The 10 Best Sleds of 2020

Whether you’re snow sledding and tubing in Montreal, New England, or another snow-laden global locale, this sport offers plenty of chilly thrills. There’s a sled for every age of winter playground goer, from toddlers to adults, and designs in every style, from the classic toboggan to sleek sleds that look like they’re ready for Olympic competitions. We took a look at the finest for your winter thrill rides.
Here are the best sleds.
Best Overall: L.L. Bean Sonic Snow Tube
This snow tube produces fast rides, slides far, and has a smooth feel. Sturdy handles on the sides give riders a good grip, which is important when they catch air going down bumpy slopes. The colorful, puncture-proof outer shell keeps the tube from snagging and popping in transit or when riders encounter debris while zipping down hills.
A hard-shell, polyethylene base is made to coast on snow, so it sails far and fast. That base also protects the rider from the hard rides on icy hills. It’s available in two sizes. The regular size is recommended for smaller children riding on their own; for older riders, opt for the extra-large size.
Best Budget: Best Choice Kids Plastic Toboggan Sled
This simple, spacious sled offers a traditional design at an affordable price. The long shell bed permits teenagers or multiple younger children to hop aboard. Curved sidewalls keep kids onboard as they slide. At the end of the day, this is a standard, plastic toboggan. But sometimes, simple is best—especially on a budget.
Best Inflatable: A-Dudu Snow Tube
This mega-sized, 47-inch diameter snow tube can hold up to 500 pounds, making it perfect for family adventures. The snow tube can handle a parent and child or two children. With fast inflation and deflation in this model, riders will be on and off the sledding hill quickly.
A double-locking valve keeps the seal airtight throughout a day of riding. The tube is made of thick, impact-resistant PVC, so it can handle bumps and abrasions on the slopes. The included carrying bag makes this snow tube a top choice for road trips.
Best Saucer: L.L. Bean Sonic Snow Saucer DLX
This saucer-style runner offers a light and fast option at only 3.8 pounds. It’s made with the same durable polyethylene base as L.L. Bean’s Sonic Snow Tube (also described here), which delivers a crack-proof disk that’s made to last. The saucer style tends to spin more than other sleds or tubes, so be sure to hold on tight to the built-in grips. It’s available in five different color combinations, with a solid exterior shell and interior patterned foam.
Best Toboggan: L.L Bean Toboggan and Cushion Set
With a hint of nostalgia, this wooden toboggan is a classic. Strong, steam-bent northern hardwood lends this toboggan a sturdy feel on the sledding hill, and a non-slip polyester cushion adds a little comfort to the ride.
The toboggan is also aesthetically beautiful. It shows off the craftsmanship of Bauman Sawmill, from which L.L. Bean commissions its wooden sleds. This is an heirloom piece as much as a piece of winter snow sports equipment.
Best Plastic: Slippery Racer Xtreme Toboggan Snow Sled
This sled’s durable, slick-coated plastic is built for speed. The toboggan-style shell is coated with an IceVex cold-resistant treatment, so this sled delivers adrenaline-inducing rides even in the coldest temperatures. It’s built big enough to accommodate two children or a parent and child. Side handles keep riders steady as they zip along, and a pull rope makes it easy to tote this sled back up for another ride.
Best Wooden: Flexible Flyer Metal Runner Sled
With its old-fashioned wood and steel construction, this runner sled is straight out of a holiday movie. The hearty slider measures 48 x 20 inches and carries up to 250 pounds, so it’s fitting for multiple smaller children and many adults. Its durable, powder-coated steel runners (in Christmas red) are fast without weighing riders down.
Weighing in at only 12 pounds, it’s still light enough that children can tow it back up a hill. A steering bar at the front adds to the sled’s maneuverability, and it can be ridden laying down or sitting up.
Best for Kids: Prettywan Snow Sled
With a double-break design and easy-to-hold steering rope, safety comes first on this sled. While kids may want to zip down the slopes at top speeds, they also need ways to control their slides. The included hand breaks allow them to do just that.
Made of eco-friendly plastic, this runner is lightweight and wear resistant, so it will last the winter—no matter how many bumps or jumps it encounters along the way. An anti-slip seat keeps kids comfortable for hours of sledding or at least until they’re ready for a hot chocolate break.
Best for Toddlers: L.L. Bean Pull Sled and Cushion Set
This luxury wood toddler sled is durable enough to become a hand-me-down to future kids—or even the next generation. Metal bars under the wooden runners offer an easy glide on the slopes, while the wagon-like construction keeps toddlers from tipping out. A tow rope for parents to use allows toddlers to have all wintery delights big kids do, but at a pace more appropriate for their age.
Best for Adults: Yukon Hammerhead Pro HD
Adults are kids at heart. Whether they live in the snowiest major cities in the world or are off on a winter getaway, sometimes the mood strikes for sledding. The Yukon Hammerhead Pro is the sports car of sleds—sleek, fast, and a thrill to drive. Patented “g-steering” provides top-of-the-line maneuverability and accurate control as they speed downhill. The sled’s mesh body absorbs shocks and bumps, which not only creates a smoother ride but it also protects adults from feeling sore after a day of snow play.