best Razor: Alleyoop All-In-One Portable Razor at Ulta

"You won't cut yourself when reaching into your bag with this portable razor's built-in cap."

Best Moisturizer: Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream at Amazon

"Cut down the number of products you need for travel with this 2.5-ounce moisturizer."

Best Mask: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask at Amazon

"The Summer Fridays Jet Lag mask can help counter those harsh conditions of flying."

Best Luxury: Kypris Mini Beauty Elixir I at Amazon

"Kypris offers its luxurious 1,000 Roses beauty oil in a travel size for a glow on the go."

Best SPF: Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C at Sephora

"Made with vitamin C that’s absorbed easily, this sunscreen reduces damage from free radicals."