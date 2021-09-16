The 10 Best Restaurants in Cornwall, England

Cornwall may be most famous for its idyllic beaches and rich history, but the county is also a major foodie destination. With no fewer than 40 Michelin Guide restaurants serving everything from seasonal British cuisine to exquisite Mediterranean fare, Cornwall has more than its fair share of fine dining opportunities. There’s also plenty to suit the more casual diner, including award-winning roadside breakfast baps and traditional Cornish cream teas. Seafood is a highlight of the region, with many restaurants choosing to showcase the fresh-caught fish, crab, and lobster that form the foundation of Cornwall’s fishing heritage.

01 of 10 Best Overall: Edie's Kitchen Courtesy of Edie's Kitchen View Map Address 10 Beach Road , Carlyon Bay , Saint Austell PL25 3PH , UK Get directions Phone +44 1726 813888 Web Visit website A family restaurant helmed by an acclaimed chef with prestigious international experience, Edie's Kitchen offers a seasonal, local menu that changes on a monthly basis. Examples of the kind of fare you can expect include Cornish crab linguine in a prawn and orange sauce followed by cherry soufflé with pistachio ice cream. This is fine dining in terms of quality, but with generous portions and generally unfussy plating. Service is a particular highlight, with reviews praising the wait staff’s attentive, friendly attitude. The restaurant offers brunch, a la carte, and prix fixe menus, and is open for dinner from Tuesday to Saturday. On Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Edie’s is also open for lunch.

02 of 10 Best Traditional Pub: The Blue Peter Inn Courtesy of The Blue Peter Inn View Map Address 68 Pomphlett Road , Plymstock , Plymouth PL9 7BN , UK Get directions Phone +44 1752 941794 Web Visit website If you’re looking for an authentic Cornish pub experience, look no further than the award-winning Blue Peter Inn. Housed in a whitewashed, slate-roofed building flanked by the historic fishermen’s cottages of picture-perfect Polperro, it overlooks the harbor and is just as atmospheric inside. Expect live music every Friday and Saturday in season, and a roaring log fire in winter. The menu focuses on local seafood and meat with top choices including fish and chips, beef burgers, and salt and pepper squid. There are options for vegetarians and vegans too, and the drinks menu is just as diverse. Regularly featured in the Good Beer Guide, the pub has a wide selection of real ales on tap, as well as Cornish gins and rums. Kids and dogs are, of course, welcome.

03 of 10 Best Seafood: The Fish House Courtesy of The Fish House View Map Address 5, International Surfing Centre, Headland Road , Newquay TR7 1EW , UK Get directions Phone +44 1637 872085 Web Visit website The Fish House is located on Newquay’s Fistral Beach, the most famous surfing beach in the U.K. From your table, you can watch the pros in action while you peruse a menu of fish and shellfish purchased daily from Newquay Harbour. Owner and chef Paul Harwood is a Cornwall native who earned his credentials working for celebrity seafood chef Rick Stein. Now, his own restaurant is listed in the Michelin Guide. Savor classics like moules marinière and cod tempura, or opt for something more adventurous such as a Sri Lankan prawn curry or a Balinese skewered monkfish. Sharing boards for two cater to those on a romantic date, while vegan and children’s menus keep every member of your party happy. Pair your meal with a bottle from the comprehensive wine list, which even features options from Cornwall’s own Camel Valley winery.

04 of 10 Best Italian: Mangia Courtesy of Mangia View Map Address The Moor, 1 The Moor , Falmouth TR11 3PN , UK Get directions Phone +44 1326 312320 Web Visit website If you’re headed to Falmouth to explore top attractions such as Pendennis Castle and the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, make sure to book a table at Mangia in between stops on your itinerary. This independent, family-run bistro may be small in size, but it packs a punch with a simple menu of classic Italian favorites. Chef and owner Valter Floris comes from an extensive background in Italian baking so be sure to order the bruschetta. Then, give in to the temptation of freshly-made linguine and ravioli, crisp pizzas topped with mozzarella, or local mussels. Can’t decide? Get the best of both worlds with a seafood pizza. The desserts are just as indulgent, whether you opt for creamy pannacotta or melt-in-the-mouth tiramisu. Advance booking is almost always required at Mangia. The restaurant opens for dinner only from Tuesday to Saturday.

05 of 10 Best Cheap Eats: Nice Baps View Map Address A39 Three Holes Cross Layby, Wadebridge PL27 6EL , UK Get directions Phone +44 1208 815001 From the outside, Wadebridge’s Nice Baps may seem like any other roadside cafe, albeit with a slightly cheeky name. However, the budget diner is considered one of the best restaurants in Cornwall. This is due in part to the flavor and quality of its eponymous baps (fresh buns filled with all kinds of savory goodness such as bacon or even a full English breakfast). Not in the mood for a bap? The cafe also offers freshly made sausage rolls, foot-long hot dogs, and the original Cornish lunch staple: the pasty.

06 of 10 Best Indian: Daaku Courtesy of Daaku View Map Address Penryn TR10 8AT , UK Get directions Phone +44 7854 836879 Web Visit website Daaku is the passion project of a husband-and-wife team, designed to bring together their respective Cornish and Rajasthani roots. The business began by importing authentic spices to sell and then grew to include Indian pop-up restaurant events and cookery classes. These proved so popular that Daaku the restaurant was born, now providing guests with a vibrant, colorful space in which to find refuge from Cornwall’s sometimes fretful weather. Adorned with old Bollywood posters, traditional Rajasthani decorations, and Indian artwork, the dining room is the perfect backdrop for a small menu that changes weekly to feature the best seasonal produce. Complement your selection with an Indian-themed cocktail or local cider, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

07 of 10 Best Fine Dining: The Dining Room Courtesy of The Dining Room View Map Address Pavilion Bldg, Rock Road , Rock , Wadebridge PL27 6JS , UK Get directions Phone +44 1208 862622 Web Visit website The Dining Room, listed in the Michelin Guide, stands out amongst the county’s many fine-dining establishments for its intimate atmosphere and friendly yet unobtrusive service. Chef and proprietor Fred Beedles creates a new prix fixe menu every day in collaboration with the region’s best artisan growers and suppliers. All food is prepared from scratch on-site. Opt for two or three courses, with amuse-bouche to start and petit fours and coffee to finish. There’s also a 12-page wine list featuring no fewer than three different Cornish wineries.

08 of 10 Best Cream Teas: Lakeside Cabin Cafe View Map Address Nance Lakes, Lelant , Saint Ives TR26 3EZ , UK Get directions Phone +44 7745 876687 Lakeside Cabin Cafe may be tricky to find, but this quaint establishment on the outskirts of St. Ives has a devoted following and an idyllic lakeside location. It also offers one of the best cream teas in Cornwall; a big deal in a county famous for its rendering of this uniquely British tradition. Lakeside’s version incorporates huge, fresh scones, clotted cream, and strawberry jam. It's the perfect addition to the quintessential summer’s day but if you prefer something savory Lakeside Cabin also offers soups, baguettes, ploughman’s lunches, and award-winning homemade pasties. Choose a traditional steak pasty or vegetarian-friendly cheese and vegetables.

09 of 10 Best Location: Kynance Cove Cafe Courtesy of Kynance Cove Cafe View Map Address Helston TR12 7PJ , UK Get directions Phone +44 1326 290436 Web Visit website For one of the most scenic lunch destinations in Cornwall, head to Kynance Cove Cafe. Housed in an old fisherman’s cottage, it is located on the steep cliff path leading down to Kynance Cove, a hidden beach and National Trust Site famous for its white sand beach, towering rock stacks, and crystal clear, turquoise water. The cafe was established in 1927 and has been operated by the present family for over 20 years. Tradition runs deep here, and the menu features typical Cornish cafe fare—think fresh sandwiches, pasties, jacket potatoes, and homemade cakes. All of these are made on the premises or sourced locally.