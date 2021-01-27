The 15 Best Restaurants in Busan

Written by
Nicole Brewer
​Nicole Brewer is a Black serial expat based in Oman. She documents her life living abroad and traveling the world on her blog iluv2globetrot and is the author of "A Guide to Landing an English Teaching Job Abroad."
Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines
Nicole Brewer

Updated 01/27/21

Assortment of korean dishes in stone bowls and plates

Courtesy of Park Hyatt Busan

There are a host of reasons to visit Busan whether you want to enjoy the funky club scene, the array of historical museums, or to check out their world-renown movie scene. The port city is also known for its diverse selection of food and restaurants. Busan is home to unique street food vendors, as well as contemporary and upscale fine-dining. Here are the city's top restaurants spanning across 15 distinctive categories, from traditional Korean to street food. Use this list to expand your taste buds and dining options throughout the second largest city in South Korea.

01 of 15

Best Budget: Choryang Milmyeon

Long line of people waiting outside the Choryang Milmyeon

Courtesy of Busan Metropolitan City
Address
225 Jungang-daero, Choryang-dong, Dong-gu, Busan 601-010, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 51-462-1575
Web Visit website

For tourists looking for an affordable yet delicious option of a classical Busan dish, then Choryang Milmyeon situated in the Dong-gu area near Busan station is the best choice for them. It serves up cold milmyeon or flour noodles, which many locals enjoy on hot summer days. The affordable prices aren’t the only reason to visit since the restaurant offers some of the best classic rice noodles, a Busan specialty, in town. In addition to offering noodles, the restaurant serves delicious mandu (dumplings), that tourists and locals can enjoy in the low-key setting of the restaurant.

02 of 15

Best Seafood: Jagalchi Fish Market

Little family restaurant at Jagalchi fish market. Busan, South Korea

Noa / Getty Images
Address
52 Jagalchihaean-ro, Nampo-dong, Jung-gu, Busan 600-044, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 51-713-8000
Web Visit website

Jagalchi Fish Market is a staple area to try while visiting Busan. Busan is famed for its variety of seafood selections due to it being a port city. A visitor can choose from just about any seafood delicacies, from crab and eel to clams and sashimi. As you wander the market simply pick your desired seafood items, then take it to one of the small vendors who will cook your dish for you. The food is served upstairs with a selection of side dishes such as Korean pancakes, kimchi, and rice.

03 of 15

Best Korean Barbecue: Anga

Address
494-1 Jwadongsunhwan-ro, Jung-dong, Haeundae, Busan 612-010, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 51-742-7852

Anga is a staple Korean barbecue restaurant in the Haeundae area of Busan. While beef and chicken are both on offer, Anga is best-known for the delicious marinated pork, which is grilled on individual grills which are built into each table. Diners can also enjoy a vegetable bar and condiments for dipping the freshly grilled meat. If visiting during lunch hours, note that they only serve a set lunchtime meal, not private grills. If you want the full barbecue experience, be sure to head to this hip spot in the evening.

04 of 15

Best Street Food: Food Street at Gukje Market

Wide walkway lined with street food carts in Busan
jikgoe / Getty Images
Address
25 Gukjesijang 2-gil, Gwangbok-dong, Jung-gu, Busan 600-064, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 51-245-7389
Web Visit website

Gukje Market—a food street located in the middle of the Jung-gu area in Busan—is one of the most famous food markets in the city. The shopping stalls situated around the market offer delectable street food choices such as kimbap, kimchi, pork noodles, and more. Diners can pick up quick bites on the go while strolling through the markets or take a seat at one of the stalls where plastic chairs align them to enjoy the bustling views of shoppers moving through the market.

Continue to 5 of 15 below.
05 of 15

Best Fine-Dining: Dining Room

Two level seafood tower on a white table

Courtesy of Park Hyatt Busan
Address
51 Marine city 1-ro, U 1(il)-dong, Haeundae, Busan 612-020, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 51-990-1234
Web Visit website

Dining Room is an upscale steak and seafood restaurant located on the 32nd floor of the Park Hyatt hotel in Busan. It is home to an open kitchen, allowing diners to enjoy incredible views inside of the chef’s workspace to see them preparing the meals over an open charcoal grill. The contemporary designed establishment serves an incredible selection of dishes including Korean hanwoo beef steaks, Australian rack of lamb, and a selection of seafood like octopus and Atlantic lobster. It also has a great selection of wine pairings to go with the upscale dishes.

06 of 15

Best Traditional: Jeonglim

Address
31-3 Chungnyeol-daero 237beon-gil, Suan-dong, Dongnae-gu, Busan 607-050, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 51-552-1211

Jeonglim is a classic Korean restaurant set in a hanok (traditional house from the Joseon era) which is known for hosting ladies’ lunches and events. It is located near Dongnae station but since it's a bit hidden, we recommend taking a taxi to find the restaurant instead of walking from the station. The meals consist of everything from Korean barbecue to vegetarian options and classics such as juk (rice porridge) and dolsotbap (a rice dish served in a hot stone pot). Diners can enjoy a host of small plates as well like bite-sized jeon (Korean style pancakes), pickles, and kimchi.

07 of 15

Best Food Hall: Shinsegae Food Hall

South Korea, Busan, Centum City, Shinsegae department store


Tibor Bognar / Getty Images
Address
35 Centumnam-daero, U-dong, Haeundae, Busan 612-022, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 1588-1234
Web Visit website

Busan's Shinsegae Mall is the biggest department store in the world according to the Guinness Book of Records, so it’s only right that they’d have an impressive selection of foods at its basement food court. Shinsegae Food Hall is chock full Korean, Japanese, and Chinese dining options including other Asian and a few Western dining options also. You'll have your pick of sushi, bibimbap, pork cutlets, noodles, and even freshly baked pizza. It can be overwhelming to pick from the many options but we recommend Kanso for fried pork cutlets, Hao for Chinese food, and Bibimbap Factory for Korean rice dishes.

08 of 15

Best Korean Wine: Boksoondoga F1963

airy restaurant dining room with white cloths hanging from the ceiling

Courtesy of Boksoondoga F1963
Address
20 Gurak-ro 123(baegisipsam)beon-, Mangmi 2(i)-dong, Suyeong-gu, 부산광역시 613-130, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 51-757-2963
Web Visit website

Situated at the F1963 Cultural Center in the Suyeong-gu neighborhood is Boksoondoga, an upscale restaurant that offers a variety of Korean rice wines including soju and makgeolli. They also serve dishes that are a fusion of classic Korean favorites with Western influences with a selection of seafood dishes and meat selections paired with sides like rice and pasta. Further alcohol selections include Argentinan and Italian wines. Those interested in learning more about the fermentation process of the rice wine can take the “Makgeolli Experience Class," which runs on the weekends.

Continue to 9 of 15 below.
09 of 15

Best Views: Mugunghwa

Gold floral art installation in front of a restaurant dining room

Courtesy of Lotte Hotels & Resorts
Address
South Korea, Busan, Busanjin-gu, Bujeon-dong, Gaya-daero, 772 롯데호텔 43F 614-030
Get directions
Phone +82 51-810-6330
Web Visit website

Located on the 43rd floor of Lotte Hotel is Mugunghwa, an immaculate restaurant offering widespread views of the city. The swanky restaurant has five private dining rooms along with a massive main dining room. The food offerings include traditional Korean dishes like braised short ribs, kimchi, and bulgogi. The stunning décor includes designs of modern takes on the mugunghwa (hibiscus), the national flower of Korea. The restaurant also has spectacular views of Baekyangsan Mountain.

10 of 15

Best Tea Cafe: Poong-Kyung

Address
Cavalry convention center, Bukit Jalil, 57000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Get directions
Phone +60 3-8999 3088

Poong-Kyung is in Bujeon-dong, not far from Seomyeon station, which is a great option for tourists who are interested in having a traditional Korean tea experience while visiting Busan. The café features traditionally dressed servers, who assist guest with Korean gracefulness and delicacy. Tea offerings include green tea as well as yuja tea (a sweetened citrus tea), and even a more modern twist of sweet pumpkin latte. Of course, for those who aren’t interested in tea, other options include standard black coffee and lattes which can be paired with light snacks such as sandwiches and cookies.

11 of 15

Best Italian: La Bella Citta

View of the two level La Bella Citta restaurant

Courtesy of La Bella Citta
Address
8 Gwangnam-ro 94(gusipsa)beon-gi, Gwangan 2(i)-dong, Suyeong-gu, Busan 48303, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 51-711-0010
Web Visit website

La Bella Citta, with its enchanting designs of outdoor grottos and dining areas, is in the Haeundae area of Busan. The Italian restaurant is a great dining choice for families, expats, and locals. Expect Italian classics like pizza, fresh salad, and carbonara pasta using fresh ingredients in its modern, yet vintage designed environment. Diners can also enjoy amazing city views with their meal.

12 of 15

Best Korean Specialty: Jang Su Sam

Bubbling pot of samgytang (whole chicken with spices) garnishes with green onions

Courtesy of Jang Su Sam
Address
7 Suyeongseong-ro 3(sam)beon-gil, Suyeong-dong, Suyeong-gu, Busan 613-120, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 51-746-7923

Jang Su Sam is a smaller establishment but they know how to do one of Busan’s beloved dishes best: samgye-tang. The dish comes with a whole chicken stuffed with rice and healthy ingredients including ginseng and garlic simmering in a slightly milky broth. The healthy meal is known for curing alignments and sickness and is a traditional warm-weather meal for those cool winter days in the port city with bustling winds. Each serving comes with an array of Korean pickles and on most occasions, it is recommended to drink a glass of the specialty ginseng drink at the end of the meal.

Continue to 13 of 15 below.
13 of 15

Best Vegetarian: Ecotopia

Address
30-6 Suyeong-ro 408(sabaekpal)beon-, Namcheon-dong, Suyeong-gu, Busan 613-010, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 51-628-2802

The brightly lit Ecotopia is a fantastic vegetarian-friendly restaurant positioned in the Suyeong-gu district of Busan. Standout dishes include tofu bibimbap and vegetable gratin with salad and bread. The quaint restaurant also has a garden for outdoor eating on warm, sunny days. The only dish on the menu that isn’t vegetarian friendly is the cabbage kimchi since it traditionally uses fish sauce. However, it can be made vegetarian-friendly at the special request of customers.

14 of 15

Best French Fare: Merciel

Patio seating overlooking the ocean and cherry blossom trees

Courtesy of Merciel
Address
South Korea, Busan, Yeonsan-dong, 연산동 1332-6번지 1층 연제구 부산광역시 KR 47598
Get directions
Phone +82 51-852-4091

Merciel is an exquisite upmarket French restaurant located in the hotspot of Dalmaji Hill. It offers authentic French cuisine and a unique fine-dining experience in Busan. It is headed up by Chef Yoon, who has two decades of experience at restaurants throughout France. The restaurant serves modern and classic French food including a prime-rated Korean tenderloin steak and authentic creme brulee with fresh vanilla cream. It also has an extensive selection of wines and cocktails for guests to enjoy with their fanciful meals.

15 of 15

Best Themed Cafe: PO TID

Exterior of PO TID cafe in Busan

Courtesy of Korea Tourism Organization
Address
30 Jungang-daero 680beon-gil, Bujeon 2(i)-dong, Busanjin-gu, Busan 614-030, South Korea
Get directions
Phone +82 51-714-3343

Tourists will feel like they’ve stepped onto the set of "Harry Potter" at Po Tid restaurant located in Bujeon-dong, down the road from Jeonpo station. The quirky eatery looks like it should be on Diagon Alley, not the Bujeon-dong neighborhood. "Harry Potter" fans can rejoice while eating cookies or sipping coffee in the unique setting decorated with wand boxes and oil paintings while dark wood and warm pendant lights set the mood.

Was this page helpful?
Back to List

The 15 Best Restaurants in Busan