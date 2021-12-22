The 11 Best Snowboards of 2021

Keep in mind that shape matters both for the type of terrain you're riding and the size of the board you'll want. Without too much detail, snowboards come in a few different shapes. There are twin boards, which are totally identical on both ends and perfect for riding switch (with your usual back leg in front). Fish- or swallowtail boards are purely directional, so you can't use them to ride switch (which limits their usefulness in the park or pipe). Their tails sink easily into the snow, lifting the front of the board and making it easier for the rider to stay nose-up in deep snow.

Snowboards also come in different flex levels—one is "very flexible" and 10 is "as stiff as possible." Park and freestyle riders want more flex, while backcountry riders will want to shoot for at least a 7 or higher.

You'll also want to consider the board's profile, or what its curves look like from the side. Some boards are rocker shaped (like a wide U) and best for powder and freeride, while traditional cambered (raised middle and end) boards are good for edge control and general all-mountain riding. However, many brands are making boards that don't fit neatly into these categories, so it's best to read roundups of the best boards (like this one!) as well as user reviews before making a buying decision. You can always demo new boards at your local mountain before committing to buying if you narrow down your list of finalists to two or three. You may also be able to find videos from brands on YouTube explaining the details of the boards in detail.

"The most important factor is to find a board that has been designed to match your riding preferences. If you only want to ride park, don't buy a stiff big mountain board," Gurecki of Coalition Snow advises. "From a technical perspective, the least important is obviously the graphics, but at the same time, our snowboards are part of our self-expression. So to some extent, graphics do matter to some people."

