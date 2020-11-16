The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Travelers of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Read on for our picks of the best stocking stuffers for travelers.

Are you shopping for the frequent fliers in your life this year? Go with something they’ll actually be happy to receive, like a highly-coveted silk sleep mask, a trendy dopp kit, a neck pillow that works like a miracle, or a cult-favorite skincare product that’ll keep them hydrated and glowy on long plane rides . Of all the accessories that every traveler hopes to find in their stocking on Christmas morning, these are the ones we’ll be fantasizing about this holiday season .

01 of 15 Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable Camera Courtesy of Urban Outfitters Buy from Amazon Buy from Walmart Buy from Urban Outfitters We’re all obsessed with our smartphones, yes, but using a disposable camera during your travels can be a fun, delightfully old-school way to preserve your memories—enter the Fujifilm Fujicolor QuickSnap Flash 400. Pre-loaded with 27 exposures of 35mm color analog film, this simple-to-use disposable camera lets you capture raw, meaningful moments on the fly. It’s also easy to achieve perfect framing, thanks to a built-in dual-flash system and large viewfinder.

03 of 15 Physix Gear Compression Socks 5 Buy from Amazon Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks Review Glamorous? No. The key to comfy travel? You bet. Pull on Physix Gear Compression Socks for an extra-long flight, and enjoy better circulation and much more comfortable legs. The snugness of the nylon helps to keep your legs and feet from swelling and prevents your lymph from building up in any one place.

04 of 15 Mark & Graham World Travel Journal Courtesy of Mark & Graham Buy from Markandgraham.com Before there was Instagram, there was good old-fashioned journaling. And when you have a journal as gorgeous as this one from Mark & Graham, you won’t want to waste too much time scrolling on your phone. This leather-bound book makes for the perfect travel companion, with full-color maps of major cities, thoughtfully designed pages for recording your thoughts and observations, and foil-embossed monogramming on the front cover.

05 of 15 DarrellStanding Leather Cord Holder Courtesy of Etsy Buy from Etsy Keep all your cords neat and tidy with the DarrellStanding Cord Holder Kit, which comes in a ten-piece set that works for a variety of cord sizes, so you’ll never have to disentangle your headphones and charging cords when you’re on the go. When folded up, each organizer clocks in at a compact 4.5 x 3 inches, so it’s easy to slip these in your carry-on, purse, or backpack. Handcrafted with soft leather and fitted metal clasps, these durable cord holders are made to withstand the normal wear and tear of travel.

06 of 15 Slip Silk Sleep Mask Buy from Amazon Buy from Sephora Buy from Anthropologie Restorative beauty sleep on the road has never been easier to achieve than with the Slip Silk Sleep Mask. This mask is made from luxurious, long-strand mulberry silk materials that effectively blocks the light and protects your skin from tugging or getting irritated. So, not only does this mask help you get a better night’s sleep, but it also keeps the skin around your eyes looking its best.

07 of 15 Trtl Travel Pillow 4.8 Buy from Amazon Buy from Trtltravel.com Trtl Pillow Review As every jetsetter knows, finding the right travel pillow is a little like trying to find the Holy Grail. You can sleep easy knowing the search is over, though, because the Trtl Travel Pillow is a total game-changer. Half the size of a traditional U-shaped travel pillow and weighing just half a pound, this soft pillow wraps around your neck, providing the utmost in internal support and comfort. Unlike other travel pillows, you can really customize your preferred sleep position with the Trtl Pillow. In other words: say goodbye to sore necks and stiffness, once and for all.

08 of 15 Aesop Arrival Travel Kit Courtesy of Aesop Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy from Nordstrom Buy from Aesop.com Get all your must-have hair and skincare travel essentials in one set with the Aesop Arrival Travel Kit, which includes the brand’s Classic Shampoo, Classic Conditioner, Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, and Rind Concentrate Body Balm. All products are cruelty-free and vegan, and all are made with gentle, beautifully scented, plant-based ingredients that soften hair and skin, and leave you feeling as fresh no matter where you are.

09 of 15 Matador Mini Pocket Blanket Buy from Amazon Buy from Rei.com Whether you’re flying or driving, it’s nice to have a sturdy blanket to snuggle up with or use for an impromptu picnic. Of course, if you’re traveling light, it’s not exactly feasible to pack a full-sized blanket; in which case, the Matador Mini-Pocket Blanket comes in handy. Ultra-compact and water-repellent, this versatile blanket packs up easily into its integrated storage pouch and weighs just 1.3 ounces. The 8 Best Travel Blankets of 2020

10 of 15 Hydro Flask Water Bottle Buy from Amazon Buy from Dick's Buy from Hydroflask.com Want to keep your body from feeling like a shriveled mess when you’re racking up the miles? Stay hydrated with the 18-ounce Hydro Flask, every traveler’s favorite water bottle that’s equipped with double-wall vacuum insulation, so your water stays ice cold for up to 24 hours. Made from hardy 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel, this bottle also resists condensation, so you won’t have to endure a watery mess in your bag. The 13 Best Water Bottles of 2020

11 of 15 SK-II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask Buy from Amazon Buy from Sephora Buy from Dermstore The SK-II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask is legendary among skincare devotees, beloved for its ability to make your complexion look dewy, glowing, and gorgeous in any setting—which is why it makes for such a great travel product. This award-winning Japanese sheet mask is soaked in pitera, a bio-ingredient rich in organic acids, vitamins, and minerals that treat dullness, dryness, and loss of firmness and elasticity.

12 of 15 Bellroy Dopp Kit Courtesy of Amazon Buy from Amazon Buy from Bellroy.com Buy from Huckberry Once you go dopp kit, you’ll never go back—especially when it’s one that’s as fashionable as the Bellroy Dopp Kit. This sleek kit fits neatly inside any backpack or carry-on, offering the perfect storage for all your toiletries whether you’re going on a one-night getaway or a two-week-long escape. Available in an array of chic shades, it has a toothbrush sleeve with magnetic closure, internal mesh pockets, and nylon grab loops for easy carrying. The 10 Best Travel Toiletry Bags of 2020

13 of 15 Adventure Medical Kits Smart Travel First-Aid Kit Courtesy of REI Buy from Rei.com You never know what could happen when you’re traveling, which is why it’s important to be prepared for absolutely everything. Stay as safe and healthy as possible with this kit at your side, which contains enough medical supplies for one to two people, for multi-day trips. And it all comes packed neatly in clear vinyl compartments, so everything is readily identifiable.

14 of 15 Supergoop! City Serum Sunscreen Buy from Amazon Buy from Supergoop.com Buy from Sephora Sunscreen is a crucial part of anyone’s daily routine, and this is especially true when you’re flying—the higher the altitude, the more exposure you’ll have to the sun’s harmful UV rays, so SPF is key. In addition to protecting your skin from the sun, this cult-fave sunscreen offers a healthy dose of hydration, quenching your thirsty complexion in the dry plane air. Plus, it’s made with clean, reef-safe ingredients.