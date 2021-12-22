Outdoors Gear The 11 Best Snowboards of 2021 Shred powder this winter season with these top snowboard picks By Suzie Dundas Suzie Dundas Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter Suzie Dundas is a writer and editor based in Lake Tahoe. She writes primarily about travel, the outdoors, and millennial culture. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/22/21 Share Pin Email Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. In the market for a new snowboard? Lucky you—the quality and quantity of snowboards on the market have never been higher. Technology and innovations in snowboard design have made it simpler for people to find the perfect board idea for whatever style of rider you are: whether that's hitting jumps in the park, sending it down fresh corduroy at high speeds, or bouncing through fresh backcountry piles after a morning hike. But with such a large market of options, tailoring your search can be tricky. While some well-known brands will always have award-winning boards (looking at you, Burton), new brands are popping up every year, many owned by former pro athletes. Most brands make everything from park to freeride boards, and now, even once-niche options like swallowtails and splitboards are easy to find online. That's why we spent hours (more like weeks) scouring the snowboard market to find the best of the best, whether you're a beginner or pro, park rider, or all-mountain extraordinaire. Even if you don't find your dream board on the list below, these winning picks should still give you an idea of where to start your search and some excellent brands to consider supporting this winter. The Rundown Best Overall: Burton Flight Attendant Snowboard at Backcountry.com The Flight Attendant is heavy on features, making use of the brand's "Infinite Ride" technology. Runner Up, Best Overall: Yes. Hel Yes Snowboard at Backcountry.com The mix of rocker and camber is like the perfect blend for going from soft groomers to crusty hardpack (or vice versa). Best Budget: Arbor Foundation Snowboard at REI It's easy to turn and maneuver, helping newer riders stay in control on skill-testing terrain. Best Splitboard: Jones Solution Splitboard at Jonessnowboards.com The Solution uses "Traction Tech" to increase your contact points with the snow when you're moving uphill along icy skin tracks. Best for Beginners: Gnu B-Nice Snowboard at Backcountry.com One of its best features is the Magne-Traction edges. Best All-Mountain: Burton Story Board Camber Snowboard at Amazon It's easy to keep your nose up and back foot down when you're ducking the rope for an afternoon off-piste. Best Park Board: Never Summer Proto Slinger X Snowboard at Amazon The NeverSummer Proto Slinger board has all the specs you'd expect from a park-focused board. Best Fishtail: Nitro Squash Snowboard at Backcountry.com Chopping out a chunk of the tail helps your back foot sink, effectively pushing your nose up and making it easy to surf. Best Indie: Coalition Snow Queen Bee All Mountain Snowboard at Coalitionsnow.com It's an excellent all-mountain board with a little more flex than you'd expect. Best for Kids: Capita Kids' Micro Mini Snowboard at Capitasnowboarding.com A great first board for kids who spent last season getting comfortable on the snow and are now ready to start linking turns. Table of contents Expand Our Picks Final Verdict Why Trust TripSavvy? Best Overall: Burton Flight Attendant Snowboard View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com What We Like All mountain board with a surprising amount of pop and edge control Rocker nose and short tail helps riders stay on top in dry powder Comes in wide versions What We Don't Like Only works with “channel system” bindings Sizes will be too big for most women Could be a little rowdy for beginners Burton is no stranger to being on lists of the best snowboards; after all, Jake Burton was the earliest commercial pioneer in the sport and opened his company in 1977. As you'd expect from the brand, The Flight Attendant is heavy on features, making use of the brand's "Infinite Ride" technology to make sure it's poppy, springy, and ready to flex right out of the box. That said, it's not a park board. With a medium-to-high stiffness level, a directional design, and a long nose, it's better suited to all-mountain and freeride conditions than it is freestyle and pipe. It's also not a beginner board. But if you're a rider looking for an excellent do-it-all board that'll keep you afloat on those magical surprise powder days, you can't do much better. Sizes: 156/156W, 159/159W, 162/162W, 168 | Profile: Camber | Shape: Directional with tapered ends | Flex: 7/10 Runner Up, Best Overall: Yes. Hel Yes Snowboard View On Backcountry.com What We Like Stiff, aggressive board has no problem on chunder or pow Innovative “underbite” design aids in quick, icy turns Floaty nose keeps you on top of dry powder What We Don't Like Women’s sizes only Overly stiff for beginners Limited in-store distribution The Hel Yes board has a hel of a lot of awards to its name, along with the bonafides to back up its very high ratings. One cool piece of tech that resort riders will love is the brand’s underbite tech, which reduces the surface area under your feet—where your turns start—that minimizes the risk of catching an edge while leaning. The mix of rocker and camber seems like the perfect blend for going from soft groomers to crusty hardpack (or vice versa). It’s also stiff and aggressive, so there’s nothing to hold you back from blasting through a cat track to make fresh turns through the trees. Yes may be a relatively new snowboard brand, but the Hel Yes may be the board I notice (and drool over) the most when walking through resort villages. The Hel Yes is women’s-specific, so it may work for lighter and shorter guys. But if you’re looking for a men’s equivalent, check out the Yes Standard, which you can view here. Sizes: Hel Yes: 146, 149, 152, 155 / Standard: 149, 151, 153, 156, 159, 162, 167 | Profile: Camrock (mix of cambered and rockered) | Shape: Directional Twin | Flex: 7/10 (slightly stiff) Best Budget: Arbor Foundation Snowboard View On REI View On The-house.com What We Like Fantastic price All-mountain board with balanced profile Built with sustainable materials and CO2-offsetting production methods What We Don't Like Very soft, not ideal on powder A little shaky (“chattery”) at higher speeds May need to upgrade after a few seasons Arbor is fairly mainstream now, but it used to be one of the coolest small brands on the market. Of course, it's still cool, but it's not as small as it used to be. That's probably due to the Arbor Foundation (men/unisex). (There's also a similar women's-specific board: the Arbor Ethos.) The all-mountain board is on the more flexible side, with a 4 out of 10 flex rating (the lower the number, the higher the flex and the higher the number, the stiffer the board will feel), making it easy to turn and maneuver, helping newer riders stay in control on skill-testing terrain. It's not the best for variable (ungroomed) terrain, but it's a good buy if you're still on the fence about how much you'll ride and don't want to drop $500 or more on a more expensive snowboard. Sizes: 148, 152, 155, 158, 161, 159MW, 162MW | Profile: Rocker | Shape: Twin | Flex: 4/10 Best Splitboard: Jones Solution Splitboard View On Jonessnowboards.com View On REI What We Like Highly rated, highly awarded, beloved by backcountry riders No hardware on the bottom of the board Excels at uphill skinning without tiring your legs What We Don't Like Expensive Requires special splitboard bindings Only suited to backcountry riding (or deep resort powder days, in a pinch) Avid backcountry riders won't be surprised to see the Jones Solution on a list of the best snowboards. Jemery Jones, pro snowboarder, founder of Protect our Winters, and Teton Gravity Research ski film regular, began selling splitboards in 2010, and his eponymous brand has been the de rigueur industry leader since. The Solution is the brand's best backcountry charger thanks to a rockered, stumpy nose and directional shape that pushes your weight and stance back to keep you afloat in Champagne pow. But it's not just fun and games on the downhill: The Solution uses "Traction Tech" to increase your contact points with the snow when you're moving uphill along icy skin tracks. Sizes: 154, 158, 159W, 161, 162W, 164, 165W, 167, 169W | Profile: Rocker | Shape: Directional | Flex: 8/10 (stiff) Best for Beginners: Gnu B-Nice Snowboard View On Backcountry.com View On Gnu.com What We Like Magne-Traction tech provides excellent edge control Playful and poppy enough for park and side hits “Banana” shape helps avoid catching edges and keeps your nose above moguls What We Don't Like Rattles at high speeds Not well-suited to powder or ungroomed terrain Largest size (151) may be too small for taller women Beginners need a progression board, and no, that’s not a (totally) made-up term. A progression board is designed to help you move from beginner to intermediate terrain, which is the near sole purpose of the B-Nice. One of its best features is the Magne-Traction edges—take a close look at the edges and you’ll see that they’re wavy, increasing the surface area with the snow and creating extra grip. That means beginners can start sending it down steeper, icier terrain, even if their edge control isn’t the best. Men looking for a similar board will want to consider the Gnu GWO. Sizes: 139, 142, 145, 148, 151 | Profile: Banana | Shape: Twin | Flex: 2/10 (very soft) Tested by TripSavvy The Gnu B-Nice is a downright fun board, and while it’s not my go-to on powder days, it’s fun on cold bluebird days when the majority of the terrain is hardpack. I’m not much of a park rider, though I do like taking a few laps on sunny days to hit the beginner jumps and easier boxes. And after a few laps on the B-Nice on groomers and hard-packed conditions, it became obvious to me that the Magne-Traction tech really did make a noticeable difference. My biggest complaint with the board is the chattering at high speeds, an unavoidable result of combining a soft flex with the board’s signature “banana” shape. If you’re planning on charging with this board, you’ll want to size up—but if you’re planning on charging, you’re probably not looking for a beginner board, anyway. — Suzie Dundas, Product Tester Best All-Mountain: Burton Story Board Camber Snowboard View On Amazon View On Burton.com What We Like Fast Excellent edge control and turning Rockered nose helps it float in pow but cambered tail helps distribute wait and maintain control What We Don't Like May be too stiff for beginners Not a great choice for park or hardpack groomers Women’s only (closest men’s option is the Family Tree Leader Board) The Burton Story Board for women is one of those boards that surprises you in the best way possible. It's easy to think of an all-mountain board as being a jack of all trades and master of none, but the Storyboard kicks that to the curb. It makes use of the brand's "Dualzone EGD" technology, which uses friction and wood grain placement to increase edge control—and it works. But thanks to the rockered (raised) nose and cambered tail, it's easy to keep your nose up and back foot down when you're ducking the rope for an afternoon off-piste. Sizes: 142, 147, 152 | Profile: Camber with nose rocker | Shape: Freeride directional | Flex: 7.5/10 (on the stiffer side) Best Park Board: Never Summer Proto Slinger X Snowboard View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com What We Like Low ends help with tail and nose presses Rocker-camber mix help you launch higher with less power Softer core in parts helps dig your weight into boxes and rails What We Don't Like Expensive for a park-only board Twin, not made to set the stance back Low nose isn’t well-suited to powder On paper, the NeverSummer Proto Slinger board has all the specs you'd expect from a park-focused board— flexible build, twin shape, and a mix of rocker and camber to give you some extra lift off the lips. But somehow, it seems a cut above most other park boards. It could be the "press flex core" that makes it easier to grip boxes and rails, or maybe it's the high-friction edges that make it easier to stick to your line when heading straight into a jump on icy days. But either way, the Proto Slinger is a park-slayer, though it's well-designed enough that it should serve you well on the groomers on your way in and out of the halfpipe. Sizes: 149, 153, 156, 154W, 157W, 160W | Profile: “Shockwave” rocker-camber mix | Shape: Twin | Flex: 4/10 Best Fishtail: Nitro Squash Snowboard View On Backcountry.com View On Nitrosnowboards.com What We Like Comes in a split version Tail design makes the board stable over high-speed chunder Comparatively well-priced among swallowtail boards What We Don't Like Not well suited for icy runs or park Not a good choice as your only board Very directional—impossible to ride switch Fishtail boards are not for everyone, and they're not exactly made for spending a full eight hours on groomers or hardpack. But if you're a "no friends on a powder day" rider who doesn't mind waking up at 5 a.m. to catch the first chair, you may want to add the Nitro Squash to your quiver, which comes in both a men's and women's version. Chopping out a chunk of the tail helps your back foot sink, effectively pushing your nose up and making it easy to surf over powder whales or choppy, two-days-after-a-storm backcountry lines. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to test this board yet as it's so dang popular, but frequent comments in the reviews mention that it has better edge control on groomers than they'd expect from the swallowtail/fishtail shape. You can view the men's version here. Sizes: 149, 153, 156, 154W, 157W, 160W | Profile: “Shockwave” rocker-camber mix | Shape: Twin | Flex: 4/10 Best Indie: Coalition Snow Queen Bee All Mountain Snowboard View On Coalitionsnow.com What We Like Not specific to beginners or experts From a genuinely pro-women brand A bit more pop and flex than your average all-mountain board What We Don't Like Women’s only Limited runs sell out quickly Could be too flexible for larger or taller women Ladies looking for a one-quiver board will want to strongly consider the Queen Bee from the relative newcomer indie snowboard brand Coalition Snow. It's an excellent all-mountain board with a little more flex than you'd expect, which makes it more maneuverable for slightly smaller riders and a bit poppier in case you want to get some airtime off-side hits or moguls. As a brand, Coalition Snow is big on supporting women in snowsports—and that means all women. Many of their female ambassadors are beginners, Indigenous, Black, plus-size, or from other communities usually left out of the ski and snowboard world. It's also a good price-point for a small-batch, indie brand. “There’s a lot that goes into the cost of a snowboard, and that varies from brand to brand. A really large, heritage brand is going to produce at scale, so their cost of goods is going to be quite lower than an indie brand who is producing small runs," says Jen Gurecki, the CEO of Coalition Snow. Sizes: 143, 147, 151, 155 | Profile: Camber | Shape: Twin | Flex: 5/10 (average) Best for Kids: Capita Kids' Micro Mini Snowboard View On Capitasnowboarding.com View On REI What We Like Very affordable High flex rating makes it easy to steer Perfect twin shape with zero camber keeps kids stable What We Don't Like Kids will probably outgrow it after a season or two Suited to groomers only (not great in powder/chunder) Fun, easy to control, and priced at under $200, the Capita Micro-Mini is a great first board for kids who spent last season getting comfortable on the snow and are now ready to start linking turns. The no-frills board has a perfect twin shape, making it easy for kids to make full, slow turns without worrying about shifting their weight appropriately or catching an edge. It's also high on flex, so even little kiddos will have enough strength to stay in control. Sizes: 95, 105, 115 | Profile: Zero camber | Shape: Twin | Flex: 3/10 (fairly soft) Best Groomer: K2 Instrument Snowboard View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com What We Like Purpose-built for turning and carving Wider and stiffer build eliminates chatter at high speeds Very deep side cut lends itself to quick, responsive turns What We Don't Like Not great for park Men’s version only No wide or extra-tall sizes Groomers—groomed in-bounds resort runs—have more variety than you’d think. They may be soft and forgiving in March but feel like an ice-skating rink in the single-digit days of January. So while grippy edges are a must on a groomer board, you also want one that rides well on variable terrain and can move at high speeds without rattling. Enter the K2 Instrument. It has a deep sidecut to dig in harder on icy surfaces (or not-so-icy surfaces), allowing for tighter, quicker turns; it’s definitely a board made for carving. The middle camber reduces the risk of catching an edge while simultaneously driving your weight and power down through your feet. Throw in a mid-to-high stiffness rating, and you’ll be able to send it harder and faster down any type of groomer without that annoying rattling sensation. Sizes: 151, 154, 157, 160, 163 | Profile: Rocker-camber mix | Shape: Directional | Flex: 7/10 Final Verdict There's a reason Burton snowboards continue to win awards year after year: They make damn good boards. And yes, the Flight Attendant (view at Backcountry) may not be as under-the-radar as a snowboard from a cool indie brand. Nor will you have the only one on the mountain. But it's a fun, intuitive board that can handle any terrain. If you're a once-in-a-while rider, it'll help you make the most of your limited days on the hill, and if you ride once a week, it'll help you fall in love with the sport all over again. We'd say we like it, but the truth is, we love it. Frequently Asked Questions How much should I spend? As with any sport, how much to spend really comes down to how much you'll use it—but think in total days year after year, not days per season."The costs of R&D and the types of materials that are used will impact price, and higher quality materials will result in more expensive boards. Just like with everything, if you are looking for exceptional performance and something that will last, you might want to spend more money, " Jen Gurecki, the CEO of Coalition Snow, explains. "If you are just getting into the sport and not sure exactly what you like or want, you can start on the more affordable side. Again, it's really personal preference. In general, though, you get what you pay for."That said, the price range in snowboards is fairly fixed. You'll likely find that 90 percent of snowboards on the market are between $400 and $750. Though they all have technical and design differences, the differences between boards aren't as stark as the differences between, say, a budget hatchback and a luxury SUV. Saying that a board isn't well suited to groomers or powder doesn't mean it won't work in those conditions—it just means it may not be as easy or enjoyable as riding a different board better suited for that type of terrain. What size do I need? Old-school snowboarding sizing is easy: When standing your board upright, it should end somewhere between your chin and nose. But there's more to the story than that. Generally, the most important factor when sizing a snowboard is your weight. The more you weigh, the more likely you'll want a longer board. That helps both distribute your weight and avoid chatter (or rattling) at high speeds. But if you're on a board too big for your weight, you'll likely find it too hard to turn, bend, and control. Fortunately, brands always provide a snowboard size chart, which is generally based on a combination of weight and height.Of course, your snowboarding style will also influence how long you want your board to be. If you ride a lot of park, you'll want a shorter board that's easier to maneuver (same for beginners, who can also benefit from the easy maneuverability of a shorter board). If you're planning to ride a lot of powder and a mix of groomed and ungroomed terrain, you'll be better off with a longer board to better distribute your weight and keep you afloat on deep days. What else should I know? Keep in mind that shape matters both for the type of terrain you're riding and the size of the board you'll want. Without too much detail, snowboards come in a few different shapes. There are twin boards, which are totally identical on both ends and perfect for riding switch (with your usual back leg in front). Fish- or swallowtail boards are purely directional, so you can't use them to ride switch (which limits their usefulness in the park or pipe). Their tails sink easily into the snow, lifting the front of the board and making it easier for the rider to stay nose-up in deep snow. Snowboards also come in different flex levels—one is "very flexible" and 10 is "as stiff as possible." Park and freestyle riders want more flex, while backcountry riders will want to shoot for at least a 7 or higher. You'll also want to consider the board's profile, or what its curves look like from the side. Some boards are rocker shaped (like a wide U) and best for powder and freeride, while traditional cambered (raised middle and end) boards are good for edge control and general all-mountain riding. However, many brands are making boards that don't fit neatly into these categories, so it's best to read roundups of the best boards (like this one!) as well as user reviews before making a buying decision. You can always demo new boards at your local mountain before committing to buying if you narrow down your list of finalists to two or three. You may also be able to find videos from brands on YouTube explaining the details of the boards in detail. "The most important factor is to find a board that has been designed to match your riding preferences. If you only want to ride park, don't buy a stiff big mountain board," Gurecki of Coalition Snow advises. "From a technical perspective, the least important is obviously the graphics, but at the same time, our snowboards are part of our self-expression. So to some extent, graphics do matter to some people." Can I buy a used snowboard? Heck yes! Just remember to do a comprehensive check for scratches, dents, fills, or anything else that might indicate the board has gone through the wringer. The biggest downside of a used snowboard is usually that you can't return it if it turns out to be too big or not exactly what you wanted. If you buy new, your board will likely come with a return policy and excellent customer service if you run into any issues. Remember that not all snowboard bindings fit all boards, so if you're buying used, bring your bindings with you when buying to make sure the mounting systems align. Why Trust TripSavvy? Author Suzie Dundas started snowboarding at age 11, so she's been riding for two decades. While she's now spoiled by living just a few miles from Lake Tahoe's biggest ski resort, she grew up snowboarding on the east coast, becoming a pro at carving and edge control. She's owned nearly a dozen boards and regularly tests outdoor gear for publications like Insider, TripSavvy, Popular Mechanics, and more. For boards she couldn't test, she either recruited an equally knowledgeable male tester, or relied on expert recommendations, tech specs, and reviews from riders across different conditions and geographic areas. As she's able to do thorough reviews with boards on the list (on different types of terrain on multiple days), she'll update this article with even more first-person feedback on the real-world pros and cons of each board. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Continue to 5 of 11 below. Continue to 9 of 11 below.