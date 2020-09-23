The heart of many states exists in the small towns, where you’ll find industrious locals, unique experiences, and a slower pace that makes breathing a little easier. Yes, it’s true. Conversation—and sometimes the service—is dawdling and the boutiques and businesses are repeatedly strung along a Main Street, U.S.A., picture-perfect for exploring on foot. Often the doorway to nature and outdoor adventures, these villages are ideal for the great American road trip or for delving deeper into a weekend getaway with friends or family. Even the most scholarly wordsmiths will find it difficult not to rhapsodize any of the following small towns—one in every state—as "quaint or “charming.”

01 of 50 Fairhope, Alabama Courtesy of Alabama Tourism Department Located on Alabama’s Golf Coast, Fairhope has beautiful views of Mobile Bay. With a population of 22,600 people, this town is a great respite from the hustle and bustle of city living. Shop, dine on seafood, and watch the sunset at Fairhope Pier. You may want to time your visit to one of the annual festivals or events like the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival, Outdoor Art Show, or the Fairhope Film Festival. Make sure you take a gander of the Fairhope French Quarter where you can relax and listen to great music.

02 of 50 Talkeetna, Alaska John Elk / Getty Images Whether you’re on an ambitious train trip with the Alaska Railroad or en route to visit Denali National Park, Talkeetna is well worth a stopover. Wander through Village Park and Main Street, with a specialty fireweed ice cream cone in hand, and pop in the local art studios, The Talkeetna Historical Society, and a few of the Alaskan shopping boutiques. Mosey over to the Talkeetna River to toss a few stones and, before you leave, sip a brew from Denali Brewing Company.

03 of 50 Sedona, Arizona Sean Pavone / Getty Images This desert town is one of the most beautiful destinations in America. With red rock buttes, craggy canyons, and copious amounts of hiking trails, you’ll find much to photograph here. Jeep, helicopter, and hot-air balloon tours are also popular in this area. Visit Red Rock State Park, peruse the handmade art and jewelry at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, and opt for a spa treatment at any one of the renowned wellness centers. Sedona, with a population of 10,300 people, is ideal for those who want to relax or be active in the outdoors.

04 of 50 Hot Springs, Arkansas ablokhin / Getty Images Hot Springs is one of the most unique small towns in America, with a population of 37,100. Enjoy breakfast at Best Café, located at the historic Best Court Motel, one of the last remaining 1930’s-era motor courts, designed around automobile travel. Be sure to visit Hot Springs National Park, and soak in a thermal pool at Bathhouse Row. Hot Springs Mountain Tower is where you’ll get an overview of the National Park and the 47 mineral hot springs. For bikers, the Northwoods system includes single-track, multi-track, and flow trails for beginners and pros. Hikers will love the Sunset Trail, 7.1 miles-long and near the national park. Other fun activities include visits to Antique Row, The Gangster Museum of America, and the Fine Arts District.

06 of 50 Snowmass, Colorado krblokhin / Getty Images Whether you visit in the warmer months or when the snow is falling, there’s much to explore in Snowmass, Colorado. From hiking to mountain biking to hot-air ballooning in the summer to world-class skiing and snowshoeing in the winter, everyone will find something of interest to do here. Maroon Bells is a popular hike, even among the town's 2,770 residents, and you can start the adventure at the Maroon Bells Visitors Center. Stay at the Limelight Hotel Snowmass, where you’ll have easy access to seasonal adventures and any equipment and gear you may need.

07 of 50 Mystic, Connecticut DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images Three historic districts make up the small town of Mystic: Mystic Bridge Historic District, Rossie Velvet Mill Historic District, and Mystic River Historic District. The history, while rich, isn’t the only reason people visit this town with a population of 4,240 people. Families love the Mystic Aquarium; history aficionados like the Mystic Seaport Museum, the largest maritime museum in America; and Julia Roberts fans love eating at Mystic Pizza, the inspiration for the movie of the same name. While in Mystic, you’ll also want to explore the downtown and experience a bit of the nightlife.

08 of 50 New Castle, Delaware gsheldon / Getty Images New Castle, with a population of 5,520 people, is home to First State National Historic Park and you’ll see plenty of brick buildings flanking cobblestone streets in this colonial town. Explore the Delaware History Trail, stroll the Farmers Market, and visit the New Castle Historical Society’s three buildings: The Amstel House, The Dutch House, and The Old Library Museum. Delaware is the second smallest state, after Rhode Island, yet there is much to explore.

09 of 50 Seaside, Florida Courtesy of Seaside Nearly every cottage in Seaside has a short white picket fence in the front yard, however no two fences are an exact side-by-side match. This small town, with a population of 11,500 people, is located on the shores of Florida’s panhandle. Best known as the filming location of "The Truman Show," starring Jim Carrey, Seaside is so picturesque, you’ll swear it’s not real and that set lighting will fall from the sky at some point. Part of South Walton, Seaside is peaceful, with a relaxed town center, and an uncrowded sugar-sand beach. Visit the Seaside Chapel, eat at Bud and Alley’s or the Great Southern Café, and make plenty of time for splashing in the water and soaking up vitamin sea.

10 of 50 Dahlonega, Georgia Copyright © Steve Grundy (stgrundy) / Getty Images The first major gold rush is said to have happened in Dahlonega, Georgia, a town with 7,000 residents, located one hour north of Atlanta in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The downtown is listed on the historic register and the wine here is definitely worth sampling. Visit the Holly Theater for live entertainment, get a history lesson at Dahlonega Gold Museum, and take a stroll outside through Madeleine K. Anthony Park. North Georgia is also home to over 120 waterfalls, including Cane Creek Falls, Amicalola Falls, and Anna Ruby Falls.

11 of 50 Paia, Hawaii Peter Unger / Getty Images On Maui’s north shore sits one of the quirkiest small towns in the Hawaiian islands. Paia, with 2,550 residents, is known as the gateway to the Road to Hana. The town is a popular windsurfing destination with relatively affordable dining and shopping compared to touristy Kaanapali and Wailea. You’ll want to bring along a pair of field glasses to spot the big wave surfers at Jaws Beach. Walk along Baldwin Beach Park and tour Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center.

12 of 50 Ketchum, Idaho Stephen Saks / Getty Images In the Rocky Mountains of central Idaho sits Ketchum, a historic mining town with a population of 2,760 residents. Outdoor adventures abound in town, including hiking, mountain biking, and skiing. The downtown is full of art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. Visit during Wagon Days to see the largest non-motorized parade in the Pacific Northwest. Perhaps the best reason to visit Ketchum, however, is to see the stars. The International Dark-Sky Association designated Ketchum a Dark Sky Community.

13 of 50 Galena, Illinois Peter Ptschelinzew / Getty Images Galena is ideal for a couple’s vacation or a girl’s getaway trip. Numerous wineries, distilleries, and breweries call this midwestern town home, including Galena Brewing Company, Galena Cellars Vineyard and Winery, and Blaum Bros Distilling Company. Visit Carl Johnson’s art gallery, learn about pottery at Artists’ Annex, and view regional art at Galena Center for the Arts. Finally, tour Ulysses S. Grant’s home (the 18th President) and stop in the Galena History Museum.

14 of 50 Huntingburg, Indiana Located in southwestern Indiana, Huntingburg is home for 6,500 people. The town’s charm exists in its town square, with shops and dining flanking the cobblestone Main Street, and it’s easy to see why the League Stadium was the set location of the movie "A League of Their Own," starring Tom Hanks, Gina Davis, and Madonna. This town is as Americana as it gets.

15 of 50 Quad Cities, Iowa DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images Situated at the confluence of the Rock and Mississippi Rivers, the Quad Cities include Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa and Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline in Illinois. Spend time at the Figge Art Museum, a modern glass building that houses artworks from around the world. The Putnam, a history, anthropology, natural sciences, and regional archival museum, is also popular and well worth a visit. Travel the Ale Trail; go biking, hiking, or kayaking in the outdoors; and dine on Midwestern fare.

16 of 50 Emporia, Kansas Disc golf, or frisbee golf, is a popular activity in the small town of Emporia, Kansas. In fact, the largest disc golf tournament in the world, Glass Blown Open, is held here annually. To learn how to play, or to find a field to practice, visit Dynamic Discs, Emporia Country Club Disc Golf Course, or Peter Pan Park. Beyond that, you can visit the Johnston Geology Museum, Lyon County History Center, Schmidt Museum of Natural History, and William Allen White House State Historic Site (Red Rocks).

17 of 50 Red River Gorge, Kentucky Kirkikis / Getty Images Kentucky’s Red River Gorge area is one of the most beautiful destinations in the state. Backpack or day hike in the Daniel Boone National Forest, kayak underground in the gorge, mountain climb, or go zip lining. Explore the sandstone Natural Bridge, rest under Gray’s Arch, and wander to the edge of several overlooks. The Red River shaped the gorge, much like the Colorado River carved out parts of the Grand Canyon. The surrounding towns of Slade, Pine Ridge, and Stanton are ideal for fueling up or purchasing supplies

18 of 50 Breaux Bridge, Louisiana If you love crawfish, then you’ll definitely want to add Breaux Bridge, the Crawfish Capital of the World, to your must-visit list. Time your visit for the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival, and see the small downtown come alive with tens of thousands of visitors. The roots of this town date back to 1771 with Acadian pioneer, and bridge builder, Firmin Breaux and you can talk a self-guided walking tour to see the old bridges, buildings, and houses. Patin’s Pharmacy, for example, was built in 1917 and the Fourgeaud House was built in 1905 and is listed on the National Historic Register.

19 of 50 Kennebunkport, Maine Sura Ark / Getty Images While any time is a good time to visit Kennebunkport, fall is especially spectacular due to dips in temperature, changing leaf colors, and fewer tourists. Ride on a charter lobster boat or sailboat, kayak on the Kennebunk River, and explore the Eastern Trail on two wheels or by foot. Families will love apple picking and visits to the pumpkin patches, where hayrides and hot cider are available. Shopping and dining in Dock Square and Lower Village is also quite the treat.

20 of 50 Berlin, Maryland Explore 21 acres of the Stephen Decatur Park, where you can picnic, relax at the nature pond, and stroll down the trail. History buffs will love seeing the nearly 50 preserved structures, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, from the Federal, Victorian, and 20th Century periods. Visit the town center and shop in the brick buildings, featuring magnolia trees along the storefronts. Go on a ghost tour in Berlin to learn about spooky sightings in the area and visit one of the local beaches for some relaxation and family-friendly fun.

21 of 50 Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images Summer and fall are great seasons to visit this vacationer’s paradise, although the island is operational year-round. Martha’s Vineyard is perfect for beachgoers, hikers, horseback riders, and town explorers interested in art, jewelry, and plenty of dining options. Visiting the five lighthouses in Aquinnah, Cape Poge, East Chop, Edgartown, and West Chop is also a great way to experience the island. There are zero bridges or tunnels connecting Massachusetts to the Martha's Vineyard, so you’ll have to take a ferry, with or without your car, to reach the destination. There is also an airport that services Delta and American Airlines.

22 of 50 Mackinac Island, Michigan Michael Deemer / Getty Images Michigan’s Mackinac Island is a wonderous place where cars aren’t allowed. To get from point A to point B, you’ll have to ride a horse carriage, bicycle, or use your feet. Explore the many fudge shops in the downtown, ride your bike entirely around the outer path to circle the island, and stay up late to see the stars. There are several places to stay, including small cottages and large resorts. Mission Point Resort and the Grand Hotel are popular choices for their full amenities and access to everything you’ll want to explore on the island. Make sure you visit the American Fur Company Store and Dr. Beaumont Museum, Benjamin Blacksmith Shop, Biddle House, and Fort Mackinac.

23 of 50 Ely, Minnesota John Elk III / Getty Images The Boundary Waters Canoe Area, the largest wilderness preserve east of the Rocky Mountains, allure visitors to Ely, Minnesota each year to hike, fish, camp, and hunt. The downtown area is worth seeing as well, including Front Porch Coffee and Tea Company, Ely Steak House, Gator’s Grilled Cheese Emporium, and Boathouse Brew Pub and Restaurant. If time allows, visit the Bois Forte Heritage Center and Cultural Museum, Dorothy Molter Museum, or Ely Arts and Heritage Center.

24 of 50 Tupelo, Mississippi DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images Elvis fans will want to put Tupelo, Mississippi—the birthplace of The King—on their must-visit list. For maximum fun, visit during the Tupelo Elvis Festival and walk around downtown to find all 25 of the Elvis-themed guitars on the Elvis Guitar Trail. Take photos of the Elvis Presley Homecoming Statue. Explore the Tupelo Hardware Store where Elvis' mother, Gladys, bought him his first guitar. For insider access to some Tupelo sites, consider joining the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club.

25 of 50 Ste. Geneviève, Missouri larrybraunphotography.com / Getty Images History, wine, food, access to nature—Ste. Genevieve, settled in the 1700’s, has it all. The town was first settled in the 1700s Visit the historic district for complimentary walking tours, bring the kids to the Linden House for immersive activities, wander through the Centre for French Colonial Life, and see the Louis Le Clere grave in the Memorial Cemetery from 1796. Listen to live music at Music Art Love, sample different flavors of honey at Harold’s Famous Bee Company, and wander through the many shops in the historic downtown. You may want to visit during one of the many festivals or events like the Jour de Fete Arts & Crafts Festival, French Heritage Festival, or the Chocolate Walk.

26 of 50 Whitefish, Montana Wendy Altschuler Whitefish, in the northern Rocky Mountains, is the gateway to Glacier National Park where travelers set out for adventures in the mountains or on the lakes and rivers. Downtown Whitefish is full of boutique shopping, restaurants, and lodging. Visit the Aerial Adventure Park and Alpine Slide at Whitefish Mountain Resort in the summer and downhill and cross country ski in the winter. The Whitefish Trail is great for bicycling and there are plenty of places to practice yoga or Pilates. Be sure to visit the Marina at the Lodge at Whitefish Lake for dinner with a stunning view.

28 of 50 Virginia City, Nevada Established in 1859, Nevada’s Virginia City is a blast from the past, the state's mining past to be precise. While there, you can learn about the gold and silver mining history through Chollar Mine Tours and the Comstock Gold Mill. Pan for crystals and shark teeth at Dancin Crystals Mining Company and bring the kids to pan for gold at Virginia City Mining Company. Walk along the historic boardwalk for shopping and dining and catch a Wild West-themed comedy show at Virginia City Outlaws.

29 of 50 Meredith, New Hampshire DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images Lakefront communities are going strong in Meredith, situated among the New Hampshire's biggest lakes: Lake Winnipesaukee, Winnisquam, Waukewan, Squam, Kanasatka, Wicwas, Pemigewasset, Winoa, and Newfound Lakes. The lakes region has much to offer in the way of kayaking, boating, and playing in the sand. Make your way to Meredith’s Waukewan Town Beach, a public swimming area with views of the surrounding hills. Two-hour train rides are available at Lake Winnipesaukee, which is a perfect way to enjoy a meal with a view during the fall months. Community theatre is also a fun way to experience the local area and The Winnipesaukee Playhouse fits the bill for nighttime entertainment.

30 of 50 Cape May, New Jersey Richard T. Nowitz / Getty Images Cape May, which has been welcoming guests since the 18th century, is a lovely seaside village with accommodations in every color. From wide beaches to ocean front dining and outdoor shopping at the idyllic Washington Street Mall. Cape May is all about peaceful recreation. Rent a pontoon boat at Pier 47 marina, go on a salt marsh safari, and learn how to deep sea fish. Or bring your own folding Oru Kayak and explore the waterways at your leisure.

31 of 50 Taos, New Mexico miroslav_1 / Getty Images Taos is a long-time artist colony and you’ll be hard-pressed to go home without a handmade work of local art, or something that you’ve made yourself in a pottery studio or during an art class. Much smaller than New Mexico’s Albuquerque or Santé Fe, Taos, with a population of 5,670 people, is the perfect alternative for a weekend getaway sans crowds. Visit during one of the fiestas to get a flavor for the culture, go whitewater rafting, practice your balance on a stand-up paddleboard. Be sure to see the San Francisco De Asis Church, the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, and the Earthship Biotecture.

32 of 50 Troy, New York DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images Located on the eastern bank of the Hudson River, Troy, home of Uncle Sam, is a picturesque small town near Schenectady and the capital city of Albany, The downtown is home to many attractions and museums like The Experimental Media and Performance Arts Center, Burden Ironworks Museum, and Darkspace Art Collective. Events include Troy Night Out, Troy Makers Market, Waterfront Farmers Market, Troy River Fest, Rockin’ on the River, and Troy Chowderfest. Be sure to visit the Troy Public Library to see Tiffany stained glass windows.

33 of 50 Lexington, North Carolina Lexington, North Carolina is known for its fast cars and great BBQ. NASCAR fans will love Richard Childress Racing Museum while history buffs should head to Davidson County Historical Museum, set in the town's old courthouse. Taste pimento cheese at the century-old Conrad and Hinkle Food Market, located in the Main Street district. Antique lovers should visit the Main Street Antique Emporium. Of course, you’ll want to fill your belly with all of the BBQ that you can handle, washed back with some sweet tea. And be sure to make a pit stop for sweets at the Candy Factory.

34 of 50 Medora, North Dakota Stephen Saks / Getty Images The Badlands of North Dakota set the backdrop for Medora, a town of 112 people. Visitors pass through this town on their way to Theodore Roosevelt National Park. While in town, visit the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, hike on the Painted Canyon Nature Trail, and attend the Medora Musical for nighttime entertainment on a grand scale. Visit Cowboy Lyle’s Candy Barn, play a round at Bully Pulpit Golf Course, and memorialize your time in the Badlands with a visit to Todd’s Old-Time Photos and Gifts.

35 of 50 Yellow Springs, Ohio The naturally derived Yellow Spring is what has been drawing visitors to the town of Yellow Springs since the 1800s. The town is surrounded by agriculture while downtown is where you’ll find shopping, dining, and art studios and galleries. Get out and explore Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve, Glen Helen Nature Preserve, and John Bryan State Park or rent bicycles and ride the Little Miami Scenic Trail—part of the country’s largest network of paved off-road trails. For some food and drink, drop in Black Barn Creamery, Brandeberry Winery, Caesar Creek Vineyards, or Flying Mouse Farms.

36 of 50 El Reno, Oklahoma John Elk / Getty Images El Reno began as a railroad town and developed as a stop along the historic Route 66. Try a fried onion burger in one of the three downtown diners and learn about the Fried Onion Burger Day Festival where the world’s largest burger is created each year, usually weighing in at 850 pounds. And, yes, you can help eat it when it’s done cooking. El Reno has seen its fair share of destructive tornados over the years, but the town keeps bouncing back, ready to serve up more burgers.

38 of 50 Gettysburg, Pennsylvania drnadig / Getty Images History lovers flock to Gettysburg each year to visit Pennsylvania’s national military park. The Battle of Gettysburg was the most brutal battle of the Civil War and served as inspiration for Abraham Lincoln’s famous “Gettysburg Address.” The town of Gettysburg hosts several annual events like World War II Weekend, Sweet Potato Festival, Gettysburg Festival of Races, Brewfest, Outdoor Antique Show, Civil War Relic Show, and more. Beyond a history lesson, the area has lots of outdoor activities, dynamic restaurants, and family-friendly entertainment. Go horseback riding, get startled on a nighttime ghost tour, shop along Main Street, and make your own pottery at Under the Horizon.

39 of 50 Bristol, Rhode Island DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images Rhode Island is the smallest state in America, encompassing only 1,214 square miles. It was also the last of the thirteen colonies to become a state and is known for making silverware and fine jewelry. The coastal seaport of Bristol, located in the East Bay region, is where you’ll find miles of coastline; biking on the East Bay Bike Path; hiking trails; and plenty of museums like the Bristol Art Museum, Coggeshall Farm Museum, and Blithewold Mansion.

40 of 50 Beaufort, South Carolina Beaufort is all about shrimp and sea life. Seafood lovers should make sure to visit during the annual Beaufort Annual Shrimp Festival but that's not all the town has to offer. Learn about the area's history at Beaufort History Museum and the Beaufort National Cemetery, with graves from the late 1800s then watch for dolphins on a tour departing from the downtown marina. Enjoy natural and wild beauty on the 13.6-mile Spanish Moss Trail, which connects the towns of Port Royal, Beaufort, Burton, and Grays Hill to the Whale Branch Pier. Bring your family to The Kazoo Factory, where everyone can make their own instrument.

41 of 50 Deadwood, South Dakota Wendy Altschuler The wild west town of Deadwood, with a population of 1,300 people, has been welcoming gamblers and drinkers since 1876. Gold prospectors found gold in a creek near a gulch full of dead trees (hence the name), which allured the likes of Wild Bill Hickok, Calamity Jane, and Seth Bullock. Play a hand of poker at one of the casinos and visit Buffalo Bodega Saloon where Buffalo Bill Cody once drank. Also, in the area is the Black Hills Mining Museum, Broken Boot Gold Mine, and Crazy Horse Memorial.

43 of 50 Fredericksburg, Texas dlewis33 / Getty Images Texas is a big state with heavily populated cities, however, the hill country, Fredericksburg in particular, is home to only 11,400 people. You’ll notice the German heritage along the Main Street right away, with its shops and restaurants. In 1846, German settlers arrived in this town and their imprint still exists today almost 175 years later. Explore over 100 wineries and vineyards, farm-to-table cuisine, and western art throughout the town’s boutiques and shops and be sure to stop in the Pioneer Museum to learn about the town's first residents.

45 of 50 Stowe, Vermont Tim Graham / Getty Images Stowe, considered “Fall’s Color Capital”, is the destination most leaf peepers flock to when the summer weather fades (though the town is beautiful any time of year). Seeking outdoor adventures in this part of the country is easy—you’ll have access to great scenic drives, hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, and fishing. Topnotch Resort is a popular place to rest your head given its location near Stowe Mountain. Opt for a private vacation experience in one of the 17 two- and three-bedroom Resort Homes. The resort can also arrange for quintessential Vermont adventures like carriage rides, hiking, kayaking, and dog-friendly activities. Window shop, visit art galleries, enjoy farm-to-table cuisine, and indulge in some retail therapy.

47 of 50 Gig Harbor, Washington Clinton Ward / Getty Images The maritime town of Gig Harbor, discernable by the Gig Harbor Lighthouse, is all about boating adventures. The best way to experience this lovely town is from the water be it on an electric boat, gondola, rowboat, yacht, or sailboat. For some waterfront dining, head over to the popular Tide’s Tavern. Buy honey and visit the kid’s tent at the Gig Harbor Farmer’s Market, and learn about the history of the area at the Harbor History Museum.

48 of 50 Lewisburg, West Virginia sshepard / Getty Images Flowers and American flags flank the streets in downtown Lewisburg, West Virginia, a town with 3,910 people. Begin your trip by learning about the local history at the North House Museum and Archives, built in 1820. Tour the house and then go on a walking tour to educate yourself on the Civil War Battle of Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg, Old Stone Cemetery, Lewis Theatre, Bell Tavern, Lewisburg School, and Old Barber Shop are just a few of the historic buildings you’ll find around town.

