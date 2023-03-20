The Best Slip-On Sneakers for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Our testers took 22 slip-on options and quite literally put them through their paces at home and on the go to evaluate comfort, style, durability, and value. Read on to hear why our testers chose these top picks to help you find the right slip-on.

Slip-on shoes deliver ease of use, but many models also provide all-day comfort for walking, standing, and even light exercise in some cases. We tried to select models with the easiest hands-free slip-on and off abilities, but in some cases, we accepted small sacrifices in that department in service of style or function.

Whether traveling frequently, hustling from place to place around town, or just going in and out of your house, a slip-on shoe is an attractive option to make navigating your world easier and more comfortable.

Despite being padded in the heel cup and sides, we found the leather upper to be stiff, but this bodes well for the long-term durability and integrity of the shoe's shape. The Executive Director shoe is expensive, but for your money, you'll get a comfortable slip-on with the look of a quality European-made dress shoe.

Our tester neatly summed up the style of these unique, slip-on dress shoes, calling them "low-rise Chelsea boots." The wide elastic gussets on either side of the tongue will look and feel familiar to anyone that's worn Chelsea boots (also a classic slip-on option in their own right).

While our tester noted there was a bit of a break-in period for the leather and the footbed, and he experienced a small blister during that time, he felt after the clogs had formed to his feet that it was a near-custom feel. That tester also noted that the clogs can easily be worn with warm socks to keep feet warm despite the open design of the shoe.

It doesn’t get any easier to slip on than a clog. Pair it with the legendary comfort of Birkenstock’s supportive, suede-lined cork and foam footbeds, and you have a recipe for casual comfort. Birkenstock sandals share the same comfortable footbeds, but because the flexible sandal straps collapse to the footbeds, they can be more challenging to slip into hands-free.

The soles are stiff, but a modernized footbed makes these loafers more comfortable and breathable than their predecessors. The tread is basically non-existent, so take care on the dance floor and other slick surfaces, but the formal style lets you stay comfortable in elevated settings such as the office.

The original penny loafer from Bass delivers casual preppy cool alongside slip-on comfort when you need to dress up without trying too hard. Like any full-leather dress shoe, our tester found the Logan loafers needed several wears to start breaking in, but he could slip them on hands-free while wearing socks. Our tester also appreciated that, while they slipped on easily, the ankle cuff leans inward, providing a more snug fit.

Despite being stiffer than light sneaker types of slip-on shoes, they offer true hands-free slip-on and off, though the leather lace that runs around the ankle can be tightened for a more snug fit when needed. At one pound for the pair, these aren’t the lightest slip-on shoes you can buy, but our tester felt that for the rugged build, they actually felt light on the feet.

Boat shoes might be the original slip-on shoe, and Sperry makes some of the most recognizable models. Our tester tried multiple boat shoe options, and these Sperry Authentic Original 2 Boat Shoes were his favorite for their elevated style and durable build. Because they’re a substantial leather upper, they took some breaking in, but the flip side of that coin is that the shoes will form to your feet over time and last longer than a softer, thinner leather or suede.

The rubber and EVA outsole is durable enough for logging miles on city streets, but the tread isn’t quite cut out for serious hiking, though you could use them for light gym workouts and occasional runs. The proprietary Dyma-Tex fabric is waterproof, which sets them apart from many lighter-duty slip-on shoes and even allowed our tester to use them as an “apres ski” option for driving home after a day of snowboarding.

Traveling light forces you to search for “the one” pair of shoes that can do everything: workouts, walking, navigating airports and security, and going out. The Vessi Men’s Everyday Move Slip-Ons does an excellent job threading that needle with an athletic sneaker that’s neutral enough for casual wear. Our tester noted that the ankle cuff is a bit tighter than other slip-on shoes, so they don’t work for hands-free on and off, but their laceless design means they’re still quick for TSA lines.

Our California-based tester wore them out to nicer restaurants and said he didn’t feel underdressed. If you wear them more as an “around-the-house” or errands shoe, the heel is crushable, making them more of a clog-style slip-on. Our tester found he needed to employ his hands to get the sneakers on, so crushing the heel might be necessary if slip-on ease is a priority.

It can be hard to get away with the comfort of a slip-on in certain environments such as work or fancy dinners or events, but the OluKai Lae-ahi pulls it off thanks to mostly muted, solid colors that disguise the fact that you’re not actually wearing dress shoes. Despite that, these are essentially a classic slip-on with an elastic gusseted tongue and rubber outsole. The upper is a breathable mesh, but our tester found his feet sweat more than expected when going barefoot in them, so socks might be in order if your feet get hot.

Our tester appreciated that the SeaVee Hawthorne shoes are lightweight for having a thick rubber sole and also found them breathable. However, they preferred wearing them with socks because they found the fabric rough against bare skin.

The SeaVees Hawthorne shares much in common with the Vans Slip-Ons regarding style and build. They’re built on a solid rubber outsole with a fabric upper with elastic along the tongue to make for easy on and off. The biggest difference is in style. The Hawthornes are more sailboat than skatepark and could be dressy enough for casual dinners. That said, the differences are mainly in the colorways, and SeaVees has several fun patterns in addition to their classic solids if you want a more fun sneaker look.

While the classic model worn by Spiccoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High is a canvas upper, this style has many options, including leather and suede. And while it’s an instantly recognizable shoe, you can choose from dozens of colorways to make sure yours stand out. Our tester noted a few of the drawbacks of the shoe compared to more modern slip-on shoes, including heel chafing when worn without socks and that the substantial rubber sole provides cushion but is heavier than the many ultralight options available.

The Vans Slip-Ons might be the most popular slip-on sneaker around. More than 40 years ago, these classic canvas slip-on shoes gained popularity alongside skate culture, and they have yet to go out of style. While you can undoubtedly skate in them, the appeal for most people is the easy-on, all-day comfort. Elastic around the tongue makes them true slip-on shoes; once inside, the padded collar and cotton liner deliver casual comfort.

While Hey Dude doesn’t list weights for the Wally models, and they likely vary depending on the upper materials, our testing pair weighed about 13.2 ounces for the pair, making them one of the lighter shoes we tested. Hey Dude constantly releases new colors and patterns and does a lot of holiday-specific releases, but they also have a lot of other styles, from sandals to more athletic sneakers and even boots, if you like the lightness and comfort but need a different look.

Hey Dude was acquired by Crocs in 2022, and there are a lot of similarities between the brands. Simple, affordable, ultralight footwear with a cult following that evangelizes about comfort. Hey Dude’s Men’s Wally is their flagship model, and it straddles the line between a slipper and a sneaker, though the lightweight but sturdy sole makes it more of the former. Our testers appreciated how featherlight the shoes are despite having a fairly thick sole to protect your feet. The Wally fits loosely like a slipper, but there are elastic pull-tight laces if you need a more secure fit on the move. It’s still a very casual fit, though, and we wouldn’t recommend running in them.

Final Verdict

Our top overall slip-on shoe is the Hey Dude Men's Wally. The Hey Dudes stood out for their all-day comfort, relaxed style, and incredibly lightweight. Vans Classic Slip-on Sneaker also got high marks for its classic style and affordability.

Other Slip-On Sneakers We Tested

Lugz Clipper Classic Slip-On: Our tester liked the style and price but not the rough break-in and lack of arch support.

Greats The Wooster Leather: A solid rubber-soled sneaker slip-on that got a little steamy for our tester due to the all-leather upper.

Allbirds Tree Dasher Relay: A lightweight, light-duty sneaker that lacks structure in the upper and can't be slipped on hands-free.

Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoe: Our tester didn't get a great read on these sporty sneakers from Adidas since the testing pair was a half-size too large. Despite being oversized, they didn't slip on easily without using their hands.

Tropicfeel Sunset: A lace-up sneaker that you don't have to lace up and that slips on easily. Our tester appreciated the style but wanted a little more arch support.

Casca Men's Avro: A thick-soled heavier sneaker that didn't really meet our criteria since it didn't slip on without loosening laces and pulling it on like a more traditional lace-up sneaker.

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Slip Sneakers: Our tester found it easy to slide into these but always had to adjust the tongue and heel by hand afterward, defeating the purpose of the slip-on. They also found the soles too flexible and almost floppy.

Clarks Gorwin Moc: A quality leather moccasin. Our tester enjoyed the style and quality but not the protracted break-in period.

Thursday Boots Handsewn Loafer: Our tester didn't enjoy walking in these other than shorter distances and questioned whether these were truly slip-on shoes since they took some effort to get into.

Wolf & Shepherd Crossover Loafer: We liked the style but didn't enjoy the break-in period, which never seemed to end. The shoes are also heavy compared to other similar options we tested.

Soludos Men's Canvas Smoking Slipper: Awkard fit and some quality control issues with our testing pair prevented us from recommending this casual canvas beach sneaker.

How We Tested

Our testing pool included more than a dozen testers from around the country in a range of different climates who tested 22 shoes at home, on city streets, and on the road. We tested a range of options, from athletic sneakers to penny loafers to clogs, and evaluated each pair for the same criteria, including comfort, fit, support, durability, and value.

What to Look for When Buying Slip-On Sneakers

Materials

There’s no “best” material for a pair of slip-on shoes, and you can see from our recommendations above there are quality, comfortable shoes that use leather, cork, synthetic rubber, and foam. So while we don’t recommend shopping for a particular material since design matters much more, materials used can give you some clues as to what type of shoe you’re looking at. This can be especially helpful when shopping online, where you can’t actually handle the shoe and try it on.

Canvas and other cotton fabrics are common for casual slip-on sneakers like the classic Vans slip-on shoes. Without a liner, canvas may not be super-comfortable out of the box, so if you’re looking at a pair with canvas uppers, check if they also have a liner inside to make them more comfortable. Also, keep in mind that, unless treated with a water-repellent coating, canvas, and other fabrics are usually not waterproof.

Leather is another common upper material, especially in more formal footwear. Leather shoes can take longer to break in and get comfortable (and may need to be treated occasionally), but they have the advantage of forming to your foot over time for a long-lasting, custom-feeling fit.

Comfort & Style

Comfort is probably a high priority if you’re shopping for a slip-on shoe. However, the type of comfort you’re after will dictate the kind of slip-on you go for. A slipper-like clog might be enough if you want a light-duty shoe for around the house and occasional errands. Instead of looking for comfort with elevated style that won’t look out of place in the office or at a nice restaurant, there are dress shoe options that pair cushioned footbeds with leather exteriors that disguise the comfort. For travel and other scenarios that involve more walking, you can choose from a broad selection of slip-on sneakers that offer more support and athletic fits.

While the initial comfort of a cheaper, spongy slip-on might be tempting, you’re better off long-term with a firmer, supportive sole. Cory Clement, a podiatrist, encourages shoppers to “look for a deep heel cup in the shoe. This will prevent excessive pronation or rolling inward of the foot. This will also prevent excessive traction on the arch and give the feet more support and stability.”

Socks or No Socks?

Though counterintuitive, wearing socks will help manage moisture inside a closed-toe shoe compared to going barefoot. However, as a style preference, many folks simply want the look of going sockless in their slip-on shoes. If you choose to go “no socks,” you’re accepting an increased likelihood of sweaty feet and stinky shoes, but there are choices you can make when shopping that will minimize foot sweating. Obviously, more open shoes such as clogs or even sandals will let your feet breathe, but in terms of closed-toe shoes, podiatrist Cory Clements suggests you “consider more breathable shoes that are made of polypropylene or cotton and avoid shoes made of rubber or plastic which can trap moisture and dampness, leading to sweaty feet and athlete’s foot.”

Frequently Asked Questions How do I care for and wash slip-on shoes? Care for any shoes will vary widely depending on the materials used, and your best bet is always to consult the manufacturer’s website for guidance. If cleaning and care information isn’t obvious on their site, it may be worth contacting customer service. Because manufacturers may use special treatments and unique materials, they’re best suited to recommend cleaning products and procedures specific to your shoe model. If you come up empty with the manufacturer, do your best to identify the primary materials used and shop for a shoe-cleaning product specific to that material. If you’re still shopping for a slip-on and easy cleaning is a priority, there are plenty of shoes that prioritize it and are machine washable. This is great if you intend to wear slip-on shoes without socks and are concerned about stink over time.

Are slip-on shoes bad for your feet? Slip-on shoes can be just as supportive as any other footwear, especially if you limit their use to appropriate contexts. Wearing a pair of loose-fitting clogs on a ten-mile hike won’t do your feet any favors, but there are plenty of slip-on shoes with supportive footbeds. Fit is your friend here, as any ill-fitting shoe worn for long periods will start to cause foot issues, whether blisters from rubbing or pain from your feet working overtime to compensate for a poor fit.

Can you walk a lot in slip-on shoes? Plenty of athletically oriented slip-ons meant for walking long distances and even light running and working out. If you’re shopping for a slip-on for travel or urban commuting where you know you’ll be logging many miles, look for lighter-weight, sneaker-style slip-on shoes that fit your feet and ankles more snugly to avoid blisters and keep your feet from sliding around inside the shoes.

Why Trust TripSavvy

Justin Park is a veteran gear writer who has tested hundreds of pairs of sneakers, hiking boots, clogs, and sandals. He’s also a repressed sneakerhead passionate about Nike Air Jordan IVs. He wears a range of slip-on footwear from knee-high Muck Boots in winter to Crocs in summer.