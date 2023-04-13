The Best Sunglasses for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

To help you narrow your search for the perfect pair, we tested 21 popular women’s sunglasses brands in real-life situations. We scored each one for quality, fit, appearance, performance, and value and used the results to determine our overall winner: the Keera sunglasses from Raen. This pair stood out for its quality construction, inimitable style, and affordable price tag. Our other category-winning women’s sunglasses are listed below.

When shopping for your next pair of sunnies, there are many factors to consider. Which shape is the most flattering for your features? Do you prefer a metal or acetate frame? Do you need polarization? If you love outdoor sports, the answer to that last one is probably yes. Above all, optometrist Dr. Derek Lin of Park Slope Eye says you should seek UV protection and sufficient tinting. He warns that dark lenses do not automatically equate to UV protection—and that wearing sunglasses without that protection is essentially pointless.

Best Overall Raen Keera Sunglasses 5 Raen View On Raen.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 What We Like Unique without being too niche

High-quality, sturdy design

Not too dark What We Don't Like Not polarized Raen’s Keera sunglasses ticked all the boxes—they’re versatile, stylish, well-made, and affordable. In particular, we love the frame’s eye-catching shape, which pairs a subtle cat eye with a unique square base. We found that the glasses looked good with almost anything and felt they would flatter most face shapes. The frame is handmade from acetate, with a wire core embedded in each temple for added strength. The arms are sturdy yet easy to unfold, and the hinges feel equally secure. The sunglasses offer 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. Although they’re not polarized, we love that they block glare efficiently and are light enough to wear inside or in the shade. They offer a 4-base curve that makes them ideal for everyday wear and are supremely comfortable even after hours of use. They fit securely, with no rubbing on the bridge, at the side of the head, or behind the ears. The lenses feature CR-39 plastic, which offers the same superior clarity as glass without the expense and potential risk. There are seven different frame and lens colorways to choose from, meaning there’s likely to be a shade to suit every skin tone. Options range from Coral Tortoise with a dark smoke mirror to Marina (blue) with a teal gradient mirror. All choices come in a conveniently slim hard case. Price at time of publication: $150 Sizes: 54 millimeters, extra wide | UVA/UVB Protection: Yes | Polarized: No

Best Overall, Runner-Up Indy Nolita Polarized Sunglasses 5 Indy Sunglasses View On Bohemianmama.com View On Indysunglasses.com View On Wolfandbadger.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 What We Like A beautiful, versatile shape

Well-balanced, comfortable fit

Really reasonably priced What We Don't Like Only available in two colors Our testers also loved the Indy Nolita Polarized sunglasses, receiving many compliments for their unusual, cat-eye-inspired shape. We loved their retro vibe and that they are easy to dress up or down to go with every outfit. The sturdy acetate frame is well made, with the perfect not-too-flimsy, not-too-heavy weight. We liked the different look created by the thick arms, which hold their position at any angle. The glasses are well-balanced, don’t slip or move around, and fit multiple faces perfectly. We also appreciated the lack of nose pads, which meant the glasses weren’t tangled when worn on top of our heads. One tester called these the most comfortable sunglasses she’s ever owned. They’re polarized and do a great job of reducing glare and improving clarity. There are two colors to choose from: Black or Tortoiseshell. The latter comes with warm-tone lenses for that happy, rose-tinted effect. Finally, we loved that the glasses are made in Brooklyn by a women-led company. Price at time of publication: $79 Sizes: 52.6 millimeters | UVA/UVB Protection: Yes | Polarized: Yes

Best Budget I-Sea All Aboard Polarized Sunglasses 4.5 I-Sea View On I-sea.com View On Sculpthouse.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 What We Like Polarized lenses block glare well

Lightweight yet relatively durable

Seven frame and lens colors to choose from What We Don't Like The finish is a little bit cheap-looking Retailing for a fifth of the price of our overall winner, the I-SEA All Aboard Sunglasses are truly budget-friendly. We found that they performed better than expected, and although the finish is a little low-end, they are quite stylish with their retro, circular lenses. They are also decently constructed, with no obvious signs of wear and tear at the end of the test period. The hand-polished metal frames are lightweight yet reinforced with three-barrel stainless steel hinges. Although the thin arms feel flimsy, they unfold easily and stay in place. We liked that the section behind the ears has outer plastic for added comfort. The fit may be a bit variable depending on your face shape since the sunglasses fit one of our testers perfectly but were a little large for the other. They’re definitely casual fashion glasses and unsuitable for strenuous activity or sports. However, for the price, you can’t go wrong with this attractive, efficiently polarized option. Price at time of publication: $28 Sizes: Not published | UVA/UVB Protection: Yes | Polarized: Yes

Best Polarized Randolph Elinor Fusion Polarized Sunglasses 4.8 Randolph View On Framesdirect.com View On Randolphusa.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 4.8 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 What We Like Luxury, gold-plated arms

Comfortable, secure fit

Can be registered for a lifetime guarantee What We Don't Like Not all colorways are polarized Inspired by Jackie O’s timeless style, the Randolph Elinor Fusion Sunglasses are a luxury choice for women who want to look, in our tester’s words, like a badass. They channel classic chic with oversized square frames inlaid with premium Italian acetate in unique tortoiseshell patterns. We loved the exquisite detailing, from the etched brand name to the arms plated with 23K gold. There are seven frame and lens color combinations, some of which are polarized. The pair we tested were polarized and passed our tests with flying colors. As well as superior glare prevention, they protect against UVA and UVB rays with a subtle gradient that preserves natural colors well. We found that the sunglasses fit securely and were comfortable to wear for extended periods. The nose pieces allow for minor adjustments and only leave minimal imprints on the skin. The hinges felt sturdy, and the arms stayed in place when opened. However, their lightness made the glasses feel fragile, and we were grateful they came with a magnetic-closure hard case. Price at time of publication: $329 Sizes: 57 millimeters | UVA/UVB Protection: Yes | Polarized: Some colorways

Best Value Polarized Eleventh Hour Essential Polarized Sunglasses 4.9 Eleventh Hour View On Gap.com View On Hsn.com View On Shopeleventh.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 What We Like Slightly heavier, sturdier feel

Block glare without being too dark

Classic yet fun frame shape What We Don't Like Only two lens colors to choose from If you’re looking for well-made, attractive polarized sunglasses for under $100, we love the Essential Sunglasses from Eleventh Hour. With their subtle cat-eye shape and gold metal accents, they offer just the right blend of fun and style. We appreciate the weighty feel of their handmade acetate frames, which stay secure even in high winds yet aren’t too heavy. The hinges are sturdy and keep the arms in place at any angle without feeling too stiff. And the fit was perfect for both of our testers, even without adjustable nose pads. We found the polarized lenses very efficient at blocking glare. We never had to squint even in direct sunlight and liked that we could still see our phone screens clearly outside. At the same time, the lenses were never too dark. The sunglasses also offer 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. There are six frame colors, including Black, Cocoa Brown, and Tort. All options include a magnetic box, protective case, and cleaning cloth. Finally, we liked that the case is slim enough to fit conveniently in even the most minimalist purse. Price at time of publication: $85 Sizes: 52 millimeters | UVA/UVB Protection: Yes | Polarized: Yes

Best Retro Le Specs Unreal! Sunglasses 4.8 Le Specs View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Lespecs.com Our Ratings Fit 4.8 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 4.8 /5

Value 5 /5 What We Like '90s supermodel vibe

Sturdy yet lightweight

Secure fit for narrow faces What We Don't Like We would prefer a hard case Designed to recreate the effortless cool of the ‘90s supermodel (and worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Lizzo), the Le Specs Unreal! Sunglasses boast rectangular lenses in a statement polycarbonate frame. Gold vintage hardware on each temple adds a touch of luxury that belies the very reasonable cost. We found the glasses well made, with sturdy materials and a quality feel that suggests they’ll last a long time. The arms unfold easily, stay fixed in place at any angle, and fold conveniently flat. We liked the fit, although the glasses might be more appropriate for those with fairly narrow faces since they felt snug around the side of the head. They don’t have nose pads but sit comfortably on the bridge of the nose and stay securely in place. We found that there was some give after extended use, though, so they may adjust to wider faces. The glasses aren’t polarized but provide good protection and visibility in both sun and shade. We also liked that they aren’t entirely opaque. Price at time of publication: $79 Sizes: 52 millimeters | UVA/UVB Protection: Yes | Polarized: No

Best Rectangular Illesteva Wilson Sunglasses 4.8 Illesteva View On Illesteva.com View On Revolve Our Ratings Fit 4.7 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 4.7 /5

Value 4.7 /5 What We Like Quality, Italian-made frame

Just the right amount of tinting

Lots of colors to choose from What We Don't Like Maybe a little snug for wide faces The Wilson Sunglasses from Illesteva offer another high-end option for those that prefer rectangular frames with the added interest of a slight cat-eye accent. The quality is outstanding, with durable acetate construction and arms that fold and unfold easily and are held in place at any angle by strong hinges. The glasses go particularly well with smart business or going-out clothes but are perhaps a little too dressy for athleisure outfits. We loved the overall look, though. One of our testers found the fit perfect; the other felt that the arms were a bit too close-fitting, especially above her ears. She said this helped keep them securely in place when worn on top of her head, though. The nose bridge is not padded, but very comfortable nonetheless. The CR-39 lenses have enough tint to block out all glare. However, we found we could still wear them on the subway. There are 17 different lens and frame color combinations, all unpolarized. Price at time of publication: $250 Sizes: 51 millimeters | UVA/UVB Protection: Yes | Polarized: No

Best Splurge Maui Jim Capri Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses 4.9 Maui Jim View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Mauijim.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 What We Like Versatile, rounded cat-eye shape

Ultra-thin glass lenses for superior clarity

Lightweight but durable What We Don't Like Quite snug, especially for wider faces Coming in at $200 more than our overall winner, Maui Jim’s Capri Polarized Sunglasses are the most expensive on this list. However, it’s a worthwhile investment for those wanting perfect clarity and just the right versatile style. We love how the subtle, rounded cat-eye shape frames the face without being too big or overpowering. The overall effect is chic enough to dress up but casual enough to wear at the lake or beach, too. The frame is made of acetate and is relatively narrow, with shorter temples for smaller faces. Lightweight yet sturdy enough that you wouldn’t expect them to break if accidentally dropped, the sunglasses feature polarized lenses made of SuperThin glass for unparalleled color, clarity, and detail. We found that the tint was ideal for seeing clearly in all lights while providing excellent protection from the sun. The arms are strong, with some flex for adjusting to slightly wider faces. However, we did find them a little on the snug side (though still comfortable, even after several hours). There are three chic colorways to choose from. Price at time of publication: $349 Sizes: 51 millimeters | UVA/UVB Protection: Yes | Polarized: Yes