The 15 Best Restaurants in Glasgow

Glasgow's dining scene has evolved dramatically over the past several years, becoming one of the best in Scotland and the U.K as a whole. While there are some beloved local mainstays that will never lose their luster, like The Ubiquitous Chip and Mother India, Glasgow's culinary landscape focuses on the new, cool spots these days. Whether you're looking for Scottish cuisine in a fine dining setting or something more low-key, Glasgow has a lot of delicious dishes on offer. From brand new eatery Unalome to local favorite the Pot Still, here are 15 of the best restaurants in Glasgow.

Technically a pub, the Pot Still is Glasgow's top spot for whisky. Their menu boasts 800 different whiskies and the food has a simple yet comforting vibe. Enjoy traditional Scottish dishes with your single malt, including haggis, neeps, and tatties pie (a sort of shepherd's piece with haggis, turnips, and potatoes). While the pies, which are also available in vegetarian versions, are delicious, it's the overall experience of the Pot Still that draws in customers. If whisky isn't your thing, try one of the local draft beers or ciders.

Ox and Finch is a popular contemporary restaurant in the hip Finnieston neighborhood. It boasts a variety of small shared plates best enjoyed by a group of friends or family. The menu is tailored toward those who love meat and fish but there are a wide variety of vegan and vegetarian options, too. Each dish is creatively and beautifully prepared like cod cheeks served on sourdough with chorizo, morcilla blood sausage, and tomato. Or for something sweet, how about a dark chocolate tart topped with miso caramel and creme fraiche. The drinks selection is equally compelling, with offerings like a spicy margarita and non-alcoholic beer for those who prefer not to imbibe. Consider making a reservation in advance online, especially if coming with a larger group.

Come for the quirky name, stay for the delicious Scottish fare at The Ubiquitous Chip. The restaurant, located on Ashton Lane, has been around since 1971 and since become a fixture in the Glasgow dining scene. The menu changes depending on the season, but typically guests can choose between a seven-to-nine-course tasting menu (which also comes vegetarian) and an a la carte menu. A majority of the meat and seafood is sourced from Scotland, like Barra scallops and Ardgay venison. Upstairs, there's a contemporary brasserie and mezzanine with a slightly more casual menu of bites.

Head east of the city center to the Glasgow suburb of Dennistoun to discover Bilson Eleven, which offers a locally-sourced tasting menu that centers on Scottish cuisine. The experience is intense, with the tasting menu lasting three to four hours, and it's an ideal spot to book for a special occasion or celebration. The menu often changes, but guests can anticipate creative, high-end dishes with Scottish seafood and meat, as well as local produce. Note that Bilson Eleven is very small, with only three tables in the main dining room, so visitors should make a reservation well in advance.

First opened in 1990, Mother India is an essential Glasgow restaurant. There are now several locations around the city, all of which feature the eatery's signature Indian home cooking. The menu is filled with classics like chicken tikka and fans of Indian food will find plenty (maybe too much) to order. There is also a solid takeaway menu, for those who prefer to dine at home. Be sure to grab an order of Smeena's Slow-Cooked Chicken Curry, named for chef Monir Mohammed's wife, during your visit.

If you like meat then you'll love the Spanish Butcher, located in the Merchant City area. They serve Galician beef, premium Iberian jamón, and seafood from the Mediterranean, all of which are offered in various preparations. The main reason to come is the steaks, many of which are cut to share, but there's also a whole suckling pig for those with big enough appetites. The wine list is equally well-curated, and the cocktails marry with the food well. Those visiting on a weekend may want to book a table for the festive Sunday roast, which is pricy but worth it.

Julie's Kopitiam is an unusual find in Glasgow, serving up Malaysian street food based on recipes taught to the owner by her mother. There are two menus, one for lunch and one for dinner, and the dishes are satisfyingly authentic. Guests can opt to dine in or take the food to go, and the restaurant even sells its own chili oil for those who love a little heat. The casual spot can be found slightly outside the city center and is worth the trek.

Cafe Gandolfi emphasizes good food made with local ingredients and simple cooking, and the restaurant, found near the city center, is a great pick for visitors. It's been around since 1979 and the atmosphere has that classic feel. Come for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, although the lunch and dinner menu is where you'll find the most popular dishes like crab risotto and chicken schnitzel. It's not the fanciest restaurant in Glasgow, but it's a local favorite.

The dishes at Stravaigin are as deliciouse to eat as they are beautiful to look at. The chef often uses wild ingredients, like grey squirrel, hedgerow herbs, and sea urchins, and restaurant encourages diners to "wander off the beaten path." The a la carte menu shifts with the seasons and is designed to share, making it ideal for a group meal. For those who don't eat meat, there's even a veggie haggis dish on the Strav Staples section of the menu. Stravaigin is also open for breakfast and brunch, which is served until 4 p.m. on weekends.

Scotland is well-known for its incredible seafood, which is on full display at Crabshakk. The restaurant, which opened in 2009, is all about fresh-caught crab, lobster, and local fish, which you can order as fish and chips or in a sandwich. It's open daily until midnight, so there's no excuse for missing Crabshakk during your visit to Glasgow. Bookings are recommended, especially on weekends.

Michelin-starred restaurant Cail Bruich, found in the West End, is all about seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients, which come together to create contemporary dishes that look like works of art. Led by chef Lorna McNee, the restaurant has its own kitchen garden and works with a team of butchers, fishmongers, farmers, and foragers to find the best offerings in Scotland. The evolving menu comes as a five-course or seven-course option, with vegetarian swaps available, and diners can opt for a wine pairing. Reservations are a must, whether you're coming for lunch or dinner. Bonus: McNee is currently the only female chef in Scotland with a Michelin star.

Helmed by chef Graeme Cheevers, Unalome takes a sustainable approach to fine dining in Glasgow's West End. The restaurant opened in the summer of 2021, making it one of the best new additions to the city, and there are several menus, including a la carte and a tasting menu. The plates combine a modern European influence with inspiration from Japanese cuisine, and everything is about the farm-to-fork approach. The menu is subject to change but expect dishes like Okrney scallops and Shetland mussels served with a savory custard or Angus beef cheek slow-cooked in a red wine sauce. The tasting menu is also available in a vegetarian version, and the set lunch menu is a more budget-friendly way to try to restaurant's dishes.

Venture over to Finnieston to find Rafa's Diner, a casual Mexican-American restaurant that pays tribute to the fast-food establishments of the American Southwest. There are tacos, burritos, and, of course, a tres leches cake, and all of the dishes are notably affordable. The U.K. isn't known for its stellar takes on Mexican food, but Rafa's Diner is like stepping into an eatery in Arizona. There are also vegetarian options, as well as Mexican drinks like Jarritos sodas and horchata.

The Hanoi Bike Shop offers Glasgow's best Vietnamese street food served in a lively atmosphere. They offer everything from classic summer rolls to sticky chicken to pho, and there's a separate lunch menu available Thursday through Sunday. The best offering is the build your own pho section, which allows guests to select from ten different levels of spice. There's also a solid cocktail list that includes non-alcoholic options, a key inclusion on any restaurant menu. The hours can vary, so check online ahead of your visit.