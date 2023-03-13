The Best Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

To help you find your best fit, we tested 23 different sunscreens in real-life scenarios. Each one was scored for feel, opacity, transfer, and water resistance, resulting in an overall winner, the Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen, which we love for its everyday lightness and dewy appearance. Here are the other sunscreens we tested.

Sunscreens come in various formats, from creams to sticks and sprays. While the latter two are often easier to apply, professional dermatologist Dr. Claire Wolinsky says these should only be used as a second line of defense. She also prefers mineral sunscreens to chemical ones because they form a physical barrier that's naturally more resistant to sweat and water and don't require chemical absorption. However, many people prefer chemical sunscreens' lighter feel and invisible look.

If you spend time outside in the sun, sunscreen is essential to prevent painful burning, potentially life-threatening skin cancers, and signs of premature aging. Choosing the right sunscreen for you may seem simple, but several factors must be considered. Do you love the summery scent of fragranced sunscreen? Or do you have sensitive skin that prefers fragrance-free?

Best Overall Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 36 5 What We Like Incredibly lightweight

Zero transference to other surfaces

Infused with green tea and cica What We Don't Like The shimmer effect may not be for everyone If you’re looking for an effective sunscreen designed for barely noticeable, everyday use, we love the Daily UV Defense Sunscreen from Innisfree. Rated SPF 36, this water-based chemical sunscreen makes it incredibly lightweight and easy to get out of the container and apply. We appreciated how seamlessly it blended with our skin, leaving it looking dewy and a little shimmery with zero white cast. However, the shimmer may not appeal to everybody, so it’s important to remember it’s not entirely invisible as advertised. The sunscreen also has a light floral scent, which can be a pro or a con depending on your tastes. It’s infused with green tea, sunflower seed oil for soothing hydration and moisture, and cica, a herb traditionally used to reduce redness and other visible signs of irritation. We particularly liked how this sunscreen set on our skin, with no noticeable transfer to our clothes or other surfaces. It’s also formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate, two chemicals most associated with coral reef damage. Price at time of publication: $16 for 1.69 fluid ounces

Best Overall, Runner-Up Babo Botanicals Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 5 What We Like Formulated for sensitive skin

Easy to apply and absorb

Water-resistant What We Don't Like Some rubbing in is required Those that prefer mineral sunscreen will love Babo Botanicals’ Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion. With an SPF 50 rating, it’s dermatologist tested and especially formulated for sensitive skin, making it suitable for everyone from six months of age. It doesn’t have any added fragrance, although there is a light scent from its 24 plant-based ingredients, which we found both pleasant and subtle. These include moisturizing sunflower oil and shea butter, soothing calendula and chamomile, and natural-origin zinc oxide for broad-based sun protection. The consistency is thinner than most mineral sunscreens, which we loved because it made it easy to achieve full, reliable coverage while using less product. Once rubbed in, the lotion was quickly absorbed and invisible, with a non-greasy yet moisturized feel and zero irritation or dryness. There was also no transference. It’s rated as water resistant for up to 80 minutes (a claim that we tested in the ocean) and is also a vegan, cruelty-free choice made by a certified B corp company. Price at time of publication: $18.50 for 3 fluid ounces

Best Budget Banana Boat Sport Performance Sunscreen Lotion 5 What We Like Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes

No running or transference

Provides lightweight moisture What We Don't Like Fragrance may be a con for some Retailing for several dollars less than our overall winners, the Banana Boat Sport Performance Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 is, in the words of our tester, “not fancy, but a classic, standard go-to for an active beach vacation that offers good value and gets the job done.” It’s especially formulated for swimming, watersports, and any other activity that will have you sweating since it’s non-running and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. We found it set well on our skin, although we couldn’t feel it in the water. This chemical sunscreen is lightweight, breathable, and easy to apply (although you’ll need to rub it in for a minute or two to eliminate the initial white cast). We found it smooth, non-greasy, creamy, and lightweight, and we loved how it kept our skin moisturized. It wasn’t irritating and didn’t transfer noticeably to other surfaces. It is fragranced–that classic banana and coconut scent–but not overwhelmingly so. Finally, although it may not qualify as reef-safe in places like Hawaii, it is free from oxybenzone and octinoxate. Price at time of publication: $7 for a two-pack of 3 fluid ounces

Best for Sports Coola Organic Classic Body Sunscreen in Guava Mango 5 What We Like Certified organic ingredients

Subtle guava and mango scent

Absorbs quickly with no transfer What We Don't Like Relatively expensive Looking forward to a vacation full of physical pursuits, from swimming in the sea to kayaking or hiking? The COOLA Organic Classic Body Sunscreen is a broad spectrum SPF 50 lotion specifically designed for long, active days. It’s rated as water resistant for up to 80 minutes, and we found that it lived up to this promise well, setting quickly on our skin and visibly repelling water. Even after vigorous scrubbing with a towel, we couldn’t see any transference–suggesting reliable cover capable of staying put even when you sweat. The sunscreen contains over 70 certified organic ingredients and is enriched with antioxidants that fight free radicals and hydrate the skin. We liked its smooth, creamy consistency and found it easy to apply. Best of all, it absorbed quickly, didn’t leave any visible residue, and never felt greasy. Essentially, it felt more like high-quality body lotion than sunscreen. The tropical guava and mango scent are neither overpowering nor overly sweet, while a cruelty-free rating and a bottle made from sugar cane resin score points for ethics. Price at time of publication: $20 for 3.4 fluid ounces

Best Sheer Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen with SPF 55 5 What We Like No greasy shine or white cast

Doesn't clog pores

Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes What We Don't Like Small bottle size Those that hate the feel of standard sunscreen will love Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion. A chemical sunscreen with an SPF 55 rating, it uses Helioplex Technology to provide broad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays. It’s also incredibly lightweight, with a creamy consistency that makes it easy to apply and rub in. It absorbs quickly, leaving skin moisturized rather than greasy. We didn’t experience any irritation or dryness and appreciated that the sunscreen is non-comedogenic (it doesn’t clog pores). There’s zero white cast and no noticeable transfer, and we found that it set well even when sweating. This was as expected–after all; it’s rated for up to 80 minutes of water resistance. Although it isn’t advertised as having a fragrance, we did find that it had a subtle floral scent. However, it was not overpowering, even for our male tester. The only downside? We wish the bottle was slightly larger because, at 3 fluid ounces, it doesn’t make the most of the standard airline liquid allowance. Price at time of publication: $8 for 3 fluid ounces

Best Moisturizing La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60 5 What We Like Nourishing feel, even when used sparingly

Enriched with antioxidants

Easy to apply and rub in seamlessly What We Don't Like Strong sunscreen smell Formulated for the face and body, La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt In Milk Sunscreen is an award-winning, SPF 60-rated chemical sunscreen that protects from UVA and UVB rays. We loved that although it felt a little greasy out of the bottle, it rubbed in easily and ultimately felt lightweight yet deeply nourishing, even when we only used a small amount. It’s enriched with antioxidants to protect skin from free radicals and has a velvety texture for ultimate hydration. The sunscreen has a slightly thicker consistency than lotion but blended seamlessly with our skin, leaving no visible cast. We didn’t experience any dryness or irritation (and, in fact, the product has been rigorously tested for skin tolerance), and we especially liked that it didn’t run at all, even when worn during an intense workout session. When some got into our eyes during our post-workout shower, it didn’t sting at all. The only major downside was a strong sunscreen smell, even though it’s meant to be fragrance-free. Price at time of publication: $30 for 5 fluid ounces

Best Scent Vacation Classic Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen 5 What We Like Summer-in-a-bottle scent

Zero white cast or transfer

Feel instantly hydrating What We Don't Like We would prefer a higher SPF If you’re addicted to that summer sunscreen smell, Vacation’s Classic Lotion SPF 30 takes it to a new level. The dermatologist-tested, broad-spectrum chemical sunscreen was developed in conjunction with ARQUISTE Parfumeur to be “The World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen” and claims to include notes of coconut, banana, pool water, and swimsuit lycra. We can verify that claim and feel it smells like every good summer memory you’ve ever had in a bottle. Think old-school tanning oils, but much better for you. It’s just the right consistency for easy application, rubbing in quickly and never feeling greasy. We loved that our skin felt instantly hydrated without any white cast or transfer. The sunscreen is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, and if you’re heading to Hawaii, good news–it’s compliant with the state’s reef-safe sunscreen laws. It’s also PEG- and paraben-free, certified cruelty-free and vegan, and a top choice for sustainability fans with fully recycled and recyclable packaging. Price at time of publication: $18 for 3.4 ounces

Best Mineral MDSolarSciences SPF 50 Mineral Creme 5 What We Like Formulated for use on the face and body

Hypoallergenic for all skin types

True matte finish What We Don't Like Can't apply immediately after moisturizer MDSolarSciences’ Mineral Crème SPF 50 Sunscreen contains naturally derived zinc oxide as its active ingredient. It’s also enriched with vitamin C and free-radical-fighting antioxidants, including green tea, cranberry, and pomegranate extract. Its natural, fragrance-free formula makes it a hypoallergenic option suitable for even the most sensitive skin types and conditions–including acne and rosacea. We loved its silky smooth feel and that although it comes out of the tube thick, it’s easy to apply with a little going a long way. It feels virtually weightless and has a true matte finish meant to even out your complexion and double as a makeup primer. We found that although there was an initial white cast, this disappeared completely after one or two minutes of rubbing the sunscreen in. Other highlights include that it’s meant for use on your face and body (great for minimalist packers) and doesn’t transfer onto other surfaces. It’s also water resistant for up to 80 minutes, cruelty-free, vegan, and reef-safe. Price at time of publication: $30 for 3.4 ounces

Best for Dark Skin Tones Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 5 What We Like Specifically formulated for darker skin

Dries clear, with no white cast

Super lightweight What We Don't Like Nothing! The Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 from Black Girl Sunscreen is custom-made for melanated skin. It protects against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays, helping to prevent signs of premature aging, including hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and comes in a sheer formula that dries completely clear. No ghostly white residue here! In fact, we found that it blended seamlessly with our skin and added a beautiful shimmer. It stayed set, with no transfer throughout our wear period. The sunscreen doubles as a moisturizing lotion with naturally nourishing ingredients, including jojoba, cacao, and avocado. We liked the creamy consistency and found it easy to dispense and apply (although a little goes a long way, so be careful not to use too much). It felt so light on our skin that we sometimes felt we weren't wearing anything at all, and with no parabens or fragrances, it's also perfect for sensitive skin. Finally, it's water resistant for up to 80 minutes and reef-safe thanks to an absence of oxybenzone and octinoxate. Price at time of publication: $16 for 3 fluid ounces

Best Spray Coola Organic Classic Sunscreen & Sunblock Spray 5 What We Like Ultra-fine mist application

Colorless for zero residue or transfer

Water-resistant and reel safe What We Don't Like We would prefer a slightly larger can COOLA’s Organic Classic Body Sunscreen Spray was our favorite spray product, offering an SPF 30 rating and broad spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays. We loved how easy it was to apply, with an ultra-fine mist that came out evenly with a bit of pressure on the nozzle. This resulted in a lightweight coverage that left our skin feeling moisturized before absorbing for a dry, non-greasy finish. Our skin looked more hydrated thanks to the spray’s enriching antioxidants, and since it’s colorless, there was no white cast or transfer. This product is rated as water resistant for up to 80 minutes, and indeed, we found that it set well and wasn’t affected by exposure to running water, even after it had dried. With mostly organic ingredients and no harmful chemicals, it’s also reef safe. Finally, the spray has a natural Tropical Coconut scent, which we really liked. We found it subtle and authentic (unlike the overpowering artificial fragrance of many sunscreens) and appreciated that it lasted for hours after application. Price at the time of publication: $10 for 2 fluid ounces

Best Stick Shiseido UV Clear Stick Protector SPF 50 5 What We Like Perfectly sized to fit in your purse

Clear stick for invisible application

It can be applied over makeup What We Don't Like Expensive considering the small size Shiseido’s dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ is an award-winning option designed to provide invisible protection for your face and body. It works under and over makeup–a game-changer for our tester, who said she previously only applied sunscreen once a day before makeup. We loved its compact size and ability to fit easily in a purse for daily touch-ups. It’s non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types, and since the stick itself is clear, there’s no risk of a white cast. When first applied, we noted a slight sheen and greasiness. However, it absorbed within a few minutes (even quicker when rubbed in by hand), and the sunscreen was completely invisible. It didn’t cause any redness or dryness, didn’t transfer onto our clothes and had a pleasant yet very subtle floral scent. It’s rated for up to 80 minutes of water resistance and stood up well to a long bath and 45-minute spin class during testing. Finally, it’s reef-safe and compliant even with Hawaii’s strict regulations. Price at the time of publication: $30 for one stick