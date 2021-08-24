The Best Restaurants in Seville

As the capital of Andalusia, Seville is one of Spain's most populous cities which also means that there are so many great restaurants, it can be hard to choose one! From street food and tapas to craft cocktails, it's very easy to have a memorable meal in Seville. So, if you are visiting Seville for the first time or returning for a short holiday, this guide to the city's best restaurants will get your culinary adventure started on the right foot.

01 of 15 El Rinconcillo Courtesy of El Rinconcillo View Map Address C. Gerona, 40 , 41003 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Phone +34 954 22 31 83 Web Visit website Founded in 1670, El Rinconcillo holds the distinct title of the oldest bar in Seville. Dining here is a walk through history, quite literally as the tiles are from the 17th century. Old wine bottles line the shelves and elements of the decor hearken back to the restaurant's history as a grocery. The tavern is on the bottom floor, where you can sip on vermouth and snack on tapas, while the second floor features a sit-down restaurant with a separate menu. When dining in on the first floor, your order is written down by the bartender with chalk on the mahogany bar. After you settle your bill, the chalk is wiped away, as has been done for centuries.

02 of 15 Espacio Eslava Courtesy of Espacio Eslava View Map Address C. Eslava, 3 , 41002 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Phone +34 954 90 65 68 Web Visit website Located in the San Lorenzo neighborhood, Eslava is a neighborhood spot is known for modern, award-winning tapas. While there is both a restaurant and tapas bar, you'll find it easier to find a last-minute seat at the bar. If you're dining alone you can also snag a spot along a ledge where you can enjoy your tapas while standing. Standout dishes include a slow-cooked egg served on a mushroom puree, pork ribs in a honey and rosemary glaze, and "a cigar for Bequer" (a combination of cuttlefish, bechamel, seaweed, and squid ink). If you want to dine at a table, head to the restaurant early in the evening.

03 of 15 Bodega Dos de Mayo Courtesy of Bodega Dos de Mayo View Map Address Pl. de la Gavidia, 6 , 41002 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Phone +34 954 90 86 47 Web Visit website In the quiet neighborhood of San Lorenzo, Bodega Dos de Mayo offers traditional tapas and an Andalusian menu. With an extensive wine list and outdoor seating, it's just a short walk from downtown and is a perfect choice for an inexpensive meal off the beaten path. Some go-to dishes include coquinas (cockles) in a garlic and white wine sauce, and the flamenquines cordobeses (fried pork rolls) are crispy comfort food favorites.

04 of 15 Bar Casa Ruperto View Map Address Av. Santa Cecilia, 2 , 41010 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Phone +34 954 08 66 94 Situated over the river in the Triana neighborhood Casa Ruperto is a local spot perfect for cheap eats where you can get a glass of wine and a pork loin sandwich for less than five euros. Open since the 1970s, the bar's menu deviates from typical tapas offerings in the best way. There are 14 items to choose from, but the start of the menu is arguably its best offering: award-winning quail, which is marinated and deep-fried and served with crusty bread. It's best eaten by hand and pairs well with a small glass of tinto wine). Indoor seating is available with plenty of outdoor tables as well.

05 of 15 Bar Granado Courtesy of Bar Granado View Map Address C. Sta. Vicenta María , 41002 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Phone +34 677 02 79 10 If you're interested in taking in enjoying a Spanish breakfast, Bar Granado is the place for you. Located just behind El Corte Inglés of Plaza del Duque, this local spot has a traditional tapas menu but breakfast is where it's at. Breakfast consists of a tostada (sandwich) topped with Iberico ham topped with tomato and a drizzle of peppery olive oil nestled between two pieces of crusty bread. You'll also get orange juice, and coffee to round out the meal for under 6 euros. There is indoor seating, but we recommend grabbing a table outside. Perfect for people watching, you'll most likely be seated next to people who have been dining there for decades.

06 of 15 El Gallinero De Sandra Courtesy of El Gallinero de Sandra View Map Address C. Esperanza Elena Caro, 2 , 41002 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Phone +34 954 90 99 31 Web Visit website After visiting the Iglesia de San Martin, El Gallinero De Sandra is a great dinner option especially if you want to explore Spanish cuisine beyond tapas. Located in an alleyway near Alameda de Hércules, country-fried eggs are the go-to dish here with many imaginative options on the menu. The playful hen-themed decor is worth a peek as well.

07 of 15 La Flor de Toranzo View Map Address C. Joaquín Guichot, 18 , 41001 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Located near Plaza Nuvela, you'll know you found this restaurant when you see the azulejos (painted tiles) of Seville oranges against the back wall. La Flor de Toranzo is a place for a quick can of beer and a snack, perfect for a tapas bar hopping. The menu is small, specializing in montadito (small sandwiches), with creative combinations that hit the spot. Pairings such as a spicy tenderloin with fois gras, tenderloin with apple sherry, or the condensed milk and anchovy montadito may seem like unlikely combinations, but the taste speaks for itself!

08 of 15 Vega 10 Courtesy of Vega 10 View Map Address Calle Rosario Vega, 10 , 41010 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Phone +34 955 23 77 48 Web Visit website Located in Triana, many visitors stumble upon Vega 10 by luck, but Sevillanos know that this spot is known for inventive tapas and vegetarian options. While Vega 10 is not exclusively vegetarian, there are many plant-based options and a flexible menu that can cater to other dietary restrictions. The cauliflower risotto comes highly recommended and the salmon and mango tartar is the perfect antidote for a hot evening in Seville.

09 of 15 El Caserio View Map Address C. Acetres, 7 , 41004 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Phone +34 954 22 64 36 Discreetly located in the corner of the Plaza de la Encarnación, El Caserío is one of those spots that's hidden in plain sight. Serving typical tapas and Andalusian cuisine, this wonderful place (only open for lunch) offers a friendly atmosphere where you can enjoy good food, nice people, and plenty of drinks. With only eight tables available, it's best to put your name in for the table and grab a beverage and wait. Stand-out options include the daily stew, chicken livers, and hake.

10 of 15 La Antigua Abacería de San Lorenzo Courtesy of Antigua Abacería de San Lorenzo View Map Address C. Teodosio, 53 , 41002 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Phone +34 954 38 00 67 Web Visit website La Antigua Abacería de San Lorenzo is located in an old house that dates back to the 17th century. This all-day eatery harkens back and celebrates the tradition of the abacería combining tapas bar, deli, and retail store. The restored cozy restaurant offers an impressive list of local wines, including sherry made a short distance away in the Jerez region. Most of the dishes are made for sharing, with some tapas options available. The spot is known for getting quite packed quickly in the evenings, so it's best to stop in early to get a table.

11 of 15 Bodega Santa Cruz Las Columnas View Map Address C. Rodrigo Caro, 1 , 41004 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Web Visit website Bodega Santa Cruz Las Columnas (locally known as Las Columnas) is known as a spot to eat cheaply and eat well. Located in the Barrio Santa Cruz, or the Jewish Quarter, this traditional tapas spot offers plates for under 3 euros apiece, making it easy to fill up without spending a lot. The menu offers tapas, fritos (fried dishes), or montaditos. Get the fried goat cheese or tthe croquetas with a can of beer before heading to your next tapas spot.

12 of 15 conTenedor Courtesy of conTenedor View Map Address C. San Luis, 50 , 41003 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Phone +34 954 91 63 33 Web Visit website ConTenedor is a bustling slow-food restaurant located a block away from the Alameda de Hercules. The small restaurant has an old-fashioned charm with contemporary touches: warm, welcoming service, kitschy mismatched decor, and art by owner Ricardo on the walls. The focus on slow food, aka farm-to-table cuisine, is a driving force behind the menu, which changes daily. Dishes here are main course portions, so bring your appetite. Try the renowned crispy rice with duck confit and mushroom sauce or one of their specialty salads.

13 of 15 Bodeguita Blanco Cerillo View Map Address C. José de Velilla, 1 , 41001 Sevilla , Spain Get directions If you are a fan of seafood, Blanco Cerillo is the place for you. The small, no-frills counter-service spot is tucked away on a side street off Calle Tetuán, one of the most popular shopping streets in the city. Bodeguita Blanco Cerillo is known for its crispy boquerones en adobo (marinated and fried anchovies). Get there early to grab a table, and enjoy a glass of some local beer (Cruzecampo is the go-to lager), a side of lupin beans, and a few orders of fried tapas as a pre-shopping bite or a break from sightseeing.

14 of 15 Casa Moreno Courtesy of Cerveceria Internacional View Map Address C. Gamazo, 7 , 41001 Sevilla , Spain Get directions Phone +34 954 22 83 15 Web Visit website Casa Moreno is another abacería beloved by Sevillanos for its best-kept secret to locals. If you walk back far past the precariously stacked provisions and you will find a long, narrow bar that you won't want to share with your friends. Food options are simple at Casa Moreno, which are made by what's offered in-store, but a selection of montaditos and small bites along with their extensive list of wines by the glass. Grab a few tapas such as the anchovies and Cabrales blue cheese, a glass of wine, and enjoy.