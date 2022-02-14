TripSavvy Inspiration The 14 Best Romantic Hotels for a Luxury Honeymoon Experience You'll want to return time and again to any of these intimate properties By Ellie Nan Storck Updated on 02/14/22 Share Pin Email Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. We’re dedicating our February features to romance travel. A destination has the ability to steal our hearts, but many magical and memorable experiences abroad can be closely tied to stories of love. From traveling after a breakup to compromising trip planning with multiple partners and prioritizing individual interests on a couple’s trip, we’ve put together a collection of inspiring stories that display just how closely our romantic relationships relate to our worldwide adventures. While the coronavirus has certainly kept us on our toes when it comes to planning major trips these past two years, the world is becoming more and more accessible again—and couples want to celebrate. One thing the virus hasn’t stopped people from doing is pursuing life with their loved ones; micro-weddings and mini-moons took the place of more traditional celebrations while the pandemic was at its various peaks. And now that travel restrictions are lifting, the wedding industry is seeing a shift back toward honeymoons beyond our proverbial backyards. Lovebirds can finally dig into planning those special getaways to far-flung, luxurious destinations that boast once-in-a-lifetime romantic experiences. “In 2022, we are seeing more international honeymoons coming back,” said Sara Margulis, CEO and founder of Honeyfund, a free honeymoon fund registry for newlyweds. “The Caribbean is definitely on the calendar this year, Hawaii is back, and Europe is still a little restricted but you have to time it just right.” Margulis emphasized that, true to form, beachfront hotels and resorts are all the rage right now. “People just want to get outside, be somewhere beautiful, and relax.” Of course, finding the perfect beautiful and relaxing destination is no easy task. Before you book a trip, you want to know the type of experience you’re paying for, and the property you choose to stay with can impact the trip in a big way. Take the hotel personnel, for example. Travel blogger Lindsey of LeisurelyLinds attributed much of her positive honeymoon experience at Six Senses Zil Pasyon in the Seychelles to the hotel’s incredibly warm staff. “We talked to everyone from housekeeping to the farmers at the organic garden to the sommelier, and every single person paused to have a conversation with us…the kindness was simply unmatched. There's something special in this coral-fringed paradise,” she said. Some couples find that perfect honeymoon experience a little more off the beaten path, so they look for a property that can deliver a rustic-meets-luxury experience. Dan Meyer, Director and Founder of BACK&PACK Adventures, discovered the experience of a lifetime with his wife in Patagonia in 2014. They spent two weeks settling into Ecocamp Patagonia, a sustainable hotel that hosts guests in geodesic domes among the striking landscape of Torres del Paine National Park. “Patagonia is best for those thirsty for adventure,” Meyer said. “The wind speeds there are unlike anything I've ever experienced, and I remember waking up every night at EcoCamp to the thump, thump, thumping of the wind lashing our dome. It could be so loud we thought we were about to take off! But my wife and I loved it—we'd be laughing our heads off at 2 a.m., just blown away (figuratively, not literally) by how windy it could be.” Whether you’re in search of the next heart-racing adventure with your betrothed, or looking for an iconic beachside resort that boasts luxury amenities at every turn, there’s something for every globetrotting couple in this list of incredible honeymoon experiences. at hotels around the world. The Luxury Countryside Escape: Twin Farms, Vermont Twin Farms See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: Meadow Touted as one of the most luxurious all-inclusive resorts in the United States, Twin Farms epitomizes privacy and romance in a bucolic setting all year round. Couples can expect to spend afternoons hiking, biking, or skiing in rural Vermont, taking the resort's sparkling Volvos for turns about the countryside, and finishing days with farm-to-table feasts via the ultimate tailor-made menu. The staff’s attention to guests’ individualized needs is impeccable, and retiring to one of the 300-acre estate’s 10 private cottages feels simultaneously like a once-in-a-lifetime experience and like you’ve arrived at your own luxurious home sweet home. We recommend staying the night in Meadow, a whimsical cottage that pays homage to the colorful riads of Morocco. Don't miss the estate's own ski hill in the winter time, the on-site Japanese-style furo, or the couples massage at the Bridge House Spa (exclusively featuring the finest Biologique Recherche products). Ultimate Privacy in the Caribbean : Sailrock Resort, Turks & Caicos Sailrock Resort See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: One Bedroom Beachfront Villa Sailrock Resort is ideal for those who really want to go off the map to celebrate romance in peace. Located on the windswept island of South Caicos, this award-winning resort is popular with celebrities and those looking for ultimate privacy paired with five-star, tailor-made service. Perfect for honeymooners (especially those who love world-class diving), the one bedroom beachfront villa at this sprawling coastal resort sits 25 feet above the sea, with direct access to the pristine sand of Long Beach. The vaulted-ceiling villa is appointed with sumptuous furnishings, a soaking tub in the bathroom, a private pool and terrace, and a secluded shower garden. Of course both the cuisine and spa on-site are top-tier, and multiple private beaches (as well as access to other parts of the island via resort jeep) makes this the beach trip of a lifetime. The Desert Oasis : Royal Mansour, Morocco Royal Mansour See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: Premiere Riad Moroccan elegance at its most authentic, Royal Mansour is the palatial icon of Marrakech. Located in the heart of this vibrant city, the hotel is divided into multiple riads, and the Premier Riad is ideal for those seeking out the romantic trip of a lifetime in an intimate setting just steps from the bustle of markets and historic sites. The 1,880-square-foot space, spread over three floors, is decorated with locally-crafted fabrics, fine artworks, and features both an open-air patio and a rooftop terrace. Be sure to inquire about on-site photographers to help document your special trip. The Five-Star Ranch : The Resort at Paws Up, Montana The Resort at Paws Up See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: Cliffside Camp One Bedroom Tent For those interested in both the wild west and the finer things in life, The Resort at Paws Up is an idyllic place (ahem, 37,000-acre place, to be exact) to relax after saying “I do.” The resort’s starlight wagon ride is a must for couples celebrating love, as is a private dinner above the thundering Blackfoot River, or hot air balloon ride with your loved one. At the end of the day, cozy up in the romantic Cliffside couples tent (exclusively designed for honeymooners) after a day of galavanting around Montana. This elevated glamping accommodation features heated floors, a luscious king sized bed, a soaking tub for two, and private, gourmet dining setups at the foot of the tent. The Overwater Bungalow : Likuliku Lagoon, Fiji Likuliku Lagoon See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: Overwater Bure Likuliku Lagoon in Fiji is one of those once-in-a-lifetime trips known for delivering the ultimate honeymoon experience. The adults-only resort boasts the first and only authentic overwater bures in Fiji. Located in a natural ocean lagoon and surrounded by protected marine sanctuary, the resort prides itself on its authentic architecture and a dedication to Fijian culture and values. The striking overwater bures feature elegant and regional materials that accent the soaking tub, large windows, and private deck (from which couples can enjoy the daily complimentary canapé plate from the chef). The Timeless Cape Cod Trip : Chatham Bars Inn, Massachusetts Chatham Bars Inn See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: Ocean View Master Suite Chatham Bars Inn is a New England institution known as Cape Cod’s most beautiful address—and the honeymoon experience at this hotel lives up to that reputation. With a quarter-mile of private, pristine beach at your toes from every accommodation, the Inn is no stranger to hosting those in search of the most romantic getaway around. Spend days shopping on Main Street in charming downtown Chatham, boating out to nearby islands, indulging in couples treatments at the award-winning spa, playing tennis on the private courts, and dining on farm fresh cuisine and locally sourced seafood. At the end of the day, settling into the Ocean View Master Suite couldn’t feel more romantic thanks to two-person soaking tubs, a luscious king-sized bed, and of course the balcony overlooking vast ocean views. The Paradise Lost Sanctuary : Vakkaru, Maldives Vakkaru See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: Overwater Pool Villa The Maldives is one of those end-all, be-all destinations for any travelers seeking a tropical getaway. And where Vakkaru excels—a resort located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll— is in its execution of romantic experiences in this far-flung paradise. Honeymoon packages include private dining on remote parts of the island, couples massage lessons, and of course the Instagram-worthy floating breakfast in a private pool. The only thing that could make these activities better is ending the day at your personal overwater pool villa, where the standard overwater villa gets an upgrade to include a spacious deck with daybeds, loungers, and an infinity pool right over the emerald Maldivian waters. The Sicilian Escape : Atlantis Bay, Italy Atlantis Bay See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: Atlantis Suite Understated and modern, this gem along the Sicilian coast of Taormina is the type of hotel couples will want to return to for anniversary celebrations for years to come. The interior melds a unique mix of winding stone hallways and wide views of the water, resulting in a feeling of being one with the landscape. Lovers can enjoy the tranquil beauty of the sparkling Mediterranean just steps from the Atlantis suite, which features both a Jacuzzi tub and Hammam bath. The suite also has a corner bar, perfect for a romantic nightcap (Aperol spritz, perhaps?) after dining by candlelight on some of Taormina’s finest and freshest Sicilian cuisine—just steps from the water, of course. A Mountainside Escape in Japan : Hoshinoya Fuji, Japan Hoshinoya Fuji See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: D Cabin It’s hard to peel yourself away from the incredible cabins at Hoshinoya Fuji—but you should, because the area is unlike any other. The contemporary, geometric architecture of the accommodations’ exterior is hard to capture with just a photograph (the concrete walls make for a fascinating contrast against the backdrop of the forest), and the interior is equally striking, filled with natural light and offering panoramic, jaw-dropping views of Mount Fuji from the room’s glass wall. Nestled among the evergreen trees, this multi-cabin resort offers guided outdoor adventures (think morning canoeing, mountain treks, and bike tours) paired with luxurious relaxation in an unparalleled setting. Couples should arrange the enchanting Woodland Celebration, which consists of fireside al fresco dining among the trees. D Cabin, perfect for honeymooners, features a king bed and a Fuji-facing balcony, ideal for enjoying a private meal in front of a postcard view. D Cabin The Royal Treatment : Cliveden House, England Cliveden House See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: Deluxe Double Room with Hot Tub To say Cliveden House’s reputation precedes it is an understatement. This luxurious countryside hotel (which dates back to the 1600s) is known for its history of hosting celebrities, iconic parties, and even a scandalous political affair. The estate is the epitome of British elegance, and couples can spend days enjoying strolls throughout the 376 manicured acres of grounds and gardens, taking afternoon tea in The Great Hall, enjoying spa treatments, and topping it all off with Cliveden Romance, which features a dozen red roses upon arrival, a private dinner, and Laurent-Perrier Champagne cocktails in the Library Bar. End the night warming up by the in-room fireplace and soaking in a private hot tub on the terrace overlooking the immaculate garden. Laidback Luxury in Hawaii : Sensai Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, Hawaii Sensai Lanai See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: Kaiholena Suite Known as one of the premier honeymoon destinations in all of Hawaii, Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort and adults-only retreat, is all about completely customizable wellness, romance, and tranquility. The Kaiholena Suite, ideal for couples, is spacious, light-filled, and decorated with a striking palette of creams and neutrals, resulting in a peaceful atmosphere perfect for recharging after exploring the pine-speckled mountains of Lanai. Couples can spend days indulging in long spa treatments together, taking private yoga classes, and dining on world-class menus from Nobu. Five-Star Bliss in Los Cabos : Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Mexico Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: One Bedroom Ocean View Suite The rooms and suites at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal are literally carved into the striking cliffside of Pedregal Mountain. Spacious pools overlook the Pacific ocean all over the property, and the 1,600-square-foot one bedroom ocean view suite delivers those same views and much more. Couples can expect a gifted bottle of Clase Azul tequila upon arrival, personal concierge service, a soaking tub for two, and a whopping three terraces. (And of course, there is a private plunge pool in the suite, too.) The Mediterranean Holiday : Ca's Xorc, Majorca Ca's Xorc See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: Deluxe Room Nestled among hundreds of olive trees in the hills of Sóller, Ca’s Xorc is the type of hidden gem that many hope will stay hidden. With just 13 beautifully-appointed rooms and two garden cottages, this Spanish finca is the perfect place to call home while you explore the Balearic islands. The decor is reason enough to book the trip—light-filled rooms sing with fresh greenery, sumptuous linens and fabrics, colorful tiling, and elegant Mallorcan touches. The deluxe room is a lovely spot to return to after a day of hiking near the Tramuntana Mountains or boating in the Mediterranean—cozy up next to the in-room fireplace or on the private terrace with your partner and luxuriate in the space where the sea breeze meets the mountain air. Deluxe Room The French Riviera Retreat : Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, France Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Suite to Book: Eden-Roc Suite It’s hard to beat a trip to the French Riviera, and even harder to beat a honeymoon spent at the legendary Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. This grande dame has delivered timeless elegance since its inception in the late 19th-century. Guests will find bountiful opportunities to soak up the Riviera sun by the iconic rock pool, dine on French cuisine prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, and unwind during long spa treatments. Couples should book the Eden-Roc Suite, the creme de la creme of Riviera luxury. Wake up in an opulent king-sized bed to expansive views of the Lérins Islands and the Mediterranean, enjoy private dining on the teak terrace, and take long soaks in the suite's outdoor whirlpool tub. Eden-Roc Suite