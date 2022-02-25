The Top 25 Restaurants in Los Angeles

If the way to your tourist heart is through your stomach, get thee to Los Angeles stat where more than 20,000 restaurants dish up every type of cuisine and culinary trend imaginable. Whether you’re hungry for comfort food in a beachside shack, quick cheap eats from a mobile kitchen, pasta or pastries from a pop-up, or a Michelin-starred tasting menu atop a white tablecloth in an elegant dining room, you can find it here. But with those kinds of numbers and that kind of variety, picking a place for dinner can be pretty overwhelming. This guide to the top 25 restaurants, though far from comprehensive, should help get you started.

01 of 25 Fia Steak Wonho Frank Lee/Courtesy of Fia Steak Restauranteur Michael Greco and chef Brendan Collins were already wowing eaters with gourmet grub in a garden setting when they decided to reinvent the interior portion of Fia into a steakhouse. The insanely good (albeit pricey) restaurant within a restaurant is just the kind of place to drown in stiff martinis and develop the meat sweats. A meal here starts with one of the best bread baskets ever assembled—think four or five different varieties of carbs are served with high-quality butter, salt flakes, and a jar of drippings. From there, phase into meatballs and raclette fondue, bubbles and caviar bumps, or a bluefin tuna! tartare or salad prepared tableside. The centerpiece of most meals here is a large-format cut like a 24-ounce bone-in ribeye, a tomahawk pork chop, or a rack of lamb, some of which have been dry-aged for 30 to 60 days and all of which will hit the wood-burning grill. But it's also sneakily great at pasta and fish. Save room for a big finish as various desserts and nightcaps will satisfy anyone with a refined sweet tooth. View Map Address 2458 Wilshire Blvd , Santa Monica , CA 90403 , USA Get directions Phone +1 424-355-5437 Web Visit website

02 of 25 Madre! Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria Jakob Layman/Courtesy of Madre! Mezcal Mondays? We're in, and there's no better place than Ivan Vasquez's three-part empire, Madre! The newest location in West Hollywood boasts the country's most extensive collection of the Oaxacan alcohol at upwards of 400 bottles strong, many of which are transported from Mexico by Vasquez himself. Top menu picks include enchiladas (there are always at least three kinds on offer, and you can sample multiple in an enchilada quartet) and tamales lovingly wrapped in banana leaves. Tortillas are thick and homemade and are best used to wipe up the last dregs of queso fundido or the incredibly complex mole. (Fun Fact: this location used to house a pizza joint. Vasquez has since repurposed the wood-burning oven to make delicious lamb barbacoa.) View Map Address 1261 Cabrillo Ave STE 100 , Torrance , CA 90501 , USA Get directions Phone +1 310-974-8005 Web Visit website

03 of 25 Bicyclette Anne Fishbein/Courtesy of Bicyclette Bistro Over the last 20 years, couple Walter and Margarita Manzke have become an integral part of the fabric of the mid-city and downtown dining scene, and this charming Parisian bistro is their newest baby. After setting the bar high at République, Bicyclette's more straightforward celebration of Gallic gastronomy is just as good, boasting dishes like an onion soup dripping in comté, Burgandy escargots, steak au poivre, duck liver mousse with blackberry peppercorn gelée, and an in-shell Kaluga caviar-crowned soft egg with smoked sturgeon hidden within. Such evident care was taken when choosing the Norman butter, the cheese plate selections, the saucisson sec from Justin Severino, and the all-French wine list. Even the sardines have a vintage year. And as with République, anything requiring dough is on point while the desserts and ice creams are seasonal and made in-house. View Map Address 9575 W Pico Blvd , Los Angeles , CA 90035 , USA Get directions Phone +1 424-500-9575 Web Visit website

04 of 25 Girl & The Goat Anthony Tahlier/Courtesy of Girl & The Goat TV fame, serious culinary chops, fresh produce, and intense globally inspired flavors collide at "Top Chef" and James Beard award-winner Stephanie Izard's first outpost outside her home turf of Chicago. While some dishes are favorites imported from the flagship, others were built around seasonal Golden State delicacies found at farmers markets. No matter their origin, you can count on Izard to drum up bold and unique flavor profiles such as shrimp and kumquat salad, roasted oysters with sausage butter, or lamb skewers with pickled craisin relish. It might be hard to reconcile eating goat curry or a confit belly after staring at her adorable mascot, but find a way to persevere as both are special. There's also a separate vegan menu and lots of plant-heavy bites, making it a good spot for mixed groups of carnivores, pescatarians, and vegetarians to convene. View Map Address 555-3 Mateo St , Los Angeles , CA 90013 , USA Get directions Phone +1 213-799-4628 Web Visit website

05 of 25 Park's Barbecue Courtesy of Park's BBQ Applying her culinary science degree to the dishes she grew up cooking and eating, Seoul transplant Jenee Kim opened this temple of grilled gluttony back in 2003—and it quickly became the KBBQ standard-bearer in Los Angeles and possibly the nation. Their banchan (the all-you-can-eat, complimentary side dishes of primarily veggies, pickles, and fermented things) is tasty, but the giant seafood pancake, beef kimchi dumpling soup, and wide range of grade-A meats including American Wagyu, beef tongue, and a sweet-savory marinated kalbi (short rib) are the real reason to book a reservation. Part of the fun is cooking your selections on the in-table hibachi, but if that seems intimidating, never fear—the waiters have a knack for appearing before anything gets destroyed. It's pricey, and you'll smell like smoke for days, but you'll forget after a few cups of soju. View Map Address 955 S Vermont Ave G , Los Angeles , CA 90006-1647 , USA Get directions Phone +1 213-380-1717 Web Visit website

06 of 25 Crossroads Kitchen Courtesy of Crossroads Kitchen Even in a city with a multitude of quality vegan and vegetarian restaurants to choose from, Chef Tal Ronnen's meat-free masterpiece is in a league of its own. Crossroads Kitchen opened in 2013 as the first plant-based eatery in L.A. with a full bar and curated cocktail program. The low-lit elegant dining room is a fitting backdrop for the refined vegan dishes it serves—think scallops made out of mushrooms, pumpkin seed tofu marsala, lemon mille-feuille, artichoke oysters with kelp caviar, or chilled leek and parsnip soup. Everything is so creamy, flavorful, hearty, and rich that you'll swear they have a secret stash of dairy in the cold storage. There is a seven-course tasting menu and a five-course truffle-forward tasting menu as well as a la carte options. It's also a good option for gluten-free folks. View Map Address 8284 Melrose Ave , Los Angeles , CA 90046 , USA Get directions Phone +1 323-782-9245 Web Visit website

07 of 25 Hotville Chicken Andrea D'Agosto Photography/Courtesy of Hotville Chicken With the name Nashville hot chicken, it’s pretty apparent the red-hot food trend isn’t native. But given the sheer number of corner shops, parking lot pop-ups, and food trucks hocking the fiery fried goodness in the form of tenders, sandwiches, wings, and even whole chickens, it’s clear that the Tennessee treat is welcome in the West. But not all Nashville hot chicken is created equal, which is why we recommend choosing the option closest to the source. Proprietor Kim Prince’s great-great-uncle is credited with inspiring its invention in the 1930s when his gal pal tried to punish his philandering with a plate of his favorite sabotaged with eye-burning spice. It turns out revenge was a dish best served hot because he and his brothers took the idea and opened the famous Prince’s Hot Chicken. Kim is now carrying her family’s torch in Baldwin Hills, where poultry pieces are brined, floured, and fried in a secret blend of spices and then served with the traditional white bread and dill pickles. Patrons choose the heat level from plain to “can’t feel their face” hot. Don’t forget to add a few sides like mac & smokin’ cheese, potato salad, or kale slaw. View Map Address 4070 Marlton Ave , Los Angeles , CA 90008 , USA Get directions Phone +1 323-792-4835 Web Visit website

08 of 25 Sonoratown Carrie Bell/TripSavvy Tacos aren't just for Tuesdays in these parts. The Mexican street food staple is more of an all-day, every-day kind of thing, and since 2016, Jennifer Feltham and Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez have been whipping up some of L.A.'s best at wallet-friendly prices. Now a staple stop for Fashion District lunch bunches and taco tours, the casual downtown taqueria honors the taco stylings of the Northern Mexico border town where Teo grew up, known for carne asada cooked over a mesquite wood fire served in flour tortillas. You aren't limited to steak or tacos, for that matter. Other filling options include chicken, chorizo, roasted poblano chile and pinto beans, and crispy tripe, and you can add them to burritos, quesadillas, and chivichangas. Add major heat with chiltepin salsa, wash it all down with lime cucumber agua fresca, and be forewarned that there are always long lines and never enough seats. View Map Address 208 E 8th St , Los Angeles , CA 90014-2104 , USA Get directions Phone +1 213-628-3710 Web Visit website

09 of 25 Broad Street Oyster Co. Liam Brown/Courtesy of Broad Street Oyster Co. Getting to Malibu is a slog for most, but pristine beaches and gorgeous mountain hikes await. Broad Street gives seafood fans yet another reason to rally. After a few years as a beloved mobile pop-up, they set up a permanent shop in what has to be one of the world's nicest strip malls, Malibu Village. Whether you grab a table in the laidback surf shack-styled dining room with lagoon views, post up in the makeshift pandemic patio, or hit the drive-thru, make sure you order at least one of L.A.'s best lobster rolls. (Both versions are good, but the simple hot buttery meaty option pulls ahead in the taste race every time.) The raw bar is stocked with the titular bivalves and mussels, uni from Santa Barbara, and whatever other underwater-dwelling creatures are in season. Peruse the daily specials menu to find rarer gems like Japanese river crabs or whole box crabs. To splurge, get the caviar service and a magnum of Champagne; meanwhile, to save, go on a weekday where happy hour prices equal cheap beer and a smaller food tab. View Map Address 23359 Pacific Coast Hwy #3874A , Malibu , CA 90265 , USA Get directions Phone +1 424-644-0131 Web Visit website

10 of 25 Bestia Nicole Franzen/Courtesy of Bestia A decade after opening, it can still take months of planning to score a seat at chef Ori Menashe and pastry chef Genevieve Gergis' industrial Arts District dining den, which should explain why it appears here. The couple has curated a meat-forward from-scratch multi-regional tour through Italy that honors time-tested recipes, techniques, and flavor profiles while simultaneously considering seasonality and modern palettes and pushing themselves to add refinement to rusticity. Mix and match Neapolitan-style pizzas from the Acunto oven, tastebud-tantalizing pasta like fermented sweet potato ravioli or squid ink chitarra with poached lobster and Calabrian chili, and house-cured salumi. Tackle large plates like slow-roasted lamb neck or whole branzino as a team, but do not make the rookie mistake of offering to share a dessert—there's nothing like a quince crostata with Aperol glaze or pillowy zeppole to bring out your inner sugar bestia (aka beast). View Map Address 2121 E 7th Pl , Los Angeles , CA 90021 , USA Get directions Phone +1 213-514-5724 Web Visit website

11 of 25 Petite Peso Courtesy of Petite Peso After putting in her time at numerous SoCal foodie faves including Sqirl, Canelé, and Go Get Em Tiger, Ria Dolly Barbosa combined her traditional French schooling with her Filipino heritage and modern sensibilities, preserving classics like peanut-forward kare-kare and pancit and trying new and unique concepts that move the cuisine forward. The goal to modernize and be bold has resulted in some very L.A. twists, including a vegan lumpia using Impossible "meat," a chicken adobo French dip sammie mash-up, and a breakfast burrito with longanisa. Pinoy-powered desserts like fig mamon, peanut butter and chocolate polvoron cookies, raspberry ensaymada, or calamansi meringue pie also impress, often for their use of peak season California produce. Petite Peso also teamed up with fellow L.A. small business Wanderlust Creamery to create a halo-halo popsicle. View Map Address 419 W 7th St , Los Angeles , CA 90014 , USA Get directions Phone +1 209-438-7376 Web Visit website

12 of 25 République Jakob Layman/Courtesy of Republique The second list entry from the Manzkes is a tasty touchstone of L.A.'s dining scene. Housed in an exquisite historic building, this mostly French (with a hint of Asian, American, and Italian) concept honors the space's former residents (the iconic Campanile restaurant and long before that Charlie Chaplin) with its superior service, convivial ambiance, easy-on-the-eyes plating, and most importantly perfectly prepared meals. This is not the place to come if you are on a diet of any kind because the Manzkes are all in on butter, sugar, cream, nuts, carbs, fat, and sauces—and believe us, you wouldn't want them to make butternut squash agnolotti, red-wine braised beef short rib, wild Maine sea scallops with black truffle and roasted hazelnuts, or brussels sprouts carbonara any other way. The menu goes from breakfast to dinner with a bakery and counter service upfront and more formal dining in the back. No matter what time of day you come, make sure to have at least one course of Margarita's unique desserts and pastries. View Map Address 624 S La Brea Ave , Los Angeles , CA 90036 , USA Get directions Phone +1 310-362-6115 Web Visit website

13 of 25 The Barish Courtesy of the Barish Mozza maven Nancy Silverton, a longtime formidable figure of L.A.'s food scene, expanded her dynasty for the first time since 2013 by joining forces with another city icon, the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, to open The Barish. Named after Silverton's paternal grandmother's family, this elegant steakhouse lets patrons select their preferred cut of red meat, ranging from a 6-ounce ribeye cap up to a 35-ounce dry-aged porterhouse, and an accompanying sauce. There are plenty of delectable veggie sides to fill out your plate. Or venture into secondi territory for oxtail, duck breast, or a pile of beets and chanterelles. Even the al forno-baked pasta casseroles make for an excellent main. After all, Silverton built her résumé on Cali-Italian cusine. Either way, a farmhouse roll (or four) is non-negotiable. Be sure to request a table close to the open kitchen, as watching the team works its way around the flickering and sparking live fire is mesmerizing dinner theater. View Map Address 7000 Hollywood Blvd , Los Angeles , CA 90028 , USA Get directions Phone +1 323-769-8888 Web Visit website

14 of 25 Rosalind's Courtesy of Rosalind's Today's Little Ethiopia, a stretch of Fairfax Avenue between Olympic Boulevard and Whitworth Avenue in Mid-Wilshire, is bustling with restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques. There's even a cultural center. But that certainly wasn't the case when Fekere Gebre-Mariam came to America and established what is now L.A.'s oldest Ethiopian restaurant in 1985. The menu at Rosalind's doesn't look all that different than it did back then. However, they recently introduced the millennial-friendly Sheba bowl that puts traditional ingredients like yams, plantains, and marinated chicken over salad and house dressing. But the most authentic edible experience you can have at Rosalind's is to gather loved ones around a giant platter of nourishing vegan dishes (there are six) and spicy meats and dig in with spongy injera bread instead of utensils. If it's cold outside, slurp up one of the soul-warming stews. Wellness seekers will eat up the gratuitous use of garlic, ginger, and turmeric. View Map Address 1044 S Fairfax Ave , Los Angeles , CA 90019-4401 , USA Get directions Phone +1 323-936-2486 Web Visit website

15 of 25 Jitlada Courtesy of MyLastBite/Jitlada With the highest population of Thai people outside the motherland, there's no shortage of kitchens sending out authentic larb, tom kha soup, or pad see ew—but few are run by such a charismatic and warm matriarch as Jazz Singsanong or have a menu so sprawling that you could dine there every day for the better part of a year without repeating yourself. With more than 20 different types of curry alone, this Thai Town titan focuses on the seafood-heavy and very spicy—even the smoothies might melt your face off—regional cooking found in the Southern end of Thailand. Most people stick to the standards, but the more adventurous among you should dare to sample from the bizarre foods section that includes things such as deep-fried silkworms, whole eels, and pork ears. View Map Address 5233 Sunset Blvd , Los Angeles , CA 90027-5709 , USA Get directions Phone +1 323-667-9809 Web Visit website

16 of 25 Gasolina Cafe Courtesy of Gasolina Cafe On an unremarkable corner deep in the Valley, Chef Sandra Cordero has built an all-day piquant pit stop where you can lap up Spanish specialties like jamon croquetas, pan tomate, tortilla Española, grilled octopus, and charcuterie boards dotted with manchego, valdeon, lomo, chorizo, and serrano ham. While these savory and satisfying made-to-order hits are worthwhile, paella is the most important reason to brake for this casual cafe. There are usually three choices on tap: meat, seafood, and a seasonal vegetable, and you can't go wrong with any of them. Plus, you can feel good supporting this business, as they served first-responders and healthcare workers throughout the pandemic and elects to charge a service fee on all checks to give the front and back of the house equitable wages and healthcare. View Map Address 21150 Ventura Blvd , Woodland Hills , CA 91364 , USA Get directions Phone +1 818-914-4033 Web Visit website

17 of 25 Alta Courtesy of Alta Adams After working together at the beloved Locol in Watts many moons ago, chefs Keith Corbin and Daniel Patterson melded their perfect-restaurant vision to create a corner spot that serves stellar comfort food that emphasizes local ingredients and cooking from the heart to honor heritage, features courteous service, empowers rising talent, and encourages all-inclusive community bonding in its historically Black neighborhood. The menu cherry-picks elements of soul food, West African, and California cuisines, and the results include standouts like black-eyed pea fritters, oxtails and rice, candied yams, fried chicken with Fresno hot sauce, and a fried tofu sandwich with lemony, spicy tartar sauce. Cocktails are unique, and the attached Adams Wine Shop provides pours from BIPOC and women vintners, which pair well with the 7-Up cake. View Map Address 5359 W Adams Blvd , Los Angeles , CA 90016 , USA Get directions Phone +1 323-571-4999 Web Visit website

18 of 25 n/naka Courtesy of n/naka At her two Michelin-starred kaiseki temple in Palms, Chef Niki Nakayama serves an astounding 13-course tasting menu with an accepted progression of textures, temperatures, techniques, and ingredients, where each impeccably composed dish—seriously many of them could hang in a museum—must stand on its own but also play seamlessly with its counterparts. The "Chef's Table" star uses primarily California-sourced ingredients on her menus, and flavors are as refreshing, clean, and subtle as the environment you're sitting in. A vegetarian option is offered, as are wine or sake pairings. With a hefty price tag and months-long waitlist, this likely won't be an every visit kind of meal. It's more a "land a reservation, then buy plane tickets" situation. View Map Address 3455 Overland Ave , Los Angeles , CA 90034 , USA Get directions Phone +1 310-836-6252 Web Visit website

19 of 25 The Rose Courtesy of The Rose This Venice institution shouldn't work on paper—it's a coffee shop, bar, bakery, study and work-from-home lounge, takeout counter, and a full all-day eatery with a massive second patio all in one. But not only does it defy conventional restaurant-running wisdom, it thrives. Vegetarians will be just as happy here as meat-eaters, weight watchers, day drinkers, and teetotalers because Jason Neroni's kitchen serves everything from grain bowls and pizzas to kabocha squash hummus, roasted chicken, and smash burgers. The music is loud, the service conversational, and the portions ample. Before you give up your parking spot, head a couple of blocks to walk off dessert and booze on the world-famous boardwalk. View Map Address 220 Rose Ave , Venice , CA 90291-2568 , USA Get directions Phone +1 310-399-0711 Web Visit website

20 of 25 Jean-Georges Beverly Hills Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills If anyone could effectively shirk the stigma that dogs hotel restaurants, it is the French Energizer Bunny of chefs, Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Nestled inside the posh Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, his eponymous West Coast flagship is made for special occasions. Don your finest threads and join the well-heeled in the chic and creamy high-ceilinged dining room or on the open-air terrace for a six- or eight-course tasting menu that spares no expense when it comes to securing the ultimate ingredients like king crab, Petrossian Ossetra caviar, or Wagyu. Also worth a visit is the more casual Rooftop By JG. Time your trip to the minty alfresco retreat to coincide with sunset. View Map Address 9850 Wilshire Blvd , Beverly Hills , CA 90210 , USA Get directions Phone +1 310-860-6566 Web Visit website

21 of 25 L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Courtesy of LâAntica Pizzeria da Michele Building on 150 years of pizza-making tradition that includes brand-building mentions in both the book and movie versions of "Eat, Pray, Love" (yes, it is the pizza Julia Roberts was in a relationship with!), the Naples staple decided to head west a handful of years ago to open its first U.S. chapter, where it planted its pedigreed flag on a quiet side street in Hollywood. The interior dining room and bar feel like a swanky hillside home, but the tranquil and transportive courtyard with its roaring fire, potted trees, and direct line of sight to the oven box is the smarter play here. While the Italian headquarters only serves two types of pie, here you can also dig into rounds with other toppings, apps like arancini and fried squash blossoms, salads, and glorious al dente pasta, There's even cheese boards, truffle burgers, and decadent desserts. View Map Address 1534 N McCadden Pl , Los Angeles , CA 90028 , USA Get directions Phone +1 323-366-2408 Web Visit website

22 of 25 Badmaash Courtesy if Badmash Badmaash, a Hindi Punjabi term of endearment that roughly translates to badass, is not your typical Indian establishment. Gone are the soft lighting, wood carvings. sitar chimes, and tapestries; in their place are bright colors, poppy images of Gandhi in sunglasses, a hip-hop soundtrack, and campy Bollywood movie clips. Sure, you can still order the traditional eats like butter chicken, kebabs, fish konkani, and potato-sweet pea samosas. Or you could go further afield and try the street food favorites. Their signature twisted takes are made for the Instagram era—think chili cheese naan, lamb vindaloo spiced with ghost chiles, and chickpea flour-dusted mustard oil-marinated broccolini. Wash everything down with a super-sweet Thums Up Indian cola, mango lassi, or the house-made oat milk chai. View Map Address 418 N Fairfax Ave , Los Angeles , CA 90036 , USA Get directions Phone +1 213-281-5185 Web Visit website

23 of 25 Union Courtesy of Union Like Malibu, Pasadena is a haul, but if you can tolerate the traffic or take the train to this spirited Old Town haunt, you will not be sorry. Especially if you have a craving for gooey stracciatella with stone fruit and black pepper-honey vinaigrette or hearty high-end pasta, which chef Chris Keyser describes as a "deeply personal, seasonally Californian interpretation of Northern Italian cuisine." Dishes are deceptively simple and highlight fresh produce from area family farms and sustainably-raised meats. The wild boar ragu and the squid ink lumache tossed with lobster and truffle butter will blow your mind and go great with copious amounts of wine from their deep Cal-Italian list. If you're in town when Keyser hosts a wine dinner, even better. Of course, you'll have to fight the fiercely loyal clientele for tickets. View Map Address 37 Union St , Pasadena , CA 91103 , USA Get directions Phone +1 626-795-5841 Web Visit website

24 of 25 Asanebo Courtesy of Asanebo After coming to America in 1982 and helping start Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, the Brothers Nakao ventured out on their own in 1991 and have been a part of the Valley's Ventura Boulevard sushi mafia ever since. Chef Tetsuya Nakao's standards are sky-high in fish quality, precision knife cuts, presentation, and service level, which likely helped score the sushiya a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009. Some standouts include toro & pickled radish roll, seared Wagyu sushi, halibut sashimi with a yuzu pepper paste, and yellowtail dressed up with black lava salt and spicy citrus soy sauce. They also have a range of entrees that are charcoal-grilled, steamed, sauteed, or fried like a sea urchin tempura. Omakase at the counter comes with a side of the chef's warm personality. View Map Address 11941 Ventura Blvd , Studio City , CA 91604-2607 , USA Get directions Phone +1 818-760-3348 Web Visit website

