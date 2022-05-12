The Best Things to Do in Shinjuku, Tokyoc

Tokyo's famous entertainment district, busy Shinjuku, is awash with neon and everything you could want to experience in Tokyo. From one of the city's most famous gardens to endless shopping options, and alleyways brimming with bars and restaurants, this is a real day to night area that seemingly never sleeps. With diverse nightlife on offer, including a wide selection of gay bars, everyone is catered to in this area. Those who prefer to spend their evenings in late-night cafes, at the theatre, or even in a bookshop will also find something for them. Here are the best things to do in Shinjuku.

01 of 10 Explore Shinjuku’s Hidden Alleyways 7maru/ Getty Shinjuku is particularly famous for its yokocho—alleyways and side streets typically found in Tokyo’s business areas—and as people pour out of offices and into the izakaya for drinks and food, it’s easy to see why. Perhaps most popular in Shinjuku is the Golden Gai, where you can enjoy over two hundred bars and restaurants across seven alleyways. Omoide or Memory Lane is another popular spot, conveniently located outside the West exit of Shinjuku station and bursting with traditional food stalls. Due to its cramped and bustling atmosphere, steaming food, and bright lanterns, Memory Lane is popular with photographers in the evening. Nearby is Nonbei Yokocho, also known colloquially as Piss Alley, which began as an illegal drinking quarter during World War II—this is one of the best places to try yakitori, chicken skewers washed down with beer, whiskey highballs, or sake. Most izakaya will be shut during the day, so this is a perfect way to spend your evening after a busy day.

02 of 10 Wander Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden Sergio Formoso/ getty One of Tokyo’s largest and most beloved parks is less than a 10-minute walk from Shinjuku Station and has a lot to offer whatever the season. The garden dates back to 1590 and was formerly the private mansion of a feudal lord, completed in 1906. With busy Shinjuku surrounding the park, the meandering paths and manicured trees and shrubs around the lake provide a tranquil respite. It’s a popular cherry blossom viewing spot with hanami parties held there during the spring, and, in November, you can enjoy the chrysanthemum exhibition. The Momiji path is perfect for seeing those fiery colors of the maple trees in the fall. The park is separated into the English Garden, the French Garden, and the Japanese Garden. Be prepared to spend a few hours wandering. View Map Address 11 Naitōmachi, Shinjuku City , Tokyo 160-0014 , Japan Get directions Phone +81 3-3350-0151 Web Visit website

03 of 10 Visit the Samurai Museum Josiah S/ Getty Delve into the samurai world and see this impressive collection of samurai armor, weapons, art, and paraphernalia spanning seven hundred years. You will also be able to see live demonstrations with weapons and participate in workshops. Another highlight of visiting is enjoying the Samurai Museum shop, where you can be unique souvenirs and samurai-related items, including antique katana and other swords as well as armor—they also offer free international shipping. Hence, there’s no need to worry about luggage restrictions. Within a 10-minute walk from Shinjuku Station, the Samurai Museum is one of the most memorable things to do in Shinjuku. View Map Address Japan , 〒160-0021 Tokyo , Shinjuku City, Kabukichō, 2-chōme−25−６ ホライズン・ビルディング 1F・2F Get directions Phone +81 3-6457-6411 Web Visit website

04 of 10 Pick up Souvenirs at Don Quixote Yanis Ourabah/ Getty Stepping into the organized chaos of Don Quijote is an experience in itself, but this infamous general discount store contains everything and anything you could want to buy in Japan. Spread over five floors, you will find everything from kitchen supplies to beauty and makeup products to anime and Jpop-themed toys and memorabilia. Not only do they provide duty-free purchases, but they also conveniently accept U.S. dollars and other foreign currencies and foreign credit cards. View Map Address Japan , 〒160-0022 Tokyo , Shinjuku City, Shinjuku, 5-chōme−11−２８, Star Heim, １０１ Get directions Phone +81 90-5775-0407 Web Visit website

05 of 10 Enjoy the Kabukicho Nightlife Kamal Zharif bin Kamaludin/ Getty Whatever you like to do in the evening, you will find it in Kabukicho. Aside from enjoying the bustling and boozy side streets, Kabukicho is also the heart of Tokyo’s gay scene, and though you won’t find any giant nightclubs, the cluster of intimate and vibrant bars will keep you busy; you will also find LGBTQ+ friendly restaurants and cafes in the area. If you prefer to spend your time at the movies or late-night bookshops, restaurants, and cafes, you can also find it here. You will also find the infamous Robot Restaurant here if you fancy a quirky night of lights, food, and music.

06 of 10 Browse the Art at Yayoi Kusama Museum Junko Kimura / Staff/ Getty Founded by the avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama and run by the Yayoi Kusama Foundation, this is a must-visit for anyone who is a fan of her work or wants to learn about one of Japan’s most iconic artists. The museum presents significant works from Kusama’s earlier years until the present day and holds regular events and lectures to get to know her work more intimately. Instantly recognizable, Kusama’s work has been installed worldwide, from the famous infinity rooms to the pumpkin sculptures found in the most unlikely places. View Map Address 107 Bentenchō, Shinjuku City , Tokyo 162-0851 , Japan Get directions Web Visit website

07 of 10 Enjoy the Views from Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building mura/ Getty With two free observation decks, this is one of the city's most famous city skyline photography spots. Offering panoramic views of the city and beyond, it's the second tallest building in Tokyo and a perfect location to observe other iconic Tokyo buildings such as the Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Tower from above. Both observatories, one in each tower, have their own souvenir shop and cafe. View Map Address 2-chōme-8-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City , Tokyo 163-8001 , Japan Get directions Phone +81 3-5321-1111 Web Visit website

08 of 10 Enjoy a Bowl of Ramen Jackyenjoyphotography / Getty Images Competition is fierce for the best bowl of ramen in the foodie hub of Shinjuku, with over three hundred ramen restaurants in the area; as a result, you can enjoy some of Tokyo’s most delicious ramen right here. Vegans don’t have to miss out here either, with Ippudo, Shinjuku Gyoen Ramen Ouka, and Menya Musashi offering delicious and innovative vegan options. Menya Sho is popular with visitors due to its English menu and easy ordering system; their chicken shio ramen is one of the best in the area. You can visit Afuri for their signature spicy and yuzu ramen dishes for something a bit different.

09 of 10 Spend a Night at New National Theatre, Tokyo TAGSTOCK1/ Getty Spend a night at Tokyo's famous New National Theatre, considered the heart of performing arts in Japan. Performances range from opera and ballet to their range of dramas, including timeless classics and recent shows from Japan and worldwide. Shows are subtitled into multiple languages and clearly stated on the website on a show-by-show basis. Tickets can be bought online or through the box office. View Map Address 1-chōme-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya City , Tokyo 151-0071 , Japan Get directions Phone +81 3-5352-9999 Web Visit website