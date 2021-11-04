Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Having the right ski for your style and the conditions where you ski will help you have your best days on snow. There are a lot of factors that go into picking the best ski for you, to be sure.

John Jay, the content marketing manager at Fischer Sports says the biggest mistake skiers make when shopping for new skis is buying the ski on the cover of the magazine, which may not be the best ski for their typical conditions or their ability and style. “There are so many different types of skis available, you’re more likely to find a ski better suited to your type of skiing than the one on the mag cover,” Jay says. “Visiting your local shop and consulting a knowledgeable salesperson or chatting with an online expert are the best ways to find the ski that’s best for you.”

Jay says that when you’re shopping you should think about what width ski is ideal for you. “Make sure the ski’s width is appropriate relative to the type of skiing you are doing,” Jay advises. “If you’re just learning or sticking to groomed terrain, a relatively narrow waist—in the 80s to mid-90s—will be easy to turn and it will help you develop good technique. If you’re already a good skier, and you seek out softer snow, a wider ski will float better and feel more playful.”

Former World Champion free-rider Kyle Smaine says that if a ski is too wide, it takes a lot of energy to roll it onto its edge and turn it. “A wide ski is not as responsive,” Smaine explains. “It’s more likely to make your knees hurt. If a ski is too wide when conditions get firm, it’s more likely it will chatter or slide instead of giving good grip.”

He also says length is important. “If I’m skiing somewhere that’s more open where I can ski faster, a longer ski has more stability and it’s confidence-inspiring at top speeds,” Smaine continues. “When speed isn’t a priority or the terrain prohibits high speeds, a shorter ski is easier to maneuver, and it’s usually lighter which can help you ski longer.”

Luckily, there are more great skis than ever before, and more skis are better for more types of skiers in a broad range of conditions. So we hit the slopes in Vermont and Colorado and put them to the test. Here are our favorites for the 2021-2022 ski season.

