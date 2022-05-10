The Top 12 Things to Do Inverness, Scotland

Inverness, situated on Scotland's northwest coast where the River Ness meets the Moray Firth, is the largest city in the Scottish Highlands and the nearest city to Loch Ness. It has a quaint old town with numerous historical attractions in the city center and the surrounding area. Inverness is popular with travelers who want to explore Loch Ness, the Culloden Battlefield, Clava Cairns, and those looking for outdoor excursions. Whether you're planning a trip specifically to Inverness or stopping through on a visit to the Highlands, there's a lot to see and do. Here are the 12 best things to do when exploring Inverness.

01 of 12 Tour Inverness Castle northlightimages / Getty Images Inverness Castle, built in the 19th century, overlooks the River Ness. The current structure was originally a prison, although there have been several past castles on the site through the centuries. Today, the castle grounds and the north tower are open to the public, with a scenic viewpoint located in the upper part of the tower. It's a great way to learn about the castle's history and get a 360-degree view of Inverness and its surrounding area. Hours can be limited, so check online in advance of your visit. Address Castle, Inverness IV2 3EG , UK

02 of 12 Explore Inverness Museum & Art Gallery John Allan / CC BY-SA 2.0 / WikiMedia Commons The history and culture of the Scottish Highlands are on view at the Inverness Museum & Art Gallery, which offers free admission to visitors. The museum, located in the city center at the foot of Castle Hill, features exhibitions on geology, natural history, archaeological heritage, and culture, focusing on Inverness and the Highlands. See everything from Jacobite memorabilia to Inverness silverware to Highland weapons and bagpipes. There are frequent special events and activities, including those tailored to families and kids. Don't forget to stop by the IMAG Café for coffee or a snack. Address Castle Wynd , Inverness IV2 3EB , UK Phone +44 1349 781730

03 of 12 Visit Loch Ness and Urqhart Castle Izzet Keribar / Getty Images Loch Ness is about 30 minutes by car or bus from Inverness, and it's easily accessible even if you don't want to rent a car. The famed lake, supposedly home to the mysterious Loch Ness Monster, is also the site of the ruins of Urqhart Castle. At Loch Ness, enjoy walking or biking on the Loch Ness 360 Trail or embark on a boat tour. Urqhart Castle dates back over 1,000 years, and visitors can tour the grounds and ruins for a ticketed fee. From Inverness' city center, hop on the 919 bus for a direct route to Loch Ness. Address Drumnadrochit , Inverness IV63 6XJ , UK Phone +44 1456 450551

04 of 12 Walk the Culloden Battlefield Cablach / Getty Images The site of the Jacobite Rising is now a historical attraction where curious visitors can learn about the history of the Battle of Culloden. The visitor center has an exhibition of the legacy of the battle, and there are a lot of details to spot on the battlefield itself. Don't miss Leanach Cottage, a traditional thatched cottage from the early 18th century, and the shop where you can score a bottle of Culloden Battlefield Highland Malt. Culloden is about 10 minutes outside Inverness and is accessible by car, taxi, or public bus. Address Culloden Moor , Inverness IV2 5EU , UK Phone +44 1463 796090

05 of 12 Discover Clava Cairns Vipersniper / Getty Images The Prehistoric Burial Cairns of Bulnuaran of Clava, known as the Clava Cairns, make a great day trip from Inverness. Located near the Culloden battlefield, the Clava Cairns is a Bronze Age cemetery complex of passage graves and standing stones (yes, like in "Outlander"). The site is open year-round and free for visitors who can explore the preserved ruins. The Clava Cairns, which are well paired with a trip to Culloden, can be reached by car, bike, or public bus from Inverness. Address Inverness IV2 5EU , UK Phone +44 1667 460232

06 of 12 Visit Fort George Gannet77 / Getty Images Head northeast of Inverness to explore Fort George, an 18th-century fortress built to control the Scottish Highlands after the Jacobite uprising. Since its construction, It has remained in use, and parts are currently open to the public for tours. Walk along the rampart, which extends over half a mile, and visit the Highlanders' Museum to learn more about the region's military history. Tours are self-guided, with an audio guide available to access on your phone. The fort is open most of the year, but the hours change depending on the season. Fort George is best accessed by car or taxi. Address Near, Ardersier , Inverness IV2 7TE , UK Phone +44 1667 460232

07 of 12 Stroll Along the River Ness Dennis Barnes / Getty Images Enjoy a two-hour circular walk from the Inverness city center along the banks of the scenic River Ness. The path takes visitors past the Ness Islands, the Inverness War Memorial, and Inverness Cathedral. Those who want to continue can extend the trek to the Great Glen Way or along the Caledonian Canal, both iconic trails. The path is generally flat, making it a good option for people of all ages and abilities. In the colder months, bring along layers, warm shoes, and an umbrella. Address River Ness, United Kingdom

08 of 12 Explore Inverness Botanic Gardens Courtesy of Inverness Botanic Gardens Wander the Inverness Botanic Gardens, which is free to all visitors. The colorful gardens have numerous features, from a tropical house to a cactus house. Stop by the restaurant inside the gardens called Cafe Botanic, which is ideal for lunch or snacks. The attraction is located slightly outside of the city center and offers a peaceful respite for those tired of busy sight-seeing spots. Address Bught Lane , Inverness IV3 5SS , UK Phone +44 1463 701019

09 of 12 Shop in Leakey's Bookshop Courtesy of Leakey's Bookshop Stroll over to Church Street to discover Leaky's Bookshop, a second-hand bookstore that has been a fixture in Inverness since 1979. It's Scotland's largest used bookstore, and it's a must-see for book lovers. The emphasis is on non-fiction, although you can find books of all sorts on Leaky's vast shelves. The shop is located in the old town of Inverness, making it a good stop as you make your way through downtown. Address Church Street , Inverness IV1 1EY , UK Phone +44 1463 239947

10 of 12 Sip Coffee at Velocity Café & Bicycle Workshop Courtesy of Velocity Cafe© & Bicycle Workshop The best coffee in Inverness can be found at Velocity Café & Bicycle Workshop, located a short walk outside the city center. The cafe, which serves vegetarian food, delicious pastries, and coffee-based drinks, is a great place to sit and take a break from sightseeing. It's also a bike workshop, where cyclists can get repairs or other services on their bikes (or just find some like-minded people). Address 1 Crown Avenue , Inverness IV2 3NF , UK Phone +44 1463 419956

11 of 12 Dine at the Mustard Seed Restaurant Courtesy of The Mustard Seed Restaurant Downtown Inverness is relatively small, boasting several good dining options. One of the best and most popular is Mustard Seed Restaurant, located along the River Ness. It was built in a former church, leaving a ton of space for seating, and even has an outdoor balcony. They serve Scottish food and use local ingredients; you can't go wrong with any order. The restaurant has a little something for everyone who walks through its doors—the two-course lunch deal is a great budget-friendly option for travelers, and there are several vegan dishes perfect for those with plant-based diets. Reserve a table in advance; this restaurant fills up fast. Address 16 Fraser Street , Inverness IV1 1DW , UK Phone +44 1463 220220