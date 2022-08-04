We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Below are our picks for the best backpacking and camping sleeping pads currently available.

Sleep is essential. And your sleeping pad can majorly affect how well or poorly you sleep when you’re tenting, sleeping in a trailside shelter, or bivvying in a scenic spot. An excellent sleeping pad will help you sleep deeply and peacefully, which will help your muscles recover, your brain recharge, and keep your camping adventure awesome. On most camping trips, you’ll spend around a third of your time sleeping!

Nemo’s Tensor is our favorite do-everything pad. It has the insulation for a solid three seasons of use, and it is the widest we tested yet doesn’t break the scales forcing us to sacrifice comfort for weight. We love the wavy surface that lets our bag loft and allows air to circulate. Bonus: The included inflation sack prepped the pad for use efficiently. Also, we applaud Nemo for its commitment to being carbon-neutral through meaningful changes in its supply chain and materials choices and for leading in sustainability in the category.

A hybrid of closed-cell foam and air is an excellent solution if you're leary of an air mattress because a hole could mean sleeping on the hard ground. This three-season mattress is an evolution of the original Thermarest. Inside, the foam is cored out to keep the pad light. Blow through the screw-close valve to inflate the pad with air. If you get a hole, the foam still insulates you while you sleep. The mummy-shaped pad is ultralight but also durable. It's an excellent pad for kids—it comes in various sizes, including extra small. And it's the most durable pad in this review. Because it's so easy to set up, anyone can do it. And it comes with a protective stuff sack and repair kit.

If you're a camper who likes to sleep with a lightweight air pillow, one other advantage of this system is the pillow lock. It magnetically attaches a Sea to Summit air pillow so it won't slide away during the night.

Sea to Summit doesn't claim a heat reflective layer inside, but the pad can be a little crinkly, which makes me think that's part of their air-sprung construction. The inside of the pad is treated with an antimicrobial to prevent mold. I inflated this pad with the included pump sack, which is incorporated into the stuff sack. So I never forgot my inflation sack at home as I occasionally did with other pads. The sack is high volume with stabilizing webbing at the midpoint. It was one of the most efficient inflation systems we used, which was especially appreciated trying to set up camp in the cold.

This ultra-comfy mummy bag is also the best four-season sleeping pad. The pad has air spring cells that were supportive and that let my winter bag stay lofted, thanks to the deep dimples between the cells. I was toasty warm on a winter camping trip in Vermont's Green Mountains and slept soundly on this pad. Inside, the pad's insulation features dual-density layers of synthetic Thermolite that prevent air movement inside and heat loss.

The pad comes with a pump sack as well as a replacement valve. The inflation sack is the burliest of any we tested, with handles for holding as you blow into it to inflate it. Because the pump sack material is heavier, it didn’t loft out and fill as well as other pump sacks, so it took longer to inflate this pad. It’s available in a variety of shapes and sizes.

The pad uses dual valves—one for inflation and one for deflation. The valves let me make minute adjustments to get the pad firmness just right. The cush 3.5-inch thick pad has thicker chambers—4.25 inches—on the edges to discourage rolling off at night. Tacked vertical baffles make the pad surface more of a pillow top than pure vertical tubes. Big Agnes says their proprietary offset I-Beam construction reduces weight and provides consistent stability and comfort.

Made from superlight double rip-stop nylon, the pad combines Primaloft Silver insulation and a reflective heat barrier inside to beam body heat back to sleepers. The pad is quiet, with an anti-microbial treatment inside. Big Agnes says this is the toughest backpacking pad you can buy, with aviation-grade TPU lamination for the ultimate weld strength and dependability and a double rip-stop that improves tear strength and durability. That made this pad especially suited to campers like me who invite my dogs to lounge with me when I am tenting.

It weighs less than some energy bars. And it makes an excellent pad for sitting, cooking, and more. For winter camping, I particularly appreciated this pad. It was an insulating seat during rest stops along the trail. And in camp, the waterproof, insulating pad gave me extra protection from the cold when I layered it with another sleeping pad. It’s a great pad to carry for emergencies. And the accordion version did a stellar job giving structure to an ultralight, frameless pack. If your dog walks on this pad, their nails will puncture it. It’s durable for the intended use but also easy to tear.

It’s not often you see a product with 300/300 five-star reviews, and that’s what this pad has. A favorite of ultralight backpackers, the 1/8 “ thick Thinlight Foam pad is the sleeping pad of your minimalist dreams. It’s also an ultralight way to add R-value to another pad. In fact, Gossamer Gear says there are 12 different uses , including an on-trail yoga mat. If you’re a camper who would just as soon sleep on the ground, but you’re looking for protection from moisture and dirt for your sleeping bag, this is the pad for you.

The pad features an abrasion-resistant, dual-density foam that's cushy on top and tougher on the bottom with a body-heat reflecting metalized thermal layer. Unfold it, and it's ready to go. While it's not as plush as most air mats, this pad adds significant comfort to any setup. It also boosts any other pad's temperature rating if you layer it under an air mat. There is no dry time—just shake the pad and hit the trail. But like any closed-cell foam mat, sweat can accumulate in the pad's holes while you sleep, making your bag damp on the underside.

If you feel like you have to be too careful with your sleeping pad and want a camping mattress that you can throw on the ground and sit on, sleep on, or hang out on, a closed-cell foam pad is the best choice. Nemo's Switchback is the most high-tech closed-cell foam pad you can buy, with a hexagonal pattern that's 20 percent thicker than most other pads in the category. But when folded, those hexagons help this accordion-fold pad pack down smaller. The more deeply molded pattern allows for bag loft and airflow, which keeps you warmer.

The pad features a tough face fabric that resists scrapes and punctures. Instead of a dual valve system, Klymit uses a single valve to inflate and deflate the pad. The core of the valve flips to switch modes. It also lets us adjust the pad’s firmness, though not quite as elegantly as some other pads. And there was only one valve to control both sides of the mattress. The Static V2 comes with an inflation sack. It attached securely but seemed under-gunned. In fact, it inflated the pad efficiently. We loved this mattress for its compactness. It’s one of the most space and weight-efficient two-person pads you can buy. And the price is right.

This rectangular three-season pad curled comfortably on the edges to keep either of us from rolling off the side, thanks to Klymit’s welded side rails. The rails are baffled, a low profile but effective line of air pillows that kept us on the pad without feeling constrictive. Durable, compressible insulation inside each chamber was warm and silent as Klymit doesn’t use crinkly, reflective insulation.

A double mattress compact enough to backpack with, Klymit’s Insulated Double V is unusual looking and surprisingly comfortable with deep, V-shaped baffles on each side of the pad that form nesting pillows that support my body and my partner’s body. The deep welds in the pad let both of our sleeping bags loft, which helped keep us warm. They also allowed airflow while we were sleeping, which was much more comfortable than lying on a purely flat platform.

That said, the "noise" is quieter than previous versions of the NeoAir, and it wasn't so loud it woke me up. Narrow, horizontal baffles conformed to my body. Thermarest's wing lock valve let me adjust the pad's firmness. With the wings turned clockwise, the pad was ready for inflation. When I turned the wings counterclockwise, I could fine-tune the mat firmness or fully release the air. The mat has a high-capacity inflation sack, letting me air up this pad quickly. But the connection between the pad valve and the sack wasn't as strong as in other pads, and a couple of times, the inflation sack came off.

This is the most comfortable pad you can buy for bike touring, ultralight backpacking, and any other time when keeping your load the lightest possible is crucial. Thermarest says it's the lightest insulated inflatable sleeping mattress available. The mummy shape is wide in the chest and shoulders, so more of me was on the pad when I slept than on some rectangular mattresses. The 15D face fabric pad uses a triangular matrix made from reflective material. It gave this pad superb insulation for the weight, though it's also a little crinkly, which I noticed under my head while sleeping without a pillow.

Though this is a summer pad, it does have some insulation inside. The insulation is welded to the top and bottom of the air chambers for maximum insulation with minimum heat loss over the mat's life. While this pad's rating is 25 degrees F, we recommend it for warmer temps. This pad also has a low environmental impact. Exped uses carbon neutral, recycled face fabric, and its manufacturing is certified to meet the highest levels of environmental responsibility.

I tested the medium pad, which was plenty wide to support my body, though with my sleeping bag unzipped or when I slept with a quilt, there wasn't quite room for my arms. The pad is inflated with Exped's large capacity Schnozzle pump, which latches onto the air input valve and doubles as a stuff sack. It took me about 30 seconds to inflate the pad and even less time to deflate it. Exped uses one valve for inflation and a second valve for deflation.

This pad was so comfortable that I instantly fell asleep after a big hike on a hot day in New York's Adirondacks. It was also the fastest to set up of any air mattress I tested. It took only three pump sacks of air to fill the Ultra 3R. Exped's compact Ultra 3R is a summer pad with vertical air chambers that conformed to my body without curling off the ground. Because the baffles are vertical, when I laid down, I had the sensation of being cradled by the pad, and I was less likely to slide off the mattress in the middle of the night.

The mat doesn’t come with a standard lightweight pump sack. Its inflation sack is a fully welded tubular dry bag with a port that connects to the pad’s dual-layer valve. It wasn’t as efficient as some other inflation sacks at airing up the pad, and more often than not, I packed the pad with the included velcro strap and used the dry bag to store other gear. One of the things I liked best about this pad is that the valve is entirely replaceable and field maintainable—not that it should ever fail. The valve is a dual-layer plug that pulls out to let the air out. To make micro-adjustments to firmness, we used the valve in inflation mode and pressed down the center. But it didn’t deflate as quickly as some other pads.

A three-season verging on a four-season pad, Zen Bivy’s Light air mattress is lofty with an R-value of 5, which means your sleeping pad will feel warmer than when you’re sleeping on a mattress with a lower R-value. The vertical baffle pad is no-frills, a muted gray color with tough exterior fabric to prevent punctures. Instead of using metallic reflective material to boost this pad’s temperature rating, Zen Bivy uses 180 grams of fully baffled synthetic insulation. As a light sleeper, I particularly appreciated this pad’s silence as I alternated between stomach, side, and back sleeping during the night.

The Tensor’s micro-adjustable valve let me let out just a little air if I wanted a softer sleeping platform, and the included insulation bag let me inflate the pad quickly and easily. We love that the Tensor is made with Bluesign-certified 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyurethane polyester fabric ensuring that this pad impacts the planet as minimally as possible. The pad comes in regular, wide, mummy, and rectangular shapes with and without insulation. Nemo’s Vortex pump sack comes with all models.

The Tensor’s baffles run horizontally and lay flat whether I was sleeping on my side, my back, or my stomach. The pad comes in both insulated and non-Insulated versions. The insulated models have multiple suspended metallic film layers plus Primaloft synthetic insulation.

Nemo’s sleeping pad inner structure prevented cold spots and kept me from hitting the ground with an elbow or knee when I shifted around before I dozed off to sleep. As a restless sleeper, I loved the option of a broader pad that was barely more than a pound in my pack.

Internal structural baffles, which Nemo describes as low-stretch, die-cut trusses, paired with the dappled surface of the pad, provided a supportive platform for sleeping and allowed space for my sleeping bag to stay lofted and insulated underneath me. They also let the pad give without it feeling bouncy or springy.

A sleeping pad that’s luxuriously large, deliciously thick, and still light and compact, Nemo’s Tensor is my go-to for backpacking, car camping, and even overnights crashing on a friend’s floor. The insulated pad uses a thermal mirror inside to reflect body heat and a layer of Primaloft insulation. The result: I was always at the perfect temperature.

Tested by TripSavvy

All sleeping pads in this review were tested by TripSavvy backpacking and camping in the season(s) of their intended use. Products were tested in Vermont, Missouri, Colorado, and California.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

What To Look For in Sleeping Pads

Camping Temperatures and Warmth Rating

When you’re shopping for a sleeping pad, make sure to think about the temperatures you’ll be camping in. Ideally, you’ll match the warmth of your sleeping pad to the warmth of your sleeping bag and the outside air, according to Mike Glavin, founder, and general manager at Zen Bivy. “The biggest mistake we see people making is pairing a three-season sleeping bag with a summer mattress,” said Glavin. “Ninety-five percent of the time when people are cold at night, the mattress, not the bag is at fault; their bag is warm enough, but their mattress is not.”

Insulated versus Non-Insulated

A sleeping pad with insulation will protect you from the cold, hard ground in all seasons. We advise choosing a sleeping pad with insulation for all but the most sweltering adventures. When sleeping bags are temperature rated, that rating is based on pairing the bag with an R-value 5 pad. (See the end of this story for an explanation of R-Value). Even in summer, the ground can be colder than your body, and it can cool you while you sleep if you’re on an uninsulated air mattress. A non-insulated mattress will take on the ground temperature and ambient air. In cold temperatures, insulation is imperative for keeping you warm enough while sleeping. With any mattress, layering a closed-cell foam pad underneath will increase its R-value.

A mattress’ baffle design can also impact its warmth. Glavin says mattresses that are welded through like a sleeping bag or down jacket are more likely to drain heat from your body than one that maintains a buffer between you and the ground everywhere.

Size your pad right

Glavin recommends choosing a mattress that’s wide enough to be comfortable for your body and how you sleep and one with enough loft to stay off the surface you’re sleeping on. If you’re going ultralight, you may compromise on comfort to save weight. Make sure it’s a conscious choice.

Air Up and Air Down

The most compact camp mattresses are air-inflated once you get to your destination for the night. “Set up and take down something to consider,” said Patrick McCluskey, Nemo’s Chief Engineer of Product Sustainability. “If you’re inflating and deflating your pad every day on a multiday trip, you can save a fair bit of time if you have a pad that’s easy to inflate and deflate. “A pump sack is quite helpful for inflating a pad, and a dump valve reduces the time it takes to pack up and hit the trail.”

If possible, inflate your pad with a stuff sack instead of blowing into the valve. That keeps moisture out and prevents bacterial growth inside the pad. Many sleeping pads come with an inflator bag. Sometimes inflator bags are sold separately.

Air mattresses can be adjusted to suit your personal preferences. Let a little air out for a more forgiving sleeping surface, or fill the pad completely for a firm platform. Closed-cell foam pads can’t be adjusted. Hybrid closed-cell foam and air can.

The fabric on the sleeping surface of the pad can also affect how it feels when you’re sleeping. A lower denier face fabric will give the pad a smoother feel, whereas a higher “D” with a brushed face fabric can give a pad a softer feel, according to McCluskey. “Also, some face fabrics can have stretchiness and/or a plushness which can feel luxurious and forgiving,” said McCluskey. A higher denier face fabric will be less prone to tearing, though a pad’s puncture resistance isn’t related to its face fabric.”

Take it for a test drive

According to McCluskey, the best test of any sleeping pad is to inflate it, lay down on it, and sleep on it overnight if you can. “Sleep on a pad overnight, and you’ll observe if the pad is too thin, too cold, and how it conforms to your body,” he said. “If you awake with stiff joints, or you wake up in the night because you’re uncomfortable, you’ll know you should try a plusher pad.”



Frequently Asked Questions What is the R-Value and does it matter? A sleeping pad's R-value measures the pad's ability to "resist" (that's what the "R" stands for) heat from your body passing through the pad as the air inside tries to come to temperature equilibrium with the ground. A higher R-value pad is more insulating than a lower R-value pad. Most sleeping pads range from an R-Value of 2 or less, which is very minimally insulated, to an R-value of 5 or more, which is well-insulated.

A sleeping pad works with your sleeping bag to create a comfortable system for a good night's rest. When sleeping bags are assessed for temperature rating, that assessment is done with an R-value 5 pad. Layer a closed cell foam pad under any air mattress, and the R-values add up, increasing warmth.

Can I use a rectangular pad with a mummy sleeping bag and visa versa? You can absolutely use a rectangular pad with a mummy bag and vice versa. If you use a mummy-shaped pad with a rectangular bag, expect some of the bag to hang off the pad, which could mean your sleeping bag gets a little dirty or moist on the sides or feet, depending on the surface you’re sleeping on.

Can I use different brands of sleeping bags with sleeping pads? For the most part, sleeping pads and sleeping bags are universal. Any brand’s sleeping pad can be used with any brand’s sleeping bag. If you sleep with a quilt and you want to snap that quilt to your sleeping pad, you may need to buy a specifically compatible sleeping pad.

Can any pad be used with any bag? Some sleeping bags have a pad sleeve. If you’re matching a new pad to an existing bag, Nemo’s McCluskey advises that whatever pad you buy fits that sleeve. If your pad is longer or wider than your bag pad sleeve allows, don’t stress. It’s OK to throw the bag on top of any pad and pass on mating the two.

Why Trust TripSavvy

Berne Broudy has been testing backpacking, camping, and other gear for over a decade. She has spent hundreds of nights sleeping in a tent. Before reviewing gear, she guided hiking and cycling trips.

