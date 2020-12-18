The 13 Best Luxury Robes for an At-Home Spa Day

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

From super-luxe robes to sweatshirt-style ones for those who like things a little more low-key, we’ve put together the best bathrobes for women below.

Of all the self-care rituals to indulge in this winter, one of our favorites is an at-home spa day . If you can't peek inside a hotel room closet to discover a fresh, fluffy robe , having one for home use is the next best thing. Treat yourself to a facial on the cheap (looking at you, sheet masks), draw a relaxing bath, and then cozy up into a decadent robe as you step out. That last part is pretty key—after all, what’s a spa day without a fluffy bathrobe?—and to find great bathrobes, we spoke with the people who know best. TripSavvy rounded up some hotel and spa experts to give us the low-down on their top picks for bathrobes.

"The ultimate indulgence, this cashmere robe will keep the chill off after a dip in the hot tub."

"This linen robe gives all the luxuries of its heavier cousins without the weight or warmth."

Our Top Picks

01 of 13 Best Overall: Frette Unito Shawl Collar Bathrobe Courtesy of Frette Buy from Frette.com “I’ve been in search for the perfect bathrobe my entire career in managing luxury resorts,” says Kathleen Cochran, the general manager of The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort. “My search ended when I found Frette. I am tall and the length is just perfect. I love the plushness of the terry robe which absorbs water quickly just out of the shower. Now, getting out of the robe into my work clothes is a problem.” The Unito certainly lives up to five-star standards, with super-soft cotton terry and cotton sateen cuffs for at-home spa day luxury.

02 of 13 Best Value: T-Y Group Boxer Bathrobe Courtesy of Kimpton Hotel Buy from Kimptonstyle.com Rosy Nuboer, Romance Planning Manager at the Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino, says that the hotel chose to work with T-Y group thanks to their huge selection of comfortable, luxe-feeling robes. While the Emerald robe the resort stocks in its guest rooms isn’t available for purchase online, you can snag the T-Y Group’s Boxer Large bathrobe instead—the hooded robe is super warm and comfortable as you step out of the bath. “It’s important to remember to relax and have a self-care day,” says Nuboer. Hear, hear.

03 of 13 Best Cotton: Yves Delorme Palmea Kimono Courtesy of Yves Delorme Buy from Yvesdelorme.com This cotton robe takes your standard one up a notch with beautiful damask jacquard weaving that brings a touch of the tropics to your home. Although jetting off to the Caribbean might not be in your immediate plans, this palm tree-inspired robe is the next best thing. Made in France, the cotton sateen is soft and durable for many at-home spa days to come (and we’d be lying if we said this wasn’t coming in our suitcase for our next trip, too).

04 of 13 Best Silk: Oscar Rossa Women’s Luxury Silk Robe Buy from Amazon Buy from Oscarrossa.com For a little touch of post-spa glamour, slip on a silk robe. This 100 percent Mulberry silk robe is a great pick for when you need more of cover-up than something to get cozy in straight out of the bath. Beyond a range of rich shades, this one has great details that set it apart, like French seams and two external pockets. The 12 Best Boutique Hotel Beauty Amenities of 2020

Continue to 5 of 13 below.

05 of 13 Best Linen: Serena & Lily Positano Linen Robe Courtesy of Serena & Lily Buy from Serena And Lily Janice Greco, Spa Director at Spa Atlantic at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa in Fort Lauderdale, loves this lightweight robe as an alternative to heavier plushes and terrycloths—especially handy if you live in a climate that stays warm and sunny for most of the year. “This linen robe is one of the best, giving all of the luxuries of its heavier cousins without the weight or warmth,” she says. “It’s perfect after a hot-stone massage on a hot day.” The 8 Best Travel Toiletry Bottles of 2020

06 of 13 Best Fleece: UGG Blanche II Robe Courtesy of Nordstroms Buy from Amazon Buy from Zappos Buy from Nordstrom Long robes feel extra-luxurious sometimes, but other times they just feel a little too heavy. Enter the short robe—and UGG, purveyors of all things fuzzy, fleecey, and super comfy, makes a great one. Ellen McGinnis, Director of Spa at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina says that while she loves any of the UGG Spa Collection robes, her favorite is the Blanche II: “It’s fleece-lined and is like cocooning in a blanket.”

07 of 13 Best Jersey: Brooklinen Atlantic Robe Courtesy of Brooklinen Buy from Brooklinen A robe that feels like a t-shirt? We’d say we’re dreaming, but this is the first thing we want to pull on when we’re waking up. Brooklinen, famous for its top-quality sheets, does it again with a soft jersey robe that goes great over leggings and a tank, or pajama pants and a t-shirt.

08 of 13 Best Luxury: Williams-Sonoma Chambers Cashmere Robe Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma Buy from Williams-Sonoma Made from 100 percent cashmere, Williams-Sonoma takes luxury to the next level with this women’s robe. It has a cozy shawl collar and two front pockets as well. “The ultimate indulgence, this cashmere robe will keep the chill off after a dip in the hot tub,” says Janice Greco, Spa Director at Spa Atlantic at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “It’s soft on your skin, lightweight and exceptionally warm—truly the ultimate in luxury robes.” Get it monogrammed when you order it for an extra-special touch.

Continue to 9 of 13 below.

09 of 13 Best Plus-Size: Kashwere Signature Shawl Collared Robe Buy from Amazon Buy from Kashwere.com We can’t argue with one of Oprah’s favorite robes, especially when they’re this dreamy. “A fluffy cloud of luxurious knitted fabric makes this the softest robe ever,” says Ellen McGinnis, Director of Spa at The Omni Grove Park Inn. “They make throws out of the same fabric, and the combination is a must-have for curling up on a cold winter day.” This robe is available in sizes XL to XXXL, and in a range of cute colors.

10 of 13 Best Lightweight: Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe Courtesy of Parachute Buy from Parachute If you tend to choose Team Waffle over Team Plush, this take on the usual alternative to terry is even more luxe-feeling thanks to 100 percent Turkish cotton lightly woven into a gauze that drapes around your body in a relaxed fit. Two hidden side pockets hold essentials—and unlike some robes, this one comes in a ton of great colors, like olive green and bordeaux as well as staples like white and gray.

11 of 13 Best Terrycloth: Offhours Homecoat Courtesy of Offhours Buy from Offhours.co Known for its “inactive wear”—aka cozy, oversized robes made for days spent lounging around the house, Offhours makes some of the plushest-feeling robes out there. Made from cotton terry and cotton jersey, they have a cool, minimalist style you’ll be able to open the door for delivery drivers or neighbors in sans shame. Alexander Haas, the owner of the boutique Haus Im Tal in Munich, gives it his five-star rating: “If you ever wanted to feel like royalty without leaving your apartment—it’s so good most luxury hotels couldn’t afford it,” he says.

12 of 13 Best Flannel: L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe Courtesy of L.L. Bean Buy from L.L.Bean There’s nothing quite as classic on a chilly winter day as a plaid flannel robe, and this L.L. Bean robe takes it to the next level with Portuguese flannel for extra coziness. The robe comes in sizes from small to XL and a variety of great tartans (including timeless classics like the “lumberjack”-style Rob Roy and iconic Black Watch), so you can find the fit and pattern that works for you—or a lucky recipient.

Continue to 13 of 13 below.