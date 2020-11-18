The 10 Best Sleds of 2020

Best Overall: L.L. Bean Sonic Snow Tube at L.L. Bean

"This snow tube produces fast rides, slides far, and has a smooth feel."

Best Budget: Best Choice Kids Plastic Toboggan Sled at Amazon

"A simple, spacious sled offering a traditional design at an affordable price."

Best Inflatable: A-Dudu Snow Tube at Amazon

"Holding up to 500 pounds, this inflatable snow tube is perfect for family adventures."

Best Saucer: L.L. Bean Sonic Snow Saucer DLX at L.L. Bean

"At only 3.8 pounds, this saucer-style runner offers a light and fast option."

Best Toboggan: L.L Bean Toboggan and Cushion Set at L.L. Bean

"With a hint of nostalgia, this wooden toboggan is a classic."

Best Plastic: Slippery Racer Xtreme Toboggan Snow Sled at Amazon

"It's coated with an IceVex cold-resistant treatment, so this plastic sled delivers adrenaline-inducing rides."

Best Wooden: Flexible Flyer Metal Runner Sled at Amazon

"With its old-fashioned wood and steel construction, this runner is straight out of a holiday movie."

Best for Kids: Prettywan Snow Sled at Amazon

"Safety comes first on this sled with hand breaks and easy-to-hold steering rope."

Best for Toddlers: L.L. Bean Pull Sled and Cushion Set at L.L. Bean

"A tow rope for parents to use allows toddlers to move at a pace more appropriate for their age."

Best for Adults: Yukon Hammerhead Pro HD at Amazon

"The sled's mesh body absorbs shocks and bumps, which protects adults from feeling sore."