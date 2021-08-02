50 States, 50 Staycations: The Best Staycation in Every State

We know, we know: you're probably itching to travel. And while holing up in an all-inclusive resort in Mexico may seem tempting, we're strong believers that staying close to home right now is also the best way to stay safe. But that doesn’t mean you can’t venture out into your own backyard. Our beloved small businesses and cultural institutions need our support now more than ever, so we’ve rounded up 50 top staycation ideas—one for each state!—complete with where to stay, what to eat, and what to do, whether that’s getting out on the trails for a socially-distanced hike, diving into American history and culture, or sipping a local brew on a breezy patio.

02 of 50 Seward, Alaska James + Courtney Forte / Getty Images View Map Address Seward , AK 99664 , USA Get directions Web Visit website Two and a half hours south of Anchorage, on the edge of Resurrection Bay, in a fjord cut millennia ago by retreating glaciers, sits Seward, a port city on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula. See the Harding Icefield, the predominant feature of Kenai Fjords National Park, as it stretches over 700 square miles. The Kenai Fjords area is home to black and brown bears, mountain goats, bald eagles, tufted and horned puffins, sea lions, harbor seals, orcas, humpback whales, and porpoises. Learn more at Seward’s Alaska SeaLife Center. Visitors will delight in the opportunity to see the area via a fjord cruise, helicopter tour, or on foot—a guided Exit Glacier ranger-led hike is an ideal way to learn about this mobile body left over from the last ice age. Stay at Harbor 360 Hotel, the only property in town with a swimming pool, located on a boat harbor within walking distance to the Alaska Railroad depot. —Wendy Altschuler

03 of 50 Sedona, Arizona Alice Cahill / Getty Images View Map Address Sedona , AZ 86336 , USA Get directions Web Visit website Tucked along Oak Creek and surrounded by red rocks, Sedona is one of Arizona’s most popular escapes, especially among nature lovers. The area has more than 400 miles of trails winding through Red Rock State Park's junipers, the meadows of Slide Rock State Park, and the rock formations encircling the city. After exploring the outdoors, pamper yourself at one of Sedona’s luxury spa resorts—such as Enchantment Resort or the Kimpton Amara Resort—or unwind at Winery 1912, a stop on the Verde Valley Wine Trail. If you want to explore further Arizona’s northern wine country, head to nearby Cornville’s wineries or sample vintages at tasting rooms in Cottonwood and Jerome. The next day, use Sedona as a base to explore the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Its South Rim is just a two-hour drive north from Sedona. —Teresa Bitler

06 of 50 Fort Collins, Colorado marekuliasz / Getty Images View Map Address Fort Collins , CO , USA Get directions Web Visit website Outdoor adventure and craft beer—two things Colorado does best—are two main draws for visitors to Fort Collins. For active folks, biking is one of the best ways to explore; Fort Collins boasts more than 285 miles of bike trails and is one of only five cities in the nation with a platinum-level rating as a bike-friendly city. For a little more adventure, just west of the city is Horsetooth Reservoir, a popular spot for swimming, boating, and fishing. The reservoir sits at the base of Horsetooth Mountain, which offers wildlife spotting and scenic hiking trails that lead to sweeping views of the valley below. After a day exploring the natural beauty of the area, you can unwind and relax with a cold beer; Fort Collins is home to more than 20 craft breweries, and produces about 70 percent of Colorado’s beer, so you won’t have trouble finding a pint or a flight in town. Lastly, don’t leave without spending time downtown, also known as Old Town, where you can shop, dine at a few of the 80-plus restaurants, and admire the historic buildings in this charming neighborhood. As you walk around, you’ll undoubtedly feel the palpable charm and spirit that led to Fort Collins being the inspiration for the design of Disneyland’s Main Street USA. —Jamie Hergenrader

07 of 50 Mystic, Connecticut R Boed / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr View Map Address Mystic, Stonington , CT , USA Get directions Seaside views, maritime history, and quintessential New England charm are just a few of the things you can find in Mystic, a Northeastern nautical gem. A few hours from both New York City and Boston, this town may be best known for its famed pizzeria, Mystic Pizza, featured in the 1988 film of the same name. Beyond its slice shop lies a perfect weekend getaway that combines outdoor activity, a world-class museum, and unique dining experiences. Get out on the Mystic River by chartering an old-school sailing ship with Argia Mystic; sip cider at B.F. Clyde’s, a steam-powered cider mill that’s been open since 1881; or explore the Mystic Seaport Museum—one of the most esteemed maritime museums in the United States—to learn about the history of Mystic, a former powerhouse of the shipbuilding industry. Book a room at The Whaler’s Inn, the town’s chic boutique hotel featuring perfect views of the Mystic River Bascule drawbridge, and make a pit stop at Olde Mistick Village, historically designed to recreate the architecture of the 1720s. Don’t leave town without experiencing a meal at Oyster Club, a culinary jewel featuring outdoor dining in an elevated treehouse. —Astrid Taran

08 of 50 Wilmington, Delaware DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images View Map Address Wilmington , DE , USA Get directions Web Visit website With President Joe Biden installed in the White House, now seems like a good time to check out his beloved hometown of Wilmington. It’s easy to follow in his footsteps and visit some of his favorite spots, places where he campaigned from, and iconic buildings named after him. If you arrive by train on Amtrak, you’ll pull into the Joseph R. Biden Railroad Station, named for him in 2011 while he was vice president. Head over to the Wilmington Riverfront, a lively entertainment district that was the site of much of the Democratic National Convention in 2020, plus it hosted Biden’s parking lot victory celebration. Walk along the Christina River or bike part of the 8-mile Jack A. Markell Nature Trail. The Delaware Children’s Museum, OperaDelaware, and the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame are all located there. When hunger strikes, hit up one of the Biden family’s favorite restaurants, like casual Italian spot Café Verdi, adored sandwich joint Capriotti’s, or Bardea Food & Drink, where Joe took Jill for her birthday in 2019. If you’re ready for a drink, swing by Wilmington Brew Works and order a Rail Car One: Wilmington to Washington, in honor of you-know-who. Sleep at the grand dame Hotel Du Pont, inside a historic building with opulent interiors and five-star amenities, and splurge at the hotel’s restaurant Le Cavalier, with chef Tyler Akin at the helm. For something more casual, next door is the De.Co food hall with eight food stalls, including a pizza place from Bardea and pho and banh mi spot Phubs—all stalls also offer takeout and delivery. —Devorah Lev-Tov

09 of 50 Destin, Florida Romona Robbins Photography / Getty Images View Map Address Destin , FL 32541 , USA Get directions Web Visit website With pristine Gulf Coast beaches and world-class fishing, Destin is the classic Florida vacation spot. Throw in some golf—there are eight championship courses—and family-friendly thrills like go-karts and water slides, and you've got enough for a week or more. Start your adventure at HarborWalk Village, featuring dozens of shops, eateries, and attractions. From here, you can launch into almost any water activity: kayaking, jet skiing, paddle boarding, parasailing, even a pirate cruise. To relax in nature, hit the beaches. There’s snorkeling at Henderson Beach State Park, dolphin sightings at Jetty East Beach, and killer sunsets in Crystal Beach's off-season. Anglers can enjoy deep-sea fishing just a few miles offshore plus the country’s largest charter fishing fleet, two claims to fame, earning Destin the nickname “World's Luckiest Fishing Village." Local chefs are happy to cook your catch. Try Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer, which includes a trio of sauces and a side with your fish. —Cheryl Rodewig

11 of 50 Honolulu, Hawaii Blaine Harrington III / Getty Images View Map Address Honolulu , HI , USA Get directions Web Visit website Everyone knows that Waikiki is the best place to play tourist. The newly renovated Kaimana Beach Hotel provides the perfect opportunity to escape everyday life while staying on the outskirts of Honolulu’s busiest neighborhood. Even better, the hotel offers 10 percent off its online rates for kama‘aina. Apart from the convenience of not having to fight for parking at Kaimana’s, you’ll be within walking distance from the Waikiki Aquarium and Waikiki Beach, as well as local favorites like Duke’s and Lulu’s. Venture just a bit further east to visit Diamond Head and Kahala, head inland to get lost in the Manoa Valley, or organize a day trip to Pearl Harbor. Along with enhancements to the hotel, the open-air Hau Tree restaurant and its famed brunch menu have received an upgrade thanks to chef Chris Kajioka, who you may recognize from downtown’s Senia. The new Hau Tree’s oceanside views and beachy vibes are the same, only elevated, while fans of the eggs Benedict will be relieved to find it still on the menu (with a few delicious updates). —Katherine Gallagher

13 of 50 Galena, Illinois Julien.scavini, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons View Map Address Galena , IL 61036 , USA Get directions Web Visit website Three hours west of Chicago sits the Galena Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Home to 10,000 people circa the mid-1800s (just over 3,000 people live there now), Galena rivaled Chicago as it arose as the first major mineral rush town and the largest steamboat hub on the Mississippi River. Ulysses S. Grant lived here, along with several other Civil War generals. Today, Galena is a well-liked tourist haven for wine lovers (Galena Cellars Vineyard and Winery is popular), antique shoppers, and restaurant-goers. Visit the U.S. Grant State Historic Sites, bike on the Galena River Trail, take a walking tour of Main Street, and experience goat yoga. As the town is attractively tiered, Galena Trolley Tours is a great way to get around while simultaneously learning about the town’s rich past. In the center of town sits the DeSoto House Hotel, the oldest functioning hotel in the state (1855), with Courtyard Restaurant, Green Street Tavern and Restaurant, and Generals’ Restaurant. —Wendy Altschuler

14 of 50 Indianapolis, Indiana Sir Francis Canker Photography / Getty Images View Map Address Indianapolis , IN , USA Get directions Web Visit website Downtown Indianapolis is seeing a revival, starting with the $300 million renovation of the city’s historic Coca-Cola bottling plant into a 12-acre food and drink, art, and entertainment district. Drop your bags off at the newly opened Bottleworks Hotel—a 139-room, Art Deco-style boutique housed in the top two floors of the plant’s former administration building—before exploring the best the city has to offer. Indy’s gastronomic scene has garnered national attention in recent years, with Milktooth frequently cited as having one of the best brunches in the U.S., and chef Abbi Merriss (of Bluebird acclaim) and local restaurateur Martha Hoover (with Cafe Patachou kicking off her rise to culinary fame), both six-time semifinalists in the 2020 James Beard Awards. The Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library, which first opened its doors in Nov. 2019, is a must-visit for bookworms and features the author’s typewriter, drawings, and first editions of each of his novels. Art lovers should hit up Newfields, a 152-acre campus housing a public art park, gardens, and the Indianapolis Art Museum, the latter set to debut THE LUME—a 30,000-square-foot exhibit that transforms paintings into a 3D, multi-sensory experience—in June 2021. Meanwhile, the 8-mile Indianapolis Cultural Trail takes cyclists and pedestrians through White River State Park and past the city’s historic buildings, memorials, and public art. If you have kids in tow, be sure to visit the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the largest in the world. —Elizabeth Preske

15 of 50 Iowa City, Iowa Pixabay / Leonardo Marchini View Map Address Iowa City , IA , USA Get directions Web Visit website Bookworms and writerly types gravitate to Iowa City—a UNESCO-designated City of Literature—thanks to its powerhouse reputation as a landmark that attests to the power of the pen. Buzzing with its own distinctive brand of intellectual energy, this college town is home to the prestigious University of Iowa Writers' Workshop, the famous Prairie Lights Bookstore and Café, and a self-guided Literary Walk that directs visitors through a series of open-air bronze book panels honoring writers with local connections. Conveniently close to Cedar Rapids and within two hours of Des Moines, the “Athens of the Midwest” also maintains intriguing museums, chic shopping boutiques, live music venues, historical sites, miles of bike trails, and gorgeous natural topography like the 375-million-year-old Devonian Fossil Gorge to discover. Get into the college spirit for a UI football game or wrestling match by fueling up on an old-school burger with fries and a milkshake or a crispy pork tenderloin. —Amy Lynch

16 of 50 Manhattan (and Wamego), Kansas DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images View Map Address Manhattan , KS , USA Get directions Web Visit website An hour west of Topeka and two hours north of Wichita nestled in the Flint Hills region and tallgrass prairie landscape, there’s no place like Manhattan (aka Kansas’ “Little Apple”). With charming boutiques, an eclectic collection of restaurants to discover, and a popular Saturday morning farmers market, the historic downtown area is a one-stop destination for drinking, dining, and shopping. If timing cooperates, buy a ticket to cheer on the hometown Kansas State University Wildcats sports teams; the campus-adjacent Aggieville District is a great spot to grab a casual meal or take in some nightlife and entertainment. And speaking of entertainment, cruise the quick 13 miles east to see the Wizard at the Oz Museum in Wamego, a vast private collection of props and artifacts from the legendary movie and the “Wicked” Broadway musical. While you’re there, snap a selfie in front of the 100-year-old Schonhoff Dutch Mill that anchors the Wamego City Park. —Amy Lynch

18 of 50 Lafeyette, Louisiana Jon Lovette / Getty Images View Map Address Lafayette , LA , USA Get directions Web Visit website Lafayette is the cultural epicenter of French-speaking Louisiana, and more than anything, this means you’ll find incredible Cajun food. Treat yourself to the duck and andouille gumbo at Charley G’s, or the slightly more refined crawfish beignets at Cafe Vermilionville. Most gas stations sell world-class boudin, but Earl’s Cajun Market is worth tracking down. Cajuns are outdoor folk, and you can get up close to some of the local wildlife taking swamp tours of nearby Lake Martin in the Cypress Island Reserve. The area boasts more than 200 species of bird and coypu, snakes, and, of course, alligators. The Atchafalaya Basin is also worth exploring and is home to black bears. The Zydeco Music Festival will hopefully return in some form this fall. In the meantime, you can catch live bands in the socially-distanced courtyard at Buck & Johnny’s just outside Lafayette. In season, crawfish boils are everywhere, and you really can’t go wrong when picking a restaurant. —Paul Oswell

20 of 50 St. Michaels, Maryland ymn / Getty Images View Map Address St Michaels , MD 21663 , USA Get directions Maryland’s Eastern Shore is an underrated treasure with the sparkling Chesapeake Bay as its gem. St. Michaels, where the history can be traced back to the 1600s, has oodles of Colonial charm. Still, there’s also plenty of modern shopping, top-quality dining, and activities like sailing or riding along on a skipjack, an oyster dredging boat specific to the Chesapeake—the H.M. Krentz offers group and private charters. The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is worth visiting to see its working shipyard and lighthouse dating back to 1879. Pop into the old sewing factory building to visit St. Michaels Winery’s tasting room, which produces wine from grapes grown in nearby Maryland vineyards. And while many crab restaurants close for the winter season, Chesapeake Landing Restaurant and Seafood Market is open year-round, selling raw seafood to cook at home and a full menu of items like crab cakes, stuffed and steamed shrimp, and fresh-caught rockfish. Or, pick up a pizza from Ava’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar. Spend the night at the famous Inn at Perry Cabin, a luxurious historic retreat set on 25 waterfront acres with six of its own sailboats and yachts, plus a pool and spa. —Devorah Lev-Tov

22 of 50 Traverse City, Michigan Unsplash / Dennis Buchner View Map Address Traverse City , MI , USA Get directions Web Visit website Alfresco adventures await throughout the stunning Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas all year long. Sitting pretty on Grand Traverse Bay's shorelines and anchored by the small town of Traverse City, this northern Michigan escape proposes plenty of water recreation, scenic drives through idyllic rolling hills dotted with cherry orchards, and several dozen different local wineries and breweries to discover. In the summer, venture over to Lake Michigan to explore Leland's quaint fishing village, the magnificent Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, and the 20-mile Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail. Snowshoeing, skiing, and fat-tire biking beckon visitors to come out and play even during the coldest winter months. After spending some time in these great outdoors, shop along Traverse City’s charming Main Street and feast on the vibrant culinary scene, then hole up for the night in a waterfront hotel, a cozy inn, or a bucolic bed-and-breakfast. —Amy Lynch

25 of 50 Hermann, Missouri John Elk / Getty Images View Map Address Hermann , MO 65041 , USA Get directions Web Visit website Just an easy hour-and-a-half drive west of St. Louis and centrally located for the majority of Missourians, Hermann offers an appealing, accessible getaway on the banks of the Missouri River. Handsome 19th-century brick buildings populate the predominantly German downtown district, setting the stage for leisurely strolls to admire more than 150 National Historic landmarks. With echoes of the Rhine Valley, the hillside vineyards surrounding Hermann feed a thriving wine industry and a Wine Trail that claims six family-owned operations where visitors can sample the wares during tasting sessions. If your proclivities lean more toward beer or spirits, local distilleries and a couple of craft breweries stand ready to deliver, complementing a dining scene that serves up everything from traditional Gasthaus cuisine to Mexican food, pizza, and familiar American favorites. Work up an appetite first with a bike ride on the scenic Katy Trail, the longest developed rail-trail project in the United States. —Amy Lynch

26 of 50 Big Sky, Montana L. Toshio Kishiyama / Getty Images View Map Address Big Sky , MT , USA Get directions Web Visit website Vacationers will enjoy plenty of land to spread out in while playing at Big Sky, Montana, home to some of the best skiing in the country at Big Sky Resort. With its commanding Lone Peak, Big Sky is home to year-round adventures—skiing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, dog sledding, snowmobiling, and sleigh rides in the winter and golf, Lone Peak tram rides, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, fly fishing, whitewater rafting, horseback riding, and rock climbing in the summer. Big Sky Town Center is where you’ll find plenty of shopping, dining featuring wild game and local brews (Beehive Basin Brewery is a good choice), and entertainment. No matter when you visit, explore Yellowstone National Park’s thermal basins, Mammoth Hot Springs, Norris Geyser Basin, Old Faithful, Fountain Paint Pot, and Mud Volcano. You’ll see plenty of wildlife—bison, black and grizzly bears, coyote, bighorn sheep, elk, moose—at America’s first national park, located one hour south of Big Sky. Opening this year is Montage Big Sky, which offers guests ski-in and ski-out access to the mountain’s 5,850 skiable acres as well as concierge services. —Wendy Altschuler

27 of 50 Omaha, Nebraska Joe Willman / EyeEm / Getty Images View Map Address Omaha , NE , USA Get directions Web Visit website Omaha may not have a red carpet to roll out, but the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge over the Missouri River leading into town from Iowa is the next best thing, extending a warm welcome to visitors with lovely natural scenery, summer concerts, and a seasonal spray-ground. Another local landmark, the highly regarded Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is a must-see with a startling geodesic dome that contains the world’s largest indoor desert habitat. Forage for lunch or dinner among more than 40 diverse eating and drinking establishments in the historic Old Market district before moving on to explore Omaha’s culture at a world-class collection of museums that showcase fine art, history, transportation, and kids’ stuff. Or take time to stop and smell the flowers at the expansive Lauritzen Gardens or the OPPD Arboretum, then raise a glass and make a toast to this river city at any of the town’s prolific craft breweries. —Amy Lynch

30 of 50 Spring Lake, New Jersey mdgmorris / Getty Images View Map Address Spring Lake , NJ 07762 , USA Get directions Web Visit website One of the most upscale resort towns on the New Jersey shore, Spring Lake is an ideal destination for beach lovers who enjoy a relaxed ambiance, picturesque ocean views, and noteworthy dining options. This posh town is mostly residential and ideal for a tranquil getaway, as it’s home to some historic inns and beautiful bed-and-breakfast establishments, such as The Breakers on the Ocean and Spring Lake Inn that attract a well-heeled crowd. You’ll love strolling around the fairytale-like spring-fed lake in the town’s center, as well as the 2-mile-long boardwalk, considered the state’s longest “non-commercial and uninterrupted” seaside walkway. With more than 60 shops, Spring Lake’s shopping district is an easy walk from the beach and home to various independently-owned stores. Although nightlife is limited here, food lovers enjoy the mix of elegant and casual restaurants. Many offer outdoor seating during the warmer months, including Bareli’s by the Sea and Marina Grille. (Most restaurants are BYOB, and reservations are recommended in summer.) —Marla Cimini

31 of 50 White Sands, New Mexico Peter Unger / Getty Images View Map Address White Sands , NM 88002 , USA Get directions Thanks to one of America’s newest national parks, New Mexicans can feel like they’re voyaging to another planet without having to fill up the gas tank more than once. In southwestern New Mexico, White Sands National Park was upgraded from a national monument to a national park in December 2019 to further highlight and preserve a portion of a 275-square-mile dune field in the vast Tularosa Basin. Just how vast? The snow-white sand is so sprawling that it can be seen from space. The world’s largest gypsum dune field invites a sense of childlike awe with sandy scenic drives, wind-swept hiking trails, and sand sledding. Though backcountry camping is suspended, nearby lodging, cabins, B&Bs, and RV parks abound in and around the town of Alamogordo. More options can be found in the city of Las Cruces, 50 miles away. Here, the Hotel Encanto is a worthwhile gem; with its ornate Mexican colonial architecture and farm-to-pillow room service from its new Mexican restaurant, Mezcla, it’s the perfect place to staycation in style. —Matt Kirouac

33 of 50 Wilmington, North Carolina Darwin Brandis / Getty Images View Map Address Wilmington , NC , USA Get directions Web Visit website This picturesque coastal college town has been the backdrop of several popular films and television shows, including “A Walk to Remember,” “Iron Man 3,” and “Dawson’s Creek.” Explore the nearly 2-mile Wilmington Riverwalk—dotted with parks, public art, boutiques, and restaurants—or head to the vintage Carolina Beach boardwalk for amusement park rides, carnival food, shops, bars, and waterfront views. Book a ride on the Port City Brew Bus to tour and sample beers from local breweries like Wilmington Brewing Company and Waterline Brewery. For a quieter escape, opt for the idyllic 67-acre Airlie Gardens, which features walking trails, more than 200 species of birds, and the state’s largest oak tree. Wind down with waterfront views—and a $5 happy hour—on the outdoor patio at Marina Grill, then spend the night at The Hive, whose modern rooms include full kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, original artwork, and luxurious linens. – Laura Scholz

35 of 50 Columbus, Ohio David Shvartsman / Getty Images View Map Address Columbus , OH , USA Get directions Web Visit website In the mood for a trendy city break to dispel the monotony of the pandemic? One of the fastest-growing cities in America, Columbus, Ohio, delivers the metropolitan adventure you’re craving. To make up for months in quarantine, treat yourself to a luxurious stay at the Hotel Leveque. Splurge on a suite overlooking the picturesque Scioto River Mile and, later, spend a socially-distanced afternoon exploring the riverfront’s parks, trails, and bike paths. Can’t leave Fido at home? Book a canine-friendly room at the DogHouse where, thanks to the on-site brewery, you can snag a Punk IPA or Elvis Juice from the beer fridge in the bathroom to sip while you shower. At the new tri-level Budd Dairy Food Hall, chow down on tacos, poke bowls, and Filipino street food. For the city's best views, grab a pre-game cocktail at the rooftop bar before catching a match at the new Columbus Crew stadium. Soccer not your style? Burn off those pork belly skewers with a self-led street art tour. For a touch of Paris in the heart of the Midwest, don’t miss the Columbus take on the Mona Lisa that is way bigger (and less crowded) than the original at the Louvre. —Alex Wittman

36 of 50 Tulsa, Oklahoma Davel5957 / Getty Images View Map Address Tulsa , OK , USA Get directions Web Visit website From iconic steakhouses and American history to innovative public spaces and an even-keeled sense of life, Tulsa (once known as the Oil Capital of the World) has evolved into a destination worthy of a visit, no matter your interests. The downtown Hotel Indigo is our choice for home-base; it’s perfectly situated to explore the city’s environs, plus its rooftop bar (Rooftop Sixty-Six) is the perfect place to unwind over craft cocktails and purple-hued sunsets while warming fireplaces blaze on the balcony. To get around, we recommend leaving your car behind and utilizing the Tulsa Bike Share for transportation—it’s a bit slower but all the better for taking in the essential scenery. First on the itinerary: A visit to the former site of Black Wall Street, downtown in the Greenwood District, to understand its history and take in the historical markers and Black Lives Matter murals. After, visit the newly-launched, award-winning Gathering Place along the Arkansas River. It's a veritable playground for young and old—you could almost spend your entire visit there! But if you did that, you miss out on all the attractions that the old Route 66 has to offer. The city has invested in maintaining some of its important sites and neon signs; you should invest time there. Chief among the attractions is Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, replete with a towering Instagram-worthy statue and all the local souvenirs you’ll need. For eats, the Lebanese steakhouse Jamil’s, where mezze meets buttery ribeye steaks, is not to be missed. We could say more, but we don’t want to spoil all that you can discover on your own. So, if you need a respite that’s a cross between the American South and the Old West, Tulsa is for you. —Todd Coleman

37 of 50 Bend, Oregon Chen Su / Getty Images View Map Address Bend , OR , USA Get directions Web Visit website When planning a staycation in and around Bend, Oregon, the question isn’t what are you going to do, but rather what aren’t you going to do? After all, the mountain resort town is home to some of the state’s best outdoor recreation spots with plenty of breweries and restaurants. Book your home away from home at Wall Street Suites, a dog-friendly hotel located right downtown with cozy suites and an on-site dog park. Other amenities include an outdoor fire pit, beverages, and snacks for purchase, as well as snowshoe rentals. Then take a stroll through Bend’s historic downtown, visit the local shops, or escape into nature at Shevlin Park by hiking the scenic 4.7-mile canyon loop. Getting hungry? Pay a visit to Bevel Craft Brewing, where you’ll find beer on tap, four different food carts to choose from, and an outdoor patio with a roaring fire pit. —Michelle Harris

38 of 50 New Hope, Pennsylvania photovs / Getty Images View Map Address New Hope , PA 18938 , USA Get directions A popular destination in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the charming town of New Hope offers an array of great activities for all ages. Situated on the Delaware River (close to George Washington’s famous crossing), New Hope is known for its variety of restaurants and numerous eclectic specialty shops, including antique, craft, collectible, and clothing stores. In addition to the cool shops, lively bars, and great restaurants, this town is home to other cool destinations and activities, such as Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve, spooky ghost tours, and the Bucks County Children’s Museum. New Hope is also famous for its historical sites; in fact, the 1870 Wedgewood Inn was one of the last underground railroad stops in the state before freedom-seekers entered New Jersey. You can learn about local history at the Parry Mansion Museum. New Hope truly offers something for everyone, so when you’re through meandering around town, take a scenic stroll across the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge and explore the quaint town of Lambertville, New Jersey, just on the other side. —Marla Cimini

39 of 50 Narragansett, Rhode Island Philippe TURPIN / Getty Images View Map Address Narragansett , RI , USA Get directions Web Visit website There's a touch of California in Rhode Island's top surf town. Even if you don't take a surfing lesson, you'll love watching wave riders while you laze on one of Narragansett's premier beaches. The Break Hotel exudes a West Coast vibe, too, with its citrusy decor, saltwater pool, and rooftop bar. There's escapism on the menu at Crazy Burger, where—despite the name—you'll find plentiful vegan options, Tex-Mex fare, and fresh-squeezed juice blends with optional CBD shots. Don't overlook this historic coastal town's distinctly New England enticements, though. See Rhode Island Red hens and other farm friends at the South County Museum. Hike the stony coast at Black Point. Head to the fishing village of Galilee for a whale watching voyage or to feast on fresh-caught Atlantic seafood. Make a picnic supper of Aunt Carrie's clam cakes and chowder, then find Camp Cronin—a secret little beach—to spy Point Judith Lighthouse's comforting, protective glow. —Kim Knox Beckius

41 of 50 Deadwood, South Dakota peeterv / Getty Images View Map Address Deadwood , SD 57732 , USA Get directions An enduring symbol of the Wild West, the city of Deadwood was founded in 1876 in the midst of the Black Hills Gold Rush, a chaotic affair that left the city with thousands of settlers and a serious reputation for lawlessness. Visitors can begin their trip by checking in at the cozy 1899 Inn, followed by a drive up to Mount Moriah, home to the resting places of famed Deadwood inhabitants such as Sheriff Seth Bullock, Calamity Jane, and Wild Bill Hickok. After trekking through the cemetery, head back into the heart of Deadwood to dine at Jacobs Brewhouse, a local favorite for craft beer and hearty dishes such as pulled pork and smoked brisket. For history buffs, the Days of ‘76 Museum offers a fascinating array of 19th-century artifacts ranging from covered wagons to antique handguns, while ambitious travelers may wish to journey 90 minutes southeast to Badlands National Park, home to one of South Dakota’s most staggering natural landscapes. —Jared Ranahan

43 of 50 San Marcos, Texas Will-travel / CC BY-NC 2.0 / Flickr View Map Address San Marcos , TX , USA Get directions Web Visit website This low-key college town is the perfect place to tuck away for a relaxing long weekend. Situated between Austin and San Antonio (and convenient to both Dallas and Houston), San Marcos is an outdoor lover’s retreat, with thousands of acres of parkland and hiking and biking trails. Tubing, of course, is the most popular activity in the area, but if February temperatures aren’t quite inviting enough, hit the trails at Purgatory Creek Natural Area or Spring Lake Natural Area. Afterward, grab a brew at AquaBrew, whose beloved ales include the Ape-pricot Wheat and the Swine Dive, a single IPA with a hefty citrus punch, and head to Don Japanese Kitchen for lunch. The San Marcos offshoot of this Austin staple has a menu of classic Japanese rice bowls (donburi) and sides like kara-age (fried chicken) and seaweed salad. Finally, step into the Calaboose African American Museum for an insightful look into San Marcos’s Black history and the lives of early African-American settlers in Hays County. Originally a jailhouse and later a community center, the museum’s exhibits highlight the proud history of local Buffalo Soldiers and Tuskegee Airmen, but also don’t gloss over the town’s racist past, including artifacts such as slave workday attire and newspaper clippings describing Ku Klux Klan rallies. Calaboose is also home to an extensive collection of memorabilia related to Eddie Durham, a jazz legend and San Marcos native son. While briefly closed due to COVID-19 protocols, the museum is open to the public on Saturdays starting next month. —Laura Ratliff

44 of 50 St. George, Utah Mario Möller / EyeEm / Getty Images View Map Address St. George , UT , USA Get directions Web Visit website Explore Southwestern Utah red rock wonders in St. George, a year-round adventure destination four hours from Salt Lake City. Best known as a Zion National Park gateway, find in-town desert adventures at quiet Snow Canyon State Park. Experience the park’s secluded slot canyons, subterranean lava tubes, or petrified dunes on short, scenic hiking trails. Go mountain biking past endangered flowers on Bearclaw Poppy Trail and paddleboard on tranquil waters amid Navajo sandstone in Gunlock Reservoir State Park. Channel pioneer vibes with a downtown stay at The Advenire, a boutique hotel home to Wood.Ash.Rye—conservative St. George’s only craft cocktail bar. Fill up with takeout (or patio dining) from family-run Angelica’s Mexican Grill, where authentic mulitas, cheese, veggie, and meat-loaded quesadillas, are served to order with housemade salsa. Reserve lauded ledge-side seating with panoramic city vistas at Cliffside Restaurant, a romantic eatery famous for its bold American cuisine. —Jenny Willden

46 of 50 Williamsburg, Virginia L. Toshio Kishiyama / Getty Images View Map Address Williamsburg , VA , USA Get directions Located in the state's southeastern corner, Williamsburg is a short drive from both Richmond and Washington, D.C. To experience a living time capsule first-hand, head to Colonial Williamsburg, a 300-acre historic site with pristine gardens, acclaimed art museums, taverns, and shops, and regular demonstrations of 18th-century blacksmithing, farming, weaving, and other crafts. Just 7 miles away, the Jamestown Settlement is also worth a visit, particularly for its newly renovated permanent exhibition galleries, which feature artifacts, dioramas, films, and interactive displays that chronicle 17th-century life in the country’s first colony. For a contemporary excursion, make your way to Williamsburg Winery for a tour, tasting, dinner at one of its two on-site restaurants, or bike the scenic 23-mile Colonial Parkway, which connects the area’s “historic triangle” of Williamsburg, Jamestown, and Yorktown. Stay at the Williamsburg Inn, whose onsite spa and three world-class golf courses earned the property AAA’s Five Diamond Rating. —Laura Scholz

48 of 50 New River Gorge, West Virginia Zack Frank / 500px / Getty Images View Map Address Meadow Bridge , WV 25976 , USA Get directions Web Visit website When Morris Harvey bought his first 1,000 acres in 1866, nobody thought the land was worth much. It was steep and rocky, and Harvey got the whole parcel for $20. Today, that land along West Virginia’s New River is priceless, protected forever as part of the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, the newest American national park. Harvey’s circa-1902 mansion in nearby Fayetteville is still there, too, and its homey bed and breakfast rooms are loaded with charm. But don’t plan to spend much time inside. The New and Gauley Rivers have some of the most thrilling whitewater in America, and outfitters like Adventures on the Gorge and ACE Adventure Resort will give you the ride of your life on Mother Nature’s roller coaster. Post-paddle, pick up slices from Pies & Pints (if heirloom tomato pizza’s in season, don’t miss it), grab a table with a view at the base of the New River Gorge Bridge, then strap on a harness for a sunset stroll on the catwalk. From its center, with your feet swinging 876 feet above the river, you’ll get a perspective few see, and none forget. —Kate Morgan

49 of 50 Madison, Wisconsin Henryk Sadura / Getty Images View Map Address Madison , WI , USA Get directions Web Visit website Even when it’s too cold to pop the sails or hop onto a stand-up paddleboard (this college town is home to five lakes covering 15,000 acres), winter in Madison is packed to the gills with outdoor fun. Explore Madison’s 200 miles of trails, including its park system (you can explore on snowshoes rented at Vilas Park) and learn the joys of cross-country skiing when you glide along groomed trails at Yahara Hills or Odana Hills. Order lattes from intimate, artsy cafe institutions (such as Mother Fool’s on the East Side or Michelangelo’s near the Capitol Building on State Street). The Edgewater’s ice-skating rink mimics a Norman Rockwell print with rentals available on-site. This modern revamp of an Art Deco jewel hugging Lake Mendota even offers contactless pickup for comfort foods like deep-fried cheese curds, a local-cheese plate, or a fish fry. —Kristine Hansen